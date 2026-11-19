Collin Murray-Boyles Enters Concussion Protocol
Nov 19, 2026, 5:46 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) will enter the league's protocol after leaving Wednesday's loss to Washington with what was initially called an illness. Murray-Boyles is averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks across 23.5 minutes per contest through 14 games in his second NBA season. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) already out, Toronto is thin at forward, leaving Jamison Battle in line to receive an expanded frontcourt role. Battle finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and one steal across 33 minutes in his last appearance against the Wizards on Wednesday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Reece Beekman Out vs. Bulls Friday with Right AC Joint Issue
Injury report ahead of our matchup against the Bulls.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 19, 2026
Reece Beekman - Out (right AC joint injury)
Justin Champagnie - Out (right foot surgery)
Tristan Vukčević - Out (left hip impingement)
Jamir Watkins - Out (left ACL repair/surgery)#ForTheDistrict | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/2c95ghHgh5
Nov 19, 2026, 5:41 PM ET
Kyle Kuzma Sidelined on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 19, 2026, 5:26 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) is unavailable for Thursday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right shoulder contusion. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Philadelphia. The 31-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 27.1 minutes per game through 15 contests this season. With Myles Turner (shoulder) also ruled out, Milwaukee's frontcourt will be shorthanded. Nate Ament, Kel'el Ware, and Jericho Sims could see extended minutes, giving them potential streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jock Landale Out Friday vs. Charlotte Due to Toe Injury
FWIW -- Jock Landale's injury listing did change.— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 19, 2026
From what I've heard, he had multiple issues at the same time and the toe is now the one most hampering him from playing, so they changed the listing. https://t.co/uUS5M8VFLt
Nov 19, 2026, 5:21 PM ET
Dylan Harper Sidelined Multiple Weeks With Left-Hip Strain
Andrew Lennox
Nov 19, 2026, 5:09 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (hip) has been diagnosed with a left hip rotator strain, avoiding a more serious injury. Harper is expected to miss one to three weeks, depending on his rehab progress, per Charania. The 20-year-old slipped late in Tuesday's 105-93 loss to Detroit, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-14 shooting. He is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this campaign. Julian Champagnie is expected to enter the starting lineup, while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle should see additional minutes with Harper out. Devin Vassell could also receive more scoring opportunities, boosting his short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Cade Cunningham Probable vs. Raptors on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Pistons list Cade Cunningham (right knee soreness) as probable for tomorrow against the Raptors.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 19, 2026
Duncan Robinson (left quad strain), Ron Holland (left knee contusion) and Ebuka Okorie (left oblique strain) all remain out.
Nov 19, 2026, 4:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dylan Harper Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Keith Hernandez
After additional testing today, the Spurs officially diagnose Dylan Harper with left hip external rotator strain.— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 19, 2026
Best early estimate is a 2-to-3 week timetable for a return, although nothing set in stone.
All in all, a bullet dodged.
Nov 19, 2026, 3:03 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Paolo Banchero Targeting Return Within “a Couple of Weeks”
Keith Hernandez
New for @orlandosports: #Magic star Paolo Banchero shares the latest on his ankle injury recovery:— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 19, 2026
“…. I don’t know when,” Banchero said in the locker room Wednesday night about a return. “But hopefully within the next couple of weeks.”
More inside: https://t.co/FatWQS7CYX
Nov 19, 2026, 9:42 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Robert Williams III Ruled Out Thursday Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 8:40 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (rest) will sit out Thursday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams played both ends of Portland's back-to-back in Minnesota earlier this week, and the Blazers have continued to manage his workload after previous absences tied to his left knee and rest. The 29-year-old is averaging 6.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 64.7 percent from the field in 12 games. His absence should leave Donovan Clingan with a little more room to operate inside, while Yang Hansen could pick up some of the leftover minutes. Williams' next opportunity to return comes Saturday against the Knicks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Deni Avdija Iffy Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 8:23 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to left foot soreness. The issue cost him Tuesday's 106-105 loss to Minnesota, his first absence of the season, after he posted 27 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes on Monday. Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.1 threes per game, leaving plenty of production to replace if he sits again. Jayson Kent started Tuesday, while Jrue Holiday supplied 23 points off the bench. With Toumani Camara (abdomen) also questionable, both could remain busy Thursday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Toumani Camara Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 8:00 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (abdomen) is questionable for Thursday's road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to abdominal soreness. Camara played both ends of Portland's back-to-back in Minnesota but shot just 5-for-26 from the field and 2-for-15 from three across the two losses. He did salvage 10 points and eight rebounds Tuesday. Deni Avdija (left foot) is also questionable after missing that contest, leaving Portland thin on the wing. Sidy Cissoko and Jayson Kent both started Tuesday and would be candidates for another bump in minutes if Camara and Avdija are unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jonathan Kuminga Questionable for Thursday Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 7:55 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a right shoulder contusion. He missed Tuesday's 106-105 win over Portland after leaving Monday's game late, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes. Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes while Anthony Edwards (right knee) remains sidelined. Cody Williams drew the start Tuesday but went 0-for-3 in 13 minutes, while Trey Lyles logged nearly 31 minutes. If Kuminga remains out, Lyles should have the better chance to pick up another sizable chunk of frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Topic Exits with Left-Hip Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 7:49 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (hip) did not return to Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Atlanta because of left hip soreness, according to USA Today's Clemente Almanza. Topic recorded one assist and one turnover in just five minutes before exiting. The 21-year-old only made his season debut Nov. 13 after recovering from offseason back surgery, so another injury concern is poorly timed as Oklahoma City works him back into the rotation. If Topic misses Friday against New Orleans, Bennett Stirtz could see additional backcourt minutes, while Aday Mara should continue getting touches after handing out eight assists Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Alex Caruso Exits with Right-Hip Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 19, 2026, 7:42 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) did not return to Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Atlanta because of right hip soreness, according to USA Today's Clemente Almanza. Caruso posted five points, one assist, and one steal in nine minutes before exiting. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes, with his defensive production remaining his main fantasy draw. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) sidelined, another Caruso absence Friday against New Orleans could leave Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell with more backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Set to Make Season Debut Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 10:05 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs after an eight-month recovery from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. The 23-year-old averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes across 41 games as a rookie. Niederhauser will likely be eased back into action, leaving Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson with the larger center roles initially. His rim protection gives him some upside if his workload grows, but his fantasy value should remain limited until Los Angeles starts extending his minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Jaylen Brown to be Re-Evaluated This Weekend
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this weekend, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim, with no firm timetable yet for his return. Brown strained his left hamstring late in Monday's 135-123 win over Brooklyn, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. The former Finals MVP is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. Brown's status for Saturday against Milwaukee remains uncertain, leaving Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe positioned for additional offensive responsibility if he remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Dylan Harper Sidelined Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:35 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers due to left hip soreness, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Harper slipped late in Tuesday's 105-93 loss to Detroit and is expected to undergo further evaluation Thursday. The 20-year-old finished that game with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-14 shooting and is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. Julian Champagnie is expected to enter the starting lineup, while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle should handle more of the creation, and Devin Vassell could see a bump in shot volume with Harper sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Paolo Banchero Still Without a Timeline for Return
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:27 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) continues to make progress from his right high ankle sprain, but head coach Sean Sweeney said there is "no timeline right now" for his return, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Wednesday marked Banchero's 12th straight absence since he was injured Oct. 23 against Minnesota. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists across his first two games. Franz Wagner has carried a larger offensive load without him, including 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists Monday against Boston. Wagner should remain heavily involved until Banchero is cleared, though his usage could ease once Orlando's top scorer returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Jaxson Hayes Cleared to Return Wednesday Against the Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:20 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing two games with a left knee strain. Hayes last played Friday against Houston, posting 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes before exiting. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 12 appearances this season. His return gives Utah another option in a frontcourt still missing Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee). Mo Bamba is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound performance, so Hayes may need to work his way back into his usual workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Leaves Wednesday's Game with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:03 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. It is the second time this month that illness has sidelined the 21-year-old after he also missed the Nov. 9 game against Memphis. Murray-Boyles entered Wednesday averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in his second NBA season. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) already out, Toronto is thin at forward, leaving Jamison Battle and other reserve wings in line for additional minutes if Murray-Boyles remains unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Alperen Sengun Exits with Eye Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:52 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (eye) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers after taking a shot to the face from Aaron Nesmith in the second quarter. Sengun left with seven points, seven rebounds, and one assist before heading to the locker room. The two-time All-Star entered Wednesday averaging 22.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season. Steven Adams opened the second half in his place and would be in line for a larger rebounding role if Sengun is unable to return Friday against Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar