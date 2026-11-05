Lamar Jackson to Become Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever?
Nov 5, 2026, 9:37 PM ETDespite quarterback Lamar Jackson's thumb injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the 2026 season, the Baltimore Ravens are willing to make Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to NFL on Prime's James Palmer. Baltimore officially placed Jackson on Injured Reserve on Thursday, and the expectation is that he will be ruled out for the year when he has right-thumb surgery in the coming days. The 29-year-old two-time MVP has a full no-trade clause and a no-tag clause. The Ravens will have to do something, as Jackson has an $84.34 million salary cap hit for next season in what will be the final year of the five-year, $260 million contract he signed with the Ravens in April of 2023. The two sides will attempt to get something done after the end of the 2026 season and before the start of free agency in 2027. The four-time Pro Bowler played in only 13 games due to various lower-body injuries in 2025 and will likely finish with five starts in 2026 due to thumb and ankle injuries. Injuries have become a major issue for Jackson over the last two years, but the Ravens know that QBs like Jackson do not grow on trees. Jackson will be a risk/reward high-end QB1 for his dual-threat abilities in 2027 in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: James PalmerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jordyn Tyson Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Alvin Kamara returned to practice today. Did not see C.J. Donaldson.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 5, 2026
Jordyn Tyson and Kelvin Banks were both participating at the same level as yesterday. Tyson, I have to say, does not look limited.
Nov 5, 2026, 8:57 PM ET
Dalton Kincaid Limited with Chest Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/12TFGLoinX— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 8:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Amon-Ra St. Brown Limited Again in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Lions Thursday practice report: pic.twitter.com/ngYFKmDAph— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 8:45 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Malik Nabers Misses Practice with Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Giants Injury Report 11/5— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 5, 2026
Did Not Participate in Practice:
▪️WR Malik Nabers (Knee)
▪️RB Cam Skattebo (Hamstring)
Limited:
▪️DL Darius Alexander (Foot)
▪️RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Calf)
▪️WR Charlie Jones (Hand)
▪️LT Andrew Thomas (Groin)
Full:
▪️OLB Abdul Carter (Illness)
▪️TE… pic.twitter.com/bvnnK1SbV3
Nov 5, 2026, 8:44 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $3.45 Million in Debt
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy, citing more than $3.45 million in debts. https://t.co/EHkdUUejBR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2026
Nov 5, 2026, 7:45 PM ET
Rashid Shaheed Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 7:44 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) is trending toward being inactive this weekend against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 on Sunday after missing a second straight practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Shaheed missed the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury and is likely to be ruled out for a second straight game unless he can get back on the practice field in some capacity on Friday. But even if the 28-year-old somehow is cleared to play this weekend against Arizona, he will be a boom-or-bust deep-league flex option at receiver, at best, especially with quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) ruled out this week due to injury. If Shaheed misses a second straight contest, look for Tory Horton to have an elevated role as the WR2 behind superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed continues to play more of a role on special teams as a returner for the Seahawks, as he has caught just 16 passes for 163 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Colby Parkinson Misses Second Straight Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 7:33 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Parkinson has not practiced since injuring his ribs in the Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he did not play in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old is trending toward missing a second straight game this weekend unless he can return to practice in some capacity on Friday. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, both Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen could have elevated roles this weekend in Washington against the Commanders if both Parkinson and Ferguson are sidelined in Week 9. Parkinson belongs on the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues as an inconsistent contributor in L.A.'s crowded TE group this year. Through six games in 2026 in his seventh year in the NFL, he has only 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown for the Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Terrance Ferguson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 7:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice again on Thursday, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. Ferguson remains on Injured Reserve and may need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to have a shot at officially being activated in order to return to action in Sunday's road matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. The 23-year-old has been out since suffering an ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos and has missed five games. When he returns, he could immediately become the Rams' No. 2 pass-catching option behind star receiver Puka Nacua with Davante Adams (hamstring) still out for the foreseeable future, making him a priority waiver-wire stash for fantasy managers looking for more upside at the TE position. Ferguson caught seven passes on 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in his first three games of the year after posting an 11-231-3 line on 25 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025. He is widely available on the waiver wire and is currently rostered in only 17% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Greg Beacham
Jacoby Brissett Requested Trade From Cardinals After Benching
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 7:00 PM ETVeteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett reportedly requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals after being benched in favor of Gardner Minshew II in the Week 8 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. The 33-year-old went 10-for-23 passing for 119 yards and an interception at the time of his benching, and the Cardinals demoted him to the third-string QB role earlier this week before granting his trade request and shipping him to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. In Baltimore, Brissett is expected to take over the starting duties under center, starting in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss the rest of the season. Brissett completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his first eight starts this year for the Cardinals after a career year in 2025 after taking over for the injured Kyler Murray. In Baltimore, Brissett will once again become a QB2 streamer in superflex fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Christian Kirk Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited in the first session of the week on Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Although Kirk has not really moved the needle at all in fantasy football leagues in 2026, his absence at Thursday's practice is notable, with both veteran wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) unlikely to return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 9. Mid-week downgrades are usually never good, so there is a real possibility that the Niners will also be without Kirk as they come out of their bye week. Sadly, even if Kirk is fine and plays on Sunday, he will be a hard-to-trust deep-league flex option despite the banged-up nature of the team's receiving corps. Kirk has had trouble staying on the field since the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has played in just one game in 2026. He did not see a single target in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in his debut with the 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Bhayshul Tuten Will Play Thursday, Plans to "Let it Rip"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:42 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) is good to go and will be active on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens after going through a pre-game workout, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tuten went through an extensive pre-game workout and plans to "let it rip," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 23-year-old had a career-best day in the Week 8 blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, recording 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding 55 receiving yards and another score on two receptions, but he came out of that contest with an ankle injury that made him a game-time decision for Thursday's Week 9 tilt in Baltimore. Now that Tuten is officially cleared to play against the Ravens, fantasy managers should be looking to get him into their starting lineups for the week. Going into this week's action, Tuten is the RB15 in half-PPR scoring in what has been a breakout year for him as Jacksonville's clear RB1. Managers who were ready to use Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a plug-and-play option in case Tuten was inactive can stand down now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:33 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens is no longer listed with a shoulder injury on Dallas' injury report, but he remains limited with a hamstring issue that is not expected to keep him from playing on Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. In the Week 8 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the 25-year-old played 57% of the offensive snaps and caught just two passes for 48 yards on four targets in a frustrating showing for fantasy managers in an excellent matchup. Pickens will have another strong matchup this weekend in Indy and could be funneled targets after owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that the Cowboys need to get the star wideout more involved. Despite not producing at the elite level he did in 2025 in his first year with the team, Pickens should remain a must-start WR2 for fantasy managers going into Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Rashee Rice on Track to Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) is on track to play in Week 9 on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets after upgrading to a full practice on Thursday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Rice was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but now that he is back to a full-go, fantasy managers should not have any concerns about his status going into the weekend. The 26-year-old returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury in the Week 8 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday to catch seven of his eight targets for 53 yards and his second touchdown of the season. Another week removed from his hamstring injury, Rice should be in most starting fantasy lineups this weekend against a reeling Jets defense. In five games played so far in his fourth year in the NFL, Rice has posted 20 receptions on 25 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He should be considered a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers as the Chiefs look to put an end to their current two-game losing streak.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Dontayvion Wicks Absent Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed another day of practice on Thursday and is trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 9 on Sunday against the division-rival New York Giants. Wicks is heading toward missing a third straight game, as is teammate DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has not practiced or played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 25-year-old Wicks was a buzzy player during training camp and the preseason as one of the primary beneficiaries of A.J. Brown being traded to the New England Patriots in the offseason. So far in 2026, in his first year in Philly, Wicks has failed to deliver on that promise, catching 19 of his 32 targets for 284 yards and just one touchdown in six games played. And with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the remainder of the season, the likelihood of Wicks becoming an every-week fantasy starter is remote. Wicks is now only rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues as he looks unlikely to return this weekend. The Eagles have their bye in Week 10, so if Wicks is not cleared this week, his next chance to play will not come until Nov. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Absent From Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:09 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game due to a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the division-rival New York Giants. Smith has not practiced since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he will likely need to return to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being ruled out for a third straight game this weekend. Additionally, fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed another practice as well. If both Smith and Wicks miss another game, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper should continue to operate as Philly's top two receiving options for new starting quarterback Joe Milton II, who will be making his debut with the Eagles against the G-Men. Smith's fantasy stock has dropped drastically ever since it was announced that starting QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots) would miss the rest of the year. The good news is that Smith could have a higher fantasy ceiling once he returns now that the more athletic Milton is the team's starter under center. Smith has been a disappointment so far this year as the Eagles' WR1, catching 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns in only four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce Upgrades to Full Participation in Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 6:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Kelce should be fine to play in the Week 9 contest on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets after being limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer has not been turning heads with his production so far in what could be his last year in the NFL, but he has quietly led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two weeks, both losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Kelce has caught nine of his 15 targets over that span for 111 yards and a touchdown, and he will remain at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers as the Chiefs look to get back in the win column at home against the Jets this weekend. Overall, through eight weeks (seven games), Kelce has caught 29 passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets. The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro continues to be a reliable safety valve for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
CeeDee Lamb Dismisses Idea of Trading his Teammate
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dismissed the idea of trading fellow wideout George Pickens on Thursday, according to Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know why that's a thing. Everything I've been able to accomplish is because of him and what he's done the year before, and vice versa. And everything I've accomplished the year before, he exposed them. We take what the defense is giving us. I feel like that's where we go hand in hand while I'm able to do what I'm doing at a great pace," Lamb said. It is a thing because Pickens is currently on the franchise tag, and he is not under contract with the organization beyond this season. The Cowboys continue to say that they are interested in keeping the 25-year-old around beyond this year, but they were unable to agree to a long-term extension before the deadline to do so in mid-July. The former second-rounder had a career year in 2025 in his first year with the team, with a 93-1,429-9 line in 17 games. Pickens has taken a back seat to Lamb through eight weeks in 2026, but he has remained involved with 39 catches on 62 targets for 533 yards and two scores. Pickens and Lamb make for one of the best WR duos in the league, yet the Cowboys as a team continue to struggle. Getting out from under the shadow of Lamb could be ideal for Pickens from a fantasy perspective, but the grass won't necessarily be greener if he were to be traded.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Carson Beck Continues to Make Progress in his Development
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:43 PM ETArizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said that rookie quarterback Carson Beck has prepared well and continues to make progress in his development, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. "We'll find out whenever he goes in," Hackett said. The 24-year-old third-rounder from the University of Miami is now Arizona's backup behind veteran Gardner Minshew II after the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Beck will be on the active game-day roster for the first time in his career in the Week 9 divisional battle against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, and it would not be a surprise to see him making starts before the end of the 2026 season. Minshew is not the long-term answer for the organization, so if the Cardinals continue to struggle, Beck could be an option to become the starter sooner rather than later. For fantasy purposes, Beck is still best served as a dynasty/keeper-league stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:36 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was absent from the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel also missed practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to return from a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday despite having last week's bye to rest up. The 30-year-old veteran has not practiced or played since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, and fantasy managers should not expect him to return this weekend. The next chance that Samuel will be able to return will be in Week 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) also expected to miss Week 9, San Francisco will be down to Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing at the WR position. Veteran Christian Kirk also missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury after he was limited on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Remains Sidelined on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 5:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not seen participating in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Despite the 49ers coming off their bye in Week 8, they are not expected to have either Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for their Week 9 contest on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 33-year-old Evans was also a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Fantasy managers should move him to their bench now in anticipation of him sitting out another game this weekend. With both Evans and Samuel sidelined again, tight end George Kittle will continue to have a high fantasy ceiling and floor as quarterback Brock Purdy's most trusted weapon. Evans has seemingly been battling various injuries since training camp back in the summer, but when on the field, he has been electric for the Niners in his first year with the team, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games. His next chance to return will come in Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, for a showdown in Dallas against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner