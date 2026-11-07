Malik Nabers Off Injury Report, Primed for Monster Week Against Eagles
Nov 7, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers did not practice Thursday due to a knee issue but returned Friday and will play Sunday. The third-year receiver has been among the NFL's best wide receivers this season, despite being less than a year removed from ACL surgery after tearing it in 2025. In his last four games, Nabers has hauled in 36 of 51 targets for 509 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game. His hot streak is likely to continue in Week 9, as he faces a Philadelphia secondary that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Despite being listed on the injury report, Nabers is set for an explosion this week and should be a high-end WR1 in all formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Detroit Lions Defense Carries Streamer Appeal in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season, allowing 31.8 points per game through the first four weeks. However, Detroit's defense has started to turn things around lately, holding the Green Bay Packers to 17 points in Week 7 and the Minnesota Vikings to 15 points in Week 8. In Week 9, the Lions will take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled offensively so far this year, ranking 31st in the NFL in points per game (16.7). The Lions will be without several key defensive players on Sunday, as linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion) have all been ruled out. Still, fantasy managers could look to the Lions defense as a viable streaming option in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Set for Heavy Workload Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:44 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is set for a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In four games, Singletary has just 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers are lackluster, with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) doubtful and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Singletary is set to take on the bulk of the workload in Week 9. He faces an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. The Giants are also three-point favorites, and with the Eagles' offense dealing with several injuries, they could lean on their running game if they have a lead. Despite his lack of production this season, fantasy managers can start Singletary as a low-end RB2 or FLEX play in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Hoping for More Touchdown Luck Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the team to victory in Week 7 and will look to carry that momentum into Week 9. In five quarters with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 495 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. In Week 7, McCarthy totaled 252 passing yards but did not throw a touchdown, while running backs Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and even backup Jameis Winston scored rushing touchdowns. McCarthy will hope for better touchdown luck against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Injuries have plagued the Eagles on both sides of the ball, so the Giants could dominate and rely less on the pass game in Week 9. Fantasy managers should hope the Eagles' new starting quarterback, Joe Milton, can keep up against the Giants, as McCarthy enters as a low-end QB2 this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler Should Continue to Get Touches Vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:38 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler should get a fair number of snaps and touches in a Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams. With running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) currently on injured reserve, and fellow tailback Jeremy McNichols (foot) recently suffering a season-ending foot injury, the Commanders will rely heavily on Ekeler and Rachaad White. The Commanders also recently claimed rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Most recently, Ekeler played 20 offensive snaps in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, compared to 28 for White. Ekeler rushed the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry). White led the Commanders' ground attack with 11 carries for 55 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for five yards. While White is likely the preferred ball carrier, Ekeler should remain involved against the Rams. Los Angeles allows 109.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Ekeler ranks as RotoBaller's No. 40 running back for Week 9. He has some flex appeal, but there are likely better options available.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Solid Top-12 Kicker Option in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:37 AM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has converted 12 of his 13 field goal attempts and all 23 of his extra-point tries. While Bates is coming off his first missed kick of the season in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, he's largely been very reliable for Detroit this season. In Week 9, Bates and the Lions will travel to Miami to take on a Dolphins team that has allowed 25.9 points per game so far in 2026. The Lions are currently averaging 29.0 points per game on offense, so Detroit could be well-positioned to give Bates opportunities to put points on the board on Sunday. Bates profiles as a solid top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Looks to Get Back on Track Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:35 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded six receptions for 56 yards on 10 targets in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. After averaging 8.7 receptions for 122.7 yards through the first four weeks, Olave's production has dropped significantly, with averages of 4.6 catches for 48.3 yards over his last three games. Despite the recent dip, he still ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards and sixth in targets. Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is listed as questionable this week, and his eventual season debut could create additional competition for targets. For now, Olave faces a Browns defense that has allowed just 196.6 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Still, his established target share and importance to the Saints' passing attack make him a must-start option. He sits at WR8 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam LaPorta Could Have a Prime Bounce-Back Opportunity in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:32 AM ETSeven games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 31 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old's production has dipped lately, as he's hauled in just four catches for 51 yards on seven targets over Detroit's last two games. LaPorta could have a golden opportunity to re-establish himself in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, as star Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is questionable to play with a rib injury. Should St. Brown be inactive, LaPorta could be Detroit's lead option in the passing game against a Dolphins defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). Even if St. Brown is healthy enough to play, LaPorta should have a solid chance at a bounce-back week. He profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Looks to Build on Increased Role Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller received a team-high eight carries in Week 7's loss to the Steelers, but managed just six yards. He added three receptions on five targets for another 22 yards. Miller has seemingly become the preferred option in the Saints' backfield, out-carrying Alvin Kamara 48-32 over the last five weeks. His involvement in the passing game was an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, as he had received just eight targets all season entering this contest. Miller should continue to handle much of the early-down work, and he could see an increased workload if the Saints get ahead early against a Browns defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against running backs. Still, his ceiling is limited by the shared backfield, making him more of a touchdown-dependent FLEX option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaac TeSlaa's Week 9 Outlook Dependent on Health of His Teammate
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:26 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's role in his team's offense has disappeared in recent weeks, as he's recorded just one catch for four yards on 10 targets over Detroit's last three games. With their defense playing better football lately, the Lions have been able to shift to a more run-heavy approach on offense, leading to less playing time for TeSlaa. The 24-year-old could have a chance to re-establish himself in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, as star Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is questionable to play due to a rib injury. If St. Brown is out, TeSlaa would slide into Detroit's WR2 role in a favorable matchup against a Miami defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). If St. Brown is inactive, TeSlaa could have deep-league flex appeal for fantasy managers in Week 9. Assuming St. Brown can play, TeSlaa should be off the starter radar for fantasy managers on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Vikings QB Kyler Murray is rehabbing a Grade 2 hamstring strain that will keep him out of Monday night’s game against Buffalo – and potentially beyond.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026
More in The Sweep: https://t.co/2WjDotsn76 pic.twitter.com/FSPegIsdWo
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 7, 2026, 10:24 AM ET
Emeka Egbuka Looks to Make Immediate Impact if he Returns Vs. Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:23 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) enters a Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a questionable tag due to a foot injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Egbuka will be a game-time decision against the Bears. After missing the previous two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, Egbuka logged back-to-back full practices on Thursday and Friday, after missing Wednesday's practice. While the back-to-back full practices appear to be a good sign, Egbuka's status remains unclear for a Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which complicates things for fantasy managers with the late kickoff. RotoBaller ranks Egbuka as its No. 33 wide receiver for Week 9. In six games played in 2026, Egbuka leads the team in targets (49), receptions (28) and touchdown receptions (two), while ranking second on the team in receiving yards (240). The Bears currently allow 219 passing yards per game (14th in the NFL). If Egbuka is able to play, he should immediately return as Tampa Bay's top target in the passing game, which would come one week after the Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons without completing a single pass.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Looking to Keep Touchdown Streak Going in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:15 AM ETAcross seven games so far this season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 27 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old got off to a slow start to the year, but he's turned it around lately with five touchdown catches in Detroit's last three games. Williams could be set up for another successful day in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, whose defense currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). Lions WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is also questionable to play, which could lead to an increased target share for Williams. Even if St. Brown is active, Williams should continue to see chances to make plays down the field. He profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers in Miami in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara's Fantasy Outlook Trending Down Ahead of Week 9
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed six times for just five yards while adding seven receptions for 57 yards in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. Kamara has been extremely inefficient this season, averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry and just 20.8 rushing yards per game. His receiving usage has been the only thing keeping him afloat from a fantasy perspective, as his seven receptions led the team in Week 7. Kamara also faces growing competition for touches in the backfield, as Kendre Miller received eight carries last game, the Saints recently signed Audric Estime, and Travis Etienne Jr. is working his way back from IR. With the Saints failing to establish any sort of run game and his role being shaky, Kamara is best viewed as a touchdown-dependent FLEX option against a Browns defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against running backs.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown Well-Positioned for Productive Week 9 if Active
