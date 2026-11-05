Saquon Barkley Practicing on Thursday

#Patriots DT Christian Barmore is back at practice. Four players are missing:



WR AJ Brown (ankle/knee)

CB Marcus Jones

RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness)

TE Hunter Henry (foot)



- CB Kindle Vildor appears to be back on the practice squad

- Jacas, Dre’Mont Jones are practicing pic.twitter.com/Llrk7HKtXl