Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Friday
Nov 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was able to log in another full practice session on Friday. Croskey-Merritt has now practiced in full twice in a row ahead of the Monday Night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve and would need to be activated by Monday afternoon to have a chance at suiting up. If active, Croskey-Merritt could have a big role right away with Rachaad White (heel) limited on Friday. Fantasy managers should get another update on his status on Saturday. If active, Croskey-Merritt could be an interesting flex option, but he's risky due to the fact that he plays on Monday, and fantasy managers would have limited replacements if he does get downgraded.--Andy Webb
Source: Washington Commanders
Start Jacory Croskey-Merritt This Week?
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Will Shipley is Tagged as Questionable for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot, illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shipley was recently designated to return from the Injured Reserve. He managed to get through back-to-back limited practice sessions before sitting out on Friday due to an illness. His path to playing is now more complicated due to the illness he picked up late in the week. Even if he's active, Shipley isn't expected to have a major role in the Eagles' backfield this weekend. He figures to be mixed in as a change-of-pace back to Saquon Barkley. He'll likely only offer deep league value, assuming he's active this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Chris Boswell Set Up For Success in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 9:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was quiet for fantasy purposes last week but connected on his lone field goal attempt and lone extra-point try in a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He should be more involved in a Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. While this contest is projected to be low-scoring, Philadelphia is surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. The Steelers have struggled to finish drives in the red zone this season, making Boswell's consistency particularly valuable, with Pittsburgh favored to win on Sunday. Fantasy managers can search for a kicker with more upside in a game with greater scoring potential, but Boswell should provide a safe floor and can be started with confidence in the majority of leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST Back in Must-Start Territory Against Philadelphia
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:53 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers were picked apart by the Cincinnati Bengals last week, surrendering 38 points and 484 yards of offense, both season highs. Despite this poor performance, Pittsburgh should bounce back this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is making his second start of the season and just the third of his NFL career. With Philadelphia averaging just over 16 points per contest, it's no surprise that this game is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week. Furthermore, the Eagles are giving up the third-most sacks per game this season. Even with key defensive players Patrick Queen (hand), Nick Herbig (hips/ribs), and DeShon Elliott (knee) questionable to suit up, the Steelers DST is one of the safest bets for fantasy production on Sunday and should be started in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young Has Opportunity for Solid Outing Vs Ravens
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went touchdown-less and only threw for 200 yards on 17 completions (30 attempts) in his Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. This is only the second time this season that Young has thrown 30 or fewer pass attempts. Coming out of this game, Young has been listed with a foot injury, but he has fully participated in practices all week, so it is seemingly nothing to worry about. The Panthers offense got off to a hot start, but it has since fizzled out, with Young only averaging 212 passing yards and scoring five touchdowns over his last four games. The Ravens defense has given up the 15th-fewest fantasy points to the QB position at 17.8, and has only allowed 12 passing touchdowns over the course of the season. It is not a particularly tough matchup, and the Ravens' pressure rate isn't great, so the Panthers' struggling offensive line may be able to hold up. Young threw for three touchdowns only two weeks ago, and Week 10 was his first game this season with no touchdowns, so it is easy to see improvement. In his Week 11 matchup, Young slots in as RotoBaller's QB15 and is a strong QB2.--Nathan Runyan
Source: TEAMRANKINGS
Pat Freiermuth Faces Tough Matchup in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone last week and will hope to carry some positive momentum into a Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the Eagles' defense has struggled this season, it has been stingy against opposing tight ends, surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Furthermore, Freiermuth could face increased target competition with both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) potentially returning to the lineup. Given Freiermuth's inconsistent role in recent weeks and the fact that this contest is projected to be the lowest-scoring game of the week, it will be difficult to rely on him as anything more than a desperation streaming option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Could Have Increased Target Competition Against Eagles
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:32 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard finished with zero receptions in last week's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will hope to turn things around in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a great matchup on paper for Bernard. Not only do the Eagles surrender the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but they also allow more fantasy points to slot receivers than any other team in the NFL. Although Bernard lines up in the slot for nearly half of his snaps, his snap share could decrease this week as the Steelers' receiving corps gets healthier. Both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and could cut into Bernard's playing time. In all three games this season with Bernard, Wilson, Pittman, and DK Metcalf available, Bernard logged a sub-50% snap share, with Wilson frequently operating out of the slot. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers believe Bernard has done enough to earn a more permanent role down the stretch, but for now, he's best viewed as a risky flex option in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Becoming More Difficult to Trust Heading Into Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been inconsistent throughout the 2026 campaign and is currently in a bit of a slump, with just five total receptions over his past three games. He does, however, draw a favorable matchup this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. On the downside, the Eagles are especially vulnerable against slot receivers, a position at which Metcalf lines up on just over 13% of his snaps. Additionally, Metcalf could face added target competition on Sunday, as both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) logged two consecutive full practices and are listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Metcalf still has the strongest track record of the group with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his recent output and the expected low-scoring game environment should steer fantasy managers away from starting him as anything more than a boom-or-bust flex option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller a Boom/Bust TE Option if Active
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers veteran tight end Darren Waller (knee) disappointed in Week 10 in a good-on-paper matchup against the Saints after posting eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown just a week prior. Waller went for 24 yards on two catches and four targets in Week 11 and now enters this week with a questionable designation, getting in two limited practices due to a knee injury. Head coach Dave Canales, however, is "very hopeful" that Waller will play, along with teammate Tommy Tremble (knee). Waller has 11.5 half-PPR points or more in three of nine games this season, and has scored his four touchdowns in those games. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have allowed middle-of-the-league fantasy points to the tight end position, but rank in the top eight most TDs allowed to them. Waller has been at his most involved all season over the past three games, averaging a 59% snap share. Assuming Waller suits up, he will remain a high-end TE2 with strong upside, but quite a low floor. In a seemingly desolate Week 11 TE landscape, Darren Waller is an acceptable start for fantasy managers who don't have a locked-in top option.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Panthers Defense Should Not be Counted on In Week 11
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:02 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers defense has struggled so far this year, giving up the ninth-most points per game at 26.2. They rank 19th in fantasy points per game, being heavily supported by their Week 2 matchup against the Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons offense, against which they scored 26 fantasy points. Since then, the Panthers defense has yet to eclipse eight fantasy points. They are still missing star cornerback Jaycee Horn (quadriceps), who is on IR. However, they did get linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a very important part of their defense, back in Week 10. The Panthers' Week 11 matchup against the Ravens is projected to be a lower-scoring game. The Ravens' offense has been downgraded due to QB Jacoby Brissett now being at the helm, who only brought them to a total of 20 points in Week 10. Still, in most leagues, there should be better defensive options available than the Panthers in Week 11, who are currently ranked as RotoBaller's number 18 defense.--Nathan Runyan
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Fitzgerald Is Best Avoided In Matchup Vs Ravens
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:59 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald had a solid outing in Week 10, making both of his extra points and two 50-plus-yard field goals, while missing one from 48 yards out. Over his previous four matchups, he only made six extra points and four field goals, a slow stretch that was improved upon in an on-paper great matchup against the Saints in Week 10. Fitzgerald is now 15-for-17 on field goals made and 18-for-23 on extra points made in the 2026 season. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have allowed an average of 9.1 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most points per game, 25.9, but the point total for this particular matchup will likely not be very high. The Panthers' offense has not been very productive as of late, so it could make for a lower-scoring affair. Fantasy managers should seek out other options for streaming this week, as Fitzgerald slots in as RotoBaller's 20th-ranked kicker.--Nathan Runyan
Source: NFL Pickwatch
Rico Dowdle a Viable Flex Option in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 7:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle had seven touches in last week's loss and should benefit from a better game script in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game and has surrendered several big fantasy performances to opposing running backs this season. Dowdle out-snapped teammate Jaylen Warren in Week 10, and although this trend shouldn't be expected to continue, the projected low-scoring environment should allow both players to feature fairly heavily, with Pittsburgh favored to win. Fantasy managers can view Dowdle as a solid flex option on Sunday and continue to monitor his utilization to gauge his fantasy value down the stretch.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard In Line for Another Elite Workload Vs Ravens
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:56 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard continues to prove that he is a top fantasy option, as he's currently the RB5 in points per game this season after putting up a monstrous performance in Week 10. Hubbard ran the ball 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also tacked on 5 receptions for 80 yards, the cherry on top, leading to his overall RB4 in half-PPR last week against the New Orleans Saints. Hubbard does, however, face a stiffer opponent on the ground this week. The Baltimore Ravens allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game and only 84.2 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this year. But last week, they did give up 160 rushing yards on 34 carries to the Los Angeles Chargers, which gives hope for another game of massive Hubbard production. Teammate running back Jonathon Brooks (core) may make his return from his IR stint, though, and figures to touch the ball at least a few times if activated. Nevertheless, Hubbard is a focal point of this offense and will command a large share of the rushes and running back targets, of which he has 23 in his last four games. Hubbard is a weekly set-and-forget player, coming in as RotoBaller's RB6 in Week 11.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Tre Tucker Remains Volatile vs. Broncos in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:55 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has the opportunity to make an impact in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, but it all depends on whether he can create more chemistry with the new starting QB. The 25-year-old had just one catch for nine yards in a rough Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing him to 34 catches for 538 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Rookie starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza varied his targets in his first career start but peppered second-year wideout Jack Bech with seven targets, while Tucker saw just two. Tucker could get more opportunities in Week 11 if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) can't play. It doesn't hurt that the Broncos also rank 20th in the league after allowing 230.7 passing yards per game this season. Still, Tucker remains a volatile asset across fantasy formats. He is RotoBaller's WR43 and has limited deep-league appeal against the Broncos.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Could Be Streaming Option vs. Broncos in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:53 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could be looking at a role expansion in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. Mayer has maintained a small specialty role for the majority of the season, but Brock Bowers (ankle) questionable status for Sunday would give the Notre Dame product a heavier workload. The 25-year-old has been a consistent TE2 for Vegas this season, catching 41 passes on 49 targets (83.7% completion rate) for 404 yards and recording one touchdown through 10 games. He caught two of three targets for 16 yards in a brutal defensive matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Denver's defense is allowing the third-most full-PPR points to tight ends heading into Week 11, and Mayer could exploit that by linking up with Fernando Mendoza early and often. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on Bowers' status, since his absence makes Mayer a solid streaming option against Denver.--Chelena Goldman
