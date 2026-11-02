Jadarian Price Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Nov 2, 2026, 7:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from Injured Reserve on Monday and is officially active for the Monday night contest against the Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. The Seahawks' backfield is fully healthy for the first time all year, with both Price and Zach Charbonnet active. The 23-year-old Price, the 32nd overall pick from Notre Dame, missed the minimum of four games while on IR. In his first three NFL games before going on IR with a chest injury, he had 28 rushing attempts for 119 yards and no touchdowns while catching four of seven targets for 21 yards in the passing game while sharing touches and snaps with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price has the most long-term upside as the young buck of this backfield, but Charbonnet's return complicates his rest-of-season fantasy outlook. In his return on Monday night against the Bears, Price should be left on the bench in fantasy leagues, and going forward, he will most likely be a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, at best.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
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Zach Charbonnet Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is officially active for his season debut on Monday Night Football against the visiting Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. Rookie first-round RB Jadarian Price (chest) was also activated from Injured Reserve and will make his return to a now-crowded Seattle backfield that also includes Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. The 25-year-old Charbonnet will be playing in his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee in mid-January in the playoffs, and he will return to a crowded backfield picture. Eventually, Charbs is expected to be the team's unquestioned lead back, but as he gets reacclimated, he will likely be eased back in. Fantasy managers who have been holding Charbonnet through the first seven weeks of the season should temper expectations on Monday night against Chicago and potentially for the next couple of games. While sharing the backfield last year with Kenneth Walker, he had a career-best 730 rushing yards and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns on 184 carries in 16 regular-season games, adding 20 catches for 144 yards as a receiver. Charbonnet's upside as Seattle's lead back makes him rosterable in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Chargers likely to open return window for David Njoku this week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:57 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that the team will likely open the return window for tight end David Njoku (leg) this week, according to Alex Insdorf. Njoku injured his fibula in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has been on Injured Reserve since, but the 30-year-old veteran could have a chance to return this weekend to face the Houston Texans if he returns to practice this week. It does not make him an attractive waiver-wire pickup going into Week 9, though, as Njoku will be battling for playing time and targets with tight ends Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar when he returns, and he is not guaranteed to be back this Sunday against the Texans. Before injuring his leg and landing on IR, Njoku caught six of eight targets for 67 yards and no touchdowns. He has the most experience (nine-plus years) in the NFL among L.A.'s tight end options, but given how poorly the Chargers' offense has played this year, Njoku is not a recommended TE target as he nears his return from injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jake Ferguson has a chance to play Sunday despite ankle injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) has a chance to play on Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 despite suffering a low-ankle sprain in the Week 8 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The 27-year-old was not targeted at all in Sunday's game against Arizona before injuring his ankle, and he failed to catch his only target the week prior in the win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Two straight donuts and an ankle injury are not going to endear him to fantasy managers, even if he is cleared to play this weekend against the flailing Colts. Ferguson has yet to go over 50 yards receiving through eight weeks in 2026, and he has not found the end zone since Sept. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowler has fallen off the TE1 radar and will be no more than a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 9 if he is active. Fantasy managers will want to watch his practice status closely this week. If Ferguson is out or limited against the Colts, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker would split TE duties for Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Matthew Stafford Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) left the locker room after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a bag of ice wrapped around his right elbow, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford has dealt with some soreness in the arm, but he deferred to Stafford on how he is feeling. It is something that RotoBaller will be keeping tabs on throughout the week, but we doubt that it is an injury that will keep the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer from suiting up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Do not be surprised if Stafford is rested during the practice week. After a strong start to the 2026 campaign, which included four straight games with over 300 passing yards, Stafford has now gone three straight games without reaching that mark. He threw for just 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Week 8 win over the Chargers, and he now has back-to-back games with under 200 passing yards, although he did throw three TD passes in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stafford will have a great opportunity against Washington to bounce back as a QB1 as long as his arm cooperates.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Joe Fagnano dealing with physical issues but has chance to play Thursday
Minter conceded that Joe Fagnano is dealing with some things physically, but he says he has a chance to play Thursday.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 2, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 2, 2026, 6:36 PM ET
Jacoby Brissett Demoted to Third-String QB Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is being demoted to the third-string role behind Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Brissett started the team's first eight games of the season and went 10-for-23 passing for 119 yards and an interception on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys before being benched for Minshew. Minshew went on to lead the Cardinals to an improbable comeback win in Dallas in overtime, so he will be elevated to the starting role, starting in Week 9 on the road against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The 33-year-old Brissett had a career year in 2025 after taking over the starting role for an injured Kyler Murray, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games played. He has not been quite as good in 2026, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven picks in his eight starts, and now he could be on the verge of being traded before the Nov. 10 deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Xavier Legette Could Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:48 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team could "potentially" open the 21-day window for wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) to return to practice this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. However, Canales also said that Legette has some things he still needs to clear recovery-wise. The 25-year-old is now eligible to come off Injured Reserve after landing on the list on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury. If he rejoins the rest of the team at practice this week, it will not guarantee that he plays on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. The former first-rounder from South Carolina has been a bust for the Panthers so far in his career and was working as the WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker before his injury, leaving him with very little fantasy football appeal. Legette caught just two of six targets for 64 yards without a touchdown in two games before getting injured. He will most likely remain off the fantasy radar in 12-team leagues as long as McMillan and Coker remain healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Terrance Ferguson has a Good Chance to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) has a good chance to return to practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after missing four games, but it remains unclear if he will be ready to return in Week 9 when the Rams take on the Washington Commanders. It will all depend on how much the 23-year-old is able to do if he returns to the practice field this week. But with the former second-rounder from Oregon nearing a return, fantasy managers should consider adding him off the waiver wire as the TE with the most pass-catching upside in L.A. In Ferguson's absence, tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen have been sharing playing time and have been hard to trust for fantasy football purposes. In three games played this year before landing on IR, Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown after posting an 11-231-3 line on 25 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Ferguson is widely available on the waiver wire and is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Titans open to trading Calvin Ridley
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:30 PM ETFormer Tennessee Titans scouting director Blake Beddingfield says he would listen to trade offers for veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the Nov. 10 deadline quickly approaching. In his return to the field in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing one game due to a hip injury, Ridley played 52% of the offensive snaps and caught just one of his three targets for 10 yards. The 31-year-old veteran has unsurprisingly had a limited role in Tennessee's offense in his eighth year in the league (third in Tennessee) in coordinator Brian Daboll's offense, catching six of his 13 targets for just 91 yards without finding the end zone. He has become the clear odd man out with younger wideouts all around him with more long-term upside in the organization. Ridley's low-output performance on Sunday in the shootout against Cincy was even more disappointing when considering that rookie first-round receiver Carnell Tate was out with a shoulder injury. A trade out of town could make Ridley more interesting in fantasy football, but for now, he should be on the waiver wire in 12-team leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com - Blake Beddingfield
Carson Beck Elevated to Backup QB Role in Arizona
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Monday that veteran Gardner Minshew II will take over as the team's starting quarterback, adding that rookie Carson Beck will be the backup, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who started the first eight games of the season, will head to the bench as the QB3 and could be on the trade block before the Nov. 10 deadline. The 24-year-old Beck, a third-rounder out of the University of Miami in April, was a healthy scratch for the first eight weeks and will head into the team's Week 9 contest against the division-rival Seahawks as the backup to Minshew. There is now a good chance that Beck will make his NFL debut in 2026 if Minshew struggles or misses time with an injury. If Beck becomes the starter at any point this year, he will be in play only in deep two-QB superflex fantasy leagues. Beck only saw action in one postseason game, going 15-for-19 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
De'Zhaun Stribling walking without crutches or brace on lower leg
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:16 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg in the team's locker room on Monday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Before Stribling could even be a fantasy asset for his managers to begin his rookie season, the 23-year-old from Ole Miss suffered a serious ankle injury in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia and was placed on Injured Reserve. Stribling appears to be making good progress, but there remains no timetable for his return. He created a lot of fantasy buzz in training camp and the preseason as a key weapon in San Francisco's passing attack, which makes him a stash candidate in deeper leagues if you have the room on your roster, especially when considering all the other injuries the Niners are dealing with at the position. Barring a setback, Stribling is expected to make his return to the team at some point in December. He is currently rostered in a quarter of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Kendrick Bourne's Ankle Injury Could Be Season-Ending
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that the ankle injury suffered by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys could be season-ending, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Bourne has operated as Arizona's WR2 since the team traded away wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in mid-October, recording 14 catches for 155 yards on 24 targets over his last four games. Fellow top Arizona wideout Michael Wilson (ribs) is also playing through broken ribs, so the Cardinals are likely going to be quite shorthanded at wide receiver heading into the second half of the regular season. If Bourne does indeed miss significant time, recent practice squad signee Zay Jones could take over a sizable role in the Arizona passing game alongside Wilson and star Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jeremiyah Love has New Ankle Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is dealing with a new ankle injury, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Love has battled ankle injuries since the preseason, leading him to miss Weeks 6 and 7 before returning for Arizona's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. However, it appears that the 21-year-old is now dealing with a separate injury, which could put his status for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in jeopardy. Love has struggled to get going amidst all the health concerns so far this season, recording 304 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 87 touches across six games. If he's inactive in Week 9, Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier would likely be his team's lead rusher against Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Gardner Minshew II Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:43 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have named veteran Gardner Minshew II their starting quarterback following his star performance in their Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Minshew II took over for fellow veteran Jacoby Brissett midway through Arizona's game against Dallas and led the team to a comeback victory by completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 188 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 30-year-old's last extended run as an NFL starter came in 2024, when he threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 10 games (nine starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew II should not be expected to provide fantasy managers with consistent high-end production, but he's proven capable of occasional stretches of solid play throughout his career. In superflex and two-QB formats, Minshew II is a must-add player on the waiver wire, even heading into a tough Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jeremy McNichols' Injury Could Prompt Commanders to Add Running Back
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 4:40 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) is undergoing further evaluation after suffering a midfoot injury during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Dan Quinn indicated Monday that Washington could explore signing a free agent or promoting someone from its practice squad, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. McNichols exited in the third quarter after rushing for 21 yards on five carries and catching one pass for seven yards. His injury leaves Washington thin in the backfield, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) already on injured reserve. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the team's remaining healthy running backs on the active roster, while Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds are available on the practice squad. White led Washington with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia, while Ekeler contributed 36 yards on eight carries. White carries the stronger immediate fantasy appeal if McNichols misses time, although Washington's potential roster addition could affect the backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: JP Finalay
Eagles Committed to Tanner McKee at Quarterback
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:37 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "not making any changes" at quarterback when asked about the status of signal-caller Tanner McKee, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. McKee has started Philadelphia's last three games since Eagles QB1 Jalen Hurts (calf) was placed on Injured Reserve due to complications from blood clots. McKee has struggled since taking over as the starter, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 26-year-old is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, and the Eagles are averaging 15 points per game in his starts. However, it does not appear as though Philadelphia is considering going to current backups Joe Milton III or Cole Payton any time soon.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Cam Skattebo considered "day-to-day" for Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will be considered "day-to-day" ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Skattebo injured his hamstring during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. While New York had their bye in Week 8, it appears Skattebo's status for Week 9 remains in question. The 24-year-old had a breakout game against Houston before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. While Skattebo has had an up-and-down season, his fantasy stock is back up when healthy due to the respect defenses have to give to Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy's mobility. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely dominate backfield work for New York in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Commanders Concerned Jeremy McNichols' Foot Injury is "Serious"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:24 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) has a "mid-foot" injury, and the team is "concerned it's serious," according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. McNichols suffered the foot injury in the second half of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve, Washington's backfield depth is thinning out, with Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler now the top two backs as the team heads into a Week 9 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old McNichols will almost certainly not be available this weekend, and he could join Croskey-Merritt on IR. The Commanders have Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds on their practice squad, and one of those RBs is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Week 9. McNichols has only appeared in two games this year due to injury and has 10 carries for 34 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) while catching his only target for seven yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have officially activated rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) from Injured Reserve ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Price has been sidelined since Week 3 due to a chest injury. Across three games before being placed on IR, the 23-year-old recorded 140 scrimmage yards on 32 touches. Veteran Seattle back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also set to return from injury in Week 8, making his season debut after being sidelined to start the year while he rehabbed a torn ACL. The Seahawks have gotten solid production from Emanuel Wilson while both Price and Charbonnet have been out, so the team could choose to split work fairly evenly between the three running backs on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Panthers Could Open Jonathon Brooks' Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:16 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the team could "potentially" open the 21-day practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. However, Canales said that Brooks still has some things he needs to clear recovery-wise. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has not played since undergoing core-muscle surgery on Sept. 23, but he is now technically eligible to come off IR to give Carolina more backfield depth. Brooks carried a lot of buzz in the summer during training camp and the preseason after recovering from a second torn ACL in his knee, but the injury bug bit him again after he played in just two games to begin the 2026 season. In those two games, Brooks had only nine carries for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and added two catches for 43 yards in the passing game. When he returns, he should operate as the clear backup to Chuba Hubbard, who has been outstanding for Carolina through eight weeks. Despite missing four games, Brooks is rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues as an RB handcuff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person