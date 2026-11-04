John Gibson Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury

Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) could be back in the lineup on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He has missed 11 games after a wrist injury. The Jets will be without Morrissey for at least two more games. Winnipeg has lost nine straight outings and badly needs some help. Morrissey's return would boost the team at both ends of the ice. The 31-year-old has recorded three assists and five blocks in four appearances this season. The Jets went 3-0-1 with Morrissey in the lineup at the start of the season. Dylan Samberg has been on the first defensive unit during Morrissey's absence, while Neal Pionk has worked with the top power-play unit.