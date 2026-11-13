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Filip Chytil Expected to Return Friday

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Nov 13, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) is set to return to action on Friday against the New York Rangers, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports. He has missed five games with a shoulder injury. The Canucks still need to activate Chytil from Injured Reserve. Friday will mark a special occasion for Chytil, as he'll face the Rangers for the first time since they traded him to Vancouver in 2025. After moving across the border, the Czech forward has dealt with several health issues. This season, Chytil has appeared in just seven games, recording two assists. Chytil is expected to take a spot on the second line and the second power-play unit, so he may be able to do some damage against his former team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Adam KierszenblatComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 13, 2026, 5:08 PM ET

Nashville Predators winger Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) will miss a sixth straight game on Friday against Vegas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. The veteran forward was on the ice for an optional morning skate on Friday, but he hasn't been cleared to return from a lower-body injury. Marchessault has struggled to produce offense this season, recording five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games. With Marchessault out, Nils Hoglander has moved to the second line, tallying one goal and three assists in the last two games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Brooks Bratten
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (lower body) will be out week-to-week after exiting early in Thursday's blowout win over Dallas, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. With DeMelo out, the Jets lose a defenseman who does a lot of dirty work and occasionally chips in offensively. In 19 appearances this season, DeMelo has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists), 17 SOG, 23 blocks, and 27 hits. DeMelo's absence will likely allow Haydn Fleury to re-enter the lineup. Fleury lacks fantasy appeal due to his offensive shortcomings, though he has recorded assists in each of his last two outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is expected to miss at least two games, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports. The Swiss blue-liner suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's defeat to Winnipeg, and we likely won't see him on the ice over the weekend when Dallas faces Buffalo and Florida in a back-to-back set. Bichsel leads Dallas in hits with 39. He is also among the team leaders with 24 blocks. Offensively, Bichsel has posted one assist in 17 appearances, making him a non-factor in fantasy. Still, Bichsel's absence is significant since the Stars' blue line has already been without Miro Heiskanen (upper body) and Kyle Capobianco (leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Robert Tiffin
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:46 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) was limited to 9:58 of action in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He registered a power-play assist before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Only recently, Monahan dealt with a lower-body ailment but managed to avoid missing any time. He must recover from his most recent injury by Saturday to remain in the lineup. The veteran forward has dished out four assists in the last seven games, but Monahan's overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. He has just seven points (one goal, six assists) in 18 games. Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle are the likeliest options to fill in for Monahan in the top six if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets PR
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) left Thursday's 5-2 win over Toronto midway through the second period. He couldn't carry on after receiving a high hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. Eriksson Ek is part of a hugely successful first line in Minnesota, which hasn't yet allowed a goal during five-on-five action this season. The Swedish forward is known for his strong defense and has upped his offensive game, posting 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates for larger roles if Eriksson Ek has to miss some action. Marco Sturm would likely fill the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens left wing Chris Kreider (leg) was injured in unfortunate circumstances against Boston on Thursday. In the third period, he was involved in a collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont. Kreider couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited the ice. The veteran forward has notched three goals and nine points in 18 games this season. He's averaging just 13:35 of ice time, making it difficult for Kreider to contribute regularly on offense. If Kreider can't play in Saturday's matchup with Colorado, the Canadiens must change things up on the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the action in the second period. Colorado suffered two massive injury blows in this game, as Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was also ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third period. Makar has recently racked up points for fun but couldn't add to his tally against Ottawa. He has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. If Makar isn't available on Saturday against Montreal, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski are likely to see more usage, including power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) exited Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in the second period. Cale Makar (lower body) was also hurt in the second period, leaving the Avalanche without two of their top stars. MacKinnon is typically very durable and has rarely missed time in recent campaigns. He's on track for a second consecutive 120-point season, tallying 10 goals and 20 assists in 20 outings. While Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar didn't have an update on MacKinnon or Makar after Thursday's game, we should get more info ahead of Saturday's clash with Montreal. Brock Nelson is poised to rejoin the top six if MacKinnon misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:58 PM ET

New York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will return from a nine-game absence on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) will be unavailable, but the Islanders have a good replacement in Maccelli, who has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. Maccelli will be part of the third line and the first power-play unit. This is a good matchup for the Islanders' forward group, facing a team that allows 3.44 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:46 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) and Yanni Gourde (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Cirelli was banged up in Wednesday's blowout win over Buffalo and will miss at least one game. Gourde's absence may be related to the fact that he only recently made his season debut, and the team doesn't want to overwork him in a back-to-back situation. With two centers out of the lineup, the Lightning will use Jake Guentzel in the middle on the first line. There's also a chance for Zemgus Girgensons and Conor Geekie to see extra ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:38 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will return to the crease on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Senators get their No. 1 netminder back for a very difficult matchup after losing Ullmark to a lower-body injury on Oct. 21. Ullmark kicked off the season in phenomenal form, posting a 7-1-0 record, 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his eight starts. The Avalanche are tied with Carolina for the highest goals-for average, so Ullmark can't show any signs of rust Thursday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (shoulder) will start Thursday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. The 33-year-old is finally ready for his season debut after missing the first eight weeks with a shoulder injury. Initially, Lyon was expected to make his season debut in mid-October, but he suffered a setback in his recovery. Expectations are high for Lyon, who posted a 20-10-4 record in 2025-26. He has three shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage. Thursday's matchup is the perfect spot for Lyon to ease back into action, as the Blackhawks are averaging a league-low 2.17 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Harrington
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:24 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will rejoin the lineup on Thursday against the Boston Bruins. He has been cleared for action after sitting out six games due to a lower-body injury. Matheson has battled health issues all season, making just eight appearances. Matheson has recorded four points (one goal, three assists), 15 SOG, and 13 blocks. These are decent numbers for Matheson, who will soon be 33, but he's been rarely used on the power play this season, limiting his fantasy appeal. Matheson will take Adam Engstrom's spot in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) is considered probable for Thursday's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports. The former MVP has missed three games with an upper-body injury. At Wednesday's practice, Kane skated alongside Anton Frondell and Andrew Mangiapane on the second line. After a slow start, Kane has picked up pace with four assists in six games. In total, he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Bushman
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) will make his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The 30-year-old hasn't taken the ice for an NHL regular-season game since early February. He fractured his lower leg while playing for Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics. He had a follow-up procedure in September. Fiala finished last season with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games. Although he might be rusty at first, Fiala is a proven scorer in the NHL, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Nashville Predators center Shane Wright had a key role in Wednesday's 4-2 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks, finishing the contest with one goal and two assists. These are Wright's first points for his new club since he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 1. Wright has been an effective player for Nashville, posting a plus-five rating in five games. He's centering the second line, meaning Wright is now in a much better position to make a fantasy impact. The 22-year-old is also on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh, becoming the fifth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 200 career points. Celebrini reached the milestone midway through the third period when he sparked San Jose's comeback effort with his eighth goal of the season. The 20-year-old also has 15 assists in 23 games this season. Even with his team struggling, Celebrini has racked up points for fun. Wednesday night marked his seventh multi-point performance of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman John Carlson showed age is just a number on Wednesday against Buffalo, posting a career-high five points in an 8-3 road victory. Carlson, who will be 37 in January, became the third-oldest defenseman in NHL history to record as many as five points in a single game. He's only the fourth blue-liner to do it with Tampa Bay. Carlson finished the game with one goal and four assists, reaching his 800th career point with his final helper in the third period. While Carlson hasn't been a consistent offensive force in his first year in Tampa, his overall contribution is impressive. In 18 contests, Carlson has tallied 15 points (six goals, nine assists). He's also chipped in 18 blocks and 13 hits on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:33 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play on Thursday against Columbus, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. He sustained an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's win over Buffalo, leaving the contest in the middle frame. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that Cernak was "probably" out for Thursday's action. Due to his hard-nosed style of play, Cernak often runs into injuries and has never played more than 76 games in an NHL season. In 2026-27, he has recorded seven assists, 20 SOG, 24 blocks, 30 hits, and a plus-11 rating. The Lightning have Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg as options to fill in for Cernak, but they aren't viable fantasy targets.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 AM ET

Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) made an early exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He was hurt when he took a hard hit along the boards. Schmaltz was able to return to the game but lasted only a couple of shifts. The Mammoth initially announced that Schmaltz was questionable to return, so he may have avoided a serious injury. However, it's uncertain whether the prolific forward will be available for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis. Schmaltz has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games, doing most of his damage on the power play. Utah was already without Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) for Wednesday's action, leaving head coach Andre Tourigny facing an injury crisis up front.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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