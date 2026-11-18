Bhayshul Tuten Limited on Wednesday
Nov 18, 2026, 6:20 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Fellow RBs Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) and LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring) were also limited, but all three backs should be available this Sunday when the team takes on the New York Giants on the road. The 23-year-old Tuten has been battling ankle and foot injuries for the last couple of weeks, but he has not missed any time, and he has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last four contests. The 23-year-old is having a breakout campaign in 2026 as Jacksonville's clear RB1, carrying the football 148 times for 609 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 206 yards and three receiving TDs on 20 targets in nine games played. In the last four games, the fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech has 66 rushing attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns while adding nine catches (10 targets) for 128 yards and an additional three touchdowns in the passing attack. The Jaguars' high-scoring offense has run through Tuten, so he should be started in all fantasy leagues in Week 11 in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
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Jake Ferguson Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:12 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ferguson is dealing with multiple injuries and did not play in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 on Sunday. The 27-year-old suffered a low-ankle sprain in the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and injured his knee in the Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, so he is more doubtful than questionable to suit up this Sunday when the Tennessee Titans come to town. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously stated that Ferguson would likely miss multiple weeks, so fantasy managers who have him rostered should keep him on their bench this week. Brevyn Spann-Ford should be Dallas' top pass-catching tight end for another week, but fantasy managers should be able to find better streaming TEs with upside. Spann-Ford caught one of three targets for 26 yards while the Cowboys put up 40 points this past Sunday. Ferguson does have four touchdown receptions this year, but otherwise he has underwhelmed with 19 receptions for 136 yards (7.2 yards per catch) on 27 targets. If he is ruled out this weekend, as expected, his next chance to play will come in Dallas' annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 26, against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Jaylen Waddle Logs Full Practice Wednesday
Wednesday's #LVvsDEN injury report:— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 18, 2026
📰 » https://t.co/7SGR4s5RfH pic.twitter.com/NqRFy4t69E
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 6:02 PM ET
Kyle Monangai Logs a Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:57 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Monangai has not played for the Bears since Week 4 due to turf-toe and right-thumb injuries, but he said on Sunday that he is "on track" to return this Sunday for the team's Week 11 contest at home against the New Orleans Saints. Before suffering multiple injuries early in the year, Monangai was on a tear with 60 carries for 324 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns as the bruising between-the-tackles complement to lead back D'Andre Swift. He should be picked up immediately off the waiver wire if he is still available in your league because of his lengthy injury absence. Swift will continue to lead Chicago's backfield, but the impending return of Monangai will certainly lower his fantasy ceiling and floor on a weekly basis. Monangai should be considered an RB2/3 in his return to action for Week 11 against the Saints, although he will carry more risk in his first game back if he sees more of a limited workload as he is eased back in. RotoBaller has Monangai listed as the No. 26 fantasy RB this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks Limited Wednesday
Wednesday’s Injury Report#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/t9BkuSfxgx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 18, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 5:53 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Limited, Jauan Jennings Full on Wednesday
The #Vikings first injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/Njv90WAFtQ— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 18, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 5:51 PM ET
Luther Burden III Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Burden suffered a scary concussion near the end of the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but thankfully, he had the team's bye to rest up and has since cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 22-year-old's ability to practice in full means that he should be ready to play in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, barring a setback with his head injury later this week. The former second-rounder from Missouri will be looking to score a touchdown for the fourth straight game this weekend after catching 18 of his 23 targets for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, all wins over the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Buccaneers. The Bears have a lot of mouths to feed in a crowded offense, but Burden gives fantasy managers big-play ability and a high-end ceiling because of his speed in space in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. He already has more touchdowns (four) and receptions (49) than he had in 15 games as a rookie, and he is close to surpassing his yardage total in just nine games in his sophomore campaign. Burden should be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Tyjae Spears Does Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) returned from a knee injury in last week's loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is back on the Week 11 injury report and was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Spears has been a regular on the team's injury report since Week 6 due to a knee injury, and it remains to be seen if he suffered a setback or if the Titans are giving him extra rest as the team prepares for their meeting with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. In his return in Week 10 against the Jags, Spears played only 28% of the offensive snaps and handled four carries for 28 yards while catching his only target for no gain in the passing game. With fewer opportunities in the passing game this year as a receiver out of the backfield while also dealing with injuries, Spears has not been a reliable RB3/flex option in PPR leagues for fantasy managers at all. He comes into Week 11 action with only 22 carries for 94 yards and no touchdowns on the ground, while adding 16 catches on 18 targets for 75 yards as a receiver without a touchdown. The matchup against the Cowboys is a very nice one, but Spears should still be viewed as a shaky RB3/flex option on Sunday if he is active. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 39 fantasy RB for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Carnell Tate Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:22 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Tate is back on the practice field for the first time since Week 7, and he is trending in the right direction to return to action in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury. He will have two more days to upgrade to a full practice, otherwise, he could draw a questionable tag going into the weekend. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State was quarterback Cam Ward's go-to target through the air before his shoulder injury, and that should especially be the case when he returns with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out for the rest of the season. In his first seven NFL games, Tate produced 34 catches for 414 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown. He should have a high target share when he returns as Tennessee's clear WR1, and he will pretty much be a must-start in most fantasy lineups against the struggling Cowboys defense if he is active this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
David Montgomery Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for TNF
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:14 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced in full for a third straight day on Wednesday and has been removed from the Week 11 injury report, according to the team. Montgomery will make his return in Thursday night's divisional contest against the Indianapolis Colts after missing the last four games. It is good timing, too, as Woody Marks has been officially ruled out after suffering a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. It is unclear how many snaps the Texans will allow Montgomery to play in his first game back, but the only other RBs on the team's active roster right now are Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale. Before going down with a groin injury, the 29-year-old Montgomery was in a timeshare with Marks, handling 52 rushing attempts for 138 yards (career-low 2.7 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns while adding seven catches for 67 yards and another score in five games. Both of his rushing TDs came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he was incredibly inefficient with his opportunities. If Monty does not face a workload restriction and is Houston's clear lead back on Thursday in a good matchup with Indy, he will have RB2 upside in fantasy football. He had 11 carries for 33 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in the Sept. 27 win over the Colts on the road.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
DeVonta Smith Back at Practice Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Smith has played in just one game since Week 3 due to a lingering hamstring injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return to the field in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old has been productive when active this season, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, the offensive environment around Smith in Philadelphia is very shaky, as he will likely be catching passes from unproven quarterback Joe Milton III upon his return. While Smith's profile carries definite risk, he also profiles as the clear top option in the Eagles' passing game and should be viewed as a low-end fantasy WR2 if he's active in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
De'Zhaun Stribling Spotted Doing Side Work at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was spotted doing side work during his team's practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Stribling has been on Injured Reserve since suffering an ankle injury very early in his first NFL game in Week 1. While the 49ers have yet to open Stribling's practice window, he could be in line for a late-season return at some point. Across 15 games at Ole Miss in 2025, the 23-year-old recorded 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns. If he's able to get on the field in 2026, Stribling could be a higher-upside pass-catcher for San Francisco than veteran wideouts Deebo Samuel Sr. and Keenan Allen, who currently profile as the team's complementary options behind WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles). In deeper leagues, Stribling remains a potential stash candidate for fantasy managers to monitor on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Bryce Young Dealing with Sore Foot, Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (foot) is battling a sore foot, but was listed as a full participant in his team's walkthrough on Wednesday, per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. It does not appear that Young's availability is in question for Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but fantasy managers should still be aware that his health may be somewhat compromised. Across nine games this season, Young has completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 2,397 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His production has dropped off after a hot start to the season, as he's averaged just 212 passing yards per game while throwing five total touchdowns and four interceptions since Week 7. Young profiles as a high-end QB2 for fantasy managers against Baltimore in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Panthers Believe Jonathon Brooks Will Be Ready to Return from IR in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he believes running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) will be ready to return from Injured Reserve in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte. Brooks has been sidelined since Week 2 after undergoing core muscle surgery. The 23-year-old has had an injury-ravaged NFL career to this point, appearing in just five games across three seasons since being selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 draft. Upon his return, Brooks could take some work away from Panthers RB1 Chuba Hubbard, who has averaged 21.3 touches per game in 2026. Brooks is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role right away, but he could be worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: WCNC Charlotte - Nick Carboni
Darren Waller Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:18 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The severity of Waller's knee issue is unclear, but it appears his availability for Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could be in question. Across nine games in 2026, the 34-year-old has recorded 25 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 39 targets. Waller logged a season-high eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, but he followed that up with just a two-catch performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (knee) also missed practice on Wednesday, so the team could be very shorthanded at the position on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Vikings Hope T.J. Hockenson Can Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 4:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (chest, wrist) could return Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Wednesday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expected Hockenson back at practice this week. Hockenson was hurt against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Minnesota listed him as a nonparticipant on last Wednesday's estimated report, and he missed Thursday and Friday's practices before being ruled out against the Green Bay Packers. A return would reunite him with Kirk Cousins, who made his first start since rejoining Minnesota in the 30-10 win at Green Bay. Cousins threw a 20-yard touchdown to Gavin Bartholomew, who played 53 offensive snaps and caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Hockenson's absence. Hockenson had four catches in each of his last three games before sitting out, totaling 126 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games with Cousins in 2023, Hockenson led Minnesota with 68 targets and turned them into 53 catches for 478 yards and three touchdowns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Chuba Hubbard Sits Out Practice on Wednesday for Rest
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was given a rest day on Wednesday and did not participate in practice, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Hubbard also rested on Wednesday of last week, so he should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 958 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 192 touches across nine games. He's also handled a monster workload, logging at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games. As long as Hubbard is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against Baltimore.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Woody Marks to Miss Thursday With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:54 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) will miss Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Marks entered the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had 12 carries for 50 yards and a 15-yard reception before leaving the game. Houston listed him as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday. He handled 52 carries for 192 yards across the previous three games while David Montgomery was sidelined with a groin injury. Montgomery is expected back Thursday, per Wilson, after being listed as full on Houston's estimated Monday report and again Tuesday. Emari Demercado ran seven times for 16 yards against Cleveland, and Dare Ogunbowale carried once for two yards. Marks scored on one of his five carries and caught a pass for six yards in Houston's first meeting with the Colts in Week 3. Houston has 10 days between games after Thursday, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting on Nov. 29.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr. to Miss Thursday's Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:39 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Harrison was limited last Wednesday and missed the final two practices before Houston ruled him out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday, putting him in line to miss a second straight game. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals in October. He has six catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games with Houston, including two catches for 20 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in his last appearance. Quarterback C.J. Stroud leaned on Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson against Cleveland, targeting them a combined 25 times. Collins caught nine of his 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Hutchinson turned nine targets into four catches for 58 yards and a score. Tank Dell caught three of his four targets for 21 yards, and Kayshon Boutte went without a catch on his lone target.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Expected to Return Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:25 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is expected to return Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Montgomery has missed four games since he was injured against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He practiced fully last Friday and was listed as questionable before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Houston listed him as a full participant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday. Wilson also reports that Woody Marks (concussion) will miss Thursday's game, putting Montgomery in line to lead the backfield in his first game since Oct. 11. Montgomery ran 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards when Houston faced Indianapolis in Week 3. He reached 20 carries in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, his season high. The Colts have allowed 131.1 rushing yards per game through Week 10. Montgomery's chance to lead Houston in carries makes him a flex option if active, with Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale also available in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Spencer Shrader Remains Solid Option Despite Team's Struggles
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETIndianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader is still a quality fantasy kicker option even though his team has struggled to move the ball a ton this season. He has made 23 of his 25 field goals and is 19-of-20 on his extra points, so he's making nearly every kick he attempts. There's only been one game in which Shrader didn't get a field goal attempt, and he's attempted an extra point in every contest as well. In Week 11, he will go up against Houston, whom he is facing for the second time this season. Back in Week 3, Shrader made four field goals and an extra point in a rare win for Indy. Things might not go as well in Week 11, but he's still listed as K11 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN