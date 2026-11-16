Nov 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Booker played 33 offensive snaps before leaving late in the first half. T.J. Bass took over at right guard and logged 50 offensive snaps. Bass filled in when Booker missed three games with a similar injury last season and started four games at left guard this year while Tyler Smith recovered from thumb surgery. Ajani Cornelius, listed behind Booker on Dallas' unofficial depth chart, was inactive Sunday. Rapoport said the injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal and reported that there is hope Booker can return within four. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving, then visits the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7. If Booker needs four full weeks, he would miss all three games before the Cowboys' Week 14 bye. Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 20, five weeks after Booker was injured.