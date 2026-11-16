Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley Questionable Monday
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Nick Schmaltz (lower body) and Logan Cooley (upper body) are questionable for Monday's clash against Vancouver. Both players have dealt with health issues lately, resulting in Cooley missing three games and Schmaltz sitting out two. The Mammoth haven't won with the two out of the lineup. Cooley is third on the team with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, and Schmaltz comes right behind him, boasting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. If neither player returns, Vincent Trocheck, Barrett Hayton, and Kailer Yamamoto are all worth fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Bowen Byram to Remain Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:14 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will remain on the shelf Tuesday night against Toronto, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. The Blackhawks have spent most of the season without Byram, who has made just six appearances for his new team. He hasn't played since Oct. 13 due to an upper-body injury. But there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, as Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Byram was nearing his return. Byram averaged nearly 25 minutes per game when he was active, and his return will alter how the blue line's workload is distributed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis
Bo Horvat Expected to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:10 PM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against Columbus. The Islanders captain couldn't finish Sunday's win over Anaheim due to an undisclosed injury, but he practiced as normal on Monday. Horvat has scored in back-to-back games and has added to his points tally in each of the last four games. He's the team's highest-scoring forward, with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. So far, Horvat has finished scoreless just four times. If he maintains that level of consistency, Horvat could average at least a point per game in a season for the first time in his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Beckett Sennecke Tallies Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:58 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke enjoyed a three-point night in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, scoring twice and dishing out one assist. His work helped Jeff Malott to open the scoring just 1:16 into the game, and Sennecke lit the lamp twice in the third period, including in an empty-net situation. The Ducks have produced some spectacular offensive efforts lately, and Sennecke has been a big part of it. The 20-year-old has racked up 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last seven appearances. With 12 goals and 14 assists in 21 games, he's averaging over a point per game, making a 100-point campaign a realistic target for Sennecke.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jason Robertson Pushes Stars Past Panthers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDallas Stars winger Jason Robertson finished Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory against Florida with a goal and an assist. He helped Wyatt Johnston to tie the game and took care of the decisive goal himself. This was Robertson's seventh multi-point effort in 20 games this season. He has contributed 10 goals and 12 assists. The Stars haven't been great offensively, so it's impressive Robertson has maintained a point-per-game pace. But the next couple of games will be very challenging, as Dallas faces back-to-back road outings against Vegas.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Connor McDavid Collects Three Points Against Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:37 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 22 games on Sunday against Philadelphia, notching one goal and two assists. He set up a pair of goals, including a power-play tally, in the first period and scored an empty-netter late in the game. McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season. He has 41 helpers and 12 goals in 22 games. With a quarter of the season gone, McDavid is on track to become the second player in NHL history to record 200 points in a single campaign. While that mark has eluded players for decades, McDavid could realistically challenge it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Will Smith Leads Sharks to Victory Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:29 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Will Smith was involved in three goals as the team cooled off the Nashville Predators with a 4-2 victory on Sunday night. Smith opened the scoring midway through the opening frame and delivered two assists, with both his linemates, Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg, scoring. After a tricky start, Smith has enjoyed his best run of the season, recording two goals and six assists in his last six games. Sitting on eight goals and 10 assists through 23 games, Smith is on pace for a career-high 65 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tyler Myers Exits With Upper-Body Injury Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:22 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Tyler Myers (upper body) was forced to leave early in Sunday's win over Florida and will be evaluated Monday. The towering blue-liner logged just 7:51 of ice time due to an upper-body injury. At present, everyone on the Stars' defense appears to be getting hurt, with Miro Heiskanen (upper body) the most notable absentee. Myers is second on the team with 36 blocks but rarely makes a difference on offense, making him a non-factor in fantasy. He has two assists in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dallas Stars
Kiefer Sherwood Suffers Apparent Arm Injury Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 9:15 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Kiefer Sherwood sustained an apparent arm injury in Sunday's 4-2 win over Nashville, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Sherwood exited the game in the third period and was seen with his right arm in a sling as he left the locker room after the game. Sunday's game marked Sherwood's eighth consecutive scoreless effort. He's had a tough time producing offense all season, scoring just two goals and eight points in 23 outings. However, he still boasts a league-high 115 hits, keeping him valuable in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
Denver Barkey Out Against Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 7:29 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (illness) will sit out Sunday's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. He's feeling under the weather and will be replaced by Cole Knuble. Barkey scored twice in Philadelphia's 4-3 win over Columbus on Saturday. He's been one of the sharpest offensive players on a struggling team, totaling 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 19 games. Knuble has also produced some offense, netting three goals in nine outings, but he isn't a reliable fantasy option. Matvei Michkov is Philadelphia's hottest forward, sitting on a three-game point streak.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Sits Out Sunday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 7:21 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) won't suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers. Having missed the start of the season with a lower-body injury, Nugent-Hopkins will sit out his 10th game of the campaign. The Oilers are completing a back-to-back, so they may simply be managing Nugent-Hopkins' workload. He failed to record a point in a fourth consecutive game on Saturday against Toronto. Filip Hallander will fill the void in the lineup, while Colton Dach will take over Nugent-Hopkins' role as the second-line center. Dach will have extra fantasy value Sunday, though he isn't a regular scorer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Edmonton Oilers
