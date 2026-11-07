Jordyn Tyson a Priority Addition in Redraft Leagues
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy football managers ahead of Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. While it's still unclear whether Tyson will actually be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game, managers should get ahead of the waiver wire scrum and add Tyson now, if it's not too late. The 22-year-old rookie projects as New Orleans' No. 2 receiver and is already rostered in 58% of leagues, but there are still opportunities for managers to pick him up in shallower leagues. Tyson is a 2026 first-round pick, and he has the potential to immediately contribute as a WR3/flex option in his NFL debut, whether it be this week or next week. He should offer an immediate spark to both fantasy managers and the 2-5 Saints.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Omarion Hampton Difficult to Trust in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has seen his role diminish in the backfield each week. Hampton recorded the lowest snap percentage in the Chargers' backfield, his lowest of the year in Week 8. Kimani Vidal has gradually emerged as the lead back, turning the backfield into a three-man committee. As a result, Hampton enters Week 9 as RotoBallers PPR RB32 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans' defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In his limited role, Hampton needs to score touchdowns to be fantasy-relevant. He should be viewed as a low-end flex play with a low floor in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Does Lamar Jackson Have a Shot to Return This Season?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:43 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's (thumb) odds of playing again in 2026 depend on his recovery from right-thumb surgery and whether veteran QB Jacoby Brissett can keep the Ravens in the playoff picture. Jackson injured his right thumb on the first offensive snap of the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he was expected to miss the rest of the season. However, even though the 29-year-old two-time MVP has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Ravens have not completely closed the door on his return this year. Baltimore is currently 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North after their blowout loss on Thursday night to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if Brissett can keep them afloat late into the regular season, perhaps Jackson will have a shot at making a return if the Ravens have a shot at the postseason. The likelihood of Jackson producing again for fantasy managers in 2026 is still very remote, though. The four-time Pro Bowler has become a much bigger injury risk as a top-flight QB1 in fantasy going into the 2027 season after also playing in only 13 games last year due to various injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Myles Garrett Activated Off IR
Myles Garrett activated off of IR by the Rams https://t.co/mTQ1CozRuH— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 7, 2026, 12:41 PM ET
Khalil Shakir Back at Practice After Friday DNP
Bills SATURDAY practice. Of the players who were DNP Friday, here is who I see/don’t see:— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 7, 2026
Dion Dawkins ❌
Alec Anderson ✅
Joshua Palmer ❌
Greg Gaines ❌
Khalil Shakir ✅
Sam Franklin ✅
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 7, 2026, 12:40 PM ET
Justin Herbert a Tough Superflex Start in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't show signs of turning his season around after his bye. The 28-year-old scored under 10 fantasy points, threw two interceptions, and was QB21 on the week. It marked the third time this season Herbert failed to reach double-digit fantasy points, dropping him to QB27 overall. Herbert enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's QB24 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans have allowed the 11th-fewest passing touchdowns but have allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays this season. Houston hasn't had a menacing defense this season, but it isn't a defense to pick on for fantasy football. Herbert is an uninspiring QB2 and is best left out of fantasy lineups in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Jonathan Jones reports that the New York Jets have no desire or intention to trade running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) by Tuesday's deadline, according to multiple sources. "It is very unlikely to happen," one team source says. Trade chatter around Hall has increased in recent weeks due to the emergence of Braelon Allen, who has more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his past four games. Since Week 5, Allen ranks third among RBs in scrimmage yards. The Jets are 2-6 and in third place in a two-team division with a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend. After his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall has been a disappointment and will be returning on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27 due to a quad injury. The Jets have the fourth, sixth, and 10th picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so it isn't as if they are desperate for draft capital for next year. Hall is currently averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry with one rushing touchdown in three games as he gets set to return in Week 9, where he will likely yield more of the backfield work to Allen, who has looked much better so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Kalif Raymond Belongs on the Bench for Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a reduced role on offense over the last five weeks, making him an unappealing fantasy option for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Raymond appeared to be headed for a much larger role than expected at the start of the year, but he cooled off in Week 4 and has yet to rebound since then. He did post 7.3 PPR points last week, but even that number was inflated by a 39-yard rush, which he likely won't replicate going forward. If you ignore the rushing attempt, Raymond would have fewer than 4.0 PPR points in each of his last five games. This week's matchup won't do him any favors, either, as the Bucs have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Raymond can be left on the bench in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:22 PM ETQuarterback Daniel Jones might prefer a trade, but the Indianapolis Colts have told interested teams that they are not trading him, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Teams have reached out to the Colts about acquiring the 29-year-old signal-caller, but they apparently have not received any offers to their liking, and he is likely to stick around for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Jones, it is increasingly unlikely that Indy will trade star running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline unless they receive an offer that they cannot refuse. Jones has mostly struggled this year after tearing his right Achilles tendon on Dec. 7 of last year, completing a career-low 60.4% of his pass attempts for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight starts. The Colts are 2-6 going into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Jones may need to turn things around quickly to avoid being benched in favor of Anthony Richardson Sr. It has not helped Jones' cause that his top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), has missed most of the season. Even in a good matchup in Week 9 against Dallas, Jones is a low-end QB2 option in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Jonathan Taylor Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the most likely destination for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at the Nov. 10 trade deadline is staying with the Colts. Only the type of blockbuster trade offer that no team has made could potentially pry him away from Indianapolis. The Colts reportedly quickly rejected an offer of a 2027 second-round pick plus another pick for Taylor. Pelissero adds that no team has come close to offering the type of premium capital that would persuade Indy to deal him. Taylor is still only 27 years old and just signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension in August. Barring an injury during the rest of the 2026 season, he will have just as much, if not more, trade value next March, when a new general manager will be in place for the Colts. At this point, only a blockbuster offer would change the Colts' mind. For fantasy football purposes, a trade to a contender would certainly be a boost for Taylor's immediate value, but it does not look like that is going to happen. Regardless, he will continue to be a high-end, must-start RB1, and he has a nice bounce-back opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Dameon Pierce Drawing Interest From Teams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:05 PM ETFree-agent running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury settlement, is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The former Houston Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, including being contacted by the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers, according to agent Elton Patterson. In his three games with the Eagles in 2026, Pierce was productive, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries while adding seven catches for 14 yards on 11 targets. He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns, with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. As long as Pierce recovers from his hamstring injury soon, he could find himself back with a new team, although that will not guarantee that he will become an attractive waiver-wire target at RB in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Denver Broncos D/ST Can Capitalize on Carolina's Protection Issues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:04 PM ETThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit is a Week 9 start at Carolina after the Panthers allowed 11 sacks in their last two games. Green Bay sacked Bryce Young six times and intercepted him once last week. Tampa Bay recorded five sacks and forced three offensive turnovers the game before. Carolina left guard Damien Lewis (knee) missed Friday's practice and will sit again, leaving the line shorthanded against a Denver defense with 15 sacks over its last four games. The Broncos got to Patrick Mahomes twice in Week 8, though he still passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Denver safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) is out after missing practice all week, and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is questionable after limited sessions Thursday and Friday. They've accounted for four of the team's seven interceptions, so Hufanga's status matters to the secondary. RotoBaller ranks Denver D/ST8 for Week 9. The pass rush gives the Broncos a route to a strong fantasy day in 12-team leagues even if the secondary gives up some production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine a Risky Play Despite Favorable Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:02 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has cooled off over the last couple of weeks, making him a risky fantasy football option for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. Perine remains the No. 2 option behind Chase Brown in the Cincinnati backfield, and he's been a modest contributor in the passing game behind the likes of Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki. The most intriguing factor to consider is the matchup, as the Falcons have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, fourth-most receptions, and second-most receiving touchdowns to running backs this year. However, Perine's role remains a primary concern for fantasy managers. There's a chance that we could see Perine get a little more involved if the Bengals blow out the Falcons, but the fact that he has just one game with more than 8.0 PPR points this season is enough to justify staying away from him in fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wil Lutz Is a Week 9 Streaming Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:01 PM ETDenver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted nine of his last 10 field-goal attempts. He hit from 39 and 45 yards against Kansas City in Week 8 and made all three of his tries at Arizona the week before. He also went five-for-five on extra points across those two games, as the Broncos scored 28 and 30 points. Lutz is a reasonable streamer for Sunday's trip to Carolina, where the Panthers are allowing 27.6 points per game. RotoBaller ranks him K12 for Week 9. Opponents have attempted only 11 field goals against Carolina in seven games, converting 10. Green Bay scored four touchdowns against the Panthers last week without attempting a field goal, so the favorable scoring matchup can still turn into a day with mostly extra points. Lutz is 14-for-17 on field goals this season and has been perfect on seven attempts inside 40 yards. He has also made two of three attempts from 50 or longer, including a 53-yarder, which gives him added appeal in leagues with distance bonuses.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram Remains a Bench Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:00 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram faces a Carolina defense that has allowed five receiving touchdowns to tight ends in seven games. The Panthers also gave up 34 catches for 331 yards to the position, including six receptions for 53 yards and a score to Tucker Kraft last week. Denver's rotation makes it difficult to bet on Engram taking advantage Sunday. He played 30 offensive snaps against Kansas City in Week 8 and failed to catch any of his three targets. Adam Trautman played 35 snaps and caught two passes for 30 yards, while Nate Adkins scored on one of his two catches despite playing just 19 snaps. Engram had four catches for 55 yards against the Chargers in Week 5, but he has combined for three catches and 15 yards in the three games since. He has one touchdown on the season and sits at TE31 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. Carolina's track record gives Engram some appeal in leagues that start two tight ends. He belongs on the bench in standard 12-team formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Is a Deep-League Flex Against Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has climbed from 19 receiving yards in Week 6 to 45 at Arizona and a season-high 53 against Kansas City. He caught all four of his targets against the Chiefs and led Denver's wide receivers with 50 offensive snaps. Jaylen Waddle drew 6 targets on 28 snaps, though, so Sutton's edge in playing time hasn't meant an edge in opportunities. Sutton was limited Wednesday for rest, practiced fully Thursday and Friday and carries no game designation for Sunday's trip to Carolina. The Panthers allowed seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown to Green Bay's Matthew Golden last week and will be without cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring), who did not practice Friday. That gives Sutton a chance to build on his recent yardage gains. He has 20 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown in eight games, and RotoBaller ranks him WR49 in its weekend PPR rankings. That profile fits a flex in deeper leagues, where his regular playing time and the matchup carry more weight.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Carries WR2 Appeal at Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:55 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle practiced fully all week and carries no game designation for Sunday's visit to Carolina. He was questionable against Kansas City last week and played 28 of Denver's 62 offensive snaps, yet still led the team with six targets. A 35-yard catch and a one-yard touchdown highlighted his three-catch, 39-yard day. Waddle has finished below 50 receiving yards in four straight games, making the possibility of more playing time particularly important this week. He still leads Denver with 29 catches and 315 receiving yards. Carolina gave up a 53-yard completion to Christian Watson in Week 8, and the Packers wideout finished with 113 yards on eight receptions. Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) went down on the long completion, missed Friday's practice, and has been ruled out. Waddle's full practice week and the matchup support using him as a WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues, where RotoBaller ranks him WR22. He's the stronger Denver receiver to start if managers are choosing between him and Courtland Sutton.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Hard to Trust as Carries Decline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:54 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins averaged 15.8 carries per game from Weeks 3 through 6. In the two games since Jonah Coleman returned, Dobbins has carried 13 times for 36 yards without a reception. His touchdown at Arizona was his third in as many games, but that streak ended against Kansas City, when he played only 21% of Denver's offensive snaps. Coleman also got the carry from the five-yard line that put Denver ahead for good. Carolina has allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, but the Panthers held Green Bay's running backs to 48 yards on 25 carries in Week 8. Josh Jacobs still scored from a yard out, which shows where Dobbins could find value if he gets a similar chance on Sunday. That's a narrow path given Denver's recent usage. Dobbins has just 27 receiving yards all season and is RB39 in RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings. Leave him on the bench in 12-team leagues and treat him as an emergency flex in deeper formats with multiple flex spots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Enters Week 9 With the Lead-Back Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:51 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman turned a short pass into a 51-yard gain on the winning drive against Kansas City, then ran in the go-ahead touchdown from five yards out. He finished with 104 scrimmage yards on 11 carries and four catches, playing 41 offensive snaps to J.K. Dobbins' 13. He also gained 69 yards on 11 touches at Arizona the previous week, giving him 173 scrimmage yards on 26 touches since returning from injured reserve. With RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve, the rookie is in line to lead the backfield again on the road Sunday at Carolina. The Panthers have allowed 985 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in seven games, though they held Josh Jacobs to 39 yards on 21 carries last week. Jacobs still scored on the ground and caught six passes for 13 yards and another touchdown. Coleman can stay involved through the air if Carolina is similarly stingy between the tackles. He ranks as RotoBaller's RB12 in Week 9 PPR and belongs in 12-team lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Is a Week 9 Superflex Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:50 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a QB2 for Sunday's game at Carolina, where the Panthers will be without cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring). Neither practiced Friday. Carolina gave up 288 yards and three touchdown passes to Jordan Love on 41 attempts in Week 8 without recording a sack. Nix has shown some improvement through the air, throwing for 222 yards in each of his last two games after being held to 107 and 123 in the previous two. He threw two touchdown passes against Kansas City last week and accounted for two scores at Arizona in Week 7, including a 62-yard touchdown run. He has 114 rushing yards and two scores on the ground through eight games, which helps in Superflex when his passing volume is modest. RotoBaller's weekend rankings have him at QB17. Carolina makes him a reasonable bye-week fill-in in deeper one-quarterback leagues, though his 6.0 yards per attempt this season still leave him dependent on touchdowns or a productive day as a runner.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Offers PPR Streaming Value Against Kansas City
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:49 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (back) has drawn at least five targets in three straight games and could see more work Sunday at Kansas City with receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) out. Taylor practiced fully on Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday and carries no game designation. His five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns against Miami in Week 7 were followed by three catches for 19 yards against Las Vegas. The Chiefs have allowed 48 catches, 459 yards and five touchdowns to tight ends in seven games, a matchup that puts Taylor in play as a streamer in 12-team PPR leagues. Denver tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins combined for four catches, 34 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 8, while Evan Engram went catchless on three targets. New York also rotates at the position. Taylor drew five targets to Kenyon Sadiq's two against Las Vegas, but their playing time was closer, with Taylor logging 39 offensive snaps and Sadiq playing 31. That target edge gives Taylor a better chance to help PPR managers even if the two continue to share playing time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller