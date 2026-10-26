Wyndham Clark Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta

Oct 7, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

We aren't likely to see many of the world's top players much this fall, but this Japan event seems to draw a collection of top players for its field every year. Justin Thomas is part of those names this year, as he was in '24, '21, and '20, finishing T2 in his two most recent appearances. He's coming off another successful Presidents Cup, where he was instrumental in taking some of the rookies under his wing and earned two and a half points for the Americans. While his ball striking has flashed instances of quality form, the 33-year-old has excelled with his short game. He led the PGA Tour this year in strokes gained around the green (0.627). It takes a little more than that to compete at the highest level, which lowers the ceiling for what we expect JT to look like. Still, he's always worthy of consideration, knowing the talent is there, and so is the ability to get hot and be in contention.