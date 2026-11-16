Amen Thompson Ruled Out Monday Against Miami
Nov 16, 2026, 7:15 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to left knee soreness. Thompson is sitting the second leg of a back-to-back after producing 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in Sunday's win over Washington. With Marcus Smart suspended, Houston will have another opening in the rotation, though Fred VanVleet is back after resting Sunday. Tari Eason could move into the starting five after scoring 25 points off the bench against the Wizards, while Reed Sheppard should also have room for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nikola Jovic Downgraded to Out Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:10 PM ETMiami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after entering the day as questionable. The 23-year-old has struggled to carve out a consistent role, averaging 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season. Jovic logged 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Detroit and went 0-for-2 from the field. His absence should not shake up Miami's rotation much, though Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis Jr. could each pick up a few extra minutes. Jovic remains off the fantasy radar until his role and shooting improve.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Pelle Larsson Ruled Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:04 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, marking his third straight absence. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes across 11 appearances this season. Klay Thompson (ankle) is available, but Larsson being out again should keep Myron Gardner and Ryan Conwell involved on the wing. Gardner has the better chance to remain with the starters, while Conwell should continue to have room for a useful bench role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Zach Edey and Quinten Post Available vs. Washington
Keith Hernandez
Status Update for @memgrizz:— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 16, 2026
Zach Edey and Quinten Post are available tonight at Washington. https://t.co/n6bpoM3zRM
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson Available on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson (low back soreness) is available tonight, per Brian Keefe— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta Out on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta is officially OUT tonight, per Celtics— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ryan Dunn Added to Suns Injury Report
Nuggets-Suns blog update: Ryan Dunn added to injury report, more minutes for rookie Koa Peat? (w/videos) #Suns https://t.co/5fpsnhcidZ— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:56 PM ET
Duncan Robinson Out vs. Spurs
Keith Hernandez
Pistons rule Duncan Robinson (left quad strain), Ron Holland (left knee contusion), Taurean Prince (right knee soreness) and Ebuka Okorie (G League) as out for tomorrow’s matchup against the Spurs.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 16, 2026
Isaiah Joe (right hip contusion) is doubtful.
Nov 16, 2026, 5:56 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Active on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith is active, per Tiago Splitter— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:55 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jazz Waive Two-Way Guard Trey Alexander
We have have waived two-way guard Trey Alexander.— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 16, 2026
Details 📰 https://t.co/cXrDGev3iq pic.twitter.com/JJCvk8nueO
Nov 16, 2026, 5:55 PM ET
Evan Mobley's Return Timeline Unclear
Keith Hernandez
When will #Cavs Evan Mobley return from toe injury? https://t.co/9sNXHTXOhg— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:54 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Fred VanVleet Off the Injury Report
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:37 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will return for Monday's game against the Miami Heat after sitting out Sunday's matchup against Washington due to right knee management. His return should put him back in charge of the offense, giving fantasy managers another source of assists and three-pointers. Reed Sheppard will likely see fewer minutes with VanVleet back, limiting his streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobias Harris Likely to Remain Out of Action Until Early December
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:23 PM ETJeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports that San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is likely to be sidelined until early December. Harris has yet to make his regular-season debut after sustaining a left soleus/calf strain during training camp. According to Chris Haynes of NBA TV, Harris is expected to ramp up his activity this week. The 34-year-old averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27.7 minutes with Detroit last season. Julian Champagnie could see his minutes and shot opportunities trimmed once Harris is back in the fold.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Jeff Garcia
Steven Adams Out Against Heat
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:07 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat due to left lower-leg injury management. Adams will rest after recording six points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block during Sunday's 147-119 win over the Washington Wizards. The 33-year-old recently returned from an 11-game absence due to a soleus strain. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Indiana. With Adams sidelined, Tari Eason could see additional frontcourt minutes after posting 25 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes on Sunday, giving him added fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
LeBron James Unavailable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:52 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) is unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to low back/sciatica management. James will sit out the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after recording 15 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 win over Indiana. The 41-year-old has yet to play both halves of a back-to-back this season. With James sidelined, Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely see additional minutes on the wing in Brooklyn--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Stewart Sidelined on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:36 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) will miss Monday's matchup against the Washington Wizards due to an illness. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With Quinten Post (concussion) and Zach Edey (ankle) also questionable, Memphis could be thin up front. Taylor Hendricks could take on a heavier workload, making him worth monitoring as a potential streamer in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
GG Jackson to Undergo Foot Surgery
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ETThe Memphis Grizzlies announced that forward GG Jackson (foot) sustained a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Brooklyn. Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery, with a timetable for his return to basketball activities to be provided after the procedure. With Jackson sidelined indefinitely, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks could see extended minutes in the frontcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grizzlies PR
Dailyn Swain Recalled from G League
Bulls have recalled Swain from the G. https://t.co/9dQevgycAN— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 10:23 AM ET
Pelle Larsson Listed as Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:57 AM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after missing the last two games. The 25-year-old also sat out Thursday's practice and had recently moved into the starting lineup in place of Andrew Wiggins before getting sick. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from three. If cleared, he should step back into a meaningful role and offers useful production across several categories, with steals and efficient perimeter shooting providing much of his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Isaiah Stewart Questionable for Monday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards. Stewart has started the last two games in place of Zach Edey (ankle), recording four blocks against New Orleans before finishing with 11 points and three assists Saturday against Brooklyn. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 18.2 minutes while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With Edey and Quinten Post (concussion) also questionable, Memphis could be thin inside again. Taylor Hendricks could see additional frontcourt minutes if Stewart is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Quinten Post Questionable for Monday Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:39 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (concussion) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards after missing three straight games in the league's concussion protocol. Post has been sidelined since leaving the Nov. 9 win over Toronto in the first quarter. His potential return would help a thin Memphis frontcourt, with Zach Edey (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) also questionable. Post has played a limited role this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes across eight appearances. If the Grizzlies remain shorthanded inside, Taylor Hendricks could be in line for another bump in minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report