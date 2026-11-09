Jake Evans Hurt at Practice

Nov 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had a special outing in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, taking sole possession of the sixth spot on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He scored two goals to break a tie with Marcel Dionne. Crosby reached 1,773 points (660 goals, 1,113 assists) in his 1,437th career game. Next, he will set his sights on Ron Francis, who ranks fifth all-time with 1,798 points. After a slow start to the campaign, Crosby has averaged a point per game across his last six appearances, though this run includes three pointless efforts. He still has plenty of work to do to reach that scoring pace for the season, sitting on 12 points (six goals, six assists) after 17 games.