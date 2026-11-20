Jaylen Waddle Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 4:59 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Waddle suffered a concussion during his team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, but Denver's Week 10 bye gave him enough time to recover without missing any time. It's been a very disappointing first year in Denver for Waddle, who has recorded 30 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns on 52 targets across nine games. The 27-year-old has recorded at least six targets in six of nine contests, but he's topped 50 receiving yards in just one game. Waddle has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Raiders, but he remains tough for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: Denver Broncos
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DeVonta Smith Good to Go for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report and is good to go for Sunday's contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the first time that Smith has played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Smith was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but the writing was on the wall for the 28-year-old to return this weekend when he upgraded to a full practice session on Thursday. Philly's banged-up offense will get Smith back, but they will still be without receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), who was ruled out yet again. Smith has missed five of the team's last six games, but he caught 26 passes on 41 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles' top wideout before going down with his hamstring injury. He will once again serve as Philly's WR1 now that he is back from injury, but Smith's rest-of-season outlook and expectations need to be tempered for fantasy managers with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season. In his first game working with QB Joe Milton III this Sunday against Pittsburgh, Smith should be viewed as a low-end WR2 in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Bhayshul Tuten Cleared to Face Giants on Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot/ankle) is good to go for his team's Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Tuten has been battling lingering foot and ankle issues for the past few weeks, but it appears he will be able to play through them once again on Sunday. The 23-year-old has emerged as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in 2026, recording 815 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 166 touches across nine games. Tuten has logged at least 85 scrimmage yards in seven contests, and he's scored six touchdowns over Jacksonville's last four games. Now that he's officially active, Tuten profiles as a low-end top-12 running back for fantasy managers against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Brock Bowers Non-Committal on Playing this Week with Ankle Injury
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) was non-committal when asked about his availability for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was forced to exit early from his team's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury, but he was able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. The 23-year-old has been one of the best tight ends in football when healthy this season, recording 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns on 72 targets across eight games. As long as he's active, Bowers profiles as a must-start fantasy tight end. If he's unavailable, Raiders TE2 Michael Mayer could be a decent streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
QB1 Potential in Week 11 for Rejuvenated Kirk Cousins
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:33 PM ETThe return of quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings was an unforgettable feel-good moment, but also showed a new level of fantasy appeal ahead of the Vikings' Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran QB looked totally in control in a dominant win at Green Bay, and an offense that already includes superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is set to see the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) and receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) this week. The 49ers have been slightly below average against fantasy quarterbacks, ranking 19th in fantasy points allowed and tied for 29th in sacks. The Vikings certainly have their flaws, but there was no doubt after one game that Cousins made them better. As RotoBaller's 10th-rated quarterback in Week 11, Cousins is a viable starter, even in one-QB formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Some Lineup Appeal for Jordan Mason Against Former Team
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason should be considered a back-end RB2/Flex when his team travels to Mexico City to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. The former 49er took 16 carries compared to 10 for Aaron Jones Sr. last week, but it was Jones who got the prized goal-line touch for a score in a dominant victory in Green Bay. In terms of snaps, the split between Mason and Jones has stayed close to 50-50, which isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, and now they'll take on a San Francisco defense that ranks seventh against PPR running backs. However, with run games down across the NFL, Mason continues to be a fantasy option as the top rushing choice on a winning team. As RotoBaller's No. 24 running back this week, he can be considered for lineups in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Optimistic He'll be at Full Strength Monday Night
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) said he feels optimistic that he will be at full strength for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Burrow is dealing with an illness, but he has participated in practice this week and seems unlikely to be facing any sort of restriction on Monday night. The 29-year-old has emerged as the NFL's MVP frontrunner in 2026, completing 74.7% of his pass attempts for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions across nine games. Burrow has played at a preposterously high level lately, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns over his last five starts. As long as he's active, Burrow profiles as an elite quarterback option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Difficult Matchup on Deck for Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 11
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will face the San Francisco 49ers' stout run defense in Week 11, presenting a challenge for running back Aaron Jones Sr. The veteran put together a solid week on limited touches last time out, rushing 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch in a continued split with fellow running back Jordan Mason. While sharing carries isn't ideal, the Vikings are also up against a 49ers run defense that ranks third in yards per carry and seventh against PPR running backs. But with explosive rushing rates down across the league, Jones continues to be viable in fantasy lineups, especially now that Minnesota's acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins should keep the offense on the field more often. As RotoBaller's No. 30 running back this week, Jones still can occupy an RB3/flex position in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Save Justin Jefferson's Fantasy Appeal in Time for Week 11 Showdown
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:26 PM ETIt turns out that the Minnesota Vikings actually can get the ball to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, which should mean continued WR1 status as they approach a big Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. All it took was one and a half years in the doldrums before the Vikings beckoned former quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Twin Cities to revive both the offense and their top receiver. In just one game with Cousins on a short week, Jefferson saw a whopping 13 targets, nine of which converted for 74 yards, the type of production the pair regularly created in their previous stint together. Against the 49ers, who rank 22nd against PPR receivers and are tied for 29th in sacks, the Vikings likely will be reliant on their passing game to move the offense. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson should be locked into lineups in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 4:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has struggled this season, but he has a good chance to redeem himself in Week 11. Otton is coming off a Week 9 performance where he saw a season-high eight targets. He hauled in four of them for 25 yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The hope is that Otton stays heavily involved during the upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions defense currently ranks 32nd in the league at defending tight ends. They've allowed 67 receptions, 732 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Otton hasn't done much this season to warrant the trust of fantasy managers. He does have a great matchup, which could make him an appealing option in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
QB Switch to Boost Jauan Jennings In Week 11?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has deep league appeal when his team plays his former squad, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 11. The Vikings enriched their offense by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline, but they sorely need another capable wide receiver to step up now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is out after undergoing surgery. Minnesota made do with Myles Price and Tai Felton a week ago in a win at Green Bay, though Jennings figures to be a significant upgrade over both and could see a big increase in routes run. Against a 49ers defense that ranks 22nd against PPR receivers, the veteran receiver could have a handful of openings to connect with his new QB. Jennings is No. 52 among receivers in RotoBaller's weekly rankings, but believers in revenge games and/or Cousins' effect on the passing game could swing for a home run with Jennings in a WR4/Flex spot this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey, Charlie Kolar Questionable to Face Jets
game status for week 11 vs NYJ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2026
QUESTIONABLE — Charlie Kolar, Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins, Isas Waxter, Tarheeb Still
DOUBTFUL — Brenen Thompson
OUT — Daiyan Henley, Rodney Shelley, Kendall Williamson
Nov 20, 2026, 4:21 PM ET
Vikings' Offensive Rejuvenation Gives T.J. Hockenson TE1 Potential
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWhile most of the discussion around the Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins centered on wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the change also gives tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) a significantly better outlook ahead of the team's Sunday game against San Francisco. Listed without an injury designation, Hockenson's connection with Cousins is worth betting on from a fantasy perspective against a 49ers defense that ranks 17th against PPR tight ends. The Iowa alum was PPR tight end No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, playing alongside Cousins in this offense for parts of 2022 and 2023, and his backup, Gavin Bartholomew, caught a touchdown last week in his absence. At minimum, Cousins should give Hockenson regular chances as a check-down option. As RotoBaller's No. 9 tight end this week, Hockenson is startable in almost all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out for Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:15 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It will be the second straight missed game for Ferguson, who is battling both knee and ankle injuries. Across nine games before getting injured, the 27-year-old recorded 19 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets. While Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens see most of the targets in the Dallas passing game, Ferguson has been a reliable red zone option when active. In his absence, Cowboys WR3 Ryan Flournoy could be a more appealing flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Lineup Appeal for Will Reichard Against the 49ers
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:14 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' reinvigorated offense should keep kicker Will Reichard in the conversation for fantasy lineups ahead of a Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Alabama product has been the Vikings' most consistent point-scorer this season, and now Minnesota is getting functional quarterback play from the recently acquired Kirk Cousins, which should mean additional chances for everybody. Through nine games, Reichard is averaging 10.7 fantasy points per game, which ranks third at his position, no small feat considering how sluggish Minnesota's offense has been for most of the season. Additionally, the game will be played in Mexico City, a high-altitude environment that is normally favorable to kickers. As RotoBaller's No. 10 kicker this week, Reichard can start in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but is listed as questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears may be questionable on the final injury report, but he should play a second straight game in Dallas this week after returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury to handle just 16 snaps behind starter Tony Pollard in last week's loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old had just four carries for 28 yards and caught his only target for no gain. It has been a frustrating season for the pass-catching back while being banged up for most of the year. Meanwhile, Pollard has run away with the lion's share of the backfield touches in Tennessee and has become a must-start fantasy RB. The matchup this weekend against Dallas' shaky defense is a good one for Spears and an up-and-coming Titans offense, but Spears is still a shaky RB3/flex option in PPR leagues with declining passing-game looks. He has just 22 carries this year for 94 yards and no touchdowns, and has added 16 catches for 75 yards and no scores through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Jakobi Meyers Off the Injury Report
#Jaguars ruled out Robert Hainsey & BJ Green (21 Day Window to Return) vs #Giants— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 20, 2026
🚨 No designation for Bhayshul Tuten 🚨
Danny Striggow (concussion) & Matt Dickerson (neck) are Questionable
Cole Van Lanen did pop up as Limited on Injury Report today with an ankle #Jaguars… pic.twitter.com/oZ5CX6qjkQ
Nov 20, 2026, 4:12 PM ET
Chris Godwin Jr. is Too Risky to Start in Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 4:11 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lackluster fantasy option throughout most of the season. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped anything, but Godwin has struggled no matter who is under center. The 30-year-old has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. The hope is that things get better for Godwin against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions' defense ranks 28th in the league when it comes to defending the pass. Godwin hasn't done anything to warrant trusting him even in a good matchup. He should be viewed as a desperation deep league flex option for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Minnesota Vikings D/ST Still Playable in Unfavorable Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe bad news for the Minnesota Vikings' defense is that they'll play the league's most complete offense, the San Francisco 49ers, at high elevation in Mexico City in Week 11, but the good news is that the Vikings have been so productive that they still can be considered a fringe starter for fantasy lineups. The Vikings pressure an outrageous 35% of dropbacks, allow points on under 27% of opposing drives, and have compiled 37 sacks, all of which rank first in the league, though a 49ers offense that averages a league-best 6.7 yards per play presents their biggest challenge of the season. The Vikings also are set to get linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) back, who is making an All-Pro case in the middle of this vaunted defense. Managers can't be faulted for adding a streaming option this week given how well the 49ers are playing, but the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, have shown enough at the midway point of the season to play them in almost every matchup until proven otherwise.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce With More Competition For Targets In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 4:09 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught two passes for 30 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rashee Rice led the way with 82 yards and newly acquired Josh Downs played limited snaps in his Chiefs debut last week but had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing for five touchdowns in Week 10, Kelce was relatively uninvolved in the offense which could be the case again this week. The Chiefs are heavy home favorites in this Sunday's contest facing the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being a favorable matchup for tight ends, Kelce's production could suffer from Arizona's inability to operate a functioning offense. If the game is well in hand, the Chiefs could lean on the run game with the occasional deep shots mixed in. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option in a week with multiple teams on bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Baker Mayfield Officially Questionable to Play in Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Mayfield is battling a foot sprain that held him out of practice on Wednesday, but he was able to log limited practices on both Thursday and Friday. It's been an injury-marred 2026 season for the 31-year-old, who missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury. Across six games, Mayfield has thrown for just 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Still, if Mayfield is inactive against Detroit, his absence could be problematic for Tampa Bay's pass-catchers. In that scenario, the Bucs would turn to undrafted rookie signal caller Jalon Daniels, who has completed 61.2% of his pass attempts for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions across five games (three starts).--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman