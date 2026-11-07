Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Nov 7, 2026, 1:14 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) will miss a second straight game in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury that has hampered him during his career, but the Patriots are optimistic that the star wideout will return after their bye in Week 11, according to Kinnu Singh of Bleacher Report. It has been a disappointing year for Brown, as he landed on Injured Reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. After returning in Week 6, Brown played two games before popping up on the injury report with a knee issue that has knocked him out of the last two games. The quick turnaround may have put additional stress on his troublesome knee. Singh points out that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in acquiring Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason as well, but they were scared off by medical concerns about his knee. In just three games played in 2026, Brown has caught only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns, while averaging just 8.3 yards per catch. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler should remain stashed in most fantasy football leagues, but managers are beginning to run out of patience.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bleacher Report - Kinnu SinghComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Myles Garrett Officially Activated Off Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 1:02 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that they officially activated star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) from Injured Reserve. Garrett was placed on IR by the Rams after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the team's season-opening loss in Australia to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old All-Pro defensive end did not look like himself in his debut for the Rams, but hopefully, he is now back to his elite pre-injury form, which would be a massive boost to an already strong defensive front in L.A. It is bad news for a banged-up Washington Commanders' offense this Sunday in Week 9. Because of Garrett's extended absence, the Rams could take it easy on him and limit the number of defensive snaps that he plays this weekend, which will make him riskier as a starting defensive lineman in IDP fantasy formats. Still, the NFL's single-season sack leader will provide a big boost alongside fellow star pass-rusher Aaron Donald.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Deshaun Watson Cleared from Concussion Protocol, Remains Questionable for Sunday
#Browns Deshaun Watson has been cleared from the concussion protocol and remains questionable for the #Saints game. Shedeur Sanders will start the game. Watson will make the trip. Details to come soon.— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 1:01 PM ET
Oronde Gadsden Off the Streaming Radar in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:59 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is coming off his biggest performance of the season. The 23-year-old caught all five of his targets for 52 yards and finished Week 8 as the TE14. Gadsden has disappointed this season, but his recent performance could jump-start his season. However, Gadsden enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR TE32 in an intriguing matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays and the ninth-most yards per reception. Gadsden will need to stack good fantasy performances to earn managers' trust. He should be viewed as a TE3 and is not a reliable streaming option in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Mike Washington Jr. Worth Adding in Most Leagues as Role Grows
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:58 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. should be a priority addition for fantasy football managers entering Week 9. Washington maintained a steady role through the first half of the season, and his volume took off last week against the Jets, as he tallied 25 carries for 83 rushing yards on a 60% snap share. While we do expect his volume to cool down a little bit going forward, he should still maintain a sizable role alongside Ashton Jeanty. He is no longer just a handcuff, but also has some standalone value as a potential RB3/flex in deeper leagues. The rookie lacks pass-catching upside, but he is a particularly impressive runner who should earn more goal-line opportunities going forward. Washington remains available in 53% of redraft leagues, giving fantasy managers an opportunity to pick up a potential RB3/flex midseason.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris a Desperation Dart Throw in Deeper Leagues in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:56 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris saw his slight breakout pause in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Harris caught all three targets for 31 yards in his limited role. The 24-year-old can likely point to Ladd McConkey's return as the reason. McConkey has been the focal point of the offense when healthy and has been Justin Herbert's favorite target. As a result, Harris enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR WR63 in an intriguing matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays and the ninth-most yards per reception. Harris is a big-play receiver who could slip loose against a Texans defense consistently giving up chunk plays. The Ole Miss product likely won't see consistent volume, but the Texans' big-play defense allows Harris to be a deep league dart throw for managers.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Quentin Johnston an Uninspiring Deep-League Desperation Option
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston has had a disappointing season through the first half of the year. Johnston is the PPR WR85 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 4.4 points per game. As a result, Johnston enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR WR59 despite an intriguing matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays and the ninth-most yards per reception. In addition, Johnston will likely avoid being shadowed by Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans have mainly kept Stingley on one side of the field rather than having him shadow opposing wide receivers. Johnston is a desperation dart throw this week for managers who are battling injuries and bye weeks. However, he will need to connect with Justin Herbert on a few big plays to be fantasy-viable on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Ladd McConkey Offers Safe WR2 Floor in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey has become the only fantasy-relevant player on the Chargers roster. The 25-year-old has posted solid outings when healthy, and sees enough volume to provide a safe floor for managers to bank on. McConkey enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR WR24 in an intriguing matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays and the ninth-most yards per reception. In addition, McConkey likely won't be shadowed by Derek Stingley Jr. on Sunday. McConkey has been moved around the formation and mainly deployed out of the slot this season, while Stingley mainly lines up on perimeter receivers. The Georgia product should be viewed as a WR2 who provides a safe floor in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jordyn Tyson Should Be "Good to Go" to Face Browns Sunday
Sources: #Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson plans to make his NFL debut Sunday vs the #Browns.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 7, 2026
Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick, has yet to play this season due to a hamstring, but “should be good to go” for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jjce1i6LnP
Nov 7, 2026, 12:52 PM ET
Khalil Shakir Back at Practice on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:52 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (personal) is back at practice on Saturday after being a non-participant on Friday due to a personal issue, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Shakir will most likely be removed from the team's final Week 9 injury report on Saturday and play on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old will be a risky WR4/flex option going into the primetime game on the road against one of the best defenses in the league. Through eight weeks, the Vikings' defense has allowed the third-fewest half-PPR points to opposing receivers, with only the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs allowing fewer. Shakir is a reliable weapon for quarterback Josh Allen in the passing attack in Buffalo, but he has always had a relatively low floor for fantasy football managers, and he has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game in 2026. He is averaging 13.1 yards per catch in seven games this season on 27 catches (38 targets) for 354 yards and only one touchdown. Shakir has never had more than four touchdown receptions in his four NFL campaigns coming into this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Keaton Mitchell Off Deep-League Radars in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has slid off fantasy radars after having encouraging fantasy performances earlier in the year. Mitchell hasn't surpassed six fantasy points in his last three outings, with Kimani Vidal getting more work. Vidal has been given more carries over the last three games, causing Mitchell to see his fantasy value diminish. As a result, Mitchell enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR RB50 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In addition, the Texans are coming off their bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for the Chargers offense. Mitchell should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues, but left on benches if possible.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Will Kimani Vidal Lead the Chargers Three-Man Backfield in Week 9?
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has slowly become more involved in the Chargers' backfield each week. The 25-year-old led the team in rushing yards and snaps played in Week 8. With his gradual emergence, the Chargers have shifted to a three-man committee in their backfield. Vidal enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR RB44 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In addition, the Texans are coming off their bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for the Chargers offense. Despite Vidal's emergence, he hasn't established himself as a standalone fantasy asset. Instead, he's made the Chargers backfield useless for fantasy managers taking carries from Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal should be out of fantasy lineups and should be viewed as a low-end handcuff running back.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jordyn Tyson a Priority Addition in Redraft Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy football managers ahead of Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. While it's still unclear whether Tyson will actually be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game, managers should get ahead of the waiver wire scrum and add Tyson now, if it's not too late. The 22-year-old rookie projects as New Orleans' No. 2 receiver and is already rostered in 58% of leagues, but there are still opportunities for managers to pick him up in shallower leagues. Tyson is a 2026 first-round pick, and he has the potential to immediately contribute as a WR3/flex option in his NFL debut, whether it be this week or next week. He should offer an immediate spark to both fantasy managers and the 2-5 Saints.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Difficult to Trust in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has seen his role diminish in the backfield each week. Hampton recorded the lowest snap percentage in the Chargers' backfield, his lowest of the year in Week 8. Kimani Vidal has gradually emerged as the lead back, turning the backfield into a three-man committee. As a result, Hampton enters Week 9 as RotoBallers PPR RB32 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans' defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In his limited role, Hampton needs to score touchdowns to be fantasy-relevant. He should be viewed as a low-end flex play with a low floor in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Does Lamar Jackson Have a Shot to Return This Season?
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:43 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's (thumb) odds of playing again in 2026 depend on his recovery from right-thumb surgery and whether veteran QB Jacoby Brissett can keep the Ravens in the playoff picture. Jackson injured his right thumb on the first offensive snap of the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he was expected to miss the rest of the season. However, even though the 29-year-old two-time MVP has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Ravens have not completely closed the door on his return this year. Baltimore is currently 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North after their blowout loss on Thursday night to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if Brissett can keep them afloat late into the regular season, perhaps Jackson will have a shot at making a return if the Ravens have a shot at the postseason. The likelihood of Jackson producing again for fantasy managers in 2026 is still very remote, though. The four-time Pro Bowler has become a much bigger injury risk as a top-flight QB1 in fantasy going into the 2027 season after also playing in only 13 games last year due to various injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Justin Herbert a Tough Superflex Start in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't show signs of turning his season around after his bye. The 28-year-old scored under 10 fantasy points, threw two interceptions, and was QB21 on the week. It marked the third time this season Herbert failed to reach double-digit fantasy points, dropping him to QB27 overall. Herbert enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's QB24 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans have allowed the 11th-fewest passing touchdowns but have allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays this season. Houston hasn't had a menacing defense this season, but it isn't a defense to pick on for fantasy football. Herbert is an uninspiring QB2 and is best left out of fantasy lineups in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Jonathan Jones reports that the New York Jets have no desire or intention to trade running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) by Tuesday's deadline, according to multiple sources. "It is very unlikely to happen," one team source says. Trade chatter around Hall has increased in recent weeks due to the emergence of Braelon Allen, who has more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his past four games. Since Week 5, Allen ranks third among RBs in scrimmage yards. The Jets are 2-6 and in third place in a two-team division with a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend. After his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall has been a disappointment and will be returning on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27 due to a quad injury. The Jets have the fourth, sixth, and 10th picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so it isn't as if they are desperate for draft capital for next year. Hall is currently averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry with one rushing touchdown in three games as he gets set to return in Week 9, where he will likely yield more of the backfield work to Allen, who has looked much better so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Kalif Raymond Belongs on the Bench for Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a reduced role on offense over the last five weeks, making him an unappealing fantasy option for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Raymond appeared to be headed for a much larger role than expected at the start of the year, but he cooled off in Week 4 and has yet to rebound since then. He did post 7.3 PPR points last week, but even that number was inflated by a 39-yard rush, which he likely won't replicate going forward. If you ignore the rushing attempt, Raymond would have fewer than 4.0 PPR points in each of his last five games. This week's matchup won't do him any favors, either, as the Bucs have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Raymond can be left on the bench in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:22 PM ETQuarterback Daniel Jones might prefer a trade, but the Indianapolis Colts have told interested teams that they are not trading him, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Teams have reached out to the Colts about acquiring the 29-year-old signal-caller, but they apparently have not received any offers to their liking, and he is likely to stick around for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Jones, it is increasingly unlikely that Indy will trade star running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline unless they receive an offer that they cannot refuse. Jones has mostly struggled this year after tearing his right Achilles tendon on Dec. 7 of last year, completing a career-low 60.4% of his pass attempts for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight starts. The Colts are 2-6 going into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Jones may need to turn things around quickly to avoid being benched in favor of Anthony Richardson Sr. It has not helped Jones' cause that his top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), has missed most of the season. Even in a good matchup in Week 9 against Dallas, Jones is a low-end QB2 option in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Jonathan Taylor Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the most likely destination for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at the Nov. 10 trade deadline is staying with the Colts. Only the type of blockbuster trade offer that no team has made could potentially pry him away from Indianapolis. The Colts reportedly quickly rejected an offer of a 2027 second-round pick plus another pick for Taylor. Pelissero adds that no team has come close to offering the type of premium capital that would persuade Indy to deal him. Taylor is still only 27 years old and just signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension in August. Barring an injury during the rest of the 2026 season, he will have just as much, if not more, trade value next March, when a new general manager will be in place for the Colts. At this point, only a blockbuster offer would change the Colts' mind. For fantasy football purposes, a trade to a contender would certainly be a boost for Taylor's immediate value, but it does not look like that is going to happen. Regardless, he will continue to be a high-end, must-start RB1, and he has a nice bounce-back opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Dameon Pierce Drawing Interest From Teams
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:05 PM ETFree-agent running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury settlement, is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The former Houston Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, including being contacted by the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers, according to agent Elton Patterson. In his three games with the Eagles in 2026, Pierce was productive, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries while adding seven catches for 14 yards on 11 targets. He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns, with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. As long as Pierce recovers from his hamstring injury soon, he could find himself back with a new team, although that will not guarantee that he will become an attractive waiver-wire target at RB in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson