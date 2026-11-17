Nov 16, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against Columbus. The Islanders captain couldn't finish Sunday's win over Anaheim due to an undisclosed injury, but he practiced as normal on Monday. Horvat has scored in back-to-back games and has added to his points tally in each of the last four games. He's the team's highest-scoring forward, with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. So far, Horvat has finished scoreless just four times. If he maintains that level of consistency, Horvat could average at least a point per game in a season for the first time in his career.