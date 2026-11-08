Josh Morrissey Remains Sidelined Sunday
Nov 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will miss a 14th straight game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jamie Thomas of the Jets' official site reports. Earlier this week, it emerged that Morrissey was trending toward a return on Sunday. He wore a regular jersey in Saturday's practice and during the morning skate on Sunday. Yet Morrissey still needs a bit more time before he's ready to return. As a result, Neal Pionk will continue to skate on the first power-play unit. Dylan Samberg has also taken on more responsibility in Morrissey's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie ThomasComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Sidney Crosby Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had a special outing in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, taking sole possession of the sixth spot on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He scored two goals to break a tie with Marcel Dionne. Crosby reached 1,773 points (660 goals, 1,113 assists) in his 1,437th career game. Next, he will set his sights on Ron Francis, who ranks fifth all-time with 1,798 points. After a slow start to the campaign, Crosby has averaged a point per game across his last six appearances, though this run includes three pointless efforts. He still has plenty of work to do to reach that scoring pace for the season, sitting on 12 points (six goals, six assists) after 17 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Morgan Rielly Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:48 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's action against New Jersey after being hurt in Saturday's loss to Montreal. He sustained a lower-body injury in the contest, logging just 5:45 of ice time. Rielly has been hot recently, boasting eight games in his last eight outings. He's second on his team with 12 assists this season, but Rielly hasn't yet lit the lamp in 18 games. Toronto will likely turn to Dakota Mermis if Rielly needs to be replaced on Sunday. At the same time, Oliver Ekman-Larsson could take on more of the workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
William Carrier Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:39 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (knee) didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 9-2 thumping for precautionary reasons, Tom Gullitti of NHL.com reports. The power forward is managing a right knee injury, and the team didn't see a reason to keep him on the ice after taking a 7-0 lead in the first two periods. Carrier has beefed up Carolina's first line this season and has been a great fit, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and 57 hits in 19 games. With less than a quarter of the season played, Carrier needs just two more assists to set a new career high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Exits Early Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:29 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (head) didn't finish Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Oilers lost him when Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the side of his head during his first shift in the second period. Fortunately, he avoided major damage and isn't expected to miss additional time. "I don't think he is (going to miss time)," Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said after the game. "(We were) initially worried about a broken jaw ... but he seems to be doing OK." After missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury, Nugent-Hopkins has put up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games, including seven power-play points (three goals, four assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Sandis Vilmanis Expected to Miss Time
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 AM ETFlorida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis (undisclosed) will miss at least two games, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The Latvian forward was injured on Saturday when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson sent him head-first into the boards. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Vilmanis will be properly evaluated when the team returns home from its three-game road trip. Florida will make its second stop on Sunday against Boston. Vilmanis has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 games this season. His absence will open a top-six spot, and Florida must also adjust its second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Anton Lundell Questionable Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:11 AM ETFlorida Panthers center Anton Lundell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee against the Boston Bruins, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Lundell's status is uncertain after he missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Washington. He was labeled day-to-day before the game, so Lundell isn't expected to be out long-term, and his absence could be limited to one game. Lundell recently scored a hat trick, bringing his season total to six points. He has four goals and two assists in 16 games, making him a low-end fantasy contributor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
James Hagens to Miss "Few Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ETBoston Bruins center James Hagens (back) faces a multi-week absence, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. The 20-year-old rookie injured his back on a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard on Thursday night. "It's definitely gonna be a few weeks," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said after Saturday's practice. "Very unfortunate, it's not a dirty play or anything like that. Just got him at the wrong spot there and so he just needs some time to heal." The Bruins placed Hagens on Injured Reserve Saturday morning. In a corresponding move, Michael Eyssimont was recalled from the AHL. Eyssimont carries some fantasy intrigue as a player who was named the AHL's Player of the Month for October. He leads the AHL with 13 goals and has 16 points in just eight games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Russo
Alexander Nikishin Makes Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:52 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is penciled in for his season debut Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Russian rearguard missed the start of the season after failing to agree to a new contract with the Hurricanes. He remained an unsigned restricted free agent until Oct. 25, when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal. Nikishin has a point to prove, but his starting position isn't ideal, as the Hurricanes plan to use him on the third defensive pairing. He will also join the second power-play unit. Still, Nikishin had a strong rookie campaign and is worth watching for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kailer Yamamoto Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ETUtah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He will miss a fourth consecutive game on Saturday against Ottawa. After opening the season as a healthy scratch, Yamamoto forced his way into the lineup with strong play last month. He has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine appearances. The former Oiler has also been a physical force, averaging two hits per game. Yamamoto's exit from the lineup has coincided with Michael Carcone's return, but he hasn't made an offensive impact from the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Sam Steel Available Against Sharks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:26 PM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel (personal) is available on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. He missed the Stars' last game for personal reasons. Steel hasn't been impactful in fantasy, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games. His struggles are well summed up by the fact that Steel has no points and a minus-five rating in his last five appearances. While Steel faces a favorable matchup on Saturday, he is unlikely to be a difference-maker, joining Justin Hryckowian and Tyler Seguin on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Josh Anderson Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:18 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (personal) will sit out Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He's away from the team for personal reasons. Anderson has been one of Montreal's best players recently, posting three goals and one assist in three games. Overall, he has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 outings while delivering a team-high 34 hits. Owen Beck will replace Anderson in the lineup and is worth a look in some fantasy formats, as he has finished on the score sheet in each of his last three appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Zach Hyman Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:10 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) will return from a five-game absence on Saturday against Vancouver. Hyman has been unlucky with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. He has one goal and no assists. Saturday's matchup gives Hyman a good chance to kick-start his campaign, as the Canucks allow a league-worst 4.61 goals per game. In his last four outings against Vancouver, Hyman has tallied three goals and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Devon Levi Returns to Oilers Crease
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:05 PM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (lower body) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He's ready for work after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Tristan Jarry (illness) is also available, giving Edmonton its top two goalies back. While Jarry has a better goals-against average and save percentage, Levi has put together an outstanding 6-1-0 record. He is likely to improve it on Saturday night, facing the NHL's worst team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Turcotte Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLos Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury just three games into the season. Turcotte managed one assist in three outings before his injury. While Turcotte's return would provide Kings head coach Peter Laviolette with another option up front, he isn't expected to make noise in fantasy. In 165 career games, Turcotte has contributed only 13 goals and 31 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Joonas Korpisalo Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:08 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (foot) was activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived James Reimer. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo will compete with Dylan Garand for the top job in New York. He is far more experienced than Garand, but Korpisalo didn't have a great time with the Boston Bruins last season, allowing 3.15 goals with an .894 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
Kevin Bahl Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 AM ETCalgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Just before puck drop, the team announced that Bahl would miss the game with a lower-body injury and would be replaced by Joel Hanley. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time with 21:55 per game. However, he doesn't have much fantasy value, as Bahl has registered two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits in 16 games. Hanley scored his first goal of the season against Anaheim, but fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Michael McCarron Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after being hurt in Friday's win over San Jose, Heather Rule of NHL.com reports. McCarron left the ice in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Entering Friday's action, McCarron had scored in back-to-back games. He's been an impactful player all over the ice for Minnesota, recording eight points (three goals, five assists), 32 SOG, and 53 hits in 18 outings. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are likely to receive more ice time if McCarron isn't available on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Heather Rule
Dmitri Voronkov Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:43 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) didn't finish Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He's being evaluated for an upper-body injury after leaving the contest in the third period. This marks another disappointing moment for Voronkov, who has averaged less than 10 minutes of ice time this season and has been scratched regularly in recent weeks. He has no goals and two assists in 10 appearances. Sean Monahan (lower body) also got hurt Friday night, potentially forcing head coach Rick Bowness to make several lineup changes for the next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Sean Monahan Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:39 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (lower body) was injured in the second period of Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He exited the action after blocking a shot from Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while on the penalty kill. Monahan assisted Kent Johnson on Columbus' first goal, but his night ended on a disappointing note. Over the last five games, Monahan has provided three assists, but his overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. The 32-year-old sits on six points (one goal, five assists) through 15 games. If Monahan misses time, Adam Fantilli and Charlie Coyle would move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ridly Greig Doubtful for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 6:00 PM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Utah Mammoth, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He will likely have to sit out a second straight game due to a lower-body injury. In total, Ottawa is currently without four forwards, resulting in Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino joining the top six. Tomasino has hit the ground running since making his season debut a week ago, notching three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. He will try to tie his career high with a four-game point streak on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch