Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Nov 9, 2026, 8:05 PM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (elbow) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite a right elbow sprain. Jokic landed on the injury report after logging 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over Indiana, where he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. The three-time MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists through eight games while recording three triple-doubles. Houston is without two of its frontcourt reserves, so Jokic has a clear path to another big night on the glass.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver NuggetsComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Morez Johnson Jr. Ruled Out Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 7:57 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward/center Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to a left shin/tibia contusion. The rookie had appeared in each of Dallas' first 10 games and was finding his footing lately, collecting 26 rebounds over his last two outings, including a career-high 17 against Utah. Johnson is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 boards in 17.0 minutes per game. With Dereck Lively II (foot) also sidelined, Santi Aldama could pick up additional frontcourt minutes alongside Daniel Gafford. Johnson's next chance to return comes Thursday in Minnesota.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 9, 2026, 6:09 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring tightness) is questionable to play on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Quickley missed Toronto's Friday win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season on 40.9 percent shooting from the field. Jamal Shead and Alijah Martin could see more minutes if Quickley is to miss another game on Monday night. Quickley is a nice contributor of points and assists and also contributes 1.1 steals per game on the defensive end. Fantasy managers will want to see Quickley return to the lineup in what is a good matchup against Memphis.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scottie Barnes Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 9, 2026, 6:02 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (left groin strain) is questionable to play against Memphis on Monday night. Barnes missed the Raptors' Friday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks and is in danger of missing his second straight contest. He is a game-time call to suit up for Monday night's contest. Barnes is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field this season. Alijah Martin and RJ Barrett could see an increase in minutes if Barnes is forced to miss another game on Monday night. Barnes is an elite fantasy scoring option and contributes nicely across the board. Fantasy managers will want to see him back in the lineup on Monday. With Kawhi Leonard (left knee) still out, Barnes could have a big game against Memphis if he is able to suit up.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 9, 2026, 5:50 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 2025 first-round pick will be a game-time decision for Monday's game. Murray-Boyles is averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season on 50.7 percent shooting from the field. Murray-Boyles has played in nine games this season and is averaging 22.1 minutes per game. He played 34 minutes in Toronto's game last Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 19 points with seven rebounds, two assists, four steals, and a blocked shot. Murray-Boyles is a valuable fantasy big man who contributes in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage as well as giving fantasy managers some nice defensive stats. Murray-Boyles could have a nice game against Memphis if he is feeling well enough to play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 3:35 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic is set to suit up after missing Sunday's 121-116 victory over Detroit due to lower-back tightness. Despite the 27-year-old's return, the Lakers' backcourt could be thin with Quentin Grimes (finger) out and Austin Reaves (illness) potentially sidelined. Doncic's return should provide a boost for fantasy managers, particularly with the Lakers short-handed in the backcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Austin Reaves Questionable For Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 2:41 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves could miss the contest after scoring 43 points, grabbing five rebounds, and adding four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's win over Detroit. With Quentin Grimes (finger) already ruled out, Collin Sexton would likely take on a larger backcourt role if Reaves is also sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Quentin Grimes Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 2:27 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (finger) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after spraining a finger on his right hand Sunday against the Pistons. Grimes recorded 12 points, four assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes before exiting the contest. With Austin Reaves (illness) also potentially sidelined, Collin Sexton should see additional minutes and scoring opportunities against the Hawks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Devin Vassell Unavailable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 2:05 PM ETTom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to left adductor tightness. Vassell missed 12 games last campaign with a strain in the same area. The 26-year-old will sit out his first game this season after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With Tobias Harris (calf) also ruled out, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant will likely see extended minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tom Orsborn
Aaron Gordon Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 7:15 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (lower body) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-body injury management. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.9% from the field through eight games. He scored 12 points in Saturday's win over Indiana but went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. Gordon is one of six Denver players carrying a questionable tag, so the rotation could look much different Monday. Trevon Brazile could see an expanded frontcourt role if Gordon is ruled out after previously starting in his place.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Christian Braun Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 7:07 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard/forward Christian Braun (calf) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. Braun is dealing with a left calf contusion while also battling an illness after scoring six points on 2-for-8 shooting in Saturday's win over Indiana. Before that quiet outing, the 25-year-old had shot 54.9% from the field and 42.4% from three while averaging 2.1 steals through seven games. Denver's other four starters are also questionable, along with DeMar DeRozan (back). If Braun sits, Cam Whitmore could work his way into the wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jamal Murray Iffy for Monday at Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:59 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (shin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left shin/tibia contusion. Murray had 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds over 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Indiana and is averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through eight games. Denver's other four starters are also questionable following a lengthy travel delay out of Mexico City, while DeMar DeRozan (back) is on the injury report as well. Tyus Jones would be in line for more minutes and ball-handling duties if Murray can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:52 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (elbow) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to a right elbow sprain. Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in Saturday's 114-102 win over Indiana in Mexico City. The three-time MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 2.0 steals through eight appearances. Marvin Bagley III would be a candidate to start if Jokic sits, while Jamal Murray (shin) could take on more creation duties if he's cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobias Harris Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:45 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is out for Monday's road game against Phoenix, Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin reports. The 34-year-old strained his left calf in training camp and has yet to make his Spurs debut, missing all 10 games so far. San Antonio hasn't felt the loss, carrying an eight-game winning streak into Monday. Harris averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds across 63 starts for Detroit last season, but Mitch Johnson's three-guard starting unit points him toward a bench role once healthy. Until then, Julian Champagnie remains the top frontcourt beneficiary after posting 14 points and four triples against Portland on Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Devin Vassell Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:39 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns due to left adductor tightness. It's a notable issue for the 26-year-old, who missed 12 games last season with a strain in the same area. Vassell has yet to sit out this season and enters Monday after scoring 19 points with five threes against Sacramento on Friday and 15 points against Portland on Saturday. He's averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With Tobias Harris (calf) already ruled out, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant could absorb additional wing minutes if Vassell can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Will Richard Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:34 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Will Richard (thumb) has a torn UCL in his left thumb and will miss Monday's game against New Orleans, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. There is no timetable for his return. The second-year guard had worked his way into a regular rotation role during Golden State's seven-game winning streak, making two starts last week. Richard is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from three. He wasn't producing enough to warrant a fantasy hold, while Gary Payton II and Georges Niang could pick up additional minutes with Richard joining Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) on the sideline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Ryan Conwell Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Ryan Conwell again ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in the rotation.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:03 PM ET
Keon Ellis Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keon Ellis is the first Net off the bench after logging a DNP-CD last night.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Pelle Larsson Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Whoa, Pelle Larsson in the Heat starting lineup in place of Andrew Wiggins.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ET
Domantas Sabonis (left knee) Out vs. Heat
The Kings' injury report now lists Domantas Sabonis as out vs. the visiting Heat due to left knee soreness.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ET
Brandon Miller Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:04 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (hip) is out for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miller left Friday's 119-80 loss to Boston in the second quarter with what was initially called right groin soreness, and he has since been diagnosed with a hip strain. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points in 10 games, though he has shot just 35.6% from the field. Tidjane Salaun and Sion James should have more wing minutes available while Miller is sidelined, with Salaun carrying some short-term fantasy intrigue if he moves into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report