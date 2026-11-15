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Joel Embiid Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana

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Nov 15, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. It will be his third absence of the season. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 37.4 percent from the field. With Adem Bona (neck) and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Philadelphia is extremely thin up front. Tacko Fall is the only active true center, while LeBron James, Dean Wade, and Jabari Walker could all spend time at the five. Walker has some rebounding appeal after grabbing a season-high 11 boards on Nov. 8. Embiid's next chance to play comes Monday at Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:59 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has taken on a larger scoring role with Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee), and Cason Wallace (shoulder) sidelined, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 52.3 percent shooting through 11 appearances. If Mitchell remains out, Jared McCain should stay in the starting lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after scoring 21 points against Portland earlier this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers due to left hip soreness and tightness. Nembhard has been handling most of Indiana's playmaking with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, totaling 28 assists over his last three games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. If Nembhard can't go, T.J. McConnell (hamstring) could take on more creation duties if his probable tag holds, while Pascal Siakam would likely be asked to carry more of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:43 AM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento. Achiuwa missed Friday's loss to Portland with left ankle soreness after exiting Tuesday's game against Orlando with a left lower-leg contusion. That marked his first absence of the season, and Sacramento could be even thinner up front with Keegan Murray (illness) also questionable. If both are sidelined, Dylan Cardwell could see another extended run after posting 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:30 AM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after sitting out Saturday's shootaround. The 26-year-old had just returned to the starting five Friday after missing seven games with left ankle capsulitis, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes against Portland. Another absence would interrupt Murray's return to form and leave Sacramento thin up front. With Precious Achiuwa (ankle) also questionable, De'Andre Hunter and Dylan Cardwell could both pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:48 PM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. The timing is unfortunate after Sarr delivered one of his best performances of the season Thursday, scoring 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in a double-overtime loss to Detroit. If the 21-year-old can't go, Deandre Ayton could be the biggest beneficiary in Washington's frontcourt and may see a noticeable bump in minutes after playing just nine Thursday. Anthony Gill and Will Riley could also pick up extra work behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg

Duncan Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to return with left thigh soreness.

— Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 15, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is making progress in his recovery from a left calf strain, according to Matt Guzman. Guzman noted that the Spurs had been eyeing the upcoming three-game homestand as a chance for Harris to move closer to a return, while citing Chris Haynes' report that the injury has lingered longer than the team expected. Harris has missed San Antonio's first 13 games but could make his Spurs debut in early December if his ramp-up continues smoothly. The 34-year-old averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27.7 minutes with Detroit last season. Julian Champagnie could see his minutes and shot opportunities trimmed once Harris joins the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:27 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the previous two contests. Miller exited the Nov. 6 loss to Boston with what was initially called right groin soreness before later being listed with a right hip strain. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, though his 35.6 percent shooting remains a concern. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) still sidelined, Miller should step right back into a prominent offensive role. Sion James is the likeliest candidate to return to the bench, while Miller's return should also absorb some of the usage that opened up for Grayson Allen and Naz Reid.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Jaylen Clark (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a right hamstring injury. The 25-year-old had carved out a steady bench role while Anthony Edwards (knee) was sidelined, averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 20.2 minutes over his previous seven games. Clark's fantasy value has leaned heavily on his defensive production, so an extended absence would mostly free up reserve minutes. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland figure to be next in line for extra run, though Shannon is the more natural option when Minnesota needs another defender on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:03 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center GG Jackson II (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a left foot injury. The setback comes one night after the 21-year-old posted 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and three triples in 22 minutes against New Orleans. Memphis was already thin with Ty Jerome (hip), Jerami Grant (head), and Zach Edey (ankle) sidelined, so Jackson's exit takes another option out of the rotation. If he can't return Monday at Washington, Taylor Hendricks could be in line for more work after putting up 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Nov 14, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after exiting Friday's loss to Houston with a left knee injury. Hayes scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes before missing the entire second half. The 26-year-old has started 10 of his 12 appearances, averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Mo Bamba is likely to move into the starting five. Bamba is averaging 1.9 blocks in just 17.7 minutes, giving him some short-term appeal if the extra playing time holds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chandler Holt
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Nov 14, 2026, 8:40 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left heel bruise. Reaves was injured on an awkward landing Wednesday against Milwaukee, but X-rays were negative, and the Lakers opted against additional imaging. The 28-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from three. Collin Sexton (eye) plans to play in protective goggles and should pick up some of the scoring and playmaking slack, while Quentin Grimes is also expected back. Cameron Carr (illness) remains out. Reaves' next chance to return comes Tuesday against Charlotte.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Ward
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Nov 14, 2026, 8:07 PM ET

Miami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons after missing Friday's win over Cleveland. The 36-year-old sprained his left ankle after landing awkwardly on a late chase-down block Tuesday against Utah. Thompson said Friday that he wanted to be able to cut and slide without thinking about the pain before returning. He has started all 11 of his appearances, averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 threes per game. His return should tighten Miami's wing rotation, with Ryan Conwell likely seeing fewer opportunities after scoring 20 points off the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm
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Nov 14, 2026, 8:04 PM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons after initially being listed as probable with a right wrist sprain. The two-time MVP showed no signs of being limited Friday, pouring in 37 points on 15-for-20 shooting with nine rebounds in a win over Cleveland. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, though his 60.9 percent mark at the line remains a fantasy drawback. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo draw another favorable matchup around the basket.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:56 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, keeping him sidelined for both ends of the back-to-back due to left ankle injury management. The 7-foot-3 center has started all 10 of his appearances this season, averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes. Quinten Post (concussion) is also unavailable, so Isaiah Stewart should remain heavily involved in the frontcourt after starting in Edey's place Friday. Stewart finished that game with four blocks, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal if the minutes stay elevated.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:51 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to right hip soreness. This will be his second absence of the season, after upper back soreness kept him out against Sacramento on Oct. 31. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is also unavailable, leaving Cam Spencer with a clearer path to handle more of the playmaking. Spencer started the last time Jerome sat and delivered 13 assists in 25 minutes, so another useful all-around opportunity is there Saturday. Jerome's next chance to return comes Monday at Washington.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:47 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The 20-year-old missed Wednesday's win over New Orleans but returned to practice Friday. Before the setback, Traoré had scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals on 51.6 percent shooting through 10 appearances. He should step back into a sizable role, though with Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. both available, Brooklyn has more options to spread the backcourt minutes around.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:37 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to right hamstring injury management. Cleveland entered the travel-disrupted back-to-back without its usual starting five, and this marks Watson's third absence of November. The 24-year-old has also struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-22 over his last two games. Watson is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 36.4 percent shooting, leaving his defensive production as the stronger part of his fantasy profile. Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see expanded opportunities with Cleveland so shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:29 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a left knee contusion and injury management. Cleveland also dealt with unusual travel circumstances after an FAA ground stop kept the team in Miami overnight following Friday's loss. Mitchell told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he would have preferred the game be canceled, calling the situation "unprecedented." The 30-year-old had played all 13 games, averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. Rookie Meleek Thomas, who is averaging 13.0 points, should have a larger scoring role whenever Mitchell and James Harden (calf) are both unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:24 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to left calf tightness. Harden had started to heat up before the injury, scoring 52 points over his last two games, including 20 points, eight assists, and three steals Friday against Miami. The 37-year-old is averaging a team-high 5.8 assists this season. With Donovan Mitchell (knee) also sidelined, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see more opportunities to handle the ball and create offense, while Jaylon Tyson could benefit from additional minutes and shot attempts on the wing. Harden's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Denzel Boston

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Bo Horvat

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Ajay Mitchell

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