Eeli Tolvanen Expected to Be Available Sunday

Nov 1, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had his best offensive outing of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Crosby's first three-point outing of the season tied him with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He also set a new NHL record for most assists with one franchise. While this was an impressive performance from the Penguins captain, Crosby's overall production has been disappointing in 2026-27. He's had only 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 14 games. On the power play, Crosby has been limited to one goal and one assist. Crosby is likely to increase his scoring rate as the season progresses.