Keenan Allen Traded to 49ers
Nov 10, 2026, 1:55 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Through nine weeks, the 14-year veteran led the Colts with 40 receptions on 59 targets, and in San Francisco he should continue to be featured as part of a wide receiver corps that has been rocked by injury. Despite the adversity surrounding him, quarterback Brock Purdy has played at a near-MVP level, and with Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) still sidelined by Achilles soreness and broken ribs, Allen could make an immediate impact for a team whose leading receivers have been tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tom PelisseroComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Vikings Have Checked in on Mac Jones, but the Price Is Too High
Minnesota is calling around on QBs all day. The Vikings checked in on Mac Jones in San Francisco, but the price is too high right now.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 10, 2026
The name everyone keeps coming back to is Kirk Cousins, as @AdamSchefter said. That's the deal league sources think they're really trying to get… pic.twitter.com/qiJbOMwd9C
Nov 10, 2026, 1:45 PM ET
Rams Hope to Avoid Keeping Terrance Ferguson on IR for the Remainder of the Season
Rams hope to avoid keeping Terrance Ferguson on IR for the remainder of the season (@camdasilva)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 1:41 PM ET
Tyreek Hill Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:37 PM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) is expected to be medically cleared "in a few weeks," according to NFL insider James Palmer. The 32-year-old veteran has not played in an NFL game since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and has remained unsigned since being released by the Miami Dolphins in February. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shared on Tuesday that he is "working the phones," and the eight-time Pro Bowler could realistically become part of a team's plan following the November 10th NFL trade deadline. In ten seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins, Hill caught 819 passes for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns, and while it remains to be seen what he has left in the tank, he is worthy of a roster stash in leagues with an IR spot.--Patrick McGrath
Source: James Palmer
Kaleb Johnson Showed Improvement in Pass Protection on Sunday
Packers OC Adam Stenavich said they challenged RB Kaleb Johnson to “run hard, run angry” and that’s what he saw on Sunday vs. NE.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 10, 2026
Also said, Johnson worked hard on his pass protection during the time he was inactive and that showed up, too. pic.twitter.com/C5Kg2yikKJ
Nov 10, 2026, 1:32 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy, Cam Skattebo Both Participating in Practice Tuesday
J.J. McCarthy and Cam Skattebo both participating in practice during media viewing today at Giants.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 1:30 PM ET
Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter Expects Josh Downs to Bounce Back
#Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on WR Josh Downs:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 10, 2026
“He’s had good energy around here. He’s getting ready for each game the right way. You’re gonna have some peaks and valleys in the career. …
“The story’s not written yet on Josh Downs’ season. I anticipate him bouncing back …”
Nov 10, 2026, 1:29 PM ET
Kendre Miller to Visit Cowboys
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:25 PM ETFree-agent running back Kendre Miller is scheduled to visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. A former third-round pick whose checkered injury history has limited him to only 27 career games across three and a half seasons, Miller was released by the New Orleans Saints one day before their Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Colts, so the team is likely to add depth behind starter Javonte Williams, who is tied for second in the league with nine rushing touchdowns in 2026. In six games with the Saints this season, Miller ran for 159 yards on 57 carries, finding the end zone twice and adding nine receptions for 37 yards.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Todd Archer
Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Trade Before Deadline
Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources. The clock is ticking to get a deal done. pic.twitter.com/xn4ol0Yq6G— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 1:24 PM ET
Chargers Open to Trading Players on Expiring Contracts
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:20 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot to be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline, but other expiring-contract players are available if the offer makes sense. The Chargers have a firm eye toward the future after starting the 2026 season at 0-8, the only team in the NFL still without a win. The Chargers have shot down overtures on building blocks like quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but they could be willing to deal other names if the price is right. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that general manager Joe Hortiz is "pursuing and active" at this year's deadline. "If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that."--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jauan Jennings Has a Calf Strain, Hopeful to Play Next Game
Keith Hernandez
"Jauan Jennings has a calf strain and we're hopeful that he will be back for the next game..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026
He seems very happy in Minnesota and it's my belief that he will continue with the Vikings"@DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/t4QelVUNNv
Nov 10, 2026, 1:18 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Efton Chism III a Week 10 Waiver Option with Conditional Upside
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III, handling a larger role with teammate A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) sidelined by ankle and knee concerns, has seen five targets in each of the past two games, with his second-quarter touchdown against the Packers elevating him to WR17 in Week 9. Brown will reportedly travel to Germany ahead of a Week 10 international matchup with the Lions, but should he miss his third consecutive game, Chism offers desperation flex appeal against a defense that has been among the most favorable matchups for fantasy wide receivers. A potentially expanded role for Mack Hollins following his first game back from injured reserve lowers Chism's ceiling, but in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, the second-year wideout could stay involved in the red zone.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bengals-Eagles Trade for Arnold Ebiketie Falls Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals' and Philadelphia Eagles' deal for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie on Tuesday has fallen through and will not happen, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The trade falling through is not physical or performance-related, according to sources. The Bengals have been in the market for pass-rush help to bolster their defense for the second half of the season, but they will now need to go in another direction and will not be acquiring Ebiketie. The Bengals were set to send the Eagles a sixth-round pick in next year's draft for the 27-year-old pass-rusher. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals called the deal off because they would have lost a third-round compensatory pick if the deal was completed. It is possible that the Eagles send Ebiketie packing to another team before Tuesday's trade deadline passes. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Penn State is in his first year in Philly in 2026 and has 25 tackles (11 solo) and no sacks through his first nine games of the season. Ebiketie has a total of 16.5 sacks in his four-plus years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:05 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are likely to release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Player Personnel Manual shows that Aiyuk's 2025 salary of $1.17 million should have tolled into 2026 due to the 49ers placing him on the left-squad list, but official NFL records now show Aiyuk as having a base salary of $13.75 million for the balance of 2026. It means that if Aiyuk is on San Francisco's roster at the close of business on Tuesday, his salary for Week 10 vests at $1.52 million. The Niners do not want to give the disgruntled wideout that money, but they will not be able to trade him at that number before Tuesday's deadline. The NFL and the 49ers were putting the squeeze on Aiyuk to refund upwards of $13 million in previously paid bonus money, so it is likely that the former first-rounder sent a substantial portion of that number to be reinstated and force his release so that he can sign with a new team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is the next step towards Aiyuk playing this year outside of the Bay Area, but it remains to be seen how effective he will be if he signs with a new team after missing all of the 2025 season and the first nine weeks in 2026 due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered in 2024.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Falcons Release Kicker Nick Folk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:57 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons released veteran kicker Nick Folk on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Folk gets the boot off Atlanta's roster after going 13-for-18 on his field-goal attempts (including going 1-for-4 from 50-plus yards out) and 17-for-18 on his extra-point tries in the first nine games of the 2026 season. The 42-year-old made 96.6% of his 29 field-goal attempts in 16 games with the New York Jets last year and made over 95% of his field-goal attempts in each of the last three seasons, but the 42-year-old veteran might finally be losing his touch in his 19th year in the NFL. The Falcons had seen enough after Folk missed his fifth field-goal try of the year in the team's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, this past Sunday. Folk could latch on with another team looking for kicking help for the second half of the season, or he could ride off into retirement.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Falcons Sign Kicker Jake Moody Off Ravens Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:40 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens on Thursday in their blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now poised to take over as Atlanta's placekicker after the release of Nick Folk on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Moody was cut by the Washington Commanders during preseason. The former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 from Michigan played with the 49ers, Commanders, and Chicago Bears last year, making 19 of his 23 field-goal attempts (82.6%) and 15 of his 16 extra-point tries in nine games played. Moody has a 78.3% career field-goal percentage on 65 total attempts over 41 games played. For a Falcons offense that is only putting up 20.9 points per game so far in 2026, Moody should be off the streaming radar in most fantasy leagues as the Falcons head into a Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Evan Engram Unlikely to be Moved by the Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:33 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has garnered interest around the NFL with the trade deadline coming on Tuesday afternoon, but he is considered unlikely to be moved in part because Denver does not have a replacement, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Broncos have called around just in case, but it does not appear that Engram will be joining another team for the second half of the 2026 season. The 32-year-old veteran caught four of his five targets for 33 yards in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which was actually one of his better performances of the season. Head coach Sean Payton talked Engram up as a Joker on offense going into last season, but the Broncos have not found an ideal role for him since the start of last year. He had a 50-461-1 line in 16 regular-season games last season in his first year in the Mile High City, and Engram has caught only 17 of his 30 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown through nine games in 2026 in his 10th year in the league. A trade out of Denver might be the only thing that can save Engram's fantasy value, and it does not look like that is in the cards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Breece Hall Doesn't Seem to be Going Anywhere at the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:27 PM ETThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt writes that it does not seem like New York Jets running back Breece Hall is going anywhere before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Rosenblatt adds that the Jets are not waving the white flag on the season, even with how badly it has gone up to this point. After another loss on Sunday in Week 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets sit in third place in the AFC East with a record of 2-7 through the first nine weeks of 2026. In his first action since Week 3 due to a quadriceps injury, the 25-year-old Hall had 15 carries for 61 yards and caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in the passing game for the Jets as their clear lead back despite missing extended time. Meanwhile, Braelon Allen, who performed as an RB1 with Hall out, had just 10 touches for 54 yards and lost a fumble. The Jets have said they are not in the business of trading good players like Hall away, so it is looking likely that he will stay in New York as their RB1 for the rest of the season. He is averaging just 3.4 yards on his 66 rushing attempts in four games in 2026, but Hall's volume should at least make him a high-end RB2 for fantasy managers if he stays with the Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic Zack Rosenblatt
Zach Sieler Reportedly Needs Season-Ending Biceps Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ETMiami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (biceps) will undergo season-ending surgery after rupturing his biceps on the first play of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter. Sieler played through the injury, and Schefter reported an expected recovery of five to six months. He logged 42 of Miami's 59 defensive snaps and stopped Jahmyr Gibbs for a three-yard loss in the second quarter. He started all eight games for Miami this season, recording 24 tackles and two sacks while playing 76% of the team's defensive snaps. With Indianapolis next in Week 10, Miami can turn to two linemen who already played more than 60% of its defensive snaps against Detroit. Jordan Phillips made six tackles on 38 snaps, bringing him level with Sieler at 24 tackles for the season. Zeek Biggers, who has lined up at both end and tackle, went from 30 snaps against New England to 39 against Detroit. He finished with two quarterback hits and forced a punt with his first sack of the season, bringing down Jared Goff on third down.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett Offers Week 10 Superflex Appeal After Trade to Ravens
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:59 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in line to start Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers after being traded to the Ravens following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), both of whom landed on Injured Reserve. Brissett has some waiver-wire appeal and could inject life into this Ravens offense, which has been struggling mightily with Joe Fagnano under center over the past two games. With the Ravens season in the balance (4-5), Brissett will try to keep it alive and has shown signs of success with the Cardinals over the past year. In 2025, he started 14 games and threw 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions for 3,366 yards; through eight starts this year, he has a 10:7 TD:INT ratio and 1,719 yards. While a step back from his 2025 production, he should provide serviceable quarterback play and help get Zay Flowers back on the map. Brissett should be viewed as a low-end QB2 for Week 10, and fantasy managers desperate for a superflex quarterback or in deeper leagues will want to add him.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Emerging as Strong Week 10 Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:44 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday's contest against Philadelphia with a hip injury after taking a hard hit to the area, but returned to the contest, and reports have suggested he is expected to play in Week 10 against the Commanders. Since taking over as the Giants quarterback after the Vikings traded him for a fifth-round pick, he has looked the part, ranking 91st percentile in completion percentage over expectations, 97th percentile in yards per attempt, and 89th percentile in catchable throw rate. Complete night-and-day difference from his time in Minnesota. Washington is vulnerable to the passing game, evidenced by them allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position and the fourth-most passing touchdowns. Considering the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are all on a bye, McCarthy will have some serious waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Fantasy managers in superflex formats searching for a second quarterback will want to grab McCarthy off the waivers in this solid matchup.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller