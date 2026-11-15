Logan Stanley Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday

Nov 14, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi continued his prolific campaign with another assist against Vegas in a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night. He helped set up Ryan O'Reilly's game-tying goal midway through the third period. Josi also had the decisive shootout goal in the contest. With 20 games played, Josi already has 21 assists and 23 points. Borje Salming (22) is the only defenseman born outside North America to post more assists through the first 20 games of a season. After dealing with health issues in recent years, Josi has found another gear and will be in contention for the Norris Trophy if he keeps this up.