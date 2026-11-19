Gavin Brindley Limited to Handful of Minutes Wednesday
Nov 19, 2026, 9:22 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Gavin Brindley (upper body) made an early exit against Utah on Wednesday, Corey Masisak of the Denver Post reports. He left the game in the first period after a crushing hit from Mammoth forward Jack McBain, logging just 2:38 of ice time. It's unlikely that Brindley will be able to play Thursday against Anaheim. While it's never good to see players getting hurt, Brindley's absence won't be a big blow for the Avalanche. He hasn't been a regular in the lineup, skating in just seven games. Brindley has recorded one assist, five SOG, and eight hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Corey MasisakComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Zachary Bolduc Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:16 AM ETMontreal Canadiens winger Zachary Bolduc (upper body) didn't finish Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey. He left the game in the second period after logging 12:34 of ice time. Montreal completes a back-to-back on Thursday against Carolina, and Bolduc will be a doubt for that contest. The 23-year-old has appeared in 22 games this season, totaling nine points (six goals, three assists), 34 SOG, and 35 hits. If Bolduc is unavailable Thursday, the Canadiens will likely insert Florian Xhekaj into the lineup as his replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tyler Myers Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:58 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Tyler Myers (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports. Myers wasn't in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday after suffering an upper-body injury last weekend in a contest against Florida. Luckily for the Stars, Miro Heiskanen rejoined the lineup. Although Myers is very limited offensively, recording two assists in 20 games, Dallas will miss his physical presence. The 6-foot-8 blue-liner has recorded 36 blocks and 17 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Heika
John Marino Ditches Non-Contact Jersey
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:49 PM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman John Marino (upper body) skated in a regular jersey Wednesday morning, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey Writers reports. This suggests Marino has been cleared for contact and is nearing his return. The 29-year-old hasn't played for a month due to an upper-body injury. Marino had a strong start to the season, tallying five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games. Utah's blue line is also without Nate Schmidt (upper body), creating playing opportunities for Zac Jones and Nick DeSimone.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Brandon Hagel Out Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:38 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) is day-to-day, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hagel was a late scratch on Tuesday against Washington due to a lower-body injury. He exited the lineup as Tampa Bay's third-highest scorer. In 20 appearances, Hagel has produced 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists). Zemgus Girgensons (upper body) is also day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Edmonton. After losing Conor Geekie (upper body) at the start of the week, the Lightning may need to tweak the forward group again.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
Jonas Siegenthaler Questionable Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:31 PM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Montreal after missing the morning skate. Several Devils players have dealt with illness this season, and now Siegenthaler has caught a bug. Vladislav Kolyachonok will be on standby to replace Siegenthaler and will participate in the warm-up. Siegenthaler has recorded a team-high 33 blocks in 21 games this season. Offensively, he won't be a big loss, as he's managed just three assists and eight SOG. Even if Kolyachonok doesn't play on Wednesday, he could see more action in the coming weeks until Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New Jersey Devils
William Wallinder Won't Play Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDetroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (upper body) will sit out Wednesday's game against Boston, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. He joins fellow blue-liner Albert Johansson (undisclosed) on the shelf, giving Jacob Bernard-Docker a chance to make his season debut. Wallinder is day-to-day and isn't expected to be out long-term. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 16 SOG, 26 blocks, and 17 hits in 16 games. After Wednesday night, the Red Wings won't play again until Saturday, giving Wallinder ample time to recover from his upper-body issue.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ansar Khan
Connor Bedard Evaluated for Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:12 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is under evaluation for a shoulder injury, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Blackhawks captain was hurt in Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, and it was initially believed he had injured his right wrist or arm. Unfortunately, Bedard is dealing with another shoulder issue. Last season, Bedard missed a month with a right shoulder injury, and he needed surgery on his left shoulder this offseason. Sources told ESPN that Bedard is expected to have the option to decide if or when to proceed with surgery, potentially waiting until the offseason to address the issue.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Johnathan Kovacevic Out 4-6 Weeks With High-Ankle Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) will be out for 4-6 weeks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He has already missed a pair of games, and it was revealed that Kovacevic was dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Last week, the Devils placed Kovacevic on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10, when he last played. Kovacevic has recorded two assists, 10 SOG, eight blocks, and 13 hits in 13 games. Declan Chisholm has had a larger role without Kovacevic, but he isn't a player who can make a fantasy impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Anthony Mantha to Miss One Month After Throat Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (throat) is expected to miss one month after undergoing surgery, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He suffered a rare injury on Nov. 7 when Mantha took a high stick to his throat against the Islanders, causing a fracture. A week ago, the team announced Mantha was placed on long-term Injured Reserve. The well-traveled forward has notched 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first 17 games with the Devils. With Mantha out, Lenni Hameenaho has gotten a first look this season, producing four points (two goals, two assists) in two games. The 22-year-old has been incredibly productive so far, but these numbers clearly aren't sustainable, especially with Hameenaho seeing only fourth-line minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Kiefer Sherwood Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:41 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Kiefer Sherwood (arm) is considered week-to-week, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Sherwood injured his right arm on Sunday against Calgary. He doesn't need surgery but could be out until December. In 23 outings, Sherwood has logged eight points (two goals, six assists), 40 SOG, and a league-high 115 hits. The Sharks are also without Igor Chernyshov (upper body), creating a spot in the lineup for Gaudette. While Gaudette has scored in two of the last three games, he lacks fantasy appeal due to his fourth-line role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
Connor Bedard Makes Early Exit Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:31 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard suffered an apparent right-hand injury in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto. Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Paul struck Bedard's hand with his stick during a faceoff attempt in the third period. Bedard, who missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury, will be evaluated on Wednesday. The Blackhawks captain scored his team's third goal on Tuesday night to extend his point streak to four games. He's finished scoreless just twice in 15 games, totaling 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists). Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell are candidates for increased roles if Bedard misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mammoth Place Nick Schmaltz on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:21 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) was moved to Injured Reserve, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. Schmaltz is set to miss his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night against Colorado. With Schmaltz on the shelf, Utah has lost one of its top scorers. The 30-year-old has tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. Schmaltz's absence has given Vincent Trocheck an opportunity on the first line. He found the back of the net in Monday's loss to Vancouver, but that's his only point in five games, showing Trocheck's offensive production has stagnated despite his expanded role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Thomas Chabot Exits Late Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:12 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's clash against Winnipeg, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. The Senators captain went to the locker room after blocking a shot late in the game. He returned to the bench before the end but didn't log another shift. Fantasy managers should consider Chabot questionable for Thursday's tilt against Philadelphia. In his first year as captain, Chabot has made 17 appearances, registering 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 32 SOG, and 40 blocks. He's been on the score sheet in seven of his last eight outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Brandon Hagel Out, Anthony Cirelli Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:43 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, but center Anthony Cirelli (lower body) is ready to return, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. The Lightning will also have Brayden Point (undisclosed) back against Washington, helping offset the loss of Hagel. Cirelli has been on the shelf for two games. He should slot back into the second-line center role and be an option on the power play. Hagel is considered day-to-day, so he could be back later in the week when Tampa Bay takes on Edmonton and Buffalo.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Erik Gustafsson Ready to Face Bruins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:33 PM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against Boston, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He will end a three-game absence, having recently dealt with an undisclosed injury. Gustafsson will add offensive ability to L.A.'s blue line. He boasts six points (one goal, five assists) through 13 appearances. The 34-year-old has posted three assists in his last two outings. He's part of the first power-play unit, adding even more fantasy appeal to Gustafsson. At even strength, Gustafsson will skate alongside Brandt Clarke. Cody Ceci will make room in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Morgan Rielly Returns Against Blackhawks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:25 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) will return to action Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has shaken off a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for four games. Rielly was hurt when he had started to play his best hockey of the season. The 32-year-old has notched eight assists in his last eight games. In total, Rielly has delivered 12 assists in 18 outings this season. He's still without a goal despite putting 21 pucks on net. Rielly's return will send Dakota Mermis to the press box. The Maple Leafs will pair him with Troy Stecher to start the game, and Rielly is expected to work with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Denver Barkey Cleared to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (illness) will rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Barkey woke up unwell on Sunday and missed Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Edmonton. It would have been hugely disappointing for the youngster after scoring twice in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Columbus. Barkey has four goals and six assists in 19 games, tied for fourth in scoring on the Flyers' squad. He will accompany Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett on the second line and join the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Miro Heiskanen Set to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:16 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) will return on Tuesday after a five-game absence against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will slot into the lineup as Tyler Myers' (upper body) replacement. Heiskanen has demonstrated hot form this season, recording 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 26 SOG, and 17 blocks in 15 games. With Heiskanen back, Thomas Harley must settle for a smaller role, moving down from the first defensive pairing and first power-play unit. Meanwhile, Esa Lindell will lose his spot on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brayden Point Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:13 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (undisclosed) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Washington, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. This suggests he will jump back into action after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the Lightning moved Conor Geekie (undisclosed) to Injured Reserve. Point has tallied five goals and 11 assists in 17 games this season. He's in great form, having recorded three multi-point games over his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Out for Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:11 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game on Tuesday against Florida, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. He's dealing with an undisclosed health issue, and it's unclear when Nugent-Hopkins can return. The 16-year veteran has been stellar this season, posting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games. His exit from the lineup has boosted the fantasy value of Colton Dach, who stepped into the second-line center role Sunday against Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Michaels