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:11 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice this week by a rib injury. St. Brown has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 76 targets across seven games. He's logged at least eight targets in every game he's played in and has seen double-digit targets in all but two contests. If St. Brown is able to suit up on Sunday, he could be set up for a monster game against a Dolphins defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). If active, St. Brown profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Tough to Trust in Week 9 Despite Growing Role in Detroit
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:09 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has seen minimal usage for most of the 2026 season to this point. However, the 25-year-old is coming off his best game of the year in Week 8, recording 11 carries for 65 yards against a very tough Minnesota Vikings defense. As long as star Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs remains healthy, Vaki's production season is capped. Still, Gibbs has recorded an NFL-leading 191 touches in seven games. To keep Gibbs healthy throughout the season, Detroit may be coming to the realization that Vaki needs to be more involved. The Lions may look to lean on the run game in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, although Miami's defense currently ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8). Vaki should not be trusted as a fantasy starter yet, but he's worth monitoring in deeper leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains an Elite Running Back Option in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:06 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has put together an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 773 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 157 carries and hauling in 34 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 44 targets. Gibbs leads the NFL with 191 total touches, and he's logged at least 25 touches in five out of his seven games played. The Lions got RB2 Sione Vaki more involved in Week 8, as Vaki recorded a season-high 11 carries against the Minnesota Vikings. However, Gibbs still saw 23 carries and four targets as a receiver out of the backfield. In Week 9, Gibbs and the Lions will take on a Miami Dolphins defense that has been solid against the run, ranking 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8). Still, Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option in Week 9 for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Could Be Set Up for Bounce-Back Game in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:05 AM ETAcross seven games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,964 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception. Goff is coming off his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the very tough Minnesota Vikings defense. However, the 32-year-old has a much easier matchup on paper in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Through eight weeks, Miami's defense ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). The Lions have shifted to a more run-heavy approach in recent games, as Goff has averaged 29 pass attempts per game since Week 5 after averaging over 40 attempts per game through Week 4. Still, Goff should have a chance to move the ball against the Dolphins and profiles as a must-start fantasy quarterback.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 9:58 AM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers have no interest in trading star wide receiver Ladd McConkey ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN. The Chargers currently sit at 0-7 and are likely playing out the string of a lost season in 2026. However, it appears as though the team is uninterested in a complete rebuild, especially with regard to a third-year player in McConkey. Across six games in 2026, McConkey has recorded 17 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. The 24-year-old has battled multiple injury issues, and his production has suffered from the overall ineptitude of the 2026 Chargers offense so far. While his short-term fantasy value would likely benefit from a trade to a healthier offensive environment, McConkey appears likely to remain in Los Angeles through Tuesday's trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport
Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 9:48 AM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers have answered trade inquiries from rival teams about quarterback Justin Herbert with "hard nos," per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. The 0-7 Chargers appear to be out of the playoff picture in 2026, but the organization does not seem to be inclined to fully blow up their current team. Herbert is in the midst of an awful season, as he's completed 61.8% of his pass attempts for 1,398 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across seven games. However, the 28-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler who has finished in the top 10 of the MVP vote twice in six full NFL seasons. While Herbert would surely fetch the Chargers a massive return in trade, replacing their franchise quarterback does not appear to be an option Los Angeles is considering ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport
Tyler Shough Faces Tough Test Against Browns in Week 9
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 30-of-38 pass attempts for 278 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. Despite the Saints scoring just 10 points, Shough's 7.3 yards per attempt and 78.9% completion rate were both his highest marks since Week 2. That's an encouraging sign after he averaged 6.1 yards per attempt or fewer and completed 69% or less of his passes in each of the previous four weeks. Things don't get easier for Shough in Week 9, as he'll face a Browns defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average just 175 passing yards and 0.5 passing touchdowns per game over the last four weeks. The difficult matchup, combined with the Saints' inconsistent offensive production in recent weeks, lands Shough at QB14 in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference