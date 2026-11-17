Was Sudarshan Yellamaraju Bringing Overhyped Season to a Close at RSM Classic
Nov 17, 2026, 11:33 PM ETFor one reason or another, Sudarshan Yellamaraju was a more prominent name this season than the play and finishes appear on paper now that we are at the end of the 2026 season. For those with similar sentiments, the statistics through his first nine starts prove he was off to a quality start to his PGA Tour career. But the problem is that building up so much positive strokes gained data takes a while for things to give an honest assessment in play. The Canadian has only finished inside the top 20 three times since his opening nine to start the year, with his approach play losing an average of -0.316 strokes during that time. The driver and putter have also faltered somewhat, but those areas have shown to be more inconsistent than just downright bad. The iron play is the real concern, and it's been too costly as of late to warrant any consideration for the final tournament on the calendar.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data GolfComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Brooks Koepka Looking at Another Strenuous Year to Re-establish Himself on PGA Tour
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 11:07 PM ETWith one more official event on the 2026 calendar, Brooks Koepka's presence didn't pose the same threat in his first year back on the PGA Tour. The five-time major champion struggled to keep a handle on the approach play that saved him early in the season, losing strokes in this area in three of his last four starts. It's been on a downward spiral since late March, but it took until June to really start seeing the consistent dip in finishes. The sad part is that the putter really remains Koepka's biggest concern, ranking 131st in strokes gained on the greens this season. To return to the upper echelon on the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old needs to start figuring some things out, and until then, he's a shiny name with big letdown potential for DFS players.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Harry Hall Wants to Contend at PGA Tour Season Finale
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 9:26 PM ETHarry Hall has been close in his three Fall events. The English golfer has been inside the Top 25. Despite this, Hall has not truly shown that Wyndham Championship form (T-5). Again, there has been inconsistency but little of that has popped up. Also, Hall rolls in at 18th when it comes to strokes gained to putting at 0.439. Sea Island is a place Hall can call home. Around the green, Hall ranks 22nd at 0.275 strokes gained. Do not forget that the Plantation and Seaside courses offer their own challenges. Hall is one of 12 golfers who truly knows this island all too well. Finally, Hall has never competed on the island which causes some hesitation from a DFS and betting standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Austin Smotherman Can Contend Again at The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 9:07 PM ETAustin Smotherman has thrived this Fall with two PGA Tour wins. The American golfer still ended up T-7 at Austin. It is hard to win back-to-back appearances but that is just what Smotherman did. His 2026 could be seen coming especially after that opening 62 at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He followed up with a 69 in each of the next three rounds to finish T-2. He ranks overall 155th in strokes gained to putting at -0.344. However, Smotherman had four straight positive weeks this Fall. Approaching greens has been no problem as the golfer tops the PGA Tour gaining 0.765 strokes. Smotherman cannot be counted out from a Top 10 or Top 5 betting projection even this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Andrew Novak Wants to Bounce Back After Austin
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:59 PM ETAndrew Novak secured a PGA Tour card with a win in Mexico at the beginning of the month. The American golfer vaulted 36 spots in the rankings (89th to 53rd). While Novak lost 2.21 strokes to approaching the green in Austin, few expect that to happen again. He finished T-7 last year at The RSM Classic. Novak gained a season-high 2.06 strokes to putting in Mexico on the way to his second career PGA Tour win. He is one of 12 golfers who call Sea Island home. Novak knows the area, course, greens, and the subtleties. With little seemingly to play for, it may be more prudent to pivot elsewhere when it comes to betting or DFS-wise this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Chris Kirk Ready for The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:46 PM ETChris Kirk was doing so well over the last four tournaments. The American golfer had four consecutive Top 25 results including a T-6 in Bermuda. Unfortunately, Kirk found Austin far too unkind as he lost 3.18 strokes overall in Texas. As a result, Kirk finds himself 107th in the FedEx Cup points this Fall. Struggling to start the season saw Kirk miss four cuts in five events. Too many periods of rough times impacted Kirk's chances of staying in the Top 100. He will need a huge week at Sea Island and some help to keep his PGA Tour card. One problem is Kirk averages 29.62 putts-per-round to open and 29.57 putts-per-round to close. Getting behind and rebounding only to fall short has been a problem all year. That makes Kirk a likely fade from a DFS and betting perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rico Hoey in Jeopardy of Losing PGA Card
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:33 PM ETRico Hoey struggled all season, and that spilled into the fall swing. The golfer from the Philippines has only one top-10 result in 2026, along with seven top-25 finishes. Even worse, Hoey continues to lag outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points. Missing the cut in two of his previous three events has not helped matters. The putter has truly failed Hoey all season long. He is 144th in strokes gained to putting at -0.307. He lost 1.58 strokes in Austin. Yes, the Texas course was new to some golfers, but Hoey has considerable issues with putts per round. It becomes hard to contend when one averages 29.71 putts every third round (152nd). His scoring average of 69.69 could be a full stroke lower if he made a few more putts. It is all or nothing for Hoey now, which makes him worth a look from a betting standpoint.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Ben James is The Hottest Player Currently Without a Win
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 2:08 PM ETWith one tournament left for 2026, Ben James is feverishly knocking on the door to capture his first career victory. He's seen plenty of youngsters cross the finish line lately, and none have shown ball-striking capability or consistency like his. Since joining the PGA Tour in June, he's gained four or more strokes on approach in five events and has averaged at least two strokes gained off the tee in each of his last six starts. The kid is a stud, and it's only a matter of time before he takes over a golf tournament. The putting needs some refinement, but everyone in this week's field at the RSM Classic will be trying to figure out the new greens at the Seaside Course at Sea Island. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the mix come the weekend. --Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Brian Harman Looking to Shake Off Disappointing Weekend in Austin
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:55 PM ETThrough 36 holes, Brian Harman looked to be in the driver's seat at the Austin Championship before a third-round 76 torched any chance of winning. At an event where the winning score reaches -20 under par, players can't afford a poor round, and even though the former Open Champion had three other rounds in the 60s, it wasn't enough to squeeze out a top-20 finish. Still, the left-hander ranked sixth in strokes gained on approach (1.57) and 19th in putting (0.69). Up next is the RSM Classic, where he's had some good showings in the past but not consistently. The tale of the tape comes down to putting, and while this event is played on two courses (the Seaside and Plantation), three of the four days of action will happen on the more renowned Seaside Course. Since the 2025 tournament, this layout has undergone a hefty renovation focused largely on the greens. That added wrinkle likely helps Harman more than it hurts him, which should allow his run of formidable play to end the year on a positive note.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Tiger Woods Returning to Competition at Hero World Challenge Next Month
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:29 PM ETOn Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods announced his plan to return to competitive play at the Hero World Challenge, where he has been the host sponsor since the event's inception in 2000. It will be his first time inside the ropes since the 2024 Open Championship. Much has taken place since then, mostly medical, but all rehabilitative. While many speculate about his ability to push through the adversity that has piled up over the years, it's undoubtedly a welcome sight that is sure to get the golf world buzzing. Whether it's still chasing majors, his own personal records, or simply carrying the torch a little further, there's still something to play for.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Mark Schlabach - ESPN
Blades Brown Continues to Solidify Being a Top Player to Watch
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:17 PM ETWith one week remaining in the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, Blades Brown has arguably become the talk of the PGA Tour going into next season. He battled through the Korn Ferry Tour this year while also getting plenty of opportunities on the larger tour he now calls home. Since getting his card last month, the 19-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal. He captured his first win, coupled with T19 and T4 finishes heading into the final tournament on the official calendar. The statistics are still limited, but during that time, he's averaged 0.803 strokes gained off the tee, 0.723 on the greens, and 0.526 on approach. He's undoubtedly got the talent to thrive on this circuit, and it will be fascinating to watch him against a slightly stiffer field this week and throughout 2027. As far as DFS, the short resume already speaks for itself. Play him.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Tony Finau Seeking a Positive End to a Nightmarish 2026 Season
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:22 AM ETTony Finau finished T-33 at the World Wide Technology Championship. The American golfer missed the cut three times during the Fall Swing. Again, results have been hard to come by with ailments and swing adjustments. His only Top 10 came back in late May. Metrics tell plenty of the story in the aftermath as Finau ranks 110th or worse in all four major categories in terms of strokes gained (five if one includes strokes gained overall). Putting has been impacted the most where he ranked 145th (0.317 strokes lost). Finau lost 1.44 strokes at the WWT two weeks ago. From a betting and DFS standpoint, staying away from Finau may be smart considering his struggles. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Luke Clanton Looks to Bounce Back at The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 7:56 AM ETLuke Clanton finds himself ranked 130th in the PGA Fall points standings. The young American golfer needs a result to keep PGA Tour conditional status and maybe a win to keep his PGA Tour card. Clanton missed the cut in Austin and has gradually slid in form since a T-7 at the Bank of Utah Championship. One of his best metric results was a T-2 at the 2024 RSM Classic. Trace Crowe vaulted up 30 spots with a Top 3 in Austin so anything is possible. However, 2026 has seen Clanton end up with only two Top 10 results. Worse, his putting and approaching the green metrics have slightly improved but his driving distance plummeted 11 yards (312.6 to 301.6). That impacted his form and has placed Clanton in a position where bettors and DFS players may want to shy away from. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Brian Harman to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 11, 2026, 3:28 PM ETWhile he hasn't been a weekly threat like other times in his career, Brian Harman has had a decent year in 2026. This is his second start in the fall series. He finished T4 in Japan a few weeks ago, undoubtedly led by his approach play that ranks 59th this year in strokes gained (0.252). The 39-year-old is much better tee to green than his 0.150 strokes gained average due to limited ability off the tee. He's still plenty capable throughout the rest of his bag, but age is catching up to him some. He could be a decent option this week in Austin, but the golf course is far from a pitch and putt. His ball striking and short game are good enough to provide a decent floor, but the ceiling may not be the highest.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: PGA Tour
Max Homa Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 11, 2026, 11:49 AM ETFor as bad as things had gotten for Max Homa in recent years, 2026 has seemingly been a step in the right direction. He's made the cut nine of his last 10 starts, with three top 25s, one top 15, and a runner-up finish during that span. In his poor showings, nearly all of them was a result of poor approach play, as he ranks 137th on the season in strokes gained on approach (-0.223). With his run of good finishes down the stretch of the regular season and into the fall, that area of his game has shown some improvement, but a few starts during that time has shown he is still capable of losing his swing at times. There is reason for cause this week in Austin due to the demand from tee to green, but in terms of world ranking, talent, and overall upside, he's worth consideration this week.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: PGA Tour
Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 10:38 AM ETHaotong Li has had an overall disappointing season, making just 12 of 27 cuts with three top-25 finishes. His recent play shows some upside, however, as he has made four of his last five cuts with two finishes inside the top 30. He now looks to find success at the Austin Championship, held at Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course. Li currently ranks just 121st on Tour in total strokes gained (-0.127 strokes per round), but sits 18th off the tee (+0.413), 75th on approach (+0.141), and 23rd in total driving. His biggest struggles have come in the short game, where he ranks 165th around the greens (-0.468) and 125th in putting (-0.212). With Fazio Canyons measuring over 7,400 yards, his 49th-ranked proximity on approach shots from over 200 yards could work to his advantage, though he will need to avoid three-putts, an area where he ranks 122nd. Li comes in at $7,100 on DraftKings and is a classic boom-or-bust option, with his success likely hinging on his short game.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Ben Kohles Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 10:31 AM ETBen Kohles continued his breakout year at the World Wide Technology Championship, finishing T25 for his 12th straight result of T29 or better. He looks to keep this run going at the Austin Championship, held at Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course. He now ranks fourth on Tour in total strokes gained (+1.304 strokes per round), first on approach (+0.765), and first in driving accuracy (80.39%). Other areas where he has been elite include greens in regulation (first), proximity on approach (second), and scrambling (fifth). Kohles has one of the strongest all-around profiles on Tour and is the eighth-most expensive golfer on DraftKings at $9,200. It seems as though he is underpriced, and can easily be trusted in fantasy lineups again this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Stephan Jaeger Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 10:19 AM ETStephan Jaeger has been on a strong run during the fall golf season, recording his third straight finish of T26 or better last week at the World Wide Technology Championship. He now ranks 75th in total strokes gained (+0.282 per round), 83rd on approach (+0.107), 12th around the greens (+0.330), and 44th in putting (+0.226). The only area where he is losing strokes is off the tee, where he ranks 150th (-0.382), largely due to his 157th-ranked driving accuracy. He has gained strokes both around the green and on approach in his last two measurable events, and will need to continue playing well with his irons and short game to find himself in contention again at the Austin Championship. At $7,900 on DraftKings, he offers solid upside based on his recent play, but there is some risk that his driver could go awry once again.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Rico Hoey Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 10:10 AM ETRico Hoey has put together an up-and-down season, recording 22 made cuts in 28 events, including seven finishes inside the top 25. He played well last week at the World Wide Technology Championship, posting rounds of 67-69-67-70, but a quadruple bogey on the 13th hole Sunday ruined his chances at a second top-10 finish of the year. He currently ranks 16th in strokes gained off the tee (+0.487 strokes per round), 87th on approach (+0.093), and 49th tee to green (+0.437). His short game has been a weak point, ranking 135th around the greens (-0.142) and 138th in putting (-0.281). Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course measures over 7,400 yards and features wide fairways, so Hoey's 49th-ranked driving distance and impressive sixth-place ranking in proximity from over 200 yards (44'10") could give him an advantage. At $8,100 on DraftKings, he offers strong value for fantasy lineups.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Pierceson Coody Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 10:02 AM ETPierceson Coody put together an all-around solid tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, posting rounds of 68-70-68-69 en route to a T33 finish. He has made 20 of 30 cuts this year, including 12 top-25 finishes, and looks to keep it going at the Austin Championship. Coody ranks 88th in total strokes gained (+0.198 strokes per round), 28th off the tee (+0.131), 97th on approach (+0.028), and 78th in putting (+0.066). He has been one of the longest hitters on Tour, ranking 14th in driving distance, which should benefit him on the 7,400-yard layout at Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course, which features wide fairways. Coody has been solid lately and offers plenty of upside at $9,000 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 11, 2026, 9:54 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout was unable to make the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, but had recorded back-to-back top 20 finishes prior to that result. He now looks to get back on track at the Austin Championship at Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course. Bezuidenhout has climbed the statistical leaderboards, ranking 24th in total strokes gained (+0.736 per round), 25th on approach (+0.427), 25th around the greens (+0.254), and 23rd in putting (+0.375). He does lose -0.320 strokes per round off the tee, though much of that can be attributed to being one of the shorter hitters on Tour, as he still ranks 36th in driving accuracy. Fazio Canyons measures over 7,400 yards, so he will need to deliver with his long irons, where he ranks just 160th in proximity from over 200 yards. Bezuidenhout has been playing well lately and profiles as a fairly safe option at just $7,900 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour