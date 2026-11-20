#Jaguars ruled out Robert Hainsey & BJ Green (21 Day Window to Return) vs #Giants



🚨 No designation for Bhayshul Tuten 🚨



Danny Striggow (concussion) & Matt Dickerson (neck) are Questionable



Cole Van Lanen did pop up as Limited on Injury Report today with an ankle #Jaguars… pic.twitter.com/oZ5CX6qjkQ