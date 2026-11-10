Drew Lock Offers Strong Superflex Value in Week 10 Against Raiders
Nov 10, 2026, 11:32 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) performed admirably in Week 9 considering the injury he suffered in the game, completing 19-of-28 passes for 175 yards and a passing touchdown. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for Week 10 and is expected back after the Week 11 bye, meaning Lock will suit up under center one more time in relief duty for the (5-4) Seahawks. Lock has looked good in his handful of relief appearances over the past few seasons, and has become one of the more reliable backup options in the NFL. In Week 10 specifically, he faces a Raiders defense that loves to give up fantasy points to the quarterback position (2nd in the NFL), and Lock will be a top-24 quarterback for Week 10, assuming he suits up, giving him superflex fantasy value heading into Week 10 and a strong pickup off the waiver wire if available.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Arnold Ebiketie Traded to Bengals for Sixth-Round Pick
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. Ebiketie signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in March and was listed behind Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard on the Eagles' depth chart. He recorded 25 tackles without a sack this season, including three tackles on 25 defensive snaps against the New York Giants on Sunday. Ebiketie had six sacks in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing with two in 2025. Cincinnati placed defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve last week with a wrist injury. Myles Murphy played 87 percent of the defensive snaps against Atlanta in Madrid on Sunday, and Boye Mafe played 81 percent. Shemar Stewart and Cedric Johnson combined for 23 defensive snaps in that game. Mafe leads Cincinnati with 5.5 sacks heading into Sunday's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebiketie belongs on watch lists in sack-heavy IDP leagues while Cincinnati works him into its rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Justin Herbert Struggles Continue With the Winless Chargers
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:23 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) continues to disappoint at a new level after another dud of a performance in Week 9, finishing with 11.42 fantasy points, going 13-for-23 for 193 yards, and throwing one touchdown and one interception. Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season and has a 6:11 TD:INT ratio. Herbert is 29th in the NFL in fantasy points per game (11.71) and is 34th in EPA per dropback. The Chargers (0-8) have put together a historically bad season in 2027, and from a fantasy perspective, even in good matchups, Herbert isn't a viable option. For now, Herbert remains a dynasty stash, as the 28-year-old has shown flashes in the past to justify that roster spot.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Continues to Struggle Despite Favorable Matchup
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:14 AM ETAtlanta Falcons 26-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued to struggle in a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Bengals, completing only 20 of 31 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Surprisingly, he used his legs a bit in this one, which he is not known for, rushing for 50 yards on three carries. This season, Penix has been poor, ranking 28th in dropbacks per game, 20th in EPA per dropback, and 24th in expected fantasy points per game. His schedule also gets much harder over the next few weeks, with matchups against the Chiefs and Vikings on deck. Penix is a dynasty or deep superflex league until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Exploring Quarterback Trade Ahead of Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 11:12 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have started calling teams about a quarterback trade ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Minnesota fell to 6-2 with Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray (hamstring) missed all three Week 9 practices, including Saturday's final session, and was inactive after head coach Kevin O'Connell described him as week to week. Carson Wentz started in Murray's place and completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Wentz went without a touchdown pass in both starts. Max Brosmer took over in the fourth quarter and completed six of seven passes for 58 yards on a drive that ended on downs. Minnesota visits the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Justin Jefferson still drew 11 targets against Buffalo, catching three passes for 58 yards. Jordan Addison is a risky flex if Wentz starts again. Addison has four catches for 49 yards on eight targets across the two games Wentz started, including two catches for 28 yards Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Zach Sieler (biceps) Out for Season
Dolphins standout DT Zach Sieler ruptured his biceps and will undergo season-ending surgery, with a 5-6 month recovery expected, per sources. The injury happened on first play Sunday and he played the whole game with it. pic.twitter.com/N1ys0kzlkD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 11:09 AM ET
Cardinals Sign QB Joey Aguilar to Active Roster
The Cardinals are signing quarterback Joey Aguilar to the active roster, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 11:04 AM ET
James Conner a Speculative Stash in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:58 AM ETArizona running back James Conner is an intriguing fantasy player to stash, despite still not taking the field yet this season. He's yet to even start practicing, and he's spent the entire season on the injured reserve list. Conner could play a big role in the Arizona backfield once he returns, as rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has battled injuries and others have struggled to get rolling. Conner is 31 years old and has been a fantasy force over his career, but it seems unlikely that he'd ever take off with a rebuilding Cardinals squad, especially this season. Those lacking fantasy RBs in really deep leagues could take a chance on Conner and stash him in case he comes back soon and delivers big, or maybe gets moved to another team.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Only Worth Deep-League Holds After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:49 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is only worth holding in deeper fantasy leagues after he put together another lackluster performance in Week 9. He was targeted just once in the passing game - he made the catch, but lost a yard and also fumbled and lost the ball. Hunter has seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown this season, and four catches, 59 yards and the score came in one contest, so he's barely done anything else. He's not getting on the field nearly enough to be worth more than a bench spot in deeper leagues for now. Injuries could push him up the depth chart, but he's a much bigger defensive asset for Jacksonville this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ETJacksonville plans to keep wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster through this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Jaguars have relayed that message to inquiring teams. Thomas was a star in his rookie year in 2024, catching 87 of his 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He regressed in year two across 14 games, tallying 707 yards and two touchdowns over 48 receptions and 91 targets. This season in eight games so far, Thomas has just 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches and 22 targets. He went from playing 80% of the team's offensive snaps as a rookie to 78% of the snaps last year - Thomas is at just 43% so far this season. His fantasy value is dropping rapidly, and staying with the Jaguars won't help his cause.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Malachi Fields Offers Deep-League Value Heading into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:39 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has produced more over the past three weeks, and that gives him deep-league fantasy appeal heading into Week 10. The rookie has five or more targets in three straight appearances, but anywhere from 19-83 yards. He's getting on the field more now than he did earlier this season, and it's led to some better fantasy showings. Fields still has only one touchdown grab on the year though, and has only gone over 50 yards twice, so he's no more than a deep-league option. Fields is one to monitor in case he ever takes off, but he should be skipped in standard leagues for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Justice Hill Worth Deep-League Pickups Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBaltimore running back Justice Hill is worth adding in some deeper leagues prior to the kickoff of Week 10 games. He's coming off his best fantasy performance of the season - Hill rushed nine times for 85 yards and a score against Jacksonville in Week 9, plus had three receptions for seven yards across three targets. He has only topped 35 total yards in one other game this season, but he does have six or more touches in three straight appearances. In the right matchups, Hill could be deployed in deeper leagues, but behind bellcow Derrick Henry, there's not a lot of work available in the Baltimore backfield. Matchups that favor receiving running backs are where fantasy owners can consider Hill in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jordan Watkins Worth Waiver Adds After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a rising fantasy asset after what he's done over his past two games. He went for 56 yards on three receptions and six targets in Week 7 against Atlanta, then caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a score against the Raiders in Week 9. He has played more the past three games with the 49ers dealing with a bevy of injuries to offensive players. The more time that Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Christian Kirk (knee) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) miss, the more valuable Watkins becomes. It's worth noting that Watkins' role could be wiped away with the return of even a couple of those wide receivers though. Watkins is still worth adding in more fantasy leagues going into Week 10. He's a solid deep-league starting option for now, and could become a standard league streaming threat if several Niners miss the game against the Cowboys, which is a very favorable fantasy matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. a Stash Option in Deep Leagues Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:22 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is just worth stashing in deep fantasy leagues going into Week 10. A trade could potentially help his cause, but he hasn't done enough on the field this season to be starting in too many leagues. He has 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns across 21 targets so far this season. Thomas wasn't targeted in the team's blowout Week 9 win over Baltimore, and Thomas has just one catch over his past four appearances combined. His snap counts have fallen way off, and he's played below 50% of the team's totals in two of the past three games. Thomas can still be stashed through the trade deadline, but if his production doesn't pick up soon, he can be dropped in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDallas owner Jerry Jones said that trade calls for quarterback Dak Prescott have not come in over the years. Jones added that for most of Prescott's Cowboys tenure, the team hasn't been in a position where trading him away made any sense. He's played in nine games this season and 148 contests over his 11-year career with the Cowboys. This year, Prescott has a 64.9% completion mark, plus 2,381 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He's thrown five interceptions, while rushing for 102 yards and a score across 25 attempts. Dallas is just 4-5 this season, but is comfortably in second place in the NFC East, only trailing the Giants, who are 5-2-1, so a playoff push is within reason.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jon Machota
