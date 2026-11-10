Billy Horschel Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings

Oct 28, 2026, 11:01 AM ET

Matthieu Pavon has struggled for much of the season, making just 11 of 23 cuts with only four top-25 finishes. His recent results follow the same pattern, as he made just one cut in three fall events, finishing T53. He now heads to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he is making his tournament debut. Vidanta Vallarta is a wide-open course with little penalty for missing fairways, so players who hit the ball long off the tee and are strong with their long irons should find success. Pavon ranks 80th in driving distance but 143rd in proximity from over 200 yards, a range that accounted for more than 43% of approach shots here last year. His overall profile is not encouraging either, as he ranks 130th in total strokes gained (-0.402 strokes per round) and 152nd on approach (-0.498), while losing a combined -0.041 strokes per round around the greens and putting. There is little to be excited about in Pavon's game right now, and he is best left out of lineups until he shows signs of a turnaround.