Source: KofSports
Darius Cooper's Production is Minimal Despite Increased Snaps
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has played at least 61 offensive snaps in each of the past three games, with starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) out, but the production has simply not been there for Cooper. He has recorded just five receptions (on 17 targets) for 61 yards (12.2 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns during that three-game stretch. While Wicks remains out for a Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith will play. Cooper will likely still be a top-three wide receiver for the Eagles against the Steelers, but with Smith, rookie Makai Lemon and tight end Dallas Goedert all likely to draw targets, Cooper could see fewer opportunities this week. Most recently, prior to the bye week, Cooper played 65 offensive snaps and caught just two out of eight targets for 25 yards (12.5 yards per reception) in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. Of note, that was Cooper's first game playing with quarterback Joe Milton III, who remains the starter in Week 11. Cooper has appeared in all nine games for the Eagles in 2026, and recorded 32 targets, 13 receptions, 200 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers allow 242.2 passing yards per game (30th in the NFL), but only allow 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (11th in the NFL), per Pro Football Reference. There isn't a need to add or start Cooper this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Would Have Big Fantasy Impact if Available vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) would have a big impact in Week 11, but fantasy managers still don't know if he will suit up against the Denver Broncos. Bowers caught two passes for 18 yards before leaving the Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He leads all tight ends with 676 receiving yards on the season, and is tied with George Kittle and Mike Gesicki for the second-most TDs by a tight end (6). The Broncos' defense ranks toward the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, which would be a great matchup for Bowers to link up with Fernando Mendoza for a full game. Fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on Bowers' status, because he is a must-start if he is healthy for Sunday.--Chelena Goldman
Source: KofSports
Will Shipley Could Immediately Resume No. 2 Duties if Available
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot/illness) is nearing a return, and could be back in the lineup for a Week 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shipley has been on injured reserve since Oct. 16 after partially tearing his plantar fascia against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. While the Eagles will still need to activate Shipley off of IR for him to play against the Steelers, the team designated him for return by opening his 21-day practice window on Monday. Shipley logged two consecutive limited practice sessions to start the week, but he did not practice on Friday. He enters Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with a questionable designation. The Eagles will have starter Saquon Barkley available this week against the Steelers, and other running back options include Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell (practice squad). If Shipley is able to play, though, he should return to a No. 2 role behind Barkley in Philadelphia's depleted running back room. It has been an inefficient and injury-riddled season for Shipley. Through five appearances, Shipley has recorded 20 carries for 57 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding five catches (on eight targets) for 31 receiving yards (6.2 yards per reception). Barkley, who has dealt with various injuries of his own in 2026, will lead the backfield, and so long as he is healthy enough, he should dominate touches versus Pittsburgh. If Shipley is active, there are certainly opportunities for a few touches of his own. With that in mind, coming off of a foot injury and with Barkley ahead of him, there is no reason to add Shipley right now. He is currently owned in just 2% of Yahoo leagues and will have to prove himself to see that number increase.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Has Deep-League Flex Appeal in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:46 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. still has fantasy value to offer as his team prepares to face the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The rookie had eight carries for 23 yards and caught a pass for an additional four yards in a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which was a solid bounce-back following a dismal outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington has been a more efficient back than teammate Ashton Jeanty this season, although his workload isn't locked in now that mobile quarterback Fernando Mendoza has taken over under center. Denver is allowing 124.3 rushing yards per game but has only allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, which will challenge Vegas' thin run game. Washington still has flex appeal in deep leagues, but his output is too volatile for redraft formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty a Fringe RB2 in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty continues to see a heavy workload, but his output isn't enough to start him in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. The 22-year-old had nine carries for 18 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 46 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, showing once again that his dual abilities give him the slightest fantasy value. His lowered efficiency on the ground will be tested even further now that Fernando Mendoza is under center and is capable of running the ball on his own. Denver's defense is allowing 124.3 yards on the ground this season but has only surrendered six rushing touchdowns, which could further highlight Jeanty's efficiency woes. The former Boise State standout is a fringe RB2 and flex option in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Fernando Mendoza Continues Superflex Appeal in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to build on a promising start to his NFL career against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The first overall pick from the 2026 draft completed 58.6% of his passes for 143 yards and ran in his own touchdown, adding 22 yards on the ground in a 21-13 loss to a tough Seattle Seahawks team. Mendoza now faces a Broncos defense that allows 230.7 passing yards per game but the ninth-fewest points (20.7), and he will be short a target if Brock Bowers (ankle) can't play. However, the Heisman Trophy winner has shown he can comfortably get the ball downfield, and his ability to run the ball gives him more fantasy versatility. Mendoza is RotoBaller's QB24 heading into his second career start and is a must-add in superflex and dynasty formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN