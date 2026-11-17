Erik Gustafsson Ready to Face Bruins
Nov 17, 2026, 6:33 PM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against Boston, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He will end a three-game absence, having recently dealt with an undisclosed injury. Gustafsson will add offensive ability to L.A.'s blue line. He boasts six points (one goal, five assists) through 13 appearances. The 34-year-old has posted three assists in his last two outings. He's part of the first power-play unit, adding even more fantasy appeal to Gustafsson. At even strength, Gustafsson will skate alongside Brandt Clarke. Cody Ceci will make room in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach DooleyComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Morgan Rielly Returns Against Blackhawks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:25 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) will return to action Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has shaken off a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for four games. Rielly was hurt when he had started to play his best hockey of the season. The 32-year-old has notched eight assists in his last eight games. In total, Rielly has delivered 12 assists in 18 outings this season. He's still without a goal despite putting 21 pucks on net. Rielly's return will send Dakota Mermis to the press box. The Maple Leafs will pair him with Troy Stecher to start the game, and Rielly is expected to work with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Denver Barkey Cleared to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (illness) will rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Barkey woke up unwell on Sunday and missed Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Edmonton. It would have been hugely disappointing for the youngster after scoring twice in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Columbus. Barkey has four goals and six assists in 19 games, tied for fourth in scoring on the Flyers' squad. He will accompany Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett on the second line and join the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Miro Heiskanen Set to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:16 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) will return on Tuesday after a five-game absence against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will slot into the lineup as Tyler Myers' (upper body) replacement. Heiskanen has demonstrated hot form this season, recording 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 26 SOG, and 17 blocks in 15 games. With Heiskanen back, Thomas Harley must settle for a smaller role, moving down from the first defensive pairing and first power-play unit. Meanwhile, Esa Lindell will lose his spot on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brayden Point Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:13 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (undisclosed) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Washington, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. This suggests he will jump back into action after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the Lightning moved Conor Geekie (undisclosed) to Injured Reserve. Point has tallied five goals and 11 assists in 17 games this season. He's in great form, having recorded three multi-point games over his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Out for Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:11 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game on Tuesday against Florida, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. He's dealing with an undisclosed health issue, and it's unclear when Nugent-Hopkins can return. The 16-year veteran has been stellar this season, posting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games. His exit from the lineup has boosted the fantasy value of Colton Dach, who stepped into the second-line center role Sunday against Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Michaels
Olli Maatta Lands on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:57 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Olli Maatta (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. He's set to miss this week's action after suffering an upper-body injury. While Maatta lacks fantasy appeal, he's been an effective player for the Wild, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 10 SOG, 31 blocks, and a plus-11 rating in 18 games. The Finnish veteran leads all Wild defensemen in plus/minus. Matt Kiersted and David Spacek will compete for playing time during Maatta's absence. Kiersted is expected to replace him in the lineup Tuesday night against Nashville.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Minnesota Wild PR
Sean Monahan Not Traveling With Blue Jackets
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) is not traveling with the team as they embark on a four-game road trip, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. The veteran forward sustained an upper-body injury last week and missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Philadelphia. Monahan has posted only seven points (one goal, six assists) in 17 games this season. His lack of offensive production is mainly linked to his career-low 5.6 shooting percentage. With Monahan out, Luca Del Bel Belluz skated as the second-line center against Philadelphia, recording an assist. Despite working in the top six, Del Bel Belluz logged just 11:20 of ice time, so it doesn't seem wise to back him to make an impact again on Tuesday night against the Islanders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Sean Durzi on Track to Return This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (lower body) is set to return to action on Sunday against Carolina, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. He missed his eighth straight game on Monday as the Rangers beat Montreal. But Durzi wore a regular jersey during the morning skate and should be ready for action against the reigning champions. Durzi has five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, 21 blocks, and nine hits in 14 games. He's done solid work for the Rangers, but Durzi only provides low-level fantasy production.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
