Woody Marks Remains Out on Tuesday
Nov 17, 2026, 5:19 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) missed a second straight day of practice on Tuesday due to a concussion that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has already said that it is unlikely that Marks will be able to suit up for Thursday night's divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts, so fantasy managers should have already moved the 25-year-old second-year back to their bench. The good news for the Texans is that David Montgomery (groin) is trending toward making his return after a four-game absence. Monty has been a full participant in the first two practices of the week. Marks' next chance to return will come in a Week 12 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if he can clear the concussion protocol by then. Houston's rushing attack has been pretty lackluster so far in 2026, with Marks averaging 3.7 yards per carry on 107 rushing attempts for 391 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played while adding 16 catches on 22 targets for 113 yards in the passing game. In the four games with Montgomery sidelined, Marks had 64 carries for 242 yards and no touchdowns while catching just five passes for 59 yards through the air. When Marks returns, he will have a lower fantasy ceiling and floor as an RB3/flex with Montgomery back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
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David Montgomery Practices in Full on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:10 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced in full for the second straight day on Tuesday. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Montgomery, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, is "trending in the right direction" to play on Thursday night against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. The 29-year-old has now put in three straight full practice sessions, dating back to last Friday, and he looks to be good to go for the Week 11 tilt against Indy, although fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if he is officially removed from the final injury report. Meanwhile, Woody Marks (concussion) is not expected to play after suffering a concussion in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite missing the last four games, Monty could be primed to immediately take over the Texans' lead-back role this week in a good matchup, making him at least an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers. The former Detroit Lions running back had two rushing scores in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he is also averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on his 52 rushing attempts through five games in his first season in Houston. In the first meeting against the Colts on Sept. 27, Monty had 11 rushing attempts for just 33 yards while catching both of his targets for 15 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Dolphins Sign Kicker Daniel Carlson to Practice Squad
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 5:00 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins have signed kicker Daniel Carlson to their practice squad, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Miami released former kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed two field goals and an extra point in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Carlson appears very likely to be elevated to the active roster as Miami's starting kicker in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Carlson appeared in seven games with the New Orleans Saints before being released earlier this season, converting eight of 12 field-goal attempts and 16 of 18 extra-point tries. The 31-year-old does have a track record as a more successful kicker, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and 2022. However, he should remain off the radar of fantasy managers while kicking for a Miami team that does not project to score many points down the stretch of the season.--Will Brady
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons
Titans Sign Xavier Restrepo to the Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Xavier Restrepo to their active roster from their practice squad, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Restrepo will take the roster spot of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. Restrepo was elevated from the practice squad for Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and recorded three catches for 31 yards on three targets. In four career NFL games across two seasons, the 24-year-old has hauled in six catches for 72 yards on 10 targets. Tennessee could be getting back WR1 Carnell Tate (shoulder) in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, if both Robinson and Tate remain sidelined, Restrepo could be a desperation wide receiver streamer in very deep fantasy leagues in a favorable matchup against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Eagles Sign Jaydon Blue to Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:36 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jaydon Blue to their active roster, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Blue has spent most of the season on Philadelphia's practice squad, but he was elevated for the team's last two games before their Week 10 bye. In those two games, Blue recorded just one touch. While Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has battled nagging injuries for much of 2026, he should be healthier coming out of the bye week and profiles as the team's clear RB1. However, the 2-7 Eagles could also look to give Blue a larger share of the touches down the stretch of the season. In deeper fantasy leagues, Blue could be worth stashing in a bench spot just in case his role in Philadelphia's offense changes.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Wan'Dale Robinson Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) has been placed on Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Robinson suffered an ankle injury during Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will now sideline him through at least Week 14. Across nine games this season, the 25-year-old has recorded 38 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 54 targets. While Robinson is averaging a highly inefficient 5.0 yards per target, he saw at least six targets in four consecutive games before getting hurt against Jacksonville. The Titans could get rookie wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) back in Week 11, but the team is still currently shorthanded at wide receiver. With Robinson sidelined, Titans wideouts Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Xavier Restrepo could see larger workloads.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jayden Daniels Could Be Poised for a Big Close to the 2026 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 64.8% of his pass attempts for 1,499 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 25-year-old has been respectable as a passer, but his true fantasy value comes from his legs, as he's rushed for 280 yards and two scores on 42 attempts. Daniels battled through another injury scare after dislocating his elbow in Week 2, but he was able to return to the field in Week 5 and has stayed healthy since. While Daniels has generally been less aggressive as a rusher since returning, he logged a season-high 11 carries and also tossed a season-high three touchdown passes in Washington's Week 10 win over the New York Giants. If the third-year QB can rediscover his rushing efficiency down the stretch, he could be in line for a monster close to the year.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Practices for Second Straight Day Tuesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 4:16 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) practiced Tuesday for the second straight day, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Monangai said after Monday's session that he was on track to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing five games. He was limited on Friday of Week 9 in his first practice since the injury and was inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two days later after being listed as questionable. Monangai hurt his toe and thumb against the New York Jets in Week 4, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries. He had exactly 10 carries in each of Chicago's first three games, with D'Andre Swift getting between 16 and 20. Swift topped 20 carries twice during the five games Monangai missed. Head coach Ben Johnson has called Monangai a big part of the ground game and favors using both backs. If Chicago goes back to that early-season split against New Orleans, Monangai could be a flex option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Cam Skattebo Re-Emerging as a Must-Start Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:09 PM ETAcross eight games in 2026, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has recorded 616 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 130 touches. The 24-year-old battled through a rough patch earlier in the year, when fumble issues led to his benching in New York's Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, Skattebo bounced back from the benching in a major way. Across his last two games played, the second-year rusher has logged 243 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 39 touches. Skattebo's resurgence has also coincided with the Giants' move to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, who forces defenses to respect his rushing ability and takes defensive attention away from Skattebo. As long as he stays healthy, Skattebo looks like the clear workhorse back in New York and profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dohnte Meyers Is a Deep-League Waiver Stash for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:59 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins left with injuries. The Bengals gave Meyers two targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. He caught both for 20 yards, including his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Joe Burrow before halftime. Higgins appeared to favor his left leg after a catch late in the first half. Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins came out of the game fine. Meyers played 28 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh. Colbie Young, who is listed behind Higgins on the depth chart, played 29 and went without a target. Meyers is rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in 14-team PPR leagues as insurance behind Higgins and Chase. Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Andrei Iosivas (thumb), Cincinnati's third receiver before going on injured reserve, practiced in full Thursday and Friday before being ruled out against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Enters Week 11 With a Heavier Passing Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has averaged 35 pass attempts and 284.8 passing yards in four starts since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 6. He averaged 27.5 attempts and 203.5 yards in his first two games, leaving the second in the fourth quarter. He's also gone from 7.4 to 8.1 yards per attempt. Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. He has 38 rushing yards and zero rushing scores since returning, so the extra passing work matters more to his fantasy production. Williams threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns before the bye against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFL with 16 interceptions. All four of his interceptions since returning came in that game. The New Orleans Saints visit Chicago on Sunday after allowing 276 passing yards per game over their last four. They have four interceptions and 26 sacks in nine games. Williams took just one sack in each of his last two starts. He's a Week 11 QB1 in 12-team, single-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
49ers Reportedly Sought a Second-Round Pick for Mac Jones
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones stayed put at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Pat McAfee said the 49ers were looking for a second-round pick for Jones. Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that general manager John Lynch told the Minnesota Vikings it would take a second-rounder plus additional compensation. Minnesota ended up acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. McAfee noted how much the 49ers value Jones, who won five of his eight starts last season while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy. Jones finished his first year in Kyle Shanahan's offense with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 appearances, including a 319-yard, three-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams. Purdy has started all nine games for San Francisco this season, and Jones has yet to attempt a pass. Jones is a bench stash for Purdy managers in deeper superflex leagues. He signed a two-year deal with San Francisco in March 2025 and is due to become a free agent after this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat McAfee
Mike Evans Could Take Part in a Walkthrough This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:28 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) could take part in a walkthrough later this week even if he sits out Wednesday's practice, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Lombardi sees the trip to Colorado Springs as a sign the 49ers want to give Evans a chance to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Evans was due to join the team that night and that he hoped to get him back on the practice field this week. Evans sat out all three practices before the Dallas game and has missed three straight games since aggravating his Achilles tendinitis against Washington in Week 6. He caught three passes for 94 yards before leaving that game in the second quarter, one week after catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. The 49ers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fantasy managers planning to wait for inactives should have a receiver from Sunday night or Monday night available to swap in.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Lombardi
Isaac TeSlaa's Red-Zone Looks Lift His Week 11 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa drew two red-zone targets from Jared Goff in the first half against the New England Patriots, one more than he had in Detroit's previous three games combined. He turned the first into a diving 12-yard touchdown, his first of the season, and Goff went back to him from the three-yard line just before halftime. TeSlaa finished Week 10 with two catches for 19 yards on five targets, his highest target total since Week 4. Those scoring chances make him worth a bench spot in 14-team PPR leagues heading into Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His snap count rose from 31 against the Miami Dolphins to 46 against New England. He stayed on the field with the reserves in the fourth quarter and caught a seven-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs on Detroit's final drive with the Lions up 35-10. TeSlaa had four catches for 95 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and has totaled four catches for 38 yards in five games since.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Makai Lemon Becoming a Top WR Option for Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, who was taken with the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of USC, got off to a slow start despite playing in at least 64% of the offensive snaps since the start of the regular season. But Lemon has slowly gotten more involved, and he has become a staple on offense going into the Week 10 bye due to multi-week injuries to both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Smith's and Wicks' statuses remain up in the air for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, so Lemon could come out of the bye as Philly's top wideout yet again. Since the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4, Lemon has had at least six targets, and he has had at least eight targets in each of the last three games. In the last three games, the 22-year-old has 19 catches on 26 targets for 185 yards and the first touchdown of his career. Even when Smith and Wicks return from their respective injuries, Lemon is expected to stay involved in the offense as they play out the string in a lost season now that quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the year. The additional good news is that Lemon showed a lot of chemistry with new QB Joe Milton III in his first start in the Week 9 loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rome Odunze Hoping to Maintain Momentum Coming Off the Bye
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:51 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze ranks as the No. 43 fantasy receiver with 8.3 half-PPR points per game through the first 10 weeks of the season, which has been a disappointment for fantasy managers when considering that the Bears rank seventh in points per game (26.8) so far in 2026. Odunze is coming off the team's Week 10 bye with some momentum, though, having caught four of his seven targets for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks like fellow receiver Luther Burden III will be good to go in Week 11 after suffering a concussion late in the Week 9 victory, but the main takeaway is that Odunze had three of his best games of the season leading into last week's bye. In the last three contests, he had exactly four catches in each game and at least 60 receiving yards, which is something that only happened once in the first six games of the year. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago's offense, but there is plenty of volume to go around, and Odunze has the potential to be much better in the second half, starting this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Remains Without a Clear Timeline to Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:32 PM ETArizona Sports' Tyler Drake reports on Tuesday that there is still no clear timeline for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner's (foot) return this year. A USA Today report earlier said that head coach Mike LaFleur said Conner was "trending well" and could return in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but LaFleur was actually referring to offensive lineman Jon Gaines (ankle), not Conner. The 31-year-old Conner has not played since suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3 last year, and he remains on IR as we head into Week 11 action. He will first need to rejoin the rest of the team at practice, which has yet to happen. Until then, there is a chance that Conner misses the entire 2026 campaign. Bam Knight returned in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after missing the previous week due to a concussion, splitting the backfield work with Tyler Allgeier. That setup should continue until rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is able to return from his own stint on IR. When/if Conner returns to the Cardinals in 2026, he will not be guaranteed a significant backfield role, especially if Love is back in the fold by then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Commanders Open 21-Day Window for Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:18 PM ETThe Washington Commanders have opened the 21-day window for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to John Keim of ESPN. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury for the past four games, and this is the first week that he is eligible to return. The 25-year-old second-year back from Arizona can now practice with the Commanders this week, but he must still be officially activated from IR by this Saturday if he is going to return on Monday night in Week 11 to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers will be in a difficult position with JCM if he is activated by Saturday's deadline, as he will still be a pretty risky RB3/flex option in his first game back while at risk of a limited snap count as he is eased back into the backfield. In Croskey-Merritt's absence, the Commanders have pieced things together with a combination of Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler, and both RBs could continue to be involved on Monday night if Croskey-Merritt is back. In the first five games of his second year in the NFL in 2026, JCM had 67 carries for 239 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns while adding five receptions for 40 yards through the air. He is Washington's clear lead back on early downs when fully healthy, which makes him a must-add if he is floating around on any waiver wires this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Vikings to Rotate Players in Mexico City to Deal With Altitude
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at altitude in Mexico City in Week 11, and the Vikings will not spend the week acclimating to the altitude, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. To ensure his players are ready for the conditions in Mexico City, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a plan to rotate his players to keep them fresh. "It's a tough place to play," Flores told reporters on Tuesday regarding the game in Mexico. "I think it's certainly taxing, you know, I think you're -- I think as a staff, we're already talking about, 'Hey, we're gonna have to rotate these guys and get, you know, everybody's gonna have to be ready to play.' And so, yeah, I mean, it's certainly something that we're going to have to deal with." It will be interesting to see which team has the advantage with their different strategies, and whether the Niners will be able to lean more heavily on their best players in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC. In terms of fantasy implications, he could mean more time on the sidelines for some of the Vikings' star players like receiver Justin Jefferson and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Courtland Sutton Working Back into Flex Conversation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDespite seeing encouraging usage for much of the season, the results were not there early for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but he comes out of his Week 10 bye playing at his most productive level of the year. After topping 25 receiving yards only once through Week 6, Sutton reached 45 yards in each of his last three games before the break, even finding the end zone for his second score of the year in a Week 9 win over the Panthers. While he no longer profiles as the red zone weapon that averaged almost nine receiving touchdowns from 2023 to 2025, Sutton is a reliable piece of the Broncos' offense, particularly with Jaylen Waddle still on the mend from a Week 9 concussion, and in a week with six NFL teams on bye, he offers usable flex appeal in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Table Set for Colston Loveland to Emerge as a Second-Half League-Winner
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:49 PM ETFollowing a slow start to the 2026 season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has posted at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games, and he comes out of the team's Week 10 bye as a potential second-half fantasy league winner. With Brock Bowers (ankle) dealing with a significant ankle injury and Trey McBride adjusting to life with rookie quarterback Carson Beck, Loveland has the opportunity to emerge as one of the most consistent playmakers at the position after playing as the fantasy TE4 while averaging 7.7 targets per game from Weeks 4 through 9. In Week 11, the Bears face a Saints defense that has ranked among the bottom 10 teams in the league at defending tight ends, presenting Loveland with the opportunity to be a true difference-maker in a week with six NFL teams on bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller