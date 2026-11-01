Jaylen Waddle Trending in the Right Direction for Week 8
Nov 1, 2026, 8:29 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is "trending in the right direction to play" against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Waddle, who has not missed a game this season, is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Denver will be grateful to have their top receiver available for a key battle against the division-leading Chiefs, but it's also worth acknowledging that Waddle has been quite disappointing during his first year with the Broncos. Despite optimism that playing in a potent offense would unlock his true potential, Waddle ranks as the overall WR36 in PPR leagues with a modest 26 catches, 276 yards, and one touchdown through seven games. Managers should temper expectations for Week 1; the last time Waddle played against the Chiefs, he caught just one pass for two yards.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian RapoportComments · Join the chatOpen in app
More Recent News
Jets "Hoping" Breece Hall Will Return in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe New York Jets are "hoping" that running back Breece Hall (quad) will return to action in Week 9, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Hall is expected to miss this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking his fifth consecutive game missed. New York has been able to survive his absence thanks to the solid production of Braelon Allen, who has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown across his four starts. However, there is no question that the Jets are at their best when Hall is healthy and active. That should happen in Week 9, giving the Jets reinforcements for a very difficult contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen has earned the right to handle more touches going forward, but Hall should reclaim his starting role while ranking as a fringe RB1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Jakobi Meyers Suiting Up for Week 8 Against the Colts
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Meyers had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, but ultimately, the injury won't sideline him for this week's divisional battle. Prior to the Jaguars' Week 7 bye, Meyers had a solid showing in London with 10 targets, five catches, and a season-high 83 receiving yards against the Houston Texans. He has carved out a sizable role with Brian Thomas Jr. seemingly in the doghouse, as Meyers is now the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Parker Washington in Jacksonville. He should continue to rank as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Colts team that has already started to trade away players on both sides of the ball.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Breece Hall Not Expected to Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The Jets listed Hall as questionable entering this weekend, leaving the door open for him to suit up. However, in the end, he will miss his fifth consecutive game. The Jets would surely have liked to get Hall back in the mix by now, but it does seem like he's getting very close to returning, perhaps as soon as next week against Kansas City. The 25-year-old was highly productive when healthy, amassing 51 carries, 163 rushing yards, 10 catches, 102 receiving yards, and one touchdown across less than three full games. His rushing efficiency was a bit lower than usual to start the year, but he was touching the ball more than 20 times a week while getting very involved as a receiver. If there's any news here that will soften the blow for Jets fans, it's that Braelon Allen is in line to draw his fifth consecutive start. Allen has filled in admirably for Hall, totaling 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown across his four starts.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Treylon Burks Expected to Play Against the Eagles in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 9:00 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Burks logged limited practices on Wednesday and Friday this past week, and he also missed Thursday's session altogether. In the end, though, it sounds like he'll suit up in a divisional battle against Philadelphia. Burks projects to occupy a larger role this week after the Commanders placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending surgery. McLaurin's absence should lead to more volume for Burks, but we'd still be hesitant to start him in fantasy football. After all, he's clearly still behind Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams on the depth chart in Washington.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Mack Hollins Eligible to Return Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:55 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) is eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 9, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The team can designate him to return as early as Monday, which would open his practice window without immediately bringing him back onto the 53-man roster. This process would allow him to practice with the team like usual, and then once the Patriots determine he's healthy enough to play, then they would officially activate him. New England won't rush Hollins back, but it sounds like he's just about ready to play. The veteran receiver traveled with the team to Chicago last week, and he could practice in the next few days, offering potential reinforcements for a very short-staffed Patriots receiving corps. New England has both Hollins and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on IR, while A.J. Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and could be facing a multi-week absence. There's a real chance that Hollins returns and immediately slots in as the team's No. 1 receiver ahead of DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams. Across four games this season, Hollins has a respectable 15 catches for 209 yards, but he's still looking for his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign. If Brown misses Week 9 and Hollins plays, the latter would rank as a WR3/flex in 14+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Maxx Crosby Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:50 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby "doesn't want to go anywhere," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Additionally, Schefter reports that the Raiders "currently have no plans of trading him." Last year around this time, there was speculation that Crosby could be dealt, and he even requested a trade following the 2025 season. That led to the framework of a deal with the Ravens that ultimately fell through due to a failed physical. However, all is now quiet on the trade front, as the Raiders want to keep Crosby beyond the 2026 trade deadline, and the talented defender is satisfied staying in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has continued to disrupt the offensive backfield this season, racking up 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His presence will be key down the stretch for the 3-4 Raiders, who are technically still in the mix for a playoff spot despite losing four games in a row.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Calvin Ridley Expected to Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:45 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 31-year-old has played a little more than half of the offensive snaps this season, but it has amounted to minimal production. Through six games, he has just 10 targets, five catches, and 81 receiving yards, and he's still searching for his first touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Ridley's presence this week is a little more notable with Carnell Tate (shoulder) inactive for the first time this season, but we'd still be very hesitant to start him in fantasy football. Wan'Dale Robinson is the only Titans receiver we'd firmly trust in lineups, with Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike all fighting for volume below Robinson on the depth chart.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kenny Gainwell Will Play Against the Falcons in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Gainwell will suit up for this week's divisional battle despite being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old salvaged his fantasy performance last week with some garbage-time touches, but we don't expect that pattern to continue this week. A projected spread of TB -2.5 indicates that we're in for a close game, which will result in more competitive touches for Bucky Irving and fewer garbage-time opportunities for Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Nevertheless, it's still good news that he'll be active, as he provides additional insurance in a deep backfield behind Irving. He should continue to be stashed as a solid handcuff option in a rushing attack that appears to be trending up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Chicago Bears D/ST an Effective Week 8 Start
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:39 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST projects as a valuable fantasy asset this week when they take on the hosting Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Chicago's defense has been solid this season. Despite being beatable through the air, the Bears allow the third-fewest rushing yards per game (87.6). While Chicago hasn't truly excelled in any other area, they've been sound across the board. Through seven weeks, they're tied for fifth with 11 takeaways, and rank fourth with 19 sacks. Moreover, the team's recent acquisition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should strengthen an already formidable squad. If Chicago can throw off quarterback Sam Darnold's timing, they'll stand a good chance to make an impact, as Darnold entered Week 7's matchup against the Chiefs completing a mere 38% of throws under pressure. The Bears rank as RotoBaller's D/ST10 for what should be a fun Monday night contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:35 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 2-5 Eagles may explore the possibility of trading several different players in an effort to strengthen their roster in 2027, but Barkley won't be one of the players on the move. In fact, Garafolo and Rapoport report that the Eagles "see him as part of a competitive 2027 roster." Injuries have led to inconsistent week-over-week results for Barkley this season, but he still has fantasy RB1 upside when fully healthy. Unfortunately, he only has two healthy games this season; he has either missed or played less than 17% of the snaps in the other five games. Although the Eagles won't trade Barkley, we wouldn't be shocked to see them shut him down once their playoff aspirations are officially crushed, as it would make sense to let him rest and get fully healthy for next season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport
Cairo Santos a Stable Back-End Play
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:32 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos provides a stable fantasy floor in his team's Week 9 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Santos has been a fine play for owners this season, tethered to an exciting, high-scoring offense. Through seven games, the 34-year-old is perfect on his 21 extra-point attempts and has missed four of his 15 field goal tries. It's worth noting that he's missed one field goal in each of his previous three appearances. However, he's also coming off his best game of the campaign, including a career-high 58-yard make. Unfortunately, the veteran's ceiling takes a hit this coming Monday when his team lines up against one of the league's most imposing defenses. Seattle has been tough to beat in every aspect of the game and has been particularly effective against opposing pass attacks, allowing a league-low 144.4 yards per game. Santos may not carry his usual upside, but he'll still be a fine play, landing as RotoBaller's K12 for his outing with the Seahawks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze's Upside Limited Against Tough Seahawks Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:26 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze remains a volatile WR3 for Monday's road bout with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Odunze's boom-bust nature in 2026 has leaned far more toward the latter than the former over seven weeks. He's out there for a ton of snaps, which works in his favor. However, the third-year pro isn't afforded the same layup targets as teammate Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Instead, his routes take a bit longer to unfurl downfield, leaving him on the outside looking in for fantasy more often than not. In Week 9, he'll face a staunch Seattle pass defense that will prove to be his toughest test of the campaign thus far. Odunze will always have the chance to be a productive asset for owners because of his role in a high-powered attack and his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams when the play breaks down. Still, the quality of talent around him has lowered his overall ceiling, and the strength of his opposition is enough to make him a riskier option than usual. The Utah native is RotoBaller's PPR WR32 for Monday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen to Start Again in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:25 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen is expected to start again in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Allen has operated as the lead back for the last four weeks with Breece Hall (quad) sidelined, and that trend will continue on Sunday afternoon. Rapoport's report doesn't explicitly say that Hall will be inactive, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction. At the very least, even if Hall suits up, he'll have reduced volume and will cede the lead-back role to Allen. The Jets are fortunate that Allen has played so well lately, allowing them to be extra cautious with Hall's recovery. Across his four starts, the 22-year-old has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He ranks as a solid RB2 option against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Colston Loveland a Top Option in Week 8
