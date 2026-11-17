Makai Lemon Becoming a Top WR Option for Eagles
Nov 17, 2026, 3:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, who was taken with the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of USC, got off to a slow start despite playing in at least 64% of the offensive snaps since the start of the regular season. But Lemon has slowly gotten more involved, and he has become a staple on offense going into the Week 10 bye due to multi-week injuries to both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Smith's and Wicks' statuses remain up in the air for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, so Lemon could come out of the bye as Philly's top wideout yet again. Since the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4, Lemon has had at least six targets, and he has had at least eight targets in each of the last three games. In the last three games, the 22-year-old has 19 catches on 26 targets for 185 yards and the first touchdown of his career. Even when Smith and Wicks return from their respective injuries, Lemon is expected to stay involved in the offense as they play out the string in a lost season now that quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the year. The additional good news is that Lemon showed a lot of chemistry with new QB Joe Milton III in his first start in the Week 9 loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Rome Odunze Hoping to Maintain Momentum Coming Off the Bye
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:51 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze ranks as the No. 43 fantasy receiver with 8.3 half-PPR points per game through the first 10 weeks of the season, which has been a disappointment for fantasy managers when considering that the Bears rank seventh in points per game (26.8) so far in 2026. Odunze is coming off the team's Week 10 bye with some momentum, though, having caught four of his seven targets for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks like fellow receiver Luther Burden III will be good to go in Week 11 after suffering a concussion late in the Week 9 victory, but the main takeaway is that Odunze had three of his best games of the season leading into last week's bye. In the last three contests, he had exactly four catches in each game and at least 60 receiving yards, which is something that only happened once in the first six games of the year. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago's offense, but there is plenty of volume to go around, and Odunze has the potential to be much better in the second half, starting this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Remains Without a Clear Timeline to Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:32 PM ETArizona Sports' Tyler Drake reports on Tuesday that there is still no clear timeline for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner's (foot) return this year. A USA Today report earlier said that head coach Mike LaFleur said Conner was "trending well" and could return in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but LaFleur was actually referring to offensive lineman Jon Gaines (ankle), not Conner. The 31-year-old Conner has not played since suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3 last year, and he remains on IR as we head into Week 11 action. He will first need to rejoin the rest of the team at practice, which has yet to happen. Until then, there is a chance that Conner misses the entire 2026 campaign. Bam Knight returned in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after missing the previous week due to a concussion, splitting the backfield work with Tyler Allgeier. That setup should continue until rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is able to return from his own stint on IR. When/if Conner returns to the Cardinals in 2026, he will not be guaranteed a significant backfield role, especially if Love is back in the fold by then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Commanders Open 21-Day Window for Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:18 PM ETThe Washington Commanders have opened the 21-day window for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to John Keim of ESPN. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury for the past four games, and this is the first week that he is eligible to return. The 25-year-old second-year back from Arizona can now practice with the Commanders this week, but he must still be officially activated from IR by this Saturday if he is going to return on Monday night in Week 11 to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers will be in a difficult position with JCM if he is activated by Saturday's deadline, as he will still be a pretty risky RB3/flex option in his first game back while at risk of a limited snap count as he is eased back into the backfield. In Croskey-Merritt's absence, the Commanders have pieced things together with a combination of Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler, and both RBs could continue to be involved on Monday night if Croskey-Merritt is back. In the first five games of his second year in the NFL in 2026, JCM had 67 carries for 239 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns while adding five receptions for 40 yards through the air. He is Washington's clear lead back on early downs when fully healthy, which makes him a must-add if he is floating around on any waiver wires this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Vikings to Rotate Players in Mexico City to Deal With Altitude
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at altitude in Mexico City in Week 11, and the Vikings will not spend the week acclimating to the altitude, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. To ensure his players are ready for the conditions in Mexico City, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a plan to rotate his players to keep them fresh. "It's a tough place to play," Flores told reporters on Tuesday regarding the game in Mexico. "I think it's certainly taxing, you know, I think you're -- I think as a staff, we're already talking about, 'Hey, we're gonna have to rotate these guys and get, you know, everybody's gonna have to be ready to play.' And so, yeah, I mean, it's certainly something that we're going to have to deal with." It will be interesting to see which team has the advantage with their different strategies, and whether the Niners will be able to lean more heavily on their best players in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC. In terms of fantasy implications, he could mean more time on the sidelines for some of the Vikings' star players like receiver Justin Jefferson and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Courtland Sutton Working Back into Flex Conversation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDespite seeing encouraging usage for much of the season, the results were not there early for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but he comes out of his Week 10 bye playing at his most productive level of the year. After topping 25 receiving yards only once through Week 6, Sutton reached 45 yards in each of his last three games before the break, even finding the end zone for his second score of the year in a Week 9 win over the Panthers. While he no longer profiles as the red zone weapon that averaged almost nine receiving touchdowns from 2023 to 2025, Sutton is a reliable piece of the Broncos' offense, particularly with Jaylen Waddle still on the mend from a Week 9 concussion, and in a week with six NFL teams on bye, he offers usable flex appeal in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Table Set for Colston Loveland to Emerge as a Second-Half League-Winner
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:49 PM ETFollowing a slow start to the 2026 season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has posted at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games, and he comes out of the team's Week 10 bye as a potential second-half fantasy league winner. With Brock Bowers (ankle) dealing with a significant ankle injury and Trey McBride adjusting to life with rookie quarterback Carson Beck, Loveland has the opportunity to emerge as one of the most consistent playmakers at the position after playing as the fantasy TE4 while averaging 7.7 targets per game from Weeks 4 through 9. In Week 11, the Bears face a Saints defense that has ranked among the bottom 10 teams in the league at defending tight ends, presenting Loveland with the opportunity to be a true difference-maker in a week with six NFL teams on bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Clears Concussion Protocol
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:36 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion), who suffered a concussion on a violent hit late in the team's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to head coach Ben Johnson. Burden has been a significant piece of one of the league's most exciting offenses, leading the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, despite playing on only 59.3% of the Bears' offensive snaps. An expanded role coming out of the bye could lead to one of fantasy's highest ceilings, but even if things stay the course for Burden, he remains a borderline WR1, having scored in each of his last three games while averaging 94.5 receiving yards per game since Week 6.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zack Pearson
Marvin Harrison Jr. Unlikely to Play Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) missed his team's Week 10 loss to the Browns with a hamstring injury, and according to team reporter Aaron Wilson, he is not expected to return for a divisional clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. A former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison has played in three games since being acquired by the Texans in a mid-season trade, averaging two receptions for 20 yards, while finding the end zone once. In a deep wide receiver room led by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, Harrison's eventual return will still require him to overcome significant target competition in a supporting role, and a case can be made that he is no longer worth holding onto in shallower leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks Not Expected to Play Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter suffering a concussion in his team's Week 10 loss to the Browns, Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) is not expected to play in a Thursday night divisional matchup with the Colts. Following his exit on Sunday, Houston leaned on veteran Emari Demercado, with Dare Ogunbowale also seeing work after spending most of the year on special teams. Offseason acquisition David Montgomery (groin) has missed the past four games with a groin injury, but after a week of limited practice participation in Week 10, he logged a full practice on Monday and was seen taking part in drills again on Tuesday. While the Colts have struggled to defend the run for much of the year, the Texans have had similar difficulties establishing consistency on the ground, and even should Montgomery have the backfield to himself, he is unlikely to make a fantasy impact without returning to the end zone for the first time since Week 1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Bo Nix Heating Up After Slow Start to 2026 Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 1:01 PM ETAfter a slow start to the 2026 season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has found a rhythm. In his last three games, Nix has completed 60 of 98 pass attempts for 681 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground. After averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game in Weeks 1-6, Nix has averaged 20.7 points in the last three games, ranking as the QB8 during that span. Whether he's grown more comfortable since the play-calling change from Davis Webb to Sean Payton or the run game has improved, Nix has become a startable option in fantasy leagues once again. With a favorable upcoming schedule, including a Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, Nix is back on the fantasy radar in all leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Bucky Irving Positioned for Another Heavy Workload in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is on pace for a career year as he enters the second half of his third season. In nine games, Irving has 167 carries for 825 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. After struggling last season, the third-year back is averaging 16.5 half-PPR points per game, ranking as the RB7 on a per-game basis. With the Buccaneers ranking second in the NFL in rush attempts (294), first in yards (1,475), and last in pass rate over expected (-10.1%), Irving has reaped the benefits of the team's run-heavy approach. Now, with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) uncertain to play in Week 11, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels could start for the fourth time this season. With another run-heavy approach expected against the Detroit Lions, Irving should be considered a mid-to-low-end RB1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Primed for Big Second Half of Rookie Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:42 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman has solidified his hold on the starting job in Denver as the team exits the bye week. In two games before the bye week, Coleman had 28 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns, plus eight receptions for 94 yards, averaging 17.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. In those games, Coleman played nearly 75% of the snaps, ran 57% of the routes, and outtouched backup J.K. Dobbins 36 to 12. With second-year back R.J. Harvey (knee) on injured reserve and Dobbins struggling this season, Coleman has become the clear-cut RB1 in this offense. In addition to the workhorse role, Coleman faces five bottom-10 defenses against the run in his next six games, including a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, who have the most rushing yards this season. The breakout is here for the rookie, and he should be considered a high-end RB2 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Seen Practicing on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:40 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced on Tuesday as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Montgomery practiced at a limited capacity last week but was unable to play in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. With Montgomery practicing on both Monday and Tuesday, he appears to be nearing a return, possibly in Week 11. In five games, Montgomery has had 52 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. With backup Woody Marks (concussion) unlikely to play, Montgomery could step into a workhorse role against a Colts defense that has allowed the seventh most fantasy points to running backs this season. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, as he could slide in as a low-end RB2 in fantasy if he returns in Week 11.--Nathan Harvey
Source: DJ Bien Aime
Jalon Daniels Trending Toward Starting in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:25 PM ETWith Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) dealing with a foot sprain, the team appears to be preparing rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels to start in Week 11. The Buccaneers signed free agent Cooper Rush to the practice squad and elevated Easton Stick to the active roster on Monday, signaling that Mayfield is unlikely to play on Sunday. If Mayfield is unable to play, Daniels would make his fourth start of the season against the Detroit Lions. In his first three starts, the undrafted rookie has completed 60 of 95 passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions, and has added 123 rushing yards on 22 carries. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Mayfield's status throughout the week, but Daniels would profile as a low-end QB2 if he gets the starting nod.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield's Foot Injury Limits His Week 11 Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 12:18 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, ankle) used a walking boot during the Week 10 bye after getting hurt against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Garafolo said any absence would likely be brief, with Mayfield's status uncertain for Sunday's game at Detroit. Tampa Bay promoted Easton Stick to the active roster and signed Cooper Rush to the practice squad on Monday. Jalon Daniels started three games while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb earlier this season and would start again if Mayfield sits. Rostered in 21% of Yahoo leagues, Mayfield is a bench add in 14-team, single-quarterback leagues for managers with a Week 11 starter. Through Week 10, quarterbacks have scored more fantasy points per game against the Detroit Lions than against any other defense. Detroit also lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a torn ACL on Sunday. Mayfield took four sacks and threw two interceptions at Chicago while passing for a season-high 243 yards. He has thrown one touchdown pass on 46 attempts in three games since returning from the thumb injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emari Demercado Could See Workhorse Role in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:11 PM ETHouston Texans running back Emari Demercado could see an expanded role in Week 11 as multiple injuries affect the team's backfield. Over the last two games, Demercado has had 13 carries for 32 yards and two receptions for seven yards. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, David Montgomery (groin) is still working through an injury, and Woody Marks (concussion) is trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's matchup. If both backs are unable to play, Demercado could step into a workhorse role against the Indianapolis Colts, with Dare Ogunbowale, who's currently on the practice squad, also joining the backfield. Fantasy managers should monitor the status of all three running backs heading into Thursday, as Demercado could emerge as a solid FLEX option with a heavy workload possible in Week 11.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Azeez Al-Shaair Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 12:02 PM ETHouston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports Al-Shaair will undergo surgery for a recurring groin injury, with no clear recovery timeline. Al-Shaair has dealt with the injury since Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts and missed Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. He sat out all three practices last week and was ruled out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury and a personal matter. Houston listed him as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report. Al-Shaair will miss at least four games, starting with Thursday's home game against the Colts. He is first eligible to play again on Dec. 20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Al-Shaair, a Pro Bowl selection last season, leads Houston with 68 tackles in seven games and calls the defensive signals. Henry To'oTo'o and Jake Hansen started at linebacker against Cleveland, playing 68 and 66 defensive snaps, respectively. Wade Woodaz and Jake Hummel played exclusively on special teams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Jaylen Waddle's Fantasy Value Continues to Plummet
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 17, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), whom the Broncos traded a first-, third-, and fourth-round pick to acquire during the offseason, has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers, with little optimism moving forward. The biggest issue is that he isn't on the field enough. He currently has a 56.4 percent snap share and ranks 79th in routes run per game and 45th in targets per game. To make matters worse, Bo Nix has taken a massive step back in 2026: he was the number-two quarterback in dropbacks per game in 2025 and is 21st in 2026. Until Waddle gets more involved in the game plan and gets more opportunity, it's going to be hard for him to have any type of ceiling, making him a WR3 at best until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka's Underwhelming Season Continues
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 17, 2026, 11:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been a disappointment so far this season, ranking as the WR32 in fantasy points per game and failing to deliver the breakout production fantasy managers hoped for. While Egbuka has been on the field quite a bit (84.6% snap share), with 32.3 routes per game, he is ranked 78th in yards per route run, 96th in explosive reception rate, and 81st in separation score. All that to say, Egbuka hasn't been turning his time on the field into fantasy production, and with only three touchdowns on the season, he isn't making up for it there either. Baker Mayfield (foot) is also trending toward missing Week 11 after suffering a foot strain late in Week 9 against Chicago, leaving backup quarterback Jalon Daniels in line to potentially start his fourth game of the season. Egbuka is a mid-tier WR3 until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Making Progress Ahead of Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 11:48 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery is moving better as he recovers from a groin injury, according to Aaron Wilson. Houston listed him as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report ahead of Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Montgomery went from a nonparticipant Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday last week. He was initially questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland before the Texans ruled him out Saturday. Montgomery has missed four games since hurting his groin in the Oct. 11 win over the Tennessee Titans. He had five carries for 11 yards before exiting. This season, he has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries and added seven catches for 67 yards and a score. Woody Marks suffered a concussion Sunday and was a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Marks was unlikely to play on the short week, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Emari Demercado took over after Marks left and finished with seven carries for 16 yards. Montgomery could lead the backfield against Indianapolis if he returns and Marks remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson