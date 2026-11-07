Bo Nix Is a Week 9 Superflex Start
Nov 7, 2026, 11:50 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a QB2 for Sunday's game at Carolina, where the Panthers will be without cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring). Neither practiced Friday. Carolina gave up 288 yards and 3 touchdown passes to Jordan Love on 41 attempts in Week 8 without recording a sack. Nix has shown some improvement through the air, throwing for 222 yards in each of his last two games after being held to 107 and 123 in the previous two. He threw 2 touchdown passes against Kansas City last week and accounted for 2 scores at Arizona in Week 7, including a 62-yard touchdown run. He has 114 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground through eight games, which helps in Superflex when his passing volume is modest. RotoBaller's weekend rankings have him at QB17. Carolina makes him a reasonable bye-week fill-in in deeper one-quarterback leagues, though his 6.0 yards per attempt this season still leave him dependent on touchdowns or a productive day as a runner.--Bruno Mulé
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Mason Taylor Offers PPR Streaming Value Against Kansas City
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:49 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (back) has drawn at least 5 targets in three straight games and could see more work Sunday at Kansas City with Garrett Wilson (concussion) out. Taylor practiced fully Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday and carries no game designation. His 5 catches for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns against Miami in Week 7 were followed by 3 catches for 19 yards against Las Vegas. The Chiefs have allowed 48 catches, 459 yards and 5 touchdowns to tight ends in seven games, a matchup that puts Taylor in play as a streamer in 12-team PPR leagues. Denver tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins combined for 4 catches, 34 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 8, while Evan Engram went catchless on 3 targets. New York also rotates at the position. Taylor drew 5 targets to Kenyon Sadiq's 2 against Las Vegas, but their playing time was closer, with Taylor logging 39 offensive snaps and Sadiq playing 31. That target edge gives Taylor a better chance to help PPR managers even if the two continue to share playing time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Has Rebound Potential in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. played 50 of 64 offensive snaps against Las Vegas last week without drawing a target. He remains a viable flex in deeper leagues for Sunday's road game against Kansas City with Garrett Wilson (concussion) out and more receiving work available. Before the Raiders game, Cooper put up 103 yards and a touchdown on 6 catches against New England, followed by 115 yards and a score on 5 catches against Miami. Those games included gains of 48 and 60 yards, respectively, showing how quickly he can turn a few opportunities into a productive fantasy day. The Jets also lined him up in the backfield on his 3-yard touchdown against Miami, giving them another way to get him the ball. Adonai Mitchell is coming off a 142-yard game and figures to command a share of the work Wilson leaves behind. Kansas City held Denver's wide receivers to 115 yards on 11 catches in Week 8. The matchup and the uncertainty around how many targets Cooper will draw make him a bench option in shallow leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell in the Flex Mix After Week 8 Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:43 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has a chance to build on his career game when New York visits Kansas City on Sunday without Garrett Wilson (concussion). Mitchell caught 7 of 9 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas in Week 8 while Wilson drew 12 targets. His snap share jumped from 44% in his Week 7 return from a finger injury to 61% against the Raiders. Even after missing four games, Mitchell leads the Jets with 9 deep targets, catching 4 of them for 129 yards. The Chiefs will be without cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder), but their secondary held Denver's Courtland Sutton to 53 yards and Jaylen Waddle to 39 last Sunday. Waddle still found the end zone, scoring from one yard out. Mitchell's expanded playing time and downfield role put him in the WR3 or flex range in 12-team leagues. He went without a catch on 3 targets against Miami two weeks ago, and this will be his first chance to show what his workload looks like with Wilson out this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Has Flex Value as Backfield Changes
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in four straight games heading into Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. He reached a career-high 147 rushing yards on 21 carries against Las Vegas in Week 8 and added a touchdown and 2 catches for 6 yards. Allen played 53 of New York's 64 offensive snaps, with Isaiah Davis logging 11. That distribution is likely to change with Breece Hall (quadriceps) set to return after practicing fully Friday. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich plans to use both backs and still considers Hall the lead option. Allen remains a flex in 12-team leagues, but the matchup is less forgiving if his volume drops. Kansas City held Denver backs Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins to 54 rushing yards on 18 combined carries last Sunday, though Coleman scored from five yards out. Allen's 17 receptions have produced just 81 yards this season. He averaged nearly 20 carries across those four 100-yard games, a workload that will be harder to sustain with Hall back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Returns to a Shared Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) carries no game designation for Sunday's matchup at Kansas City. He practiced fully Thursday and Friday after a limited Wednesday session and is set to return from a five-game absence. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich still views Hall as the lead back and said he would mix in Braelon Allen according to how the game unfolds. Allen rushed for 504 yards during Hall's absence, giving New York a productive second option. Hall averaged 20.3 touches across his three early-season appearances, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries and catching 10 passes for 102 yards. His receiving work gives him a case as a flex in 12-team PPR leagues even if his carries dip. The Chiefs have allowed 674 rushing yards on 190 attempts this season. Denver's Jonah Coleman found more room through the air in Week 8, catching 4 passes for 63 yards, though 51 came on one play. Hall's previous workload would put him in the RB2 conversation, but that volume is harder to project in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Loses Top Target Ahead of Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:36 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday without Garrett Wilson (concussion), who leads the team with 43 catches and 527 receiving yards. Smith threw for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns against Las Vegas in Week 8, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. The Jets have scored 25 and 33 points over their last two games, and Smith has thrown 12 touchdown passes against 3 interceptions this season. His 15 completions on passes traveling at least 20 yards in the air are tied for the league lead. Adonai Mitchell, coming off a 142-yard game, gives Smith another receiver who can win downfield. Kansas City has allowed 7 passing touchdowns in seven games, though Bo Nix accounted for 2 of them on 222 passing yards last Sunday. Smith has rushed for just 46 yards without a touchdown in eight games, so replacing Wilson's production matters even more to his fantasy outlook. He is a low-end QB2 for Superflex managers and a sit in 12-team, one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
New Orleans Saints Defense Gets Favorable Matchup Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 11:26 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints Defense recorded three sacks against the Steelers in Week 7 but otherwise had a quiet game from a fantasy perspective. New Orleans has consistently generated pressure, led by Chase Young, who ranks third in the league with 7.0 sacks. The defense as a whole has struggled, however, allowing 27.7 points and 372.7 yards per game, both among the five highest marks in the league. This week, the Saints face a Cleveland offense that has allowed a league-high 33 sacks through eight games and will be starting second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown at least one interception in five of his seven career starts. The favorable matchup, combined with the Saints' impressive defensive line play, makes them an appealing streaming option and pushes New Orleans to DEF10 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson's Fantasy Value Continues to Trend Downward
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 11:15 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded just one reception for seven yards on three targets in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. After averaging 5.2 receptions for 58 yards with three touchdowns through the first four weeks, Johnson has continued to trend downward, totaling just five catches for 23 yards over his last three games. His snap share has also declined, dropping to 56% in Week 7, while fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Oscar Delp played 46% and 28% of the snaps, respectively. Things may not improve much for Johnson moving forward, as rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is nearing his season debut and could further cut into his already declining target share. The Browns offer a potential get-right matchup, allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Still, Johnson is a high-risk option and ranks TE22 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Will Cooper Kupp See an Uptick in Volume Vs. Cardinals?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 11:11 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp has seen generally low volume in the passing game throughout the 2026 season, recording 19 receptions on 30 targets for 206 yards (10.8 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He currently ranks third on the team in targets and receptions, and second in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Most recently, Kupp played 58 out of 63 offensive snaps (92%) in a Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. He drew three targets against the Bears, but recorded just one reception for seven yards that went for a touchdown. For good reason, Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominates targets in the passing game, but Kupp could see a slight uptick in his production in a Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Fellow wide receiver Rashid Shaheed remains out for a second consecutive week, which should open up opportunities for Kupp and wide receiver Tory Horton, with Smith-Njigba drawing the attention of an Arizona defense that allows 220.5 passing yards per game (15th in the NFL). With Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) out, the Seahawks will start Drew Lock at quarterback. Kupp is RotoBaller's No.54 wideout for Week 9 (half-PPR) and is a touchdown-dependent fantasy play that is better left on the bench or waiver wire.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Could Make Immediate Impact if Active Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is listed as questionable to make his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Browns. He has put together a week of limited practices and will need to be officially activated from injured reserve to suit up. Once healthy, Tyson could slide into the WR2 role, with fellow receivers Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance potentially seeing the biggest impact on their workloads. Tyson is a skilled route runner who can line up across the formation, totaling 1,812 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Arizona State. He would be a welcome addition to a Saints offense that has looked stagnant at times. If activated this week, Tyson would be a viable FLEX option against a Browns defense that ranks 14th against wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
Devaughn Vele Looks to Maintain Consistent Role Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. He scored the Saints' lone touchdown to tie the game at 10 heading into halftime, but the offense stalled in the second half and failed to score again. Vele continues to lead the Saints' receivers with a 91% snap rate through the first seven games. However, with rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson seemingly nearing his debut, Vele could face additional competition for targets. For now, his role in the passing offense remains consistent, as he's averaging career highs of 4.7 receptions and 49.7 receiving yards per game. He ranks WR46 this week but carries some additional upside if Tyson (hamstring) is unable to play.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Dominic Zvada Hoping to Bounce Back Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:53 AM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada hopes to bounce back after a tough three-game stretch before the bye week. In his first seven games, Zvada has made 13 of 18 field goals and all 12 extra points. His inaccuracy was a major factor in Weeks 5 and 7, when he missed five field goals. Head coach John Harbaugh remains confident in the rookie and has kept him as the starter heading into Week 9. Harbaugh said on Wednesday, "We're not worried about him. Now, we'll be disappointed if he misses a kick or two. We'll be really happy if he makes them." He faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Their defensive struggles have been evident, but Zvada's inaccuracy over the course of the season makes him a risky option in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:52 AM ETTom Pelissero of The Ringer reports that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to keep him from being available for a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in a contest between two 6-1 teams. Pelissero also notes that Murray could potentially miss time beyond Week 9. Earlier this week, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Murray is considered "week-to-week." However, a Grade 2 hamstring strain could force Murray to miss multiple games. In six games in 2026, Murray has completed 100 out of 154 passing attempts (64.9%) for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has added 167 rushing yards. With Murray out, the Vikings will start veteran Carson Wentz at quarterback.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
New York Giants D/ST Looking to Take Advantage of Injury-Plagued Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe New York Giants' defense enters Week 9 as a top option against the injury-plagued Philadelphia Eagles. In their first seven games this season, the Giants D/ST have allowed 23.0 points per game (15th in the NFL) and 267 total yards per game (first in the NFL), and have recorded nine takeaways (16th in the NFL). Despite the massive losses of Brian Burns (ACL) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), the defense has stayed afloat and helped the Giants lead the NFC East at 4-2-1. They face the Eagles, who have scored the third-fewest points (17.1) and the second-fewest yards (271.8) this season. They are going with Joe Milton as their starting quarterback in Week 9. He will not be afraid to push the ball downfield, which could create more turnover opportunities. As long as the Giants D/ST can slow down running back Saquon Barkley, they should be able to produce and be starting options in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looks to Keep Breakout Season Going Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:50 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through seven games and looks to carry that momentum into the post-bye week. In seven games, Likely has hauled in 41 of 63 targets for 395 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the New York Giants this offseason, many expected Likely to prosper in his full-time role, but few anticipated this breakout. The former Raven ranks third in receptions per game (5.86), sixth in yards (56.4), second in touchdowns (5), and third in fantasy points per game among tight ends. Now he faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. While the Eagles have had success against tight ends, they haven't faced a top player at the position like Likely yet. Fire up the Giants playmaker as a top-end TE in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Not a Starting Option Despite Easy Matchup in Week 9
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields enters the second half of his rookie season as a full-time starter. In seven games, Fields has caught 16 of 30 targets for 248 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 5.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. The 2026 third-round pick had the best game of his career in Week 7, totaling four receptions for 83 yards in his first game with new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The receiving corps is crowded, with star receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been among the NFL's top tight ends this season. While he faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, Fields shouldn't be in starting lineups this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Off Injury Report, Primed for Monster Week Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers did not practice Thursday due to a knee issue but returned Friday and will play Sunday. The third-year receiver has been among the NFL's best wide receivers this season, despite being less than a year removed from ACL surgery after tearing it in 2025. In his last four games, Nabers has hauled in 36 of 51 targets for 509 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game. His hot streak is likely to continue in Week 9, as he faces a Philadelphia secondary that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Despite being listed on the injury report, Nabers is set for an explosion this week and should be a high-end WR1 in all formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense Carries Streamer Appeal in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season, allowing 31.8 points per game through the first four weeks. However, Detroit's defense has started to turn things around lately, holding the Green Bay Packers to 17 points in Week 7 and the Minnesota Vikings to 15 points in Week 8. In Week 9, the Lions will take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled offensively so far this year, ranking 31st in the NFL in points per game (16.7). The Lions will be without several key defensive players on Sunday, as linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion) have all been ruled out. Still, fantasy managers could look to the Lions defense as a viable streaming option in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Set for Heavy Workload Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:44 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is set for a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In four games, Singletary has just 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers are lackluster, with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) doubtful and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Singletary is set to take on the bulk of the workload in Week 9. He faces an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. The Giants are also three-point favorites, and with the Eagles' offense dealing with several injuries, they could lean on their running game if they have a lead. Despite his lack of production this season, fantasy managers can start Singletary as a low-end RB2 or FLEX play in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Hoping for More Touchdown Luck Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the team to victory in Week 7 and will look to carry that momentum into Week 9. In five quarters with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 495 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. In Week 7, McCarthy totaled 252 passing yards but did not throw a touchdown, while running backs Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and even backup Jameis Winston scored rushing touchdowns. McCarthy will hope for better touchdown luck against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Injuries have plagued the Eagles on both sides of the ball, so the Giants could dominate and rely less on the pass game in Week 9. Fantasy managers should hope the Eagles' new starting quarterback, Joe Milton, can keep up against the Giants, as McCarthy enters as a low-end QB2 this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller