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Kaelon Black Gaining Value Heading Into Week 11

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Nov 16, 2026, 10:04 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black continues to deliver in a backup role, and his fantasy football value is rising going into Week 11 as a result. In Week 10 against Dallas, Black rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown across 11 carries, while catching both of his targets for 13 more yards. He now has 11 or more carries in three straight games, and he's had 53 or more yards in each contest, along with two touchdown runs. Despite Christian McCaffrey's presence, Black has carved out an offensive role for the high-powered 49ers' offense, and he's a worthwhile fantasy asset now. Black is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but could be tried in standard leagues in favorable matchups or when fantasy owners are lacking quality RB options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Booker played 33 offensive snaps before leaving late in the first half. T.J. Bass took over at right guard and logged 50 offensive snaps. Bass filled in when Booker missed three games with a similar injury last season and started four games at left guard this year while Tyler Smith recovered from thumb surgery. Ajani Cornelius, listed behind Booker on Dallas' unofficial depth chart, was inactive Sunday. Rapoport said the injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal and reported that there is hope Booker can return within four. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving, then visits the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7. If Booker needs four full weeks, he would miss all three games before the Cowboys' Week 14 bye. Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 20, five weeks after Booker was injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord looked serviceable in his first career NFL start on Sunday, stepping in for Malik Willis (groin), completing 17-of-32 (53.1%) passes for 209 yards and rushing for a touchdown on two carries against the Colts. The Eagles' 2025 sixth-round pick will likely get another chance to start in Week 11 against the Bills, as Willis is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least four games. While McCord doesn't profile as a great fantasy quarterback due to his inexperience and his presumed lack of rushing upside (he had no college rushing profile), he will not be a recommended start in fantasy football in most formats, but in deeper dynasty leagues he would remain a speculative add, considering he's a 24-year-old quarterback getting a chance to prove himself.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:23 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had an apparent 23-yard catch overturned on a Cincinnati challenge in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Bengals. Replay showed he landed out of bounds on Aaron Rodgers' third-and-15 throw. Bernard picked up a first down on a 10-yard run on Pittsburgh's next drive, his only touch of the night. He finished with one PPR point in his first catchless game since Week 1, when he went without a target against Atlanta. Bernard played 95% of the offensive snaps, up from 85% in Week 8, and drew three targets. Only one came after halftime, even with Pittsburgh trailing 31-3 entering the fourth quarter. Bernard belongs on the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Week 11 at Philadelphia. He has eight catches for 57 yards in his last three games combined. Over that stretch, he drew 13 targets, just one more than the 12 he saw when he caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller

Dolphins have waived kicker Zane Gonzalez.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:17 AM ET

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Nov 16, 2026, 11:16 AM ET

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was a loser at the trade deadline, as rumors of Daniel Jones being traded never materialized. At 24, Richardson will remain the backup quarterback after a tough 2024 season in which he was benched, threw 12 interceptions, and posted a 47.7 percent completion rate in 11 games. If Richardson gets a chance to become a starter in the NFL again, he becomes a must-add in most formats due to his rushing upside. During the 2024 season, when he started 11 games, he carried the ball 86 times for 499 yards and six rushing touchdowns. However, with no current opportunity to start in sight, it's hard to justify the roster spot outside of deep dynasty formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:14 AM ET

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan carried the ball on 12 of his 17 offensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He finished with 77 yards and a touchdown after rushing for 45 yards and a score on six carries against the Dallas Cowboys. His snap share slipped from 31% to 29% across those games. Before Sunday, he'd reached double-digit carries just once, with 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Both touchdowns came from inside the five-yard line, giving McGowan some flex appeal in 14-team half-PPR leagues on Thursday at Houston. McGowan has five catches for nine yards all season, and Jonathan Taylor drew all four backfield targets against Miami. Taylor also led Indianapolis with 16 carries and played 40 offensive snaps. Rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues, McGowan is worth a bench spot in 12-team half-PPR leagues, especially for Taylor managers. McGowan handled every other running back touch against Miami, and DJ Giddens played just two offensive snaps. That split puts McGowan first in line for more carries if Taylor misses time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:55 AM ET

Jacksonville running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. did not do much for his team in Week 10, but he remains one to stash in some deeper fantasy leagues in case Bhayshul Tuten ever is out or hampered by an injury. Tuten has dealt with foot and ankle ailments this season, but still has not missed a game. Rodriguez only got on the field for 10 offensive snaps in Week 10 against the Titans, and he managed just five yards on his four carries. He's factored in more and delivered a couple of decent fantasy outings before that, and that still makes him worth holding in deeper setups. He still carries some deep-league starting appeal with four touchdown runs on the season, and he's worth stashing in case Tuten is ever out. It would take a notable injury to the lead back for Rodriguez to work into standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:53 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught just one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. Coleman led Buffalo with six targets against Minnesota in Week 9 but managed only three receptions for 17 yards. He's now been held below 20 receiving yards in three straight games, making his recent involvement difficult to trust. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, leaving Coleman with an opportunity to earn more targets. Still, DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are competing for looks in Buffalo's passing game. Coleman has shown flashes this season, including a 116-yard performance against New England in Week 4. He's worth considering as a bench addition in deeper leagues, but his limited production makes him a risky starting option heading into Week 11 against Miami.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:51 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed eight times for 23 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Seattle. He also caught one pass for four yards. Ashton Jeanty struggled as well, finishing with 18 yards on nine carries. Washington has seen opportunities in the Raiders' backfield, including a 25-carry performance against the Jets in Week 8, but his workload has been less substantial since then. He also hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game, limiting his appeal in PPR leagues. Washington remains an option for managers looking to stash a running back in deeper formats. For now, he's best left on the bench, especially with Denver coming up in Week 11.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine put together a solid performance in Week 10, and it should lead to him getting added in more fantasy leagues before Week 11 kicks off. He was on the field for 20 snaps, which was about 30% of the team's total snaps in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown, plus he caught all four of his targets for an additional 25 yards. He has 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts this season, plus he has caught 12 of his 15 targets for 95 yards and another score. Perine has factored in more offensively over the past several weeks, but his fantasy production has mostly been up due to him finding the end zone three times over the past four weeks. That makes the Cincinnati RB2 one to add in just deeper leagues before Week 11. Only an injury to starting RB Chase Brown would make Perine worth adding and utilizing in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:42 AM ET

Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth will remain a standard league streaming fantasy option after finding the end zone again in Week 10. He caught just two of his three targets for 35 yards, but a touchdown helped the tight end finish with a decent fantasy score. Freiermuth has 270 yards on 27 catches and 38 targets this season, but five touchdowns take him up a couple of fantasy levels. He's involved enough for the Steelers to be a decent deep-league starting option every week, and the weak fantasy TE spot gives him streaming appeal in standard leagues as well. He isn't one to rely on weekly, but in a pinch, the Pittsburgh tight end can be streamed, especially in favorable matchups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught five passes for 79 yards in Sunday's 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. He was targeted 10 times, setting season highs in all three categories. With Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, Ayomanor played nearly 95% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and led the team in receiving. Wan'Dale Robinson also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, leaving the Titans potentially short-handed at receiver heading into Week 11 against Dallas. Ayomanor saw just five targets in his previous game against Cincinnati, so Sunday's workload was a big jump. He's worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly if Tate or Robinson misses additional time.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve and won't be eligible to return until Week 13 against Miami. Before his injury, Harvey caught 25 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in six games, adding 87 rushing yards and another score on 24 carries. Jonah Coleman has since taken on a significant role in Denver's backfield, raising questions about how much work Harvey will see when he returns. His receiving ability could still make him useful in PPR leagues down the stretch, especially with the fantasy playoffs approaching. For now, Harvey is worth keeping in an available IR spot, but managers needing immediate help at running back need to look elsewhere.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Washington tight end Chig Okonkwo did not produce a bunch in Week 10, but he was involved enough to stick as a solid deep-league fantasy starting asset and a standard league streaming option. The tight end caught four passes for just 24 yards, but he was targeted eight times in the team's Week 10 win over the Giants. Okonkwo is up to 263 receiving yards on 27 receptions and 39 targets - he's yet to find the end zone, which holds his fantasy value back somewhat. He has 15 targets over his past two contests combined though, so there's definitely some fantasy appeal with him. At a weaker fantasy position, Okonkwo could remain a solid deep-league asset and standard league streaming possibility for the remainder of the season, but also could become addable in all leagues if he starts finding the end zone.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:32 AM ET

Miami wide receiver Malik Washington put together another solid performance in Week 10, so he remains a possible streaming option in standard fantasy leagues, along with being a good deep-league option. He was targeted three times against the Colts this past week - he made three grabs for 50 yards. Washington also threw a 34-yard touchdown to finish with an even better fantasy score. The wideout has 400 receiving yards and a touchdown across 36 receptions and 51 targets in his nine games played this season, while also rushing nine times for 38 yards. He's playing and producing enough to be a pretty good deep-league option, and in a pinch or a favorable matchup, he has some standard league upside as well. Fantasy owners can consider him moving forward, but he shouldn't be expected to deliver weekly in standard setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has scored in three straight games, most recently catching four of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Cleveland. His nine targets trailed only Nico Collins, with Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) sidelined. Hutchinson briefly exited for a concussion evaluation in the fourth quarter but was cleared to return. Houston faces Indianapolis on Thursday, leaving little time for Harrison to recover before the next game. Hutchinson has made the most of his recent opportunities, though Collins, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte remain involved in the passing attack. Fantasy managers in 12-team leagues and deeper can consider adding him for receiver depth, particularly if Harrison misses another game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:27 AM ET

Carolina running back Jonathon Brooks (core) has still not returned to the field, but he's worth adding in some more fantasy leagues as that time nears. The running back has missed seven straight games now, allowing Chuba Hubbard to serve as the workhorse back in the meantime. Brooks managed to practice a bit before Week 10, but was eventually ruled out. His next chance to return will be Week 11 against the Ravens. Brooks got in the first two games of the season, tallying 30 rushing yards across nine carries and 43 receiving yards across two receptions and three targets. Brooks should be somewhat involved offensively when he's back on the field, and that gives him some deep-league fantasy upside, at least. It will be worth watching how the Carolina backfield is broken down when Brooks returns.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:23 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught three of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. His eight targets were second only to Garrett Wilson, who drew 14 in his return from a concussion. Mitchell has now seen at least seven targets in three straight games, including a 142-yard performance against Las Vegas in Week 8. His production has been uneven, going without a catch against Kansas City before Sunday's modest showing. Omar Cooper Jr. also suffered an ankle injury against Buffalo, which could open up more opportunities if he misses time. Mitchell's target volume makes him worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, though his inconsistent production makes him better suited for the bench than a starting lineup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

Houston wide receiver Tank Dell did not produce a ton in Week 10, but he's still worth some adds and utilization in deeper fantasy leagues. He was targeted four times in the team's Week 10 clash against the Browns. Dell caught three of those for 21 yards, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. His four touches tied the mark he hit in Week 9, and his 33 offensive snaps played were also the same as Week 9. Houston has several pass-catching options on the team, but it appears that Dell has settled into a notable role that he could hold for the remainder of the season. He's a much more confident starting option in deeper leagues right now, but he's at least one to keep tabs on in case he ever breaks out.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 16, 2026, 10:18 AM ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught three of eight targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Indianapolis. Douglas led Miami in targets and receiving yards, including a 38-yard second-half reception. He also drew eight targets against Detroit in Week 9, giving him 16 over his last two games. His growing role is encouraging, particularly with Kyle McCord making his first NFL start in place of the injured Malik Willis (core). Douglas has become one of Miami's more involved receiving options, though the quarterback situation adds some uncertainty to his fantasy outlook. The Dolphins face Buffalo in Week 11, and Douglas is worth considering for receiver depth in 12-team leagues and deeper. His recent target volume makes him an intriguing bench addition.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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