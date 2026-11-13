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Cale Makar Hurt Versus Senators

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Nov 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the action in the second period. Colorado suffered two massive injury blows in this game, as Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was also ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third period. Makar has recently racked up points for fun but couldn't add to his tally against Ottawa. He has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. If Makar isn't available on Saturday against Montreal, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski are likely to see more usage, including power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) exited Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in the second period. Cale Makar (lower body) was also hurt in the second period, leaving the Avalanche without two of their top stars. MacKinnon is typically very durable and has rarely missed time in recent campaigns. He's on track for a second consecutive 120-point season, tallying 10 goals and 20 assists in 20 outings. While Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar didn't have an update on MacKinnon or Makar after Thursday's game, we should get more info ahead of Saturday's clash with Montreal. Brock Nelson is poised to rejoin the top six if MacKinnon misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:58 PM ET

New York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will return from a nine-game absence on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) will be unavailable, but the Islanders have a good replacement in Maccelli, who has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. Maccelli will be part of the third line and the first power-play unit. This is a good matchup for the Islanders' forward group, facing a team that allows 3.44 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:46 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) and Yanni Gourde (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Cirelli was banged up in Wednesday's blowout win over Buffalo and will miss at least one game. Gourde's absence may be related to the fact that he only recently made his season debut, and the team doesn't want to overwork him in a back-to-back situation. With two centers out of the lineup, the Lightning will use Jake Guentzel in the middle on the first line. There's also a chance for Zemgus Girgensons and Conor Geekie to see extra ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:38 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will return to the crease on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Senators get their No. 1 netminder back for a very difficult matchup after losing Ullmark to a lower-body injury on Oct. 21. Ullmark kicked off the season in phenomenal form, posting a 7-1-0 record, 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his eight starts. The Avalanche are tied with Carolina for the highest goals-for average, so Ullmark can't show any signs of rust Thursday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (shoulder) will start Thursday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. The 33-year-old is finally ready for his season debut after missing the first eight weeks with a shoulder injury. Initially, Lyon was expected to make his season debut in mid-October, but he suffered a setback in his recovery. Expectations are high for Lyon, who posted a 20-10-4 record in 2025-26. He has three shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage. Thursday's matchup is the perfect spot for Lyon to ease back into action, as the Blackhawks are averaging a league-low 2.17 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Harrington
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:24 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will rejoin the lineup on Thursday against the Boston Bruins. He has been cleared for action after sitting out six games due to a lower-body injury. Matheson has battled health issues all season, making just eight appearances. Matheson has recorded four points (one goal, three assists), 15 SOG, and 13 blocks. These are decent numbers for Matheson, who will soon be 33, but he's been rarely used on the power play this season, limiting his fantasy appeal. Matheson will take Adam Engstrom's spot in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) is considered probable for Thursday's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports. The former MVP has missed three games with an upper-body injury. At Wednesday's practice, Kane skated alongside Anton Frondell and Andrew Mangiapane on the second line. After a slow start, Kane has picked up pace with four assists in six games. In total, he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Bushman
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Nov 12, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) will make his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The 30-year-old hasn't taken the ice for an NHL regular-season game since early February. He fractured his lower leg while playing for Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics. He had a follow-up procedure in September. Fiala finished last season with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games. Although he might be rusty at first, Fiala is a proven scorer in the NHL, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Nashville Predators center Shane Wright had a key role in Wednesday's 4-2 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks, finishing the contest with one goal and two assists. These are Wright's first points for his new club since he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 1. Wright has been an effective player for Nashville, posting a plus-five rating in five games. He's centering the second line, meaning Wright is now in a much better position to make a fantasy impact. The 22-year-old is also on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh, becoming the fifth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 200 career points. Celebrini reached the milestone midway through the third period when he sparked San Jose's comeback effort with his eighth goal of the season. The 20-year-old also has 15 assists in 23 games this season. Even with his team struggling, Celebrini has racked up points for fun. Wednesday night marked his seventh multi-point performance of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman John Carlson showed age is just a number on Wednesday against Buffalo, posting a career-high five points in an 8-3 road victory. Carlson, who will be 37 in January, became the third-oldest defenseman in NHL history to record as many as five points in a single game. He's only the fourth blue-liner to do it with Tampa Bay. Carlson finished the game with one goal and four assists, reaching his 800th career point with his final helper in the third period. While Carlson hasn't been a consistent offensive force in his first year in Tampa, his overall contribution is impressive. In 18 contests, Carlson has tallied 15 points (six goals, nine assists). He's also chipped in 18 blocks and 13 hits on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:33 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play on Thursday against Columbus, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. He sustained an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's win over Buffalo, leaving the contest in the middle frame. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that Cernak was "probably" out for Thursday's action. Due to his hard-nosed style of play, Cernak often runs into injuries and has never played more than 76 games in an NHL season. In 2026-27, he has recorded seven assists, 20 SOG, 24 blocks, 30 hits, and a plus-11 rating. The Lightning have Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg as options to fill in for Cernak, but they aren't viable fantasy targets.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 AM ET

Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) made an early exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He was hurt when he took a hard hit along the boards. Schmaltz was able to return to the game but lasted only a couple of shifts. The Mammoth initially announced that Schmaltz was questionable to return, so he may have avoided a serious injury. However, it's uncertain whether the prolific forward will be available for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis. Schmaltz has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games, doing most of his damage on the power play. Utah was already without Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) for Wednesday's action, leaving head coach Andre Tourigny facing an injury crisis up front.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley (upper body) missed his first game of the season on Wednesday against Vegas and is considered day-to-day, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. While Cooley isn't expected to miss much time, he could still be unavailable for multiple games, as Utah returns to action Thursday night against St. Louis. Cooley leads the Mammoth with 11 goals and has totaled 21 points in 18 games. The team's forward group has taken several injury hits in quick succession, making players like Anders Lee and Jack McBain more appealing in fantasy. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Utah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther (upper body) will be out of action for 2-4 weeks, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. He missed his first game of the season Wednesday against Vegas. Guenther had sat out a couple of practices before the game, so his exit from the lineup wasn't really a surprise. The 23-year-old has notched six goals and six assists in 18 games this season. However, he's been off form for a while, managing only three points (two goals, one assist) in his last 10 outings. Logan Cooley (upper body) also didn't play Wednesday, and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) exited early, leaving Utah's frontline riddled with holes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
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Nov 11, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (lower body) didn't practice on Wednesday, Alexander Legget of MayorsManor.com reports. The Kings captain sustained a lower-body injury late in Tuesday's loss to Nashville. He was able to finish the game, but Doughty might still miss some action after skipping practice. The Kings return to work on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. Doughty has produced modest numbers this season, with eight points (one goal, seven assists), 14 SOG, 21 blocks, and 20 hits in 15 games. Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury, potentially leaving the Kings without two key defensive contributors on Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Alexander Legget
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:49 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to play on Wednesday against Utah, SinBin.vegas reports. He's missed a month of action due to an upper-body injury. Wotherspoon makes a timely return for Vegas, as the team has just lost Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) from defense. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Wotherspoon. He's scoreless in six appearances this term, failing to match last season's production, when Wotherspoon earned 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 80 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SinBin.vegas
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:42 PM ET

Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Cousins (upper body) will be out of action for 7-10 days. The 33-year-old couldn't finish Tuesday's overtime loss to Washington after taking a hard hit from Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Senators head coach Travis Green revealed Cousins was unconscious for a bit after the incident. While the Senators took exception to the hit, the NHL's Department of Player Safety ruled it a legal hit, and there was no supplementary discipline for Chychrun. Cousins has three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 outings this season. Philip Tomasino could get a new look in the top six during Cousins' absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's meeting with the Winnipeg Jets. The Finnish rearguard suffered an upper-body injury last week, and while there was initial hope he would sit out only one game, Thursday's contest will mark his third straight absence. Heiskanen has enjoyed a productive start to the season, registering 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 26 SOG, and 17 blocks in 15 games. Trey Taylor has taken Heiskanen's spot in the lineup, but he's seen very little ice time. His absence has given Thomas Harley the biggest fantasy boost, as he has moved to the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) is targeting a return to action on Saturday against Boston, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Faber fractured his skull in a preseason game and hasn't yet been on the ice this campaign. On Thursday, he skated with his teammates for the first time since the incident. Faber eats up major minutes on the blue line and will strengthen Minnesota at both ends of the ice. He finished last season with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists), 173 SOG, 148 blocks, and a plus-18 rating in 80 games. Faber's return will end Jonas Brodin's spell on the first defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

(lumbar spasm) Questionable for Hawks vs Bulls Tonight
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

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Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

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Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

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Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Patrick Mahomes

Practices in Full on Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

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Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Brian Harman

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Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

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Stephan Jaeger

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Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
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Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
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Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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