Sione Vaki Worth Adds in Deep League Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:08 AM ETDetroit running back Sione Vaki has factored in enough over the past few games to emerge as a possible waiver wire add in very deep fantasy leagues. He has 30 rushing attempts on the season, with 14 of those coming over the past two contests. Vaki has seven receptions over eight targets this season, with three targets and catches over the past two games. He has racked up only 135 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards, but he's starting to get enough work to be a possible streaming option in very deep leagues. His Week 10 matchup against the Patriots is a tougher one though, so he's likely to be skipped outside very deep fantasy setups. He's one to remember if Jahmyr Gibbs ever were to be injured or out.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kimani Vidal Remains a Deep-League PRR Option
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 10:02 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal continues to mix into the team's backfield alongside Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal has shown some big-play potential and gets enough passing-down work to be a deep league option, even though his workload is unpredictable. In Week 9, after the bye, Vidal played 28 snaps (39%), which was just one fewer than Hampton and 10 more than Mitchell. He took seven carries for 30 yards and added a six-yard reception. He has at least seven carries in four straight games and is averaging a healthy 4.5 yards per carry on the season. He has one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, along with 10 catches for 56 yards. He's not getting enough volume to be a regular starter, but he's definitely still in the mix for the Bolts, who are desperate for any sort of spark on offense. Vidal has enough potential to be a hold or a stash in deep leagues, in case he gets more work down the line, but he's hard to start in most formats in Week 10 against the Ravens.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Demarcus Robinson Is a Good Stash for WR Depth
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson returned from an ankle injury in Week 9, and he'll have an opportunity to earn more playing time in the next few weeks as the team continues to deal with multiple other injuries at the position. Robinson was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed five games on IR before being activated and playing in Week 9 against the Raiders. He played 51% of snaps in his return and tied for second on the team with four targets. He caught three of those passes for 22 yards, but he should be able to ramp up to a bigger role in the coming weeks if Mike Evans (Achilles) remains sidelined. Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has also been out, but he seems to have a better chance of returning this week. Robinson will remain boom-or-bust since Brock Purdy spreads the ball around, but he can be an emergency option in deep leagues against the Cowboys this week and a good stash for depth in most leagues now that he's back from injury and playing in an effective passing offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington Is a Solid TE Streamer after Bye
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington continues to split time with Pat Freiermuth, but Aaron Rodgers has been giving him enough opportunities to make him a solid fill-in starter. Washington has played over 50% of the Steelers' offensive snaps in every game this season, and went into the bye with a huge, 94-yard performance against the Browns in Paris. He didn't get into the end zone in that game, but scored a touchdown in three of his previous four contests. Overall, the hulking tight end has 19 catches for 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns through eight games this season. He isn't running enough routes to be an elite option at the position, but he can be an emergency starter or fill in for an injury in deep leagues if needed. In Week 10, the Steelers face the Bengals, who have been a slightly favorable matchup for tight ends this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Could Lead Green Bay's Backfield with Josh Jacobs Out
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:23 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get another chance to lead the team's backfield for the next few weeks, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. With Josh Jacobs (hand) needing surgery to repair a broken right ring finger and expected to miss multiple games, the Packers will turn again to Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks to cover his absence, as they did while Jacobs was on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List for the first six weeks of the season. Johnson seemed to offer the most upside during that span, but he was benched after losing a fumble near the goal line against the Bucs. In Week 9, though, he ran well after Jacobs left, totaling 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries. Even if Lloyd and Brooks are healthy, Johnson has shown the highest ceiling of the Packers' RBs, and he makes sense as a speculative addition as the Packers face the Vikings, have a Week 11 bye, and then face the Rams and Saints. If Jacobs lands on IR, which coach Matt LaFleur said is a possibility, he would first be eligible to return in Week 15 against the Dolphins, leaving Johnson a great window to establish himself as a solid fantasy option in a very productive offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: Matt Schneidman
Vikings in QB Market after Carson Wentz Struggles
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:12 AM ETAccording to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to acquire a quarterback via trade before Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. Carson Wentz completed only eight of his 25 pass attempts on Monday Night Football against the Bills, totaling only 81 passing yards and throwing a pair of interceptions. The Vikings were held to two field goals in their 23-6 home loss. Minnesota's defense has been elite this year, and they have a strong group of pass-catchers led by Justin Jefferson. However, the offense has been held back by mediocre QB play from Wentz and Kyler Murray (hamstring). Murray is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and could miss multiple games, and if a new QB came in and played well, he could earn the starting role for the rest of the season. Some of the potentially available options include Daniel Jones of the Colts and Kirk Cousins of the Raiders, who each have some history with the team and current coaching staff.--Zach Thompson
Source: Mike Garafolo