Joe Fagnano Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
Nov 3, 2026, 4:18 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday that rookie undrafted free-agent quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) will start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Fagnano will make his first career NFL start in Week 9 despite dealing with an ankle injury, with Lamar Jackson (thumb) expected to miss the rest of the season due to a right-thumb injury and with Tyler Huntley also expected to miss multiple weeks with a turf-toe injury. The 25-year-old Fagnano went 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception thrown in relief of Jackson and Huntley in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he is expected to struggle again in his first start this Thursday against the Jaguars. He will be a desperation QB2 option in deep superflex leagues this week and going forward for however long he remains Baltimore's starter. The Jaguars' defense/special teams unit will be a top play for a second straight matchup in Week 9 while going up against the inexperienced signal-caller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
More Recent News
Mike Gesicki Emerging as a Viable Tight End Streamer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has not played a particularly high-usage role in his team's offense so far this season, recording just 17 catches for 241 yards on 24 targets across seven games. However, the 31-year-old has emerged as a major weapon in the red zone for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, as he has now recorded a touchdown reception in five consecutive games and six out of the seven he's played in so far. Gesicki is also coming off one of his best all-around games in Week 8, recording four catches for 76 yards and a score on six targets against the Tennessee Titans. As long as star Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remain healthy, Gesicki's production floor is low because he is unlikely to see consistent target volume. Still, given his role as an end zone target in the potent Cincinnati offense, the veteran tight end is a worthy streamer option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Saints release kicker Daniel Carlson
The Saints have released kicker Daniel Carlson.— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 3, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 3, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Kendrick Bourne Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) has officially been placed on Injured Reserve, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Bourne suffered an ankle injury in Arizona's Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys that reportedly could be season-ending. Across eight games before getting injured this season, Bourne recorded 26 catches for 263 yards on 38 targets. The veteran wideout had assumed the WR2 role in the Cardinals offense following the team's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in mid-October. Without Bourne, recent Arizona practice squad signee Zay Jones could be in line for a promotion to the active roster. Most likely, the Cardinals' passing game will become even more focused around star tight end Trey McBride and top wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs).--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Ravens will know more about Lamar Jackson's timeline in the coming days
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:57 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday that the team will know more about when quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) will have right-thumb surgery within the next couple of days, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley (toe) is a candidate to join Jackson on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least the next four games. Jackson, who has already missed time this year with a high-ankle sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after having surgery, but we will have a clearer timetable after he goes under the knife. It has turned out to be a lost season for Jackson after he played in just 13 games in 2025 due to lower-body injuries. In five games this year, he threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score on 19 rushing attempts. When fully healthy, Jackson is still an elite, dual-threat QB, but the injuries are piling up and will be at the forefront as he heads into the final year of his contract with the Ravens in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Tyler Huntley Faces Possible IR Stint With Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) could be a candidate to go on Injured Reserve and miss at least four games, head coach Jesse Minter told The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer on Tuesday. The Ravens will have a better sense of Huntley's timetable soon after he suffered a turf-toe injury in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Starter Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on the first play of the game and needs surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the rest of the 2026 season. The injuries to Huntley and Jackson have forced undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (ankle) into the starting role, and he will make his first career NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old Huntley has already appeared in five games (three starts) this year and has thrown for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Depending on what the Ravens do at the QB position in the near future, Huntley could have a good chance of returning to the starting role when he recovers from his turf-toe injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:45 PM ETSpeaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that he was told that the Dallas Cowboys are not trading wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens' name has come up as a trade possibility because he is on the franchise tag in 2026 and is not under contract with the Cowboys beyond this year. Owner Jerry Jones continues to tell the media that he is willing to discuss deals that would make the team better, but trading away a player who had a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas would not exactly make the Cowboys' offense better for the rest of this season. Dallas had another disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but the NFC East is still wide open for the taking, so it is unlikely that the Cowboys would trade Pickens now when they still have a realistic shot at winning the division. Not only is Pickens likely to stay in Dallas, but Jones said on Tuesday that Pickens needs to get more involved in the passing game. After recording a career-high 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, he has caught 39 passes for 533 yards and only two scores through eight games this year, and has taken a clear back seat to CeeDee Lamb so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Joe Fagnano Practicing With Significant Brace on his Ankle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was seen practicing on Tuesday with a significant guard/brace on his right ankle, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Despite tweaking his ankle in his first-ever NFL action in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 25-year-old from Connecticut is expected to make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Lamar Jackson (thumb) likely done for the year and Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss multiple weeks with turf toe. Fagnano predictably struggled in Buffalo while being forced into action on Sunday, going 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and more struggles are expected in his first-ever start on a short week against a capable defense in the Jaguars. Fagnano should only be a starting option in deep two-QB superflex leagues for desperate fantasy managers. Even if Fagnano surprises and plays well on Thursday, the Ravens should be looking for upgrades at the position via trade or the free-agent market.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Rashid Shaheed has a Chance to Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:27 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee), who did not play in the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, will have a chance to return on Sunday to face the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. In Shaheed's absence on Monday against Chicago, Tory Horton saw more snaps on offense and served as Seattle's WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he caught only three of his six targets for 26 yards and did not find paydirt. The 28-year-old Shaheed has continued to mostly be a non-factor on offense for the Seahawks in seven games this year, catching 16 of his 30 targets for only 163 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and no touchdowns after posting a 15-188-0 line in nine regular-season games last year after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints. Mostly all of Seattle's passing-game targets are funneled through JSN, the best receiver in the NFL, leaving little for Shaheed and others. If Shaheed returns in Week 9, he will not be a recommended starting option, even in a plus matchup against the Cardinals. In the 31-7 win over Arizona in Week 2, Shaheed caught three of six targets for 35 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is pleased with the coaching staff's plan to develop rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and feels "absolutely no pressure whatsoever" to start the first overall pick in this year's draft, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Today, there's a lot of pressure put on teams when they draft a guy No. 1 that you have to play him right away," Davis said. "That's why I think we were so fortunate to get Kirk Cousins as someone who could bridge the gap and let this young man learn a lot about what football is in the pros, the speed of the game, and the things that have to be done." Davis has been "blown away" by Mendoza's presence off the field while he sits behind Cousins and learns the intricacies of playing QB in the NFL. The Raiders are currently 4-4, and with Cousins playing really well under center, the Raiders are in no rush to bench him in favor of Mendoza. Just like it was before the start of the 2026 season, mostly all of Mendoza's fantasy value in his first year in the league is in dynasty/keeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal - Adam Hill
Dylan Sampson Offers PPR Value Without Lead-Back Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 3:14 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities. Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%). Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks a Waiver Target on Verge of his Return From IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:06 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) was seen getting some work in during Tuesday's unofficial practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers are still deciding whether they will open Brooks' 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, but it is a good sign that he was out on the practice field on Wednesday. If the 23-year-old's practice window is opened this week and he returns to practice, it will not guarantee his return to the active game-day roster on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, though. Brooks, who has already torn his ACL twice while with the Panthers, has not played since Week 2 after having core-muscle surgery, and he will most likely be eased back into Carolina's backfield as the RB2 behind starter Chuba Hubbard whenever he is officially activated from IR. The former second-rounder from Texas has a lengthy injury history but is still a worthwhile RB handcuff in fantasy football in 2026, especially since he is nearing a return. Brooks is currently rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues and is a worthwhile stash for RB depth in 12-team leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Wan'Dale Robinson's Increased Playing Time Revives PPR Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:55 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-36 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, although he also lost a fumble. His playing time was the more notable development, as Robinson logged 72 offensive snaps (94%) after playing just 38 snaps (60%) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Carnell Tate (shoulder) missed all three practices before being ruled out against Cincinnati, helping explain the change in Tennessee's receiving rotation. Robinson has drawn six or seven targets in each of his last four games, but he has managed only 262 yards on 35 receptions through eight contests and hasn't exceeded 57 receiving yards in a game this season. Chimere Dike (71 yards) and tight end Gunnar Helm (76) also outproduced him against Cincinnati. RotoBaller's Week 9 waiver rankings list Robinson as 55% rostered and recommend adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. With Tennessee on bye this week, Robinson is a depth addition rather than an immediate lineup option, and Tate's availability could affect his playing time when the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Seen on Sidelines at Tuesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:42 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was spotted on the sidelines during Tuesday's practice, according to ESPN's Mike Kaye. The reason for his sideline activity has not been reported, leaving some uncertainty about his status ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina has previously given the 34-year-old scheduled veteran rest days, so his appearance on the sidelines does not necessarily indicate a new injury. Waller was not listed on the team's final Week 8 injury report and played against Green Bay last Thursday, catching one of two targets for 11 yards. He has recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, but has drawn just two targets in each of his past three appearances. Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans could see additional opportunities if Waller becomes unavailable, although his recent lack of involvement already limits his fantasy appeal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Tyler Huntley Misses Practice, Unlikely to Face Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) did not practice Tuesday and is unlikely to play in Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Huntley suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing two of four passes for zero yards and losing a fumble before exiting. He was also listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report, while head coach Jesse Minter acknowledged that he probably would not be available Thursday. With Lamar Jackson (thumb) headed to injured reserve, rookie Joe Fagnano (ankle) is projected to make his first career start despite being limited on Monday's estimated report. Baltimore is reportedly adding Kedon Slovis from Green Bay's practice squad to provide additional quarterback depth. Fagnano threw for just 91 yards and an interception against Buffalo, making Baltimore's passing attack difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, particularly for managers relying on Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jamison Hensley
Jeremiyah Love Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:14 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is headed to injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for four to five weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The first-round rookie suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 23 rushing yards on nine carries. Love had just returned from a two-game absence caused by a separate left ankle injury, making this another setback in his rookie campaign. Tyler Allgeier took advantage of the depleted backfield, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while adding five receptions for 44 yards and another score. Bam Knight also exited with a concussion, while James Conner remains on injured reserve. Allgeier is now a priority waiver-wire addition with potential RB2 value during Love's absence, beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Josh Jacobs Could See More Touches as Packers Look to Improve Run Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 2:01 PM ETFinding the end zone both on the ground and through the air in Thursday night's win over the Panthers, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs finished the week as the fantasy RB11, and while he has lacked efficiency in his two games since being removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports that more touches could be on the way. The Packers rank dead last in the NFL with 485 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry, with Jacobs contributing only 75 yards on 32 carries. While his three touchdowns in two games have salvaged his fantasy performances, Green Bay's running game will need to improve to keep him in the weekly starting conversation, and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told reporters on Tuesday, "The more you feed him, the better he gets."--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Must-Add with Teammate Missing Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) managed an RB19 fantasy finish in Week 8 on the strength of a 28-yard third-quarter touchdown run, but in a game that Jacksonville led wire-to-wire, he carried the ball only six times while teammate Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) dominated touches. While ordinarily that would not be a recipe for repeatable success, Tuten missed Monday's practice with a foot and ankle injury and was not spotted at the start of Tuesday's session as the Jaguars face a short week of preparation ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Ravens. Rodriguez was listed as limited in Monday's practice estimation, but he should be ready for Thursday's game. If Rodriguez should have the backfield to himself, his upside is obvious in a Jaguars offense that has topped 30 points on four separate occasions, making him a priority waiver add in Week 9.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Not Expected to Be Traded
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAs the NFL trade deadline approaches and rumors abound about the future of New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, NFL insider Adam Schefter has shut down any speculation of a trade. "I was told last week, no way they trade him," he said on Tuesday. Speaking specifically about a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he noted, "I don't think people know that full relationship there. I don't know that that would work. That's not happening. Garrett Wilson's not being traded to Pittsburgh." Wilson leads the Jets with 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns, but he has been outshined in recent weeks by Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Bhayshul Tuten Still Not Seen at Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:28 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot) ran for a career-high 104 yards in a Week 8 blowout win over the Colts, but with a short week of preparation ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the Ravens, he was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Tuesday's practice. Tuten missed Monday's practice with the foot and ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win, and as the only player not spotted on Tuesday, he is trending toward his first missed game of the year. Tuten has scored four touchdowns in his last two games, ranking as the overall RB1 by points per game over that stretch, but his absence would create an opportunity for Chris Rodriguez Jr., who scored a 28-yard touchdown of his own in Week 8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael DiRocco
Malik Washington a Safe-Floor Waiver Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington caught five of his six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and he has now reached 40 receiving yards in six of seven contests in 2026. While Sunday's score marked his first of the season, he has consistently provided a usable fantasy floor, topping 8.5 half-PPR points in four of his last five games. He has also been the Dolphins' most targeted wide receiver in six of seven games, and with a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Washington makes for a low-cost plug-and-play waiver add as RotoBaller's WR26.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller