Josh Anderson Won't Play Saturday

Nov 6, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to travel with the team on its three-game road trip next week. The Swedish netminder appears to be nearing his season debut. He's been out of action so far because of an offseason hip injury. Gustavsson racked up more than 100 wins in the Wild crease over the past four seasons, making him highly valuable in fantasy. However, he may struggle to earn playing time in 2026-27, with Jesper Wallstedt ahead of him on the depth chart and looking sensational. Wallstedt is tied for the league lead in wins (10), helping Minnesota post the best defensive record (2.24 GAA).