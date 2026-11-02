Chargers likely to open return window for David Njoku this week

Rookie Jadarian Price off injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet for his season debut are both *active* for #Seahawks to play the Bears tonight



Inactive: Rashid Shaheed, Uchenna Nwosu, Velus Jones Jr., Charles Cross, Drew Lock, Brandon Pili, Beau Stephens.



Jalen Milroe is the… pic.twitter.com/IjZ4fRyNJb