Josh Anderson Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 7:12 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (lower body) will miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Anderson is dealing with a lower-body injury and was limited to a season-low 10:46 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Colorado. His production has been a pleasant surprise for the Canadiens, as Anderson ranks fifth on the team with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 19 games. The 32-year-old posted just 23 points last season and hasn't reached the 30-point threshold since 2022-23. With Anderson recording a team-high 42 hits, Montreal also loses a big physical presence from the lineup. Chris Kreider (lower body) exited the lineup this week as well, opening the door for Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck to see regular playing time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Montreal Canadiens
Mike Matheson to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 6:58 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be unavailable for approximately 2-3 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Matheson is back on the shelf after playing just once since returning from a lower-body injury. His absence is a big blow to the Canadiens, as Matheson has showcased top form when available. He has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 16 SOG, 16 blocks, and a plus-four rating in nine outings. With Matheson struggling to stay healthy, Adam Engstrom has played regularly in recent weeks, but he has no fantasy value. Lane Hutson leads Montreal's blue line, with Noah Dobson and Alexandre Carrier at the head of the supporting cast.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Montreal Canadiens
Philip Broberg Listed as Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 6:46 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Broberg was banged up in Saturday's matchup against Florida and could miss his first game of the season when St. Louis returns to action on Tuesday against Anaheim. Broberg has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists), 42 SOG, and 25 blocks in 20 games. It would be a major blow to the defense if he misses time. Justin Barron and Cam Fowler would be in line for more work without Broberg, while Calle Rosen could make his season debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Jake Neighbours Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 6:40 PM ETSt. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours (upper body) is day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The 24-year-old played his usual minutes in Saturday's loss to Florida, but he didn't practice on Sunday due to an upper-body injury. Neighbours has blown hot and cold in 2026-27, recording four goals and nine points in 20 games. Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavel Buchnevich are candidates to move to the second line if Neighbours has to miss his first game of the season on Tuesday against Anaheim. His absence would also open a spot on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Devon Levi Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:59 AM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi was a rock against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, producing his first career shutout with 19 saves in a 1-0 win. This marks Levi's fifth consecutive win and his ninth victory in 10 starts this season. No other goalie has managed more than seven wins in their first 10 career appearances with the Oilers. For years, goaltending has caused nightmares for the Oilers' faithful, but Levi's performance suggests there's no need to worry anymore. He holds a 2.48 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Simon Holmstrom Nets First Career Hat Trick Saturday Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ETNew York Islanders winger Simon Holmstrom had a night to remember against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, scoring his first NHL hat trick in a 6-2 victory. Holmstrom struck twice in the second period and wrapped up the scoring in the third. Saturday's prolific outing pushed Holmstrom's point streak to four games. Sitting on nine goals, he leads the Islanders alongside Bo Horvat. Additionally, Holmstrom has contributed six assists in 19 games. The 25-year-old will aim for his first career five-game point streak when the Islanders return to the ice on Tuesday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mark Scheifele Becomes Jets' All-Time Leading Scorer
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWinnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele became a record-breaker in Saturday's 5-4 shootout over Chicago, moving past Dale Hawerchuk to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He did it in style, producing a goal and four assists as the Jets came back from four down to win. Playing in his 982nd career game, Scheifele reached 933 points (379 goals, 554 assists). His goal on Saturday, which sparked Winnipeg's comeback, tied him with Hawerchuk on Winnipeg's all-time goals list. Scheifele can make that record his own on Tuesday against Ottawa. He will enter the game in excellent form, boasting a six-game point streak, which includes five multi-point performances. In total, Scheifele has posted 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 21 appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tyler Bertuzzi Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 AM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) wasn't available to finish the game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, The Athletic's Scott Powers reports. Bertuzzi opened the scoring as Chicago raced to a four-goal lead, but he didn't play in the final 6:14 of the third period and overtime. Bertuzzi ended a 12-game goal drought on Saturday while registering his first point of the month. The Blackhawks have been disappointing yet again in 2026-27, and Bertuzzi's numbers reflect that. He has just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games. Jordan Greenway is likely to re-enter the lineup on Tuesday against Toronto if Bertuzzi isn't cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Scott Powers
Philip Broberg Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:20 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) left Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida midway through the third period. He's dealing with a lower-body injury, though Blues head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game that Broberg left for precautionary reasons. The Blues were trailing by four goals in the third period and had slim hopes of turning things around, so sitting Broberg was a reasonable move. Broberg is a key cog for the Blues, leading the team in ice time with 24:33 per game. He ranks fourth in points, having tallied four goals and nine assists in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Logan Stanley Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (lower body) didn't finish Saturday's 6-2 win over Anaheim. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third period, though Stanley had already suffered a lower-body injury in the first. The fact that there was a chance he would return is a sign that Stanley may not be badly hurt. The 28-year-old has been a good addition to the Islanders' defense this season, recording five assists, 11 SOG, 35 blocks, and 29 hits in 19 games. The Islanders have Matt Kessel or Scott Mayfield on the roster to provide defensive cover if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders