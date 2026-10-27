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Joel Dahmen Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next

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Oct 27, 2026, 6:59 AM ET

Joel Dahmen has improved a little during the Fall Swing. The American golfer made consecutive cuts but finished (T-44) at the weather-shortened Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Opening round promise seems to slowly get squashed by missed opportunities. Mistakes around the green and not just putting have been issues over the previous three events. Dahmen lost -1.1 strokes around the green and followed a 65 with a 71-70 in Bermuda. One of the potential options from a DFS perspective may be to ponder his first-round start this week. Dahmen's inability to put together even three rounds of solid golf sets him up more from a DFS perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:49 AM ET

Blades Brown has jumped between the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour in 2026. The American golfer has made a total of 16 cuts in 18 appearances. Brown has 13 Top 25 results in those 16 weekends. The last disastrous result was the Wyndham Championship in August where putting fell apart (2.76 strokes lost). Brown's biggest asset is the ability to drive the ball long and mostly accurately. Seven of the previous eight events have seen plus results from the driving side including 8.8 yards above at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship (runner-up result). Brown is one to keep an eye on as a potential Top 20 wager come this weekend in Mexico. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 26, 2026, 5:53 PM ET

Sitting just outside the cool kids' club at 53rd on the FedEx Cup Points List, Max Homa is preparing for an important season next year. One that could give him crucial opportunities early, with a strong showing during this fall run. The 35-year-old already posted a T26 in Utah and a T13 in Japan in his first two starts during this alternate season. However, his iron play and short game are terribly suspect, ranking outside the top 100 in both strokes gained metrics. Putting needs to save the day more often than not, and while that has worked to some degree throughout the year, it's much more proficient at tournaments where the winning score stays less than -20 under par. This week's Mexico Open has hit or exceeded that mark in two of the four years played as a PGA Tour stop. Homa could be a decent filler piece with a strong chance of playing all four rounds, but expectations for how high he could climb this leaderboard should be tempered.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 26, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

After doing just enough to sneak into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup with a decent summer run, Ben Griffin is hitting up the fall events with a trip to Vidanta Vallarta this week to revisit the track where he finished T4 last season. A long course used to be exactly the kind of place where the former Tarheel could flex his muscle, especially when putting was the ultimate decider. However, 2026 has been different than the previous breakout season. The 30-year-old has seen a significant decline in long-iron performance, with a 30% drop since January in strokes gained per shot, greens in regulation, and proximity to the hole from beyond 200 yards from his two-year baseline. Not only that, but despite closing the regular season ranked 45th in strokes gained putting, he lost strokes in four of his final five starts. All of this suggests a hefty amount of work was needed between then and now, which seems far-fetched given the time of year. It's okay to keep Griffin on the shelf this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 26, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

It was a disappointing trip to Japan for Wyndham Clark for the Baycurrent Classic a couple of weeks ago, finishing T63. It was the first appearance in a month, and while the lack of strokes-gained data makes it hard to pinpoint what exactly went wrong, it's easy to assume that the putter wasn't working with the same efficiency that won three times in 2026. The US Open Champion will make his third career appearance this week at the Mexico Open, his first since 2023. He's struggled off the tee at this venue, averaging -0.307 strokes gained over his eight rounds played. Vidanta Vallarta is a bigger ballpark, and the 32-year-old needs his driver to cooperate more to improve his record here, especially when scores reach -20 under par or more. Though he still commands consideration in DFS lineups.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 21, 2026, 8:43 AM ET

Davis Thompson was on a hot streak going into the fall swing. The American golfer had three straight results inside the top 15, including back-to-back top-10 efforts. At Asheville, that all changed when Thompson could not get out of his own way in a second round that saw him miss the cut with a 75. Missed putts and errant shots continue to plague him in Utah and especially at the Baycurrent Classic. Thompson opened up with a 73 there and never truly factored into contention. Bermuda could feature its own issues as the golfer averages 29.45 putts per the first two rounds. Add in his 30.4% birdie or better conversion percentage (116th), and Thompson could be one to fade, especially from a betting perspective.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 8:33 AM ET

Austin Eckroat has taken a little more than a month off from golf. The American golfer posted a Top 25 (T-24) at Asheville late last month. The shorter course in Bermuda (6,928 yards) should help Eckroat but his 59.8% driver accuracy - 103rd) is a mild concern. Eckroat showed in Asheville he could make birdies just consistently enough and managed all four rounds in the 60's. The Bermuda course did show its teeth last year (-12 was good for victory). Port Royal Golf Course can feature changeable conditions which may cause hesitation for those looking at Eckroat from a DFS standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:05 AM ET

Denny McCarthy missed the cut in Utah and Asheville. The American golfer finished T-3 at the 3M Open three months ago. The T-29 at the Baycurrent Classic appeared like a get-well effort for McCarthy who gained 1.93 strokes to putting and was 8% more accurate on drives compared to the rest of the field. The Butterfield in Bermuda is a course that McCarthy has never played before. The one aspect that helps McCarthy is the short course (6.828 yards, Par-71). Another red flag is driver accuracy, however (59.77% - 104th). McCarthy can get hot on the putter which does make him a DFS possibility in Bermuda. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:38 AM ET

Joel Dahmen has had trouble this fall swing. The American golfer missed the cut in Asheville and then could not make enough birdies in Utah. After an opening-round 65, Dahmen mostly struggled. The final round 71 was a microcosm of the second half of 2026 so far. Off the tee, Dahmen often lacks the yardage (296.8). He is extremely accurate at 73.8% (2nd), but courses like Bermuda do not always reward that. Dahmen averages 29.48 putts per round (138th). Worse, two years ago the Butterfield turned into a complete disaster, including a missed cut and losing 3.06 strokes gained. Dahmen may be a golfer to fade in Bermuda this week.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:25 AM ET

Luke Clanton has had an up-and-down 2026 season. The American golfer, however, posted a T-7 at the Bank of Utah Championship earlier in October. Next to the Puerto Rican Open, it was his best result of 2026. More importantly, Clanton put four good rounds together, including a final-round 62. The problem is consistency. Part of that is metrics like putting and driving, where Clanton drove the ball 1.7 yards above the field average in Utah. Also, he gained 0.54 strokes in putting, and that was missing in Bermuda last year. That led to a missed cut for Clanton. His volatility makes the golfer a risky DFS and betting option for this week.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 10:45 PM ET

After reaching the top rung of the PGA Tour ladder with solid play to begin the summer, Eric Cole is already preparing for the most crucial season of his PGA Tour career with starts this fall. He's in the field this week at Port Royal, where he's missed the cut in two previous appearances. That brief history is surprising given the shorter, precision-driven game, which has given the 38-year-old his competitive edge. He ranks inside the top 15 in strokes gained on and around the green and top 20 in birdie average (4.17), and has sub-70 scoring averages in the first three rounds of his 2026 tournament starts. The lack of total production is hard to completely ignore, but the positives about what the former PGA Tour rookie of the year does inside the ropes are too. There is a case to be made for either direction, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him finally find some success here this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 20, 2026, 10:15 PM ET

As much as things have changed in professional golf, the search for Andrew Novak and an individual victory remains a constant. The 31-year-old has had some close calls in recent years, with a couple of opportunities in 2026. He returns to Port Royal this week, where he finished as a runner-up in 2024. It's a short and strategic test, which plays well into his approach play that fares much better under 200 yards than beyond it. It helps that he ended the summer on a positive note with T7 and T17 finishes. Novak's ultimate success will be determined on the greens, but there is enough upside to warrant DFS consideration.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:56 PM ET

As he awaits his freshman year at FSU, Miles Russell is in Port Royal this week to compete at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This will be the youngster's fourth PGA Tour start in 2026, with two-for-three on cuts made so far. His highlight was a T38 at the U.S. Open, where he demonstrated a rather mature talent capable of handling one of golf's toughest tests. The 17-year-old finished the week at Shinnecock 25th in strokes gained off the tee and 33rd tee-to-green. The crazy thing is there is plenty of time for his game to become even more refined before his professional days begin. But it's worth paying attention to anytime he's getting reps in this environment.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
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Oct 7, 2026, 1:18 PM ET

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm is leaving LIV Golf and will not participate in any reworked version of the league, his attorney said Wednesday during a bankruptcy court hearing. Rahm's departure is the latest major blow to LIV as it attempts to rebuild following the loss of its previous financial backing. The Spanish superstar joined LIV in December 2023 in one of the league's biggest signings, but now finds himself listed as LIV's largest unsecured creditor, with over $7 million owed to him for the third quarter of 2026 alone. What comes next for Rahm remains unclear. A return to the PGA Tour is the most likely long-term outcome, but the Tour has not committed to a clear pathway for former LIV players following the league's financial collapse, leaving the Spaniard's competitive future for 2027 uncertain. --Joe Nicely - RotoBaller
Source: Gabby Herzig - The Athletic
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Oct 7, 2026, 12:49 PM ET

Keith Mitchell put together a very steady 2026, recording just three missed cuts to go along with six top-25 finishes through 23 events. He now looks to keep it going at the Baycurrent Classic. His statistical profile matches his strong results, ranking 32nd in total strokes gained (+0.641 strokes per round), fourth off the tee (+0.646), 64th on approach (+0.184), and 67th in total driving. His short game is where he struggles, ranking 105th around the greens and 107th in putting. His most recent start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was one of his best putting performances of the season, gaining +1.66 true strokes with the flat stick. Given how solid he has been all year, combined with his T10 at Yokohama Country Club last year, and Mitchell is set up for another strong performance this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 7, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

Kurt Kitayama has found a lot of success this season, missing only two cuts while recording 11 top-25 finishes, including a runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. He now turns to the Baycurrent Classic looking to keep the strong run going. On the year, Kitayama ranks 26th in total strokes gained (+0.720 strokes per round), 34th off the tee (+0.318), ninth on approach (+0.608), and 22nd in total driving. The only thing holding him back from more consistent top-end results is his putting, where he ranks 105th and is losing -0.120 strokes per round. On top of this, he ranks in the 96th percentile in approach play from 150-200 yards, a range that should prove important this week. Kitayama finished T48 at Yokohama Country Club last season, but he is playing some of the best golf of his career and looks set up for another strong tournament.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 7, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Brian Harman has not found the success he was hoping for this year, recording just one top-10 finish, a T3 at the 3M Open. He now looks to find another strong finish at the Baycurrent Classic. Harman ranks 54th on approach (+0.252 strokes per round) and 48th around the greens (+0.252), but has struggled off the tee, losing -0.234 strokes per round and ranking 130th. He also ranks 128th in total driving. Harman is making his course debut at Yokohama Country Club, where good driving and strong approach play should be rewarded. If he can find fairways and maintain his precision on approach, he can hang around the leaderboard, but his lack of upside makes him more of a risky play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 7, 2026, 10:26 AM ET

After recording six top-10 finishes and a win in 2025, Keegan Bradley took a step in the wrong direction this season, with his best result being a T12 at the RBC Heritage. He will tee it up hoping for a stronger finish this week at the Baycurrent Classic. On the year, Bradley ranks 51st in total strokes gained (+0.459 per round), 65th off the tee (+0.140), 73rd on approach (+0.149), and 34th in total driving, all important metrics at Yokohama Country Club. Bradley is a former winner of this event, albeit when the tournament was held at Narashino Country Club under a different name. While his numbers haven't quite translated to results this season, a trip overseas to a country where he has previously won could be what he needs to finally put together a strong finish.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 7, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

We aren't likely to see many of the world's top players much this fall, but this Japan event seems to draw a collection of top players for its field every year. Justin Thomas is part of those names this year, as he was in '24, '21, and '20, finishing T2 in his two most recent appearances. He's coming off another successful Presidents Cup, where he was instrumental in taking some of the rookies under his wing and earned two and a half points for the Americans. While his ball striking has flashed instances of quality form, the 33-year-old has excelled with his short game. He led the PGA Tour this year in strokes gained around the green (0.627). It takes a little more than that to compete at the highest level, which lowers the ceiling for what we expect JT to look like. Still, he's always worthy of consideration, knowing the talent is there, and so is the ability to get hot and be in contention.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Oct 6, 2026, 8:18 AM ET

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has not had the best 2026 season, with only two top-10 results. The South African golfer did finish T10 at the event in Yokohama last year. Bezuidenhout was a little better off the tee compared to the average (-1.6 yards), and that made a difference. His driving accuracy ranks 37th at 64.41% but does not always make up for his 294.5-yard average on drives (153rd). Another concern is that he averages 29.11 putts per final round (105th). If Bezuidenhout is to contend, he must make putts on the weekend (especially the final round). Bezuidenhout may be a decent betting choice for a top-20 or even top-10 result.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Oct 6, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

Jackson Suber will be playing in Japan for the first time at the Baycurrent Classic. The American golfer comes off a T-40 last week at the Bank of Utah Championship. Suber has been consistent with 14 rounds of 70 or below. However, that has not accounted for a Top 10 result (three in 2026). Suber has still missed a number of good birdie chances given he has lost strokes gained to putting in five straight events. Furthermore, his putts per round are 30.93 and 29.64 on the weekend. Overall, his 29.45 putts per round rank 134th and remains a big reason why he is not the best betting option but yet could still be a decent DFS choice due to pricing and the field. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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