Logan Stanley Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:32 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (lower body) is day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Stanley was hurt against Anaheim on Saturday and may miss his first game of the season when the Islanders host Columbus on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old is still looking for his first goal since moving to Long Island, but he has contributed five assists in 19 games. Additionally, Stanley has recorded 35 blocks and 29 hits. Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield can step in for Stanley on defense if needed, but neither has any fantasy relevance.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Jake Neighbours Cleared to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:26 AM ETSt. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours (upper body) will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. After he missed Sunday's practice due to an upper-body injury, it was initially unclear whether Neighbours would be available for action at the start of this week. Neighbours has recorded four goals and five assists in 20 games this season. He recently hit a wall, going seven games without a goal and four without a point. A scoreless outing Tuesday night would give Neighbours his longest point drought so far this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Philip Broberg OK for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:22 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) will be available on Tuesday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. He sustained a lower-body injury in St. Louis' last game, but it won't keep him out of action. It's great news for the Blues, as Broberg plays a crucial role for the team. He leads all skaters on the squad with 24:33 ice time per game and has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists), 42 SOG, and 25 blocks in 20 games. After three scoreless games, Broberg will hope to avoid his longest point drought of the season against the Ducks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Miro Heiskanen Questionable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt against Vegas. An upper-body injury has kept him sidelined for five games. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said he hopes Heiskanen can return this week. The Stars also face Vegas on Thursday and Philadelphia on Sunday. If Heiskanen remains out Tuesday, Thomas Harley will continue to play on the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit. Esa Lindell and Nils Lundkvist have also taken on larger roles in his absence, increasing their fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tyler Bertuzzi Likely Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:36 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to suit up on Tuesday against Toronto. The former Maple Leaf was hurt in Sunday's shootout loss to Winnipeg and didn't practice Monday, but Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Bertuzzi will likely be available against Toronto, along with Cole Smith (maintenance), who also didn't practice Monday. Bertuzzi scored his third goal of the season against the Jets, ending a five-game scoreless spell. He has added four assists in seven games. The 31-year-old hasn't been a reliable fantasy option and should remain a free agent in most leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Remains Away From Team
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:30 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) didn't practice on Monday and remains away from the team, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Panarin didn't play on Saturday against Calgary following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and he will likely miss additional time. The Kings return to action on Tuesday against Boston. Panarin tops the tables in L.A. in all the major offensive categories, posting eight goals and 11 assists in 17 games. Alex Turcotte has taken Panarin's spot on the first line, but had minimal impact on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley Questionable Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Nick Schmaltz (lower body) and Logan Cooley (upper body) are questionable for Monday's clash against Vancouver. Both players have dealt with health issues lately, resulting in Cooley missing three games and Schmaltz sitting out two. The Mammoth haven't won with the two out of the lineup. Cooley is third on the team with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, and Schmaltz comes right behind him, boasting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. If neither player returns, Vincent Trocheck, Barrett Hayton, and Kailer Yamamoto are all worth fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bowen Byram to Remain Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:14 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will remain on the shelf Tuesday night against Toronto, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. The Blackhawks have spent most of the season without Byram, who has made just six appearances for his new team. He hasn't played since Oct. 13 due to an upper-body injury. But there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, as Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Byram was nearing his return. Byram averaged nearly 25 minutes per game when he was active, and his return will alter how the blue line's workload is distributed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis
Bo Horvat Expected to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:10 PM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against Columbus. The Islanders captain couldn't finish Sunday's win over Anaheim due to an undisclosed injury, but he practiced as normal on Monday. Horvat has scored in back-to-back games and has added to his points tally in each of the last four games. He's the team's highest-scoring forward, with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. So far, Horvat has finished scoreless just four times. If he maintains that level of consistency, Horvat could average at least a point per game in a season for the first time in his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Beckett Sennecke Tallies Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:58 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke enjoyed a three-point night in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, scoring twice and dishing out one assist. His work helped Jeff Malott to open the scoring just 1:16 into the game, and Sennecke lit the lamp twice in the third period, including in an empty-net situation. The Ducks have produced some spectacular offensive efforts lately, and Sennecke has been a big part of it. The 20-year-old has racked up 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last seven appearances. With 12 goals and 14 assists in 21 games, he's averaging over a point per game, making a 100-point campaign a realistic target for Sennecke.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jason Robertson Pushes Stars Past Panthers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDallas Stars winger Jason Robertson finished Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory against Florida with a goal and an assist. He helped Wyatt Johnston to tie the game and took care of the decisive goal himself. This was Robertson's seventh multi-point effort in 20 games this season. He has contributed 10 goals and 12 assists. The Stars haven't been great offensively, so it's impressive Robertson has maintained a point-per-game pace. But the next couple of games will be very challenging, as Dallas faces back-to-back road outings against Vegas.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Connor McDavid Collects Three Points Against Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:37 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 22 games on Sunday against Philadelphia, notching one goal and two assists. He set up a pair of goals, including a power-play tally, in the first period and scored an empty-netter late in the game. McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season. He has 41 helpers and 12 goals in 22 games. With a quarter of the season gone, McDavid is on track to become the second player in NHL history to record 200 points in a single campaign. While that mark has eluded players for decades, McDavid could realistically challenge it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN