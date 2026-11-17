Nov 11, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Haotong Li has had an overall disappointing season, making just 12 of 27 cuts with three top-25 finishes. His recent play shows some upside, however, as he has made four of his last five cuts with two finishes inside the top 30. He now looks to find success at the Austin Championship, held at Omni Barton Creek's Fazio Canyons Course. Li currently ranks just 121st on Tour in total strokes gained (-0.127 strokes per round), but sits 18th off the tee (+0.413), 75th on approach (+0.141), and 23rd in total driving. His biggest struggles have come in the short game, where he ranks 165th around the greens (-0.468) and 125th in putting (-0.212). With Fazio Canyons measuring over 7,400 yards, his 49th-ranked proximity on approach shots from over 200 yards could work to his advantage, though he will need to avoid three-putts, an area where he ranks 122nd. Li comes in at $7,100 on DraftKings and is a classic boom-or-bust option, with his success likely hinging on his short game.