Filip Gustavsson Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Nov 6, 2026, 9:24 AM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to travel with the team on its three-game road trip next week. The Swedish netminder appears to be nearing his season debut. He's been out of action so far because of an offseason hip injury. Gustavsson racked up more than 100 wins in the Wild crease over the past four seasons, making him highly valuable in fantasy. However, he may struggle to earn playing time in 2026-27, with Jesper Wallstedt ahead of him on the depth chart and looking sensational. Wallstedt is tied for the league lead in wins (10), helping Minnesota post the best defensive record (2.24 GAA).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Brock Faber Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 9:16 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) returned to practice on Thursday, joining his team on the ice for the first time since fracturing his skull in a preseason game. He has been ruled out for the next two games, but Faber is scheduled to join the Wild for next week's three-game road trip. While any team would miss a player of Faber's quality, the Wild have enjoyed a great start to the season, sharing the top spot in the Western Conference and allowing a league-low 2.24 goals per game. Their run of form is even more impressive given that the defense has also been without Jared Spurgeon (lower body) for three games. The Wild captain is also expected to travel next week..--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Sean Durzi Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 6:00 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) will sit out a third straight contest on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Before the game, the Rangers placed Durzi on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 26, when he last played. Durzi's absence is felt all over the ice, as he has five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, 21 blocks, and nine hits in 14 games this season. Scott Morrow has done a solid job filling in, recording one assist, five SOG, one block, and a plus-three rating in two appearances. With the Flyers struggling this season, he has some fantasy appeal Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Colton Parayko Cleared to Return Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) will re-enter the lineup Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. The Blues have been without him for two games. Theo Lindstein will head to the press box as a healthy scratch to make room for Parayko. Last season, Parayko's offensive numbers dipped sharply, and they haven't improved in 2026-27. In 13 games, he has no goals and four assists. Defensively, Parayko has averaged two blocks per game while delivering nine hits. The 33-year-old will join Justin Barron on the second defensive pairing. With no power-play duty, Parayko isn't expected to be a major fantasy factor in the matchup against New Jersey.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
John Gibson Unavailable Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:41 PM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (lower body) won't dress for Thursday's contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. The oft-injured netminder was hurt in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay. Detroit considers him day-to-day. Given Daniil Tarasov's early-season form, Gibson's absence might not be bad news for the Red Wings. Tarasov has a 2-1-2 record, a 1.74 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout. On Thursday, Tarasov faces a tough matchup against a team that has averaged 3.35 goals per game and boasts a 29.4 power-play percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Sam Steel Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:33 PM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel (personal) will miss his third game of the season on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After skipping a pair of games last month with an undisclosed injury, Steel will be absent on Thursday for personal reasons. The 28-year-old had a strong start to the season, but his form faded quickly. In 13 games, Steel has recorded one goal and two assists. Colin Blackwell will replace Steel in the lineup, joining David Perron and Radek Faksa on the fourth line. While this is a strong-looking line, the trio is unlikely to make a significant impact against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Miro Heiskanen Officially Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:26 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) has been officially ruled out for Thursday's meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets. On Wednesday, the Stars announced Heiskanen was day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Heiskanen is "truly day-to-day," so might be ready to return for the next matchup on Saturday against San Jose. Trey Taylor is expected to replace Heiskanen in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value. Instead, managers should focus on Thomas Harley, who will move to the first defensive pairing and the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Good to Go Versus Bruins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) will return from a one-game absence on Thursday against the Boston Bruins. He didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Vegas due to a lower-body injury. Even at 40, Malkin has continued to perform well in 2026-27, registering 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. He has two multi-point games in his last three outings. Malkin will skate alongside Egor Chinakhov and Benjamin Kindel on the second line and bolster the second power-play unit. Andrei Kuzmenko will be scratched to make room for his compatriot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nick Suzuki Returns to Action Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 5:10 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (hand) will rejoin the lineup on Thursday against the Utah Mammoth. He has missed six games with a hand injury. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has started the season strongly, recording 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine outings. Only two teams have kept Suzuki off the score sheet. The Canadiens will also have Kirby Dach (illness) back after a two-game absence. The offensive reinforcements mean Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen have less fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Connor Bedard Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:56 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard recorded his third multi-point game of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, finishing with two assists. He set up Roman Kantserov in the second period and Frank Nazar in the third. Bedard has been held scoreless just once this season, notching four goals and eight assists in 10 appearances. Chicago is the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL, making Bedard's numbers even more impressive. He'll go up against an underperforming Tampa Bay defense when the Blackhawks complete a back-to-back on Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Sandis Vilmanis Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:45 AM ETFlorida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis recorded a career-high four points in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. He finished with two goals and two assists. Vilmanis matched Sandis Ozoliņs' Latvian single-game scoring record. While this was a special night for the 22-year-old Riga native, Vilmanis doesn't make an offensive impact very often. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 15 games. Vilmanis will be bumped out of the top six in a few weeks when Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) rejoin the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Artemi Panarin Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin demonstrated world-class playmaking against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, racking up four assists in a 7-2 victory. Three of his helpers came on the power play. Panarin's offensive production has been inconsistent in 2026-27, but fantasy managers won't complain about his run of five multi-point performances in eight games. The veteran star leads the Kings with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 14 games. If he maintains his current form, Panarin would celebrate his second career 100-point campaign in spring.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Adrian Kempe Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:30 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe scored a hat trick and added an assist as the team tore apart the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Wednesday night. Kempe returned to the lineup after a one-game absence and already had three points in the first period. He finished the contest with two power-play points. Although the Kings have struggled offensively this season, Kempe still averages nearly a point per game. He's produced six goals and six assists in 13 appearances. The Swedish forward has been a consistent 70-point scorer in recent campaigns and should do the same in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:22 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Isac Lundestrom (Achilles) is close to making his season debut, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. He has resumed skating after undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer. Columbus has just waived a couple of players, a potential sign that it's opening up a roster spot for the Swedish forward. Lundestrom operates as an effective bottom-six forward but offers little to fantasy teams. In 2025-26, he recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 68 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Scheig
Victor Olofsson Could Return Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:15 AM ETVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) could be back in the lineup on Thursday against Detroit, according to SinBin.vegas. Vegas assigned Jonas Rondbjerg and Viliam Kmec to the minors, suggesting the team is getting ready to activate Olofsson from long-term Injured Reserve. The Swedish forward sustained an undisclosed injury just two weeks into the season, landing on the shelf after recording four goals and five points in four games. Olofsson is unlikely to maintain that scoring pace, having finished last season with just 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SinBin.vegas
Ridly Greig Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:09 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is day-to-day after missing Wednesday's win over Buffalo. Greig was a late scratch with a lower-body injury, missing his third game of the season. He was unavailable for the first couple of contests due to a suspension. From a fantasy perspective, Greig hasn't done a lot this season, posting four points (two goals, two assists) in 14 games. Ottawa's frontline has taken several injury blows lately, giving Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino top-six roles. The former has put in impressive performances, recording one goal and two assists in three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Yanni Gourde Close to Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:27 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (hip) could be an option during the team's upcoming road trip, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. The Lightning face four straight road games after hosting the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night. Gourde hasn't played this season due to hip surgery. As a versatile forward, he will be a welcome addition to Tampa Bay, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge numbers from the 34-year-old. In 2025-26, Gourde tallied 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Miro Heiskanen Listed as Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:17 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is day-to-day after exiting early in Tuesday's win over Washington. He isn't expected to play Thursday night against Columbus, but the Finnish defensive star should return relatively quickly from his upper-body injury. Heiskanen is fourth on his team with eight assists and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games. Trey Taylor is expected to replace Heiskanen in the lineup, while Thomas Harley will move to the first power-play unit, increasing his fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mathew Barzal Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:07 PM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Millen of the Islanders' official site reports. He's been out this season with knee inflammation, and this was the first time he had joined the team for practice. Barzal wore a non-contract jersey, indicating he still needs some work before he's ready for his season debut. Last season, Barzal missed only one game and put up 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists). He's one of the Islanders' most consistent offensive players, making him a player worth watching for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tyler Millen
Evgeni Malkin Might Be an Option Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:00 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) could return to the lineup on Thursday against Boston, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. The veteran star has been dealing with a lower-body injury and sat out Tuesday's loss to Vegas. But Malkin participated fully in Wednesday's practice, suggesting he will be available to return against Boston. So far, Malkin has been close to averaging a point per game, tallying six goals and five assists in 11 appearances. Andrei Kuzmenko figures to be the odd man out if Malkin is cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dan Kingerski
Nick Suzuki Questionable for Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 4:51 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (hand) is questionable to play in Thursday's meeting with Utah, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports. The Canadiens captain is close to returning from a hand injury, but it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to play on Thursday night. He's been out for six games. Suzuki had a big 101-point year in 2026-27 and has also been prolific this season, notching 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook have seen time in the top-line center role during Suzuki's absence, but they haven't produced much in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stu Cowan