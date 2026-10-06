Jackson Suber Plays in Japan for the First Time
Oct 6, 2026, 8:11 AM ETJackson Suber will be playing in Japan for the first time at the Baycurrent Classic. The American golfer comes off a T-40 last week at the Bank of Utah Championship. Suber has been consistent with 14 rounds of 70 or below. However, that has not accounted for a Top 10 result (three in 2026). Suber has still missed a number of good birdie chances given he has lost strokes gained to putting in five straight events. Furthermore, his putts per round are 30.93 and 29.64 on the weekend. Overall, his 29.45 putts per round rank 134th and remains a big reason why he is not the best betting option but yet could still be a decent DFS choice due to pricing and the field. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 8:18 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout has not had the best 2026 season, with only two top-10 results. The South African golfer did finish T10 at the event in Yokohama last year. Bezuidenhout was a little better off the tee compared to the average (-1.6 yards), and that made a difference. His driving accuracy ranks 37th at 64.41% but does not always make up for his 294.5-yard average on drives (153rd). Another concern is that he averages 29.11 putts per final round (105th). If Bezuidenhout is to contend, he must make putts on the weekend (especially the final round). Bezuidenhout may be a decent betting choice for a top-20 or even top-10 result.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Maverick McNealy Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 8:03 AM ETMaverick McNealy heads to Japan off his worst putting effort of 2026. The American golfer lost 2.31 strokes to putting at the Bank of Utah Championship. As expected, all those missed opportunities led him to missing the cut. McNealy has never played at Yokohama Country Club. His only appearance in Japan was in 2024 where he withdrew from the event. McNealy ranks 9th in strokes gained to putting at 0.512 but does sometimes struggle putting in the Fall months. Also, Yokohama success can be dependent on an accurate driver where McNealy ranks 128th (57.75%). It may be a week to ponder fading the golfer from a DFS and betting point-of-view. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Michael Kim Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:48 AM ETMichael Kim has not fared too well over in Japan. The American golfer finished outside the Top 50 at the Baycurrent Classic in 2025. An improved renaissance of his career includes seven Top 25 results and most recently, a T-7 in France. Kim had been up and down over the summer months and even scored a 59 at the 3M Open in July. His putter can get hot quickly and that makes him a wildcard in Japan. The problem is off the tee where Kim ranks 109th in distance (303.6 yards) and 132nd in driver accuracy (57.12%). The key for Kim will be accuracy in setting up birdie chances. Kim, at the least, is one to watch from a DFS perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Ryan Gerard Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:39 AM ETRyan Gerard did everything right in his September over in Europe, except for one thing. The American golfer could not putt consistently, and that cost him in France, where he finished T14. Gerard was coming off a third-place result at the Tour Championship and looked ready to win his first tournament of 2026 (three runner-ups). Gerard ranks in the green in most every major metric and averages 28.45 putts per round (34th). He has been in great form off the tee and in his approach for almost all of 2026. He drives the ball at 308.1 yards on average and is accurate 62.95% of the time. That makes Gerard a good betting choice even in a bit of a stacked field in Japan.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rickie Fowler Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:32 AM ETRickie Fowler enjoyed his time off from the PGA Tour. The American golfer has had five Top 10 results in 2026 including a T-2 at the Truist Championship. He did finish fourth at what is now the Baycurrent Classic two years ago. Fowler gained 1.92 strokes to putting that weekend and that will be key even with the course now set at Yokohama Country Club. Fowler has proven to be streaky with his putter but his 63.35% driving accuracy (36th) should be vital. The 7.315-yard Par-71 course features ample opportunities for good scoring and Fowler could make for a reasonable DFS option. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Phil Mickelson Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Joe Nicely
Joe Nicely
Sep 30, 2026, 5:42 PM ETSix-time major champion Phil Mickelson recently voluntarily entered a treatment facility for what a representative described as "family trauma and addiction," according to a report from TMZ Sports. The 56-year-old has since completed his stay. Mickelson has been away from LIV Golf for much of the 2026 season, previously citing a personal family health matter. His absence followed several controversies, including allegations involving a female employee at a San Diego golf club and separate claims of inappropriate conduct made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of professional golfer Pat Perez. Mickelson's representatives have disputed aspects of those reports. His timetable for a possible return to competitive golf is unknown.--Joe Nicely - RotoBaller
Source: TMZ Sports
Sudarshan Yellamaraju Back to Competition
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAt the halfway point in the season, Sudarshan Yellamaraju looked like a lock to make the International Squad. By mid-June, the Canadian had already racked up seven top-20 finishes, including a T5 at the Players Championship. However, what likely kept him off was missing five of his last seven cuts, and finishing no better than T47 in the other two. The steady play that had allowed him to get inside the top 30 in strokes gained tee to green after the RBC Canadian Open turned sour, especially in the ball striking department. In his last seven starts, the 25-year-old has averaged -0.879 strokes gained ball striking. Until that returns to some form of useful output like we saw earlier in the year, he is a strong fade candidate for DFS.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Nick Taylor is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:13 PM ETIt was a strong showing last week for Nick Taylor, who was apart of the four rookies to make this year's International Team. The Canadian performed the most admirably of the group, with a record for the week of 2-1-1. This was the best way to bring this season's festivities to a close outside of an improbable victory, and he now gets set to play in some fall events to prepare for 2027. He's making the trip to Utah this week, where he finished T25 in 2024. Black Desert Resort isn't a demanding place from tee to green, so putting is the largest correlating factor to success. The 38-year-old is streaky on the greens, but it's more of a strength than a liability. He closed out the regular season averaging 0.858 strokes gained putting over his last six starts. The floor is high enough to feel comfortable about his chances of playing all four rounds, and the upside is good enough to get a victory. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Taylor is arguably one of the best lineup picks of the week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Stephan Jaeger Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:38 AM ETStephan Jaeger posted a T57 finish at the Biltmore Championship, carding rounds of 70-69-68-67. He looks to put together a stronger result at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous finishes of runner-up in 2024 and T11 in 2025, both coming on the back of a very solid short game. This year, Jaeger ranks 77th in total strokes gained (+0.180 strokes per round), 24th around the greens (+0.259), and 41st in putting (+0.228). The areas where he has struggled are off the tee, where he ranks 126th (-0.243), on approach (98th, -0.064), and in driving accuracy (152nd). Despite those issues, his short game and strong course history make Jaeger a very intriguing play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Austin Eckroat's Approach Play Could Carry Him
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 AM ETAustin Eckroat continued his solid run of results, posting a T24 finish at the Biltmore Championship while shooting 15-under. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded here. Eckroat ranks 91st in strokes gained tee to green (-0.005 strokes per round), 34th on approach (+0.352), and 60th in putting (+0.121). He is one of the best players on Tour with short to mid-range irons, ranking third in proximity from 125-150 yards (19'4"), second from 150-175 yards (24'6"), and 25th from 175-200 yards (31'7"). His issues off the tee (122nd, -0.198 strokes per round) could hold him back, but his elite iron play gives him plenty of upside this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:20 AM ETZecheng Dou finished T7 at the Biltmore Championship, his first top-10 finish of the year after recording seven top-25 results. He now looks to keep it going at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded this week. Dou ranks 56th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.328 strokes per round), 55th on approach (+0.230), and 58th in putting (+0.136). His issues come off the tee, where he ranks 105th (-0.063) and 117th in driving accuracy. If he can find enough fairways, Dou is set up for another solid tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Jackson Suber Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:15 AM ETJackson Suber put together four solid rounds at the Biltmore Championship, posting scores of 65-68-67-66 on his way to a T15 finish. The result marked Suber's sixth top-25 finish of the year. Statistically, he has been fantastic as well, ranking 15th on approach (+0.514 strokes per round), 21st in strokes gained tee to green (+0.767), and 48th around the greens (+0.135). The only area where he has struggled is putting, where he ranks 128th and is losing -0.291 strokes per round. Though, he makes up for it by ranking seventh in greens in regulation and third in proximity. Suber finished T15 at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, and all signs point toward another strong finish this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Billy Horschel Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ETBilly Horschel put together a solid tournament at the Biltmore Championship, posting rounds of 67-68-68-69 on his way to a T43 finish. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished T11 last year. It has not been a great year for Horschel, who ranks 105th in total strokes gained (-0.078 per round), 109th off the tee (-0.114), and 146th around the greens (-0.289). His strongest areas have been on approach, where he is gaining +0.286 strokes per round, and putting (+0.040). Those areas should be rewarded this week, and with two T13 or better finishes in his last four starts, Horschel appears to have some momentum on his side.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Harry Hall Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM ETHarry Hall finished 69th at the Amgen Irish Open three weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Hall has eight top-25 finishes and 10 missed cuts in 26 starts. He finished tied for 35th at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 54th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. He has eight top-25 finishes and four missed cuts in 24 starts this season. He finished tied for 42nd at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Eric Cole Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ETEric Cole finished tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago. He will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Cole has six top-25 finishes and six missed cuts in 25 starts. This will mark his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, Cole ranks in the 89th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Maverick McNealy Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:02 AM ETMaverick McNealy closed out the 2026 season with three straight top-25 finishes and will be in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. McNealy finished 42nd in the final FedEx Cup standings and will look to continue his solid run of form on the fall swing. He has 12 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 21 starts this season. He missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, McNealy ranks in the 32nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Max Homa Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:01 AM ETMax Homa struggled early this season but found some form near the end. He finished 53rd in the final FedEx Cup standings. He's in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Homa last played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing tied for 24th. He finished tied for ninth at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He has six top-25 finishes and five missed cuts in 20 starts this season. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Michael Brennan Returns As Defending Champion
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMichael Brennan returns as the defending champion for this week's Bank of Utah Championship, held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. This will mark Brennan's first return to action since he finished tied for 10th at last month's BMW Championship. Brennan had a solid 2026 season and will look to continue that on the fall swing. He finished 46th in the final FedEx Cup standings. So far this season, Brennan has one win, five top-25 finishes, and five missed cuts in 25 starts. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 46th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Joel Dahmen Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ETJoel Dahmen missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship, marking his 10th missed cut of the year. The 38-year-old now looks to bounce back at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous results of T40 and a missed cut. Dahmen's short game has been especially poor this year, losing -0.294 strokes per round around the greens and -0.470 putting. The areas he can lean on are his approach play, where he is gaining +0.502 strokes per round, 17th-best on Tour, and driving accuracy, where he ranks third at 71.81%. Dahmen's strong approach play gives him upside, but his struggles around the greens and with the putter make him a boom-or-bust option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour