Filip Chytil Expected to Return Friday
Nov 13, 2026, 5:18 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) is set to return to action on Friday against the New York Rangers, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports. He has missed five games with a shoulder injury. The Canucks still need to activate Chytil from Injured Reserve. Friday will mark a special occasion for Chytil, as he'll face the Rangers for the first time since they traded him to Vancouver in 2025. After moving across the border, the Czech forward has dealt with several health issues. This season, Chytil has appeared in just seven games, recording two assists. Chytil is expected to take a spot on the second line and the second power-play unit, so he may be able to do some damage against his former team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Adam KierszenblatComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jonathan Marchessault Remains Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:08 PM ETNashville Predators winger Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) will miss a sixth straight game on Friday against Vegas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. The veteran forward was on the ice for an optional morning skate on Friday, but he hasn't been cleared to return from a lower-body injury. Marchessault has struggled to produce offense this season, recording five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games. With Marchessault out, Nils Hoglander has moved to the second line, tallying one goal and three assists in the last two games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Brooks Bratten
Dylan DeMelo Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 10:00 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (lower body) will be out week-to-week after exiting early in Thursday's blowout win over Dallas, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. With DeMelo out, the Jets lose a defenseman who does a lot of dirty work and occasionally chips in offensively. In 19 appearances this season, DeMelo has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists), 17 SOG, 23 blocks, and 27 hits. DeMelo's absence will likely allow Haydn Fleury to re-enter the lineup. Fleury lacks fantasy appeal due to his offensive shortcomings, though he has recorded assists in each of his last two outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
Lian Bichsel to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is expected to miss at least two games, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports. The Swiss blue-liner suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's defeat to Winnipeg, and we likely won't see him on the ice over the weekend when Dallas faces Buffalo and Florida in a back-to-back set. Bichsel leads Dallas in hits with 39. He is also among the team leaders with 24 blocks. Offensively, Bichsel has posted one assist in 17 appearances, making him a non-factor in fantasy. Still, Bichsel's absence is significant since the Stars' blue line has already been without Miro Heiskanen (upper body) and Kyle Capobianco (leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Robert Tiffin
Sean Monahan Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:46 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) was limited to 9:58 of action in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He registered a power-play assist before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Only recently, Monahan dealt with a lower-body ailment but managed to avoid missing any time. He must recover from his most recent injury by Saturday to remain in the lineup. The veteran forward has dished out four assists in the last seven games, but Monahan's overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. He has just seven points (one goal, six assists) in 18 games. Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle are the likeliest options to fill in for Monahan in the top six if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets PR
Joel Eriksson Ek Exits Early Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:39 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) left Thursday's 5-2 win over Toronto midway through the second period. He couldn't carry on after receiving a high hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. Eriksson Ek is part of a hugely successful first line in Minnesota, which hasn't yet allowed a goal during five-on-five action this season. The Swedish forward is known for his strong defense and has upped his offensive game, posting 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates for larger roles if Eriksson Ek has to miss some action. Marco Sturm would likely fill the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Chris Kreider Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMontreal Canadiens left wing Chris Kreider (leg) was injured in unfortunate circumstances against Boston on Thursday. In the third period, he was involved in a collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont. Kreider couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited the ice. The veteran forward has notched three goals and nine points in 18 games this season. He's averaging just 13:35 of ice time, making it difficult for Kreider to contribute regularly on offense. If Kreider can't play in Saturday's matchup with Colorado, the Canadiens must change things up on the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Cale Makar Hurt Versus Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the action in the second period. Colorado suffered two massive injury blows in this game, as Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was also ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third period. Makar has recently racked up points for fun but couldn't add to his tally against Ottawa. He has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. If Makar isn't available on Saturday against Montreal, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski are likely to see more usage, including power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Nathan MacKinnon Exits With Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:08 AM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) exited Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in the second period. Cale Makar (lower body) was also hurt in the second period, leaving the Avalanche without two of their top stars. MacKinnon is typically very durable and has rarely missed time in recent campaigns. He's on track for a second consecutive 120-point season, tallying 10 goals and 20 assists in 20 outings. While Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar didn't have an update on MacKinnon or Makar after Thursday's game, we should get more info ahead of Saturday's clash with Montreal. Brock Nelson is poised to rejoin the top six if MacKinnon misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Matias Maccelli Cleared to Return Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:58 PM ETNew York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will return from a nine-game absence on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) will be unavailable, but the Islanders have a good replacement in Maccelli, who has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. Maccelli will be part of the third line and the first power-play unit. This is a good matchup for the Islanders' forward group, facing a team that allows 3.44 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:46 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) and Yanni Gourde (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Cirelli was banged up in Wednesday's blowout win over Buffalo and will miss at least one game. Gourde's absence may be related to the fact that he only recently made his season debut, and the team doesn't want to overwork him in a back-to-back situation. With two centers out of the lineup, the Lightning will use Jake Guentzel in the middle on the first line. There's also a chance for Zemgus Girgensons and Conor Geekie to see extra ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
Linus Ullmark Returns to Action Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:38 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will return to the crease on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Senators get their No. 1 netminder back for a very difficult matchup after losing Ullmark to a lower-body injury on Oct. 21. Ullmark kicked off the season in phenomenal form, posting a 7-1-0 record, 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his eight starts. The Avalanche are tied with Carolina for the highest goals-for average, so Ullmark can't show any signs of rust Thursday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Lyon Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:30 PM ETBuffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (shoulder) will start Thursday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. The 33-year-old is finally ready for his season debut after missing the first eight weeks with a shoulder injury. Initially, Lyon was expected to make his season debut in mid-October, but he suffered a setback in his recovery. Expectations are high for Lyon, who posted a 20-10-4 record in 2025-26. He has three shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage. Thursday's matchup is the perfect spot for Lyon to ease back into action, as the Blackhawks are averaging a league-low 2.17 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Harrington
Mike Matheson Back in Action Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:24 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will rejoin the lineup on Thursday against the Boston Bruins. He has been cleared for action after sitting out six games due to a lower-body injury. Matheson has battled health issues all season, making just eight appearances. Matheson has recorded four points (one goal, three assists), 15 SOG, and 13 blocks. These are decent numbers for Matheson, who will soon be 33, but he's been rarely used on the power play this season, limiting his fantasy appeal. Matheson will take Adam Engstrom's spot in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Patrick Kane Probable for Thursday's Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:18 PM ETChicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) is considered probable for Thursday's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports. The former MVP has missed three games with an upper-body injury. At Wednesday's practice, Kane skated alongside Anton Frondell and Andrew Mangiapane on the second line. After a slow start, Kane has picked up pace with four assists in six games. In total, he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Bushman
Kevin Fiala Makes Season Debut Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) will make his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The 30-year-old hasn't taken the ice for an NHL regular-season game since early February. He fractured his lower leg while playing for Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics. He had a follow-up procedure in September. Fiala finished last season with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games. Although he might be rusty at first, Fiala is a proven scorer in the NHL, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Shane Wright Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNashville Predators center Shane Wright had a key role in Wednesday's 4-2 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks, finishing the contest with one goal and two assists. These are Wright's first points for his new club since he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 1. Wright has been an effective player for Nashville, posting a plus-five rating in five games. He's centering the second line, meaning Wright is now in a much better position to make a fantasy impact. The 22-year-old is also on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Macklin Celebrini Reaches 200 Career Points
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:51 AM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh, becoming the fifth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 200 career points. Celebrini reached the milestone midway through the third period when he sparked San Jose's comeback effort with his eighth goal of the season. The 20-year-old also has 15 assists in 23 games this season. Even with his team struggling, Celebrini has racked up points for fun. Wednesday night marked his seventh multi-point performance of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
John Carlson Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:42 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman John Carlson showed age is just a number on Wednesday against Buffalo, posting a career-high five points in an 8-3 road victory. Carlson, who will be 37 in January, became the third-oldest defenseman in NHL history to record as many as five points in a single game. He's only the fourth blue-liner to do it with Tampa Bay. Carlson finished the game with one goal and four assists, reaching his 800th career point with his final helper in the third period. While Carlson hasn't been a consistent offensive force in his first year in Tampa, his overall contribution is impressive. In 18 contests, Carlson has tallied 15 points (six goals, nine assists). He's also chipped in 18 blocks and 13 hits on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Erik Cernak Likely Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:33 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play on Thursday against Columbus, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. He sustained an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's win over Buffalo, leaving the contest in the middle frame. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that Cernak was "probably" out for Thursday's action. Due to his hard-nosed style of play, Cernak often runs into injuries and has never played more than 76 games in an NHL season. In 2026-27, he has recorded seven assists, 20 SOG, 24 blocks, 30 hits, and a plus-11 rating. The Lightning have Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg as options to fill in for Cernak, but they aren't viable fantasy targets.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Nick Schmaltz Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) made an early exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He was hurt when he took a hard hit along the boards. Schmaltz was able to return to the game but lasted only a couple of shifts. The Mammoth initially announced that Schmaltz was questionable to return, so he may have avoided a serious injury. However, it's uncertain whether the prolific forward will be available for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis. Schmaltz has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games, doing most of his damage on the power play. Utah was already without Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) for Wednesday's action, leaving head coach Andre Tourigny facing an injury crisis up front.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley