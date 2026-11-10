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Tristan da Silva Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento

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Nov 10, 2026, 8:34 PM ET

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a left calf strain, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The 25-year-old had been one of Orlando's more reliable scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 30.6 minutes through nine games. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) also sidelined, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black should continue to carry a heavy offensive load. Black is coming off 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against Golden State. Orlando plays again Wednesday at Utah, leaving da Silva's status worth watching on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason BeedeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) will remain sidelined for at least another week as he continues reconditioning following treatment for left knee swelling. Leonard hasn't played since Oct. 23 and has appeared in only two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals despite shooting 32.4% from the field. Toronto plans to provide another update next week, but Leonard will need multiple practices before returning to game action. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting five in the meantime and is averaging 11.6 points across eight starts without Leonard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz after briefly being downgraded to questionable, according to Eric Nehm. The two-time MVP has continued to play through a right wrist sprain and enters Tuesday with seven straight double-doubles. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 10 games. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined for Utah, Antetokounmpo should continue to see favorable opportunities around the rim. Miami is off until Friday after Tuesday's game, giving him a couple of days to rest the wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm

Jordan Walsh returns to the starting lineup for the #Celtics.

Walsh guarding Maxey last season: 6:27 across 2 games. Maxey: 2/11 FG, 6 PTS, 0/3 3PT, 2/2 FT, 2 AST, 0 TOV.

— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:57 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game against the Jazz.#TakeNote

— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:29 PM ET

Sixers two-way statuses tonight vs. Boston, I am told:

ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert

INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall

Sixers have 72 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 40 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.

— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:08 PM ET

--Brad Camara - RotoBaller

Status Report for @memgrizz, 11/11/26 vs Denver:

QUESTIONABLE
Isaiah Stewart - RT Knee Bone Bruise

OUT
Karim López - NBA G League Assignment
Scotty Pippen Jr. - Lumbar Disc Herniation
Quinten Post - Concussion Protocol
Richie Saunders - RT Knee Surgery Rehabilitation

— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 6:02 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez

Nets say Egor Dëmin (r. leg bone bruise) is probable for tomorrow at New Orleans and Nolan Traore (r calf soreness) is questionable

— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:50 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic despite dealing with right wrist soreness. Murray returned Sunday from a seven-game absence due to left ankle capsulitis, coming off the bench against Miami to record 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block across 23 minutes. The 26-year-old is still searching for his shooting touch, going 0-for-10 from three-point range through three games this campaign. Precious Achiuwa could see additional frontcourt minutes if Murray experiences any setbacks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sabonis will return after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to left knee soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center. Both could see reduced roles with Sabonis back in action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after resting during Monday's 138-87 loss to Golden State. The 26-year-old has missed just one game this season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 33.0 minutes through 10 appearances. With Williamson returning, Herbert Jones will likely see fewer minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ET

Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Goodwin is set to return after missing four consecutive contests due to right calf soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 18.6 minutes per contest in five appearances. Collin Gillespie could see his role reduced with Goodwin back in the mix.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while knocking down eight three-pointers during Friday's loss to Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could start again with Markkanen sidelined, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie could see extended minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so fantasy managers should monitor Markkanen's status for the second half of the back-to-back.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Utah Jazz
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:54 AM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old scored 24 points with eight rebounds and eight three-pointers Friday in Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could remain with the first unit if Markkanen sits again, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie would also be candidates for extra minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so Markkanen's status is worth tracking closely on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz despite a right wrist sprain. Antetokounmpo has continued to play through the issue, including a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort against Golden State last Thursday. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 56.6% through 10 games. His 62.2% mark at the free-throw line remains a weak spot, but the wrist has yet to keep him out. Bobby Portis would be the most obvious candidate for extra frontcourt minutes if Antetokounmpo suffers a late setback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:22 AM ET

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right ankle soreness. Hart has missed the last two games, though head coach Mike Brown has downplayed the severity of the issue. The 31-year-old is shooting just 38.6% from the field through seven appearances, but he's still contributing 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Landry Shamet has filled in as a starter during Hart's absence and knocked down three triples Saturday against Cleveland, giving him some short-term appeal if Hart remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:14 AM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a right knee contusion. Herro briefly left Sunday's 117-97 loss to Boston before returning and finishing with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. The 26-year-old has played all 10 games this season and leads Milwaukee with 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His absence would leave a struggling Bucks offense without its top scorer, with Brayden Burries and Ryan Rollins likely to take on larger roles if Herro is ruled out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:05 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) left Monday's 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter and did not return. Williams scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting before exiting with a left hamstring injury, which Steve Kerr called a "big concern." The 26-year-old is set for an MRI after averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.7 minutes through nine games. Williams also missed time earlier this month with a left quad contusion. Any extended absence would open more backcourt minutes for LJ Cryer, while De'Anthony Melton could also see his role grow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Warriors PR
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:50 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to right wrist soreness. It's a new issue for Murray, who returned Sunday from a seven-game absence caused by left ankle capsulitis. The 26-year-old came off the bench against Miami and finished with 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes. Murray is still searching for his shot, going 0-for-10 from three through three appearances this season. If he can't play Tuesday, Precious Achiuwa could remain in the starting lineup and continue to handle an expanded frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:40 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness, according to James Ham. Sabonis missed Sunday's loss to Miami, his first absence of the season, and the issue bears watching after he underwent surgery on the same knee last February to repair a meniscus tear. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center, and both could see another bump if Sabonis remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:32 PM ET

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain. George suffered the injury Sunday against Minnesota after putting up 19 points, eight assists, and five rebounds through three quarters. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through 10 games for a Jazz team riding an eight-game losing streak. Isaiah Collier should get more time on the ball in George's absence, while Darryn Peterson could also take on a larger offensive role if Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable. Utah plays again Wednesday against Orlando, giving George his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jordan Walsh

Returns to Starting Lineup for Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Rayan Rupert

Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable vs Denver
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Egor Demin

Probable vs. New Orleans; Nolan Traoré Questionable
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Keegan Murray

Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Domantas Sabonis

Available For Tuesday
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Zion Williamson

Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Jordan Goodwin

Back in Action on Tuesday
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined on Tuesday
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Lauri Markkanen

Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Expected to Play Tuesday
Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
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