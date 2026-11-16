Kaelon Black Remains Involved in High-Scoring Affair
Nov 16, 2026, 2:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 road win against the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in both of his targets for an additional 13 yards. Black retained his solid role behind veteran Christian McCaffrey, notching his third straight outing with at least 11 carries. Over that frame, the rookie has totaled 186 rushing yards and two scores at 5.47 yards per clip. Moreover, Black has begun to work his way onto the field more often, averaging 25 snaps per game over the last three, up from just 16 over his first six. It may seem a small increment, but it's made a significant difference in the box score. Moving forward, the 25-year-old has at least earned consideration as a low-end flex option, with the potential for more, as he'd likely see greater volume in matchups in which the team holds a significant lead. Black and the 49ers are slated for a stiff Week 11 test in the visiting Minnesota Vikings.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Tyler Warren Flops with Season-Low Output
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:49 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren caught two of three targets for one yard in Week 10's 24-22 home win over the Miami Dolphins. He added three yards on his lone carry. Warren appeared positioned for an excellent fantasy day in a plus matchup in the team's first game sans wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen after they were shipped off at the trade deadline. However, all of the former Penn State Nittany Lion's figures were season lows, and the outing marked his third consecutive game ending in single digits for fantasy. Warren's volume has otherwise been excellent, though it's fair to wonder if he won't operate as freely now that Indy's other receiving threats are gone. Either way, he won't be afforded any favors the next time he takes the field against a Houston Texans defense that's been one of the most staunch against the position. Indy will travel to Reliant Stadium for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Plays an Enormous Role as a Receiver on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:37 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also converted nine targets into eight catches for 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old didn't have a particularly remarkable game in terms of yardage, but he used the two touchdowns to shatter his Week 10 expectations. Meanwhile, his eight receptions made him even more valuable in PPR leagues. He actually came just a few inches shy of scoring a third touchdown, but it was called back after the officials determined his knee touched down just short of the goal line. It has been really impressive to see Brown carve out a large workload and impressive volume within an offense that is centered around Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He should continue to produce at a high level in fantasy football, even with Chase and Higgins healthy. Brown ranks as a high-end RB2 or low-end RB1 for Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, who surrendered 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to Cam Skattebo last Thursday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Back in the Spotlight After Busy Day Against Browns
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:33 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins totaled 94 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-16 receiving in his team's 27-24 loss to the hosting Cleveland Browns. Collins hadn't led Houston in receiving since a 118-yard, two-touchdown outburst in Week 4, so it was nice to see him post big numbers and garner an enormous target total. In fact, the opportunities were a career high for the former third-round pick, and all of his Sunday figures were tops in the outing. With the plethora of weapons at quarterback C.J. Stroud's disposal, it seems likely there could be up-and-down weeks across the board for the entire receiving corps. That said, Stroud has been playing excellent ball, and he's supported multiple viable fantasy weapons for a few games now, with no consistent rushing attack behind him. Furthermore, Collins should continue to get a boost as long as teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is sidelined. Next up for Houston is a quick turnaround with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase Delivers a Remarkable Performance on Sunday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:20 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick has been absolutely spectacular lately, totaling 10+ catches and 30+ PPR points in each of his last three games. This was the fourth 200-yard performance of Chase's career, as well as his second in the last three years. The 26-year-old ranks as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football and has been a huge reason why the Bengals are first in the AFC North with a five-game winning streak. He and Joe Burrow have boosted each other's fantasy values lately, with both ranking near the top of their position since early-to-mid October. There has never been any doubt that Chase ranks as a mid-to-high WR1 with Burrow healthy, but it's still worth mentioning that he's a top-tier fantasy receiver who should absolutely feast in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Flounders Amid QB Change
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:17 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McBride remained Arizona's top option for quarterback Carson Beck's first start, although it amounted to the former's first single-digit fantasy outing of the campaign. Granted, the matchup wasn't ideal, and it's tough to get anything going when your team runs just 34 plays - a stark contrast to their division rival's 74. There are a few softer matchups down the line for McBride, but his ceiling is far lower with Beck at the helm. A lack of stable weaponry around the fifth-year pro should keep him significantly involved either way. Even so, fantasy managers must temper expectations until Beck gets in a groove. Arizona won't find sledding any easier next weekend in a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tee Higgins Managed an Injury During Modest Week 10 Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:12 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (undisclosed) caught five of his six targets for 66 yards during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 27-year-old had a fine outing, but he was drastically outperformed by superstar Ja'Marr Chase (11 catches for 231 yards). Higgins' modest performance could perhaps be attributed to an apparent injury. Speaking to the media on Sunday night, head coach Zac Taylor said that the team was intentionally managing Higgins' workload late in the game. He was seen limping at times, and he also went to the locker room early before halftime started. The Bengals didn't give him an official injury designation, but it appears that he was dealing with a leg or foot issue. The Bengals return to action next Monday against the Saints, which means that they won't release their first injury report until Thursday. If Higgins ends up missing that primetime contest, Dohnte Meyers would step up as a solid WR3/flex option behind superstar Ja'Marr Chase.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Kelsey Conway
Joe Burrow Rewrites History Books with Four More Touchdowns on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 12:45 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 35 of his 44 pass attempts for 409 yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for eight yards and took just one sack. Burrow has been absolutely magnificent lately, becoming just the second player in NFL history to record 4+ touchdowns in five consecutive games. Over his last five contests, he has posted a whopping 1,624 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns. He has also played turnover-free football in four of those five games. The former No. 1 pick has officially taken over as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring, passing Josh Allen for the top spot on Sunday. Burrow has benefitted from a supporting cast headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Burrow, Chase, and Higgins stay healthy, the LSU product will remain a high-end QB1 on a weekly basis. He should continue to dominate in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, who just allowed 293 passing yards to J.J. McCarthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Salvages His Fantasy Performance with an Octopus
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 12:28 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf caught two of his six targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also recorded an octopus, which describes when a player converts a two-point conversion immediately after scoring their own touchdown. The touchdown and two-point conversion salvaged an otherwise disappointing performance from Metcalf, who has now caught 35 of his 70 targets (50% catch rate) so far this season. His catch rate has been particularly low over his last three games, during which he has a modest five catches on 18 targets. Metcalf continues to be a low-floor WR3 in fantasy football, scoring more than 8.0 PPR points in just four of his nine games so far this season. He'll continue to rank in the WR3/flex range for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Incredibly Inefficient in Rare Dud on Sunday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 12:23 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren rushed for just 15 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also caught five of six targets for an additional 26 receiving yards. The 28-year-old's receiving volume softened the blow a little bit in PPR leagues, but for the most part, this was an incredibly disappointing outing for someone who entered this week as a low-end RB1. His inefficiency was particularly shocking; Warren entered this week with 5.92 yards per carry, but he finished with a terrible mark of 2.14 yards per carry on Sunday night. He seemed to have no answer for the Bengals' improved run defense, and it resulted in his worst fantasy outing of the season, as well as a new season-low in carries and touches. Managers shouldn't let one dud performance derail their future lineups, so Warren should still be deployed as a high-end RB2 heading into Week 11 against a struggling Eagles team. However, Sunday revealed that his floor is likely a little lower than we previously thought.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Makes Up for Modest Role with a Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 11:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price totaled nine carries, 36 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also converted his lone target into an eight-yard reception. As Zach Charbonnet continues to take on more volume and occupy the lead-back role, Price has seen less involvement on offense. Sunday's 10 touches were his second-lowest mark of the season, albeit over just six games. When he was coming out of college just over six months ago, the expectation was that Price's best fit was somewhere that allowed him to share the backfield responsibilities, rather than being the sole leader of the backfield. Seattle fits that description perfectly, as he has consistently logged between one-third and one-half of the snaps while still operating firmly behind Charbonnet. If not for the touchdown on Sunday, Price would have gone down as a bust this week. However, he was able to find the end zone and has now posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in back-to-back games. He'll rank as an RB3/flex option in 12+ team leagues on the other side of the Seahawks' Week 11 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Enjoys a Grand Return from Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 11:32 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught seven of his 14 targets for 106 yards during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Buffalo Bills. He also lost a fumble. Wilson, who missed Week 9 with a concussion, returned to action after a one-game absence and didn't seem to miss a beat. He didn't find the end zone, but he did lead the Jets in targets, catches, and receiving yards. The 26-year-old was able to turn in an impressive performance despite some quarterback instability, as Geno Smith (head, ankle) exited twice and Cade Klubnik ended up attempting 20 passes. Wilson has managed to rank as a low-end WR1 despite the Jets' subpar offensive results and their 2-8 record this year. He may have a slightly lower floor next week if Klubnik has to start in place of Smith, but even in that hypothetical scenario, he'd still be a mid-to-high WR2 option. After all, Wilson converted eight targets from Klubnik into four receptions, so more than half of his volume came with the backup in the game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Airs the Ball Out in Week 10 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 11:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of his 35 pass attempts for 352 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also rushed for an additional 27 yards on four attempts. Lawrence's remarkable season continues, as he has now recorded 3+ touchdowns in five of his nine games so far this year. Sunday showed that the former No. 1 pick is capable of racking up fantasy points regardless of his matchup, including in extremely positive game script scenarios like this week against Tennessee. The only real blemish on Lawrence's season is the fact that he has a turnover in four of his last five games, but on a more positive note, he hasn't had a multi-turnover game yet this season. Managers should confidently deploy Lawrence as a mid-range QB1 option for next Sunday against the New York Giants in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Finds Little Success in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:47 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) was unable to find much success during Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans were without Carnell Tate (shoulder), so the expectation was that Robinson would have a bigger impact. Instead, Robinson struggled with only three receptions on four targets for 10 yards in the loss. He also exited the contest due to an ankle injury. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious, but fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson has been held to under 25 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He should bounce back against the struggling Cowboys defense. If he doesn't play, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike could see larger roles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen Sees Limited Role in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was once again an afterthought in the offense on Sunday. Allen was running wild on opposing defense when Breece Hall was out, but now he's struggling to make a significant impact. In Week 10, Allen carried the ball eight times for 40 yards and hauled in his lone target for six yards in the loss. This marks the second straight week that Allen has been held to under 10 carries. He continues to run the ball well, but his role is limited with Hall back in the mix. Hall is also the preferred receiving back, and the Jets are passing a lot when they're playing from behind. Fantasy managers should expect Allen to remain involved, but he won't be an ideal starting option going forward. He might offer some deep league value against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are still seeking their first win in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
CeeDee Lamb Shakes Off Quiet First Half, Turns in a Top Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:32 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught seven of his 13 targets for 72 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Lamb got off to a very quiet start on Sunday, as he didn't catch his first pass until there were less than two minutes left in the first half. However, once he got going, he was nearly unstoppable. The star receiver caught six passes in the second half alone, including a touchdown in the final minute that pulled Dallas within six points of San Francisco. He trailed George Pickens in overall production, as Pickens exploded for 11 catches, 145 yards, and three touchdowns. However, Lamb still racked up more than 20 points in PPR leagues, and he has now scored at least 12.8 points in nine of his 10 games so far this year. Dallas loves to throw the ball while consistently finding itself in close games, so there should be no shortage of targets and big plays for Lamb going forward. He'll remain a mid-to-high WR1 option heading into Week 11 against the Titans, who just surrendered 152 yards and one touchdown to Parker Washington.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Makes a Statement in Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:29 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. made his return to the field after missing each of the last three games. The veteran wideout made a splash during his return against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. He hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. Samuel also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and another score on the ground. The 30-year-old was a big part of the 49ers' victory on Sunday. He has now found the end zone in three of his last four games. The 49ers are extremely banged up at wide receiver, so Samuel figures to remain an important part of the offense for next week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Carries an Enormous Workload Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:26 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 27 carries, 92 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also converted five targets into five catches for 80 receiving yards. Hubbard had a remarkable game as he led the Panthers in carries, rushing yards, catches, and receiving yards. He was also responsible for both of the team's touchdowns. The 27-year-old continued to produce like a true workhorse back, and he solidified himself as a strong RB1 option in fantasy football. As players like Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker continue to turn in modest performances, Hubbard is proving that the entire offense runs through him. He has posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in all nine of his games this season. Even if Jonathon Brooks (core) returns from injured reserve in the next few days, Hubbard should continue to be started in 100% of leagues heading into another favorable matchup against the Ravens in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Remains Insufficient in Defeat
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty continued his lackluster performance on the ground during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jeanty carried the ball nine times for 18 yards as he continues to find no room to run. This marks the sixth straight game that Jeanty has finished with fewer than 30 rushing yards. He was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy value with four receptions for 46 yards through the air in the loss. Due to Jeanty's lack of success, Mike Washington Jr. has seen a bigger role in the offense lately. The expectation is that the two of them will continue to split up the duties going forward. Jeanty will remain a frustrating fantasy option ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Posts Season High in Receptions in Win Over Packers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 10:18 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 13 targets and recorded nine receptions for 74 yards (8.2 yards per catch) in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. In Jefferson's first game in 2026 in which he played with newly-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jefferson set new season highs in both targets and receptions, while the 74 yards were his third-most of the season. Of course, Cousins and Jefferson already have a strong connection after playing together in Minnesota from 2020 until 2023. Jefferson and the Vikings are hoping that Cousins is the answer to the team's quarterback woes, and he was solid on Sunday, completing 21 out of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Packers. It's been a frustrating year for Jefferson, individually, due to subpar quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but Jefferson remains one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, and Cousins raises his ceiling significantly. The Vikings are now 7-2 in the 2026 season, thanks in large part to their defense, and Minnesota may have found the solution on offense.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Makes Minimal Impact in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier was hopeful for better results after struggling last week, but he actually did worse this weekend. On Sunday, Allgeier carried the ball five times for 14 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in the loss. The five touches in the backfield were the fewest for Allgeier since Week 5. Fellow back Bam Knight returned this weekend, but he didn't do much better with five carries for 19 yards. The Cardinals offense couldn't get anything going at all with quarterback Carson Beck making his first career start. The hope is that Allgeier and this Cardinals' offense can rebound against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN