Nov 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) is not traveling with the team as they embark on a four-game road trip, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. The veteran forward sustained an upper-body injury last week and missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Philadelphia. Monahan has posted only seven points (one goal, six assists) in 17 games this season. His lack of offensive production is mainly linked to his career-low 5.6 shooting percentage. With Monahan out, Luca Del Bel Belluz skated as the second-line center against Philadelphia, recording an assist. Despite working in the top six, Del Bel Belluz logged just 11:20 of ice time, so it doesn't seem wise to back him to make an impact again on Tuesday night against the Islanders.