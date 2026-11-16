Isaiah Stewart Sidelined on Monday
Nov 16, 2026, 1:36 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) will miss Monday's matchup against the Washington Wizards due to an illness. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With Quinten Post (concussion) and Zach Edey (ankle) also questionable, Memphis could be thin up front. Taylor Hendricks could take on a heavier workload, making him worth monitoring as a potential streamer in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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GG Jackson to Undergo Foot Surgery
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ETThe Memphis Grizzlies announced that forward GG Jackson (foot) sustained a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Brooklyn. Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery, with a timetable for his return to basketball activities to be provided after the procedure. With Jackson sidelined indefinitely, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks could see extended minutes in the frontcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grizzlies PR
Dailyn Swain Recalled from G League
Bulls have recalled Swain from the G. https://t.co/9dQevgycAN— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 10:23 AM ET
Pelle Larsson Listed as Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:57 AM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after missing the last two games. The 25-year-old also sat out Thursday's practice and had recently moved into the starting lineup in place of Andrew Wiggins before getting sick. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from three. If cleared, he should step back into a meaningful role and offers useful production across several categories, with steals and efficient perimeter shooting providing much of his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Isaiah Stewart Questionable for Monday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards. Stewart has started the last two games in place of Zach Edey (ankle), recording four blocks against New Orleans before finishing with 11 points and three assists Saturday against Brooklyn. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 18.2 minutes while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With Edey and Quinten Post (concussion) also questionable, Memphis could be thin inside again. Taylor Hendricks could see additional frontcourt minutes if Stewart is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Quinten Post Questionable for Monday Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:39 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (concussion) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards after missing three straight games in the league's concussion protocol. Post has been sidelined since leaving the Nov. 9 win over Toronto in the first quarter. His potential return would help a thin Memphis frontcourt, with Zach Edey (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) also questionable. Post has played a limited role this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes across eight appearances. If the Grizzlies remain shorthanded inside, Taylor Hendricks could be in line for another bump in minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
GG Jackson Ruled Out Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:31 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards after injuring his left foot Saturday against Brooklyn. Jackson lasted only three minutes before leaving the game, and head coach Tuomas Iisalo described the injury as "relatively serious." The setback comes one night after the 21-year-old posted 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three triples against New Orleans. Jackson is averaging 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12 appearances. Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks could see additional frontcourt minutes while Memphis waits for more clarity on Jackson's injury.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:26 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards due to left ankle injury management. Edey has missed two straight games after undergoing two surgeries on the ankle over the previous year, and Memphis has generally kept his workload in the low-20s this season. He is averaging 7.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Isaiah Stewart (illness), who started the last two contests, and Quinten Post (concussion) are also questionable, leaving the Grizzlies thin up front. Edey still offers useful rebounding and shot-blocking upside, but his fantasy ceiling remains limited until the minutes increase.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Uncertain to Face Bulls on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:18 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (abdomen) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to right abdominal soreness. Watson missed Saturday's win over Dallas with a right hamstring issue, but the abdomen is now the injury listed on Cleveland's report. The 24-year-old has had a rough start offensively in his first season with the Cavaliers, averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 36.4 percent. He also went just 4-for-22 over his last two appearances. Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas and Mario Hezonja could all pick up extra minutes if Watson remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Questionable Against Bulls on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:10 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to right ankle injury management. The 23-year-old has played three straight games since missing six with the injury, including 64 combined minutes while starting both ends of Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back. Tyson is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes this season. If he sits, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas would be candidates for more playing time, with Peyton Watson (abdomen) also questionable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ty Jerome Ruled Out Again on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:43 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards due to right hip soreness. It will be his second straight absence and third missed game of the season. Jerome has been at the center of Memphis' offense, averaging a team-high 25.4 points and 5.3 assists. With Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) also sidelined, Cam Spencer could draw another start after finishing with 17 points, eight assists, and three triples against Brooklyn on Saturday. Spencer should remain a strong short-term source of scoring and assists while Jerome is out. Jerome's next chance to return comes Wednesday at Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Out Again Monday Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:38 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's rematch with the Golden State Warriors due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fifth straight absence, with the streak beginning in a 138-87 loss to Golden State on Nov. 9. Murphy is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across nine appearances. Saddiq Bey should remain heavily involved after posting 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also out, Bey should continue seeing plenty of scoring opportunities as New Orleans tries to snap a six-game skid.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Evan Mobley Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his third straight absence with a left great toe sprain. The former Defensive Player of the Year had cooled off before the injury, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his previous three games compared with season marks of 16.9 and 7.3. Mario Hezonja should remain involved after producing 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's spot start. Peyton Watson (abdomen) is also questionable, which could leave additional minutes available for Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Patrick Williams Earns Steady Minutes Off the Bench
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:14 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has worked his way back into the rotation and is making the most of it. The former No. 4 overall pick has logged at least 20 minutes in four straight games, scoring 13 points with four triples against Atlanta before adding 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals Saturday at Minnesota. Leonard Miller has also returned to the rotation, but Williams has earned the larger workload lately. Caleb Wilson (hand) being sidelined for several weeks should help keep that role intact, and Williams has been doing enough from three-point range and on the defensive end to stay on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
De'Andre Hunter Downgraded to Out Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ETSacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being added late to the injury report with left-hip soreness and tightness. The 28-year-old had started all 11 of his appearances, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 threes in 32.4 minutes, and is coming off a 24-point outing against Portland. Dylan Cardwell will move into the starting five alongside Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, while Malik Monk should also have room for more offensive work with Hunter and Zach LaVine (illness) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Zach LaVine Unavailable as Kings Host Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:55 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his first absence of the season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 12 games. Sacramento is also without De'Andre Hunter (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle), leaving plenty of offense to replace. Darius Acuff Jr. should take on even more scoring responsibility, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could both see additional backcourt work with LaVine unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Ajay Mitchell Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:41 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has flourished in eight starts this season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell should remain heavily involved alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sacramento's 1-11 start does introduce some blowout risk, though, so Mitchell could lose late-game minutes if Oklahoma City pulls away early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Keegan Murray Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:24 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the day as questionable. Murray should remain in the starting lineup with Precious Achiuwa (ankle) sidelined after logging 40 minutes Friday against Portland. The 26-year-old finished that game with season highs of 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-for-14 shooting. Murray is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, but his 21.1 percent mark from three remains the biggest concern. The minutes are there again, so his fantasy value will hinge on whether the jumper starts to follow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Precious Achiuwa Ruled Out Sunday Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:16 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle soreness, according to head coach Doug Christie. It will be his second straight absence after he also missed Friday's loss to Portland. Achiuwa is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes this season. Keegan Murray is available after dealing with an illness, while Maxime Raynaud (knee) remains sidelined. Dylan Cardwell could see extra minutes in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis, with Sacramento still short on depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Jericho Sims Starts for Bucks
Jericho Sims is in the starting lineup for the #Bucks 👀👀— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Burries
Herro
Kuzma
Sims
Turner
Nov 15, 2026, 8:13 PM ET
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Expected to Start for Bucks
Keith Hernandez
Taylor Jenkins could do something really interesting with the starting lineup tonight. With no Ousmane Dieng or Ryan Rollins, this could be the two-big lineup test with Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner, especially if Taylor Jenkins likes Triple J off the bench. That being said,…— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 8:12 PM ET--Keith Hernandez