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:19 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland retains his high-end upside despite an unfavorable matchup with the hosting Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After an ice-cold start to the season, the second-year pro out of Michigan has increased his involvement, logging at least seven targets and six receptions in three of his last four appearances. In stark contrast to the beginning of the campaign, Loveland has drawn more designed looks and started to heat up with a minor target consolidation. This Monday's contest will afford him no favors, as Seattle has been unkind to fantasy tight ends (third-fewest PPR points per game) and pass attacks overall. Even so, the 22-year-old has been fantasy's second-highest-scoring asset at his position since the start of Week 6, and preserves his high ceiling with a team-high 19 targets over that span. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE6 ahead of this weekend's festivities.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III a Fine Play in Tough Draw
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:11 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents with slightly less upside for this week's road clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Burden has really emerged as a weapon in Chicago's offense, despite consistently working under 70% of the team's snaps in a given week. In last Thursday's victory over New England, the 22-year-old looked on track for massive fantasy output with a four-catch, 130-yard first half, though his line stalled there. It could have been a bigger night, but it offers a glimpse of Burden's potential week-winning upside as a key piece of Chicago's attack. He and the Bears' wideouts won't have it easy against the league's No. 1 pass defense in Week 9, as Seattle has yielded just four touchdowns, 642 yards, and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers. Either way, Burden will still get his targets and offers the most post-catch upside of any Chicago pass catcher. The University of Missouri alum is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Slides Into RB2 Territory for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:02 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift experiences a hit in value ahead of his team's outing with the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Swift has been one of fantasy's more consistent backs thus far, as he failed to reach double-digit PPR output in just one appearance - a Week 5 loss to the Packers in which he participated in 35% of Chicago's snaps. The veteran is a sound asset for owners because of his volume and touchdown upside in an excellent scheme. However, he'll face a stiff test this weekend in the Seahawks' rush defense. For what it's worth, Seattle is a more favorable matchup on the ground than through the air, but that's just splitting hairs for a team that ranks first in total defense (233.9 yards per game). With teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) shelved for a fourth straight game, Swift should continue to see the lion's share of touches. He's RotoBaller's PPR RB16 with the undesirable draw on tap.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams a Risky QB1 Vs. Seattle
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 7:55 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams carries more risk than usual in this Monday night road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams has been excellent since returning from a hamstring injury, posting over 300 passing yards in each of his two starts with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio and a 75% completion rate. Chicago's offense is on a heater, but they'll be tested in Week 9 by the hosting Seahawks' defense. Seattle's unit has carried over its unrelenting attack from 2025, ranking first in passing yards per game allowed (144.4), seventh against the run (89.4), and fourth (17.9) in points per game. While it isn't an ideal setting for fantasy, head coach Ben Johnson has orchestrated a strong weekly game plan, setting his team up for success. Williams may need to supplement with his legs a bit in this one, but few signal callers across the league offer the quality of options and upside he does. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's QB10 for Monday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen a Potential Long-Term Waiver Find
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:55 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is well positioned for a solid fantasy outing in this weekend's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran is coming off a rough three-catch, 31-yard performance his last time out against a relentless Vikings defense. It wasn't the result fantasy managers wanted, though Allen still led the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for second in targets with three. While the North Carolina native will likely lose some looks with the return of tight end Tyler Warren, he still has room to be productive. Jacksonville has been an awful matchup for opposing ground attacks, but they've been porous on the back end, yielding the third-most passing yards per game (273.8). Additionally, it's one of the highest-scoring teams, which should put Allen in a positive game script. The 34-year-old is a worthy add for Week 8, with the potential for more if fellow wideout Josh Downs gets shipped off before the trade deadline. He's RotoBaller's PPR WR31 for the divisional faceoff.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas a Compelling Add Vs. Pats
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:45 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is an intriguing waiver add ahead of a Week 8 home clash with the division-rival New England Patriots. Douglas returned from an ankle injury last weekend to post the first two touchdowns of his career against the Jets. The Houston, Texas native is an enticing blend of size (6-foot-4) and speed (4.39 40-yard dash), and had it on display when he gashed New York for a 63-yard catch-and-run for his second TD of the day. Unfortunately, Douglas' volume could be a problem for fantasy, as he's notched precisely two catches and three targets over his last two appearances. However, it's at least encouraging that he fell behind only teammate Malik Washington in snaps. As it stands, the 23-year-old must overcome a mostly ineffective Dolphins pass attack and his near-exclusive perimeter role to be a consistent fantasy producer. On the bright side, his athletic profile and the chance to become Miami's No. 1 pass catcher make him a compelling option. Douglas is RotoBaller's PPR WR35 for Sunday's matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson a Low-End Flex Off Waivers
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:39 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson offers low-end PPR appeal for this weekend's road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson had a nice string of production from Weeks 3-5 with double-digit fantasy-point efforts. Unfortunately, owners who continued to roll with him were met with back-to-back busts in fine matchups. While the results were suboptimal, Robinson has remained involved and stands a good chance to outproduce the two duds in Week 8 against the Bengals. Teammate Carnell Tate (shoulder) is ruled out, and Calvin Ridley (hip) is questionable with his own injury. Robinson also has a strong matchup in Cincinnati. The Bengals' defense is improved from years past, but by no means a scary opponent for fantasy wideouts. Slated for increased opportunity, owners can slot Robinson into their fantasy lineups as a plug-and-play low-end flex with slightly more upside than usual in a softer matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN