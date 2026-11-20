Jacory Croskey-Merritt Aiming to Play Monday Night
Nov 20, 2026, 3:47 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) said Friday that he's taking his recovery "day by day" and is aiming to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's John Keim. Washington designated him to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he practiced in full Thursday in his first session back. He has missed four games and remains on injured reserve. Managers who roster both backs can pivot to Rachaad White on Monday if Croskey-Merritt sits. Croskey-Merritt caught five passes in his first five games, so his PPR value would depend heavily on his share of the carries if he returns. White led Washington's running backs with 11 carries for 47 yards against the New York Giants last week and played 36 of 69 offensive snaps. Austin Ekeler played 30 snaps, had nine carries and caught four passes to White's one. In the first meeting with the Giants, Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. White and Ekeler combined for 10 carries that day.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Keim
More Recent News
Josh Downs Could See Increased Usage Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut on limited snaps. With another week of practice under his belt, Downs will likely see an uptick in snaps and targets against an exploitable Arizona Cardinals defense this Sunday. Despite having established offensive weapons like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to compete with, Downs' separation ability should earn him plenty of targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is heavily favored in this week's contest against the Cardinals, which could mean a heavy dose of the run game, but Mahomes did decide to air it out last week against the Falcons despite having the game well in hand. Downs is ranked WR34 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a WR3 option with upside this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Draws Favorable Matchup Against Arizona
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:42 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Rice led all Chiefs pass catchers with five catches for 82 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rice did not find the end zone in a game where quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns, but he still led the team in yardage. Rice will benefit from another favorable matchup this week facing a Cardinals defense that has struggled in all phases. The addition of wide receiver Josh Downs brings added target competition for Rice making his weekly floor less safe, but his rapport with Mahomes should keep him afloat most weeks. Rice is ranked WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid WR2 in a game where the Chiefs are heavy favorites.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Geno Smith Has No Injury Designation, Will Play Sunday
Geno Smith has no injury designation. He’ll play on Sunday.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Emmett Johnson Will Handle RB1 Duties Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had easily the best game of his young career in last week's start against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson rushed 22 times for 101 yards in the 35-13 win. The rookie back also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory. Johnson stepped into the RB1 role with Kenneth Walker sidelined last week and he certainly rose to the occasion. Johnson will get the chance to repeat last week's impressive performance with Walker out for a second game with his groin injury. Johnson will get another favorable matchup this week as he faces the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Johnson is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 in the absence of Walker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Carnell Tate, Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
The final injury report ahead of #MIAvsBUF ⬇️https://t.co/erFiIbvdIz— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Another Juicy Matchup In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Mahomes just lit up the Atlanta Falcons on the road in last week's 35-13 victory. The veteran QB completed 22 of 35 pass attempts (63%) for 348 yards and five touchdowns and rushed twice for 15 yards in Week 10. Mahomes has averaged 304 yards per game and racked up 10 touchdowns with no interceptions over his last three games. He will look to keep that momentum heading back home to face Arizona. The Cardinals' defense has not been able to stop anyone and Kansas City should be no different. Mahomes is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him one of the better options on this week's slate. With a juicy matchup ahead of him, Mahomes should be considered a strong QB1 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell Off the Injury Report
Buffalo to be without Christian Benford and Dorian Williams, while Dalton Kincaid is doubtful.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 20, 2026
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell good to go for Miami. https://t.co/hq5cHjoNoX
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ET
Luther Burden III Set to Play Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) practiced in full Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Burden had cleared concussion protocol after leaving the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago listed Burden as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report, and he practiced in full Thursday. Burden caught seven passes in each of his last two games and drew 19 targets combined, giving him WR2 value in Week 11 PPR lineups. He scored from the one-yard line on Chicago's opening drive against the Seattle Seahawks, then took a short pass from Caleb Williams over the middle for a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-eight against Tampa Bay. Burden finished with 97 receiving yards against the Buccaneers and has scored in three straight games. He's gained 378 of his team-leading 644 receiving yards over his last four games. He caught all four targets for 130 yards against the New England Patriots and drew at least eight targets in each of the other three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Kyle Monangai Set to Return Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is set to return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing five games. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 11. Chicago listed him as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he injured his toe and thumb. D'Andre Swift had 15 carries that day as Chicago ran 89 offensive plays. Swift averaged 3.1 yards per carry and scored seven rushing touchdowns during Monangai's absence. Nine of Swift's 10 rushing scores this season have come from the five-yard line or closer. Monangai has flex appeal in standard leagues after averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching five passes in four appearances. Chicago averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game without him, down from 196.3 through Week 4. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor pointed to splitting carries and playing time between Monangai and Swift as a way to give defenses different looks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Joe Burrow Optimistic He'll Be at Full Strength Monday Night
Joe Burrow says he’s getting better says he “for sure” feels optimistic he’ll be at full strength on Monday night pic.twitter.com/tMBvGWvLyk— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ET
Brock Bowers Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was knocked out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury and never returned, and he did not practice on Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end returned to practice on Thursday, though, and he was seen practicing with a spat on his right ankle on Friday, suggesting that he is pushing to play this weekend in the Mile High City. Injuries have been an issue for Bowers over the last two seasons, but he remains one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL when he is active, so he will be a must-start for fantasy managers if he gets the green light in Denver on Sunday. The problem is that the Raiders have a late-window game on Sunday, so fantasy managers may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance in case Bowers is ruled out after pre-game warmups. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia in 2024 has been the TE2 overall for fantasy managers in 2026, catching 50 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played. Hopefully, we get a better picture of whether Bowers will play with an update on Saturday. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out
Cowboys game status report for Sunday vs. Tennessee— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 20, 2026
OUT: CB DaRon Bland, G Tyler Booker, TE Jake Ferguson, S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo
QUESTIONABLE: LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Luke Schoonmaker, S Jalen Thompson, CB Devin Moore
Donovan Ezeiruaku is among the notables with no… pic.twitter.com/p95q1Br58W
Nov 20, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Ted Hurst III Should be Avoided in Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has seen his value plummet in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three straight games. During that span, Hurst has seen three total targets and is completely falling off the fantasy radar. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has hurt the fantasy value of all the receivers in Tampa Bay. There is some hope for Hurst against the struggling Detroit Lions defense in Week 11. The Lions defense ranks 28th in pass defense and has allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game. Despite a good matchup, it's tough to believe that Hurst is going to contribute consistently right now. Fantasy managers are best to leave him on the bench or waiver wire.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matt Gay Questionable for Week 11
Kicker Matt Gay is also questionable and Kubiak will take this weekend to make a decision.#Raiders— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:20 PM ET
Jauan Jennings Off the Week 11 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been removed from the final Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Jennings will return after a two-game absence due to a calf injury after practicing in full all week. The 29-year-old will be returning to a revenge game against his former team, and a bigger role awaits the former seventh-rounder now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is set to miss multiple weeks following thumb surgery. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues because of his low involvement in 2026 in his first year in Minnesota, but with more opportunity coming his way and an upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins, he could be a sneaky flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend in Mexico. Jennings caught just six passes in his first six games for 54 yards and no touchdowns in a limited role as the WR3 behind Addison and Justin Jefferson, but he will have a clear path to WR2 duties against San Francisco and again next week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Don't sleep on Jennings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Emeka Egbuka Lands in WR3 Territory for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is hopeful for better results after struggling recently. Egbuka has been held in check throughout most of the season. In fact, Egbuka has been held to 48 receiving yards or fewer in every game but three so far. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped Egbuka's value. The hope is that Egbuka can finally break out of his slump against the Detroit Lions this weekend. The Lions defense ranks 28th against the pass coming into this game. RotoBaller has Egbuka ranked as the WR28 coming into this game. His inconsistent play makes him a questionable starting option in certain formats. He should be a playable WR3 against the shaky Lions defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Kelce Good to Go for Week 11
Peter Woods and Omarr Norman-Lott are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2026
Kenneth Walker, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore are out.
Nov 20, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. Hockenson will return to action as Minnesota's primary pass-catching tight end after sitting out the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries. Now that the 29-year-old is back, he will be back on the TE1 radar, especially with receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missing another game. The two-time Pro Bowler will also have a higher fantasy ceiling and floor with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins providing a boost to what had been a lackluster Vikings offense through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. RotoBaller has Hockenson ranked as the No. 9 tight end in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against San Francisco. In his first eight games this year, Hockenson has provided consistent production for his fantasy managers in light of the team's offensive woes, catching 35 passes for 328 yards (9.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Get him back into your lineups for the league's final international game of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kenny Gainwell Sneaks Onto Deep-League Radar
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been seeing a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has meant a significant boost in value for Gainwell. In Week 8, Gainwell saw a season-high 25 carries with 140 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He saw his workload drop in Week 9, but hopefully it'll pick back up again in Week 11. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions defense. A unit that ranks 5th in run defense this season. Bucky Irving remains the lead back, so Gainwell's overall ceiling is limited. Fantasy managers should view him as a possible deep league flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has officially been ruled out for the Week 11 contest on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Addison had surgery on his injured thumb earlier this week, but he will not require a stint on Injured Reserve. Still, the 24-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks, which has made him a drop candidate in shallower leagues in the midst of a frustrating season. The former first-rounder's rest-of-season outlook offers some hope with quarterback Kirk Cousins now in town, but fantasy managers will need to be patient while he recovers from surgery. In his first seven games with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggling to move the offense, Addison had just 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. In his absence, Jauan Jennings will have a chance to finally get going in his first year in Minnesota behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson, as will Myles Price and Tai Felton. Addison is rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues, but that number continues to drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings