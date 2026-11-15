Jadarian Price Makes Up for Modest Role with a Touchdown
Nov 15, 2026, 11:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price totaled nine carries, 36 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also converted his lone target into an eight-yard reception. As Zach Charbonnet continues to take on more volume and occupy the lead-back role, Price has seen less involvement on offense. Sunday's 10 touches were his second-lowest mark of the season, albeit over just six games. When he was coming out of college just over six months ago, the expectation was that Price's best fit was somewhere that allowed him to share the backfield responsibilities, rather than being the sole leader of the backfield. Seattle fits that description perfectly, as he has consistently logged between one-third and one-half of the snaps while still operating firmly behind Charbonnet. If not for the touchdown on Sunday, Price would have gone down as a bust this week. However, he was able to find the end zone and has now posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in back-to-back games. He'll rank as an RB3/flex option in 12+ team leagues on the other side of the Seahawks' Week 11 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Garrett Wilson Enjoys a Grand Return from Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 11:32 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught seven of his 14 targets for 106 yards during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Buffalo Bills. He also lost a fumble. Wilson, who missed Week 9 with a concussion, returned to action after a one-game absence and didn't seem to miss a beat. He didn't find the end zone, but he did lead the Jets in targets, catches, and receiving yards. The 26-year-old was able to turn in an impressive performance despite some quarterback instability, as Geno Smith (head, ankle) exited twice and Cade Klubnik ended up attempting 20 passes. Wilson has managed to rank as a low-end WR1 despite the Jets' subpar offensive results and their 2-8 record this year. He may have a slightly lower floor next week if Klubnik has to start in place of Smith, but even in that hypothetical scenario, he'd still be a mid-to-high WR2 option. After all, Wilson converted eight targets from Klubnik into four receptions, so more than half of his volume came with the backup in the game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Airs the Ball Out in Week 10 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 11:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of his 35 pass attempts for 352 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also rushed for an additional 27 yards on four attempts. Lawrence's remarkable season continues, as he has now recorded 3+ touchdowns in five of his nine games so far this year. Sunday showed that the former No. 1 pick is capable of racking up fantasy points regardless of his matchup, including in extremely positive game script scenarios like this week against Tennessee. The only real blemish on Lawrence's season is the fact that he has a turnover in four of his last five games, but on a more positive note, he hasn't had a multi-turnover game yet this season. Managers should confidently deploy Lawrence as a mid-range QB1 option for next Sunday against the New York Giants in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Finds Little Success in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:47 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) was unable to find much success during Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans were without Carnell Tate (shoulder), so the expectation was that Robinson would have a bigger impact. Instead, Robinson struggled with only three receptions on four targets for 10 yards in the loss. He also exited the contest due to an ankle injury. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious, but fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson has been held to under 25 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He should bounce back against the struggling Cowboys defense. If he doesn't play, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike could see larger roles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen Sees Limited Role in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was once again an afterthought in the offense on Sunday. Allen was running wild on opposing defense when Breece Hall was out, but now he's struggling to make a significant impact. In Week 10, Allen carried the ball eight times for 40 yards and hauled in his lone target for six yards in the loss. This marks the second straight week that Allen has been held to under 10 carries. He continues to run the ball well, but his role is limited with Hall back in the mix. Hall is also the preferred receiving back, and the Jets are passing a lot when they're playing from behind. Fantasy managers should expect Allen to remain involved, but he won't be an ideal starting option going forward. He might offer some deep league value against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are still seeking their first win in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
CeeDee Lamb Shakes Off Quiet First Half, Turns in a Top Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:32 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught seven of his 13 targets for 72 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Lamb got off to a very quiet start on Sunday, as he didn't catch his first pass until there were less than two minutes left in the first half. However, once he got going, he was nearly unstoppable. The star receiver caught six passes in the second half alone, including a touchdown in the final minute that pulled Dallas within six points of San Francisco. He trailed George Pickens in overall production, as Pickens exploded for 11 catches, 145 yards, and three touchdowns. However, Lamb still racked up more than 20 points in PPR leagues, and he has now scored at least 12.8 points in nine of his 10 games so far this year. Dallas loves to throw the ball while consistently finding itself in close games, so there should be no shortage of targets and big plays for Lamb going forward. He'll remain a mid-to-high WR1 option heading into Week 11 against the Titans, who just surrendered 152 yards and one touchdown to Parker Washington.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Makes a Statement in Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:29 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. made his return to the field after missing each of the last three games. The veteran wideout made a splash during his return against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. He hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. Samuel also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and another score on the ground. The 30-year-old was a big part of the 49ers' victory on Sunday. He has now found the end zone in three of his last four games. The 49ers are extremely banged up at wide receiver, so Samuel figures to remain an important part of the offense for next week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Carries an Enormous Workload Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 15, 2026, 10:26 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 27 carries, 92 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also converted five targets into five catches for 80 receiving yards. Hubbard had a remarkable game as he led the Panthers in carries, rushing yards, catches, and receiving yards. He was also responsible for both of the team's touchdowns. The 27-year-old continued to produce like a true workhorse back, and he solidified himself as a strong RB1 option in fantasy football. As players like Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker continue to turn in modest performances, Hubbard is proving that the entire offense runs through him. He has posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in all nine of his games this season. Even if Jonathon Brooks (core) returns from injured reserve in the next few days, Hubbard should continue to be started in 100% of leagues heading into another favorable matchup against the Ravens in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Remains Insufficient in Defeat
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty continued his lackluster performance on the ground during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jeanty carried the ball nine times for 18 yards as he continues to find no room to run. This marks the sixth straight game that Jeanty has finished with fewer than 30 rushing yards. He was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy value with four receptions for 46 yards through the air in the loss. Due to Jeanty's lack of success, Mike Washington Jr. has seen a bigger role in the offense lately. The expectation is that the two of them will continue to split up the duties going forward. Jeanty will remain a frustrating fantasy option ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Posts Season High in Receptions in Win Over Packers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 10:18 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 13 targets and recorded nine receptions for 74 yards (8.2 yards per catch) in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. In Jefferson's first game in 2026 in which he played with newly-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jefferson set new season highs in both targets and receptions, while the 74 yards were his third-most of the season. Of course, Cousins and Jefferson already have a strong connection after playing together in Minnesota from 2020 until 2023. Jefferson and the Vikings are hoping that Cousins is the answer to the team's quarterback woes, and he was solid on Sunday, completing 21 out of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Packers. It's been a frustrating year for Jefferson, individually, due to subpar quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but Jefferson remains one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, and Cousins raises his ceiling significantly. The Vikings are now 7-2 in the 2026 season, thanks in large part to their defense, and Minnesota may have found the solution on offense.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Makes Minimal Impact in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier was hopeful for better results after struggling last week, but he actually did worse this weekend. On Sunday, Allgeier carried the ball five times for 14 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in the loss. The five touches in the backfield were the fewest for Allgeier since Week 5. Fellow back Bam Knight returned this weekend, but he didn't do much better with five carries for 19 yards. The Cardinals offense couldn't get anything going at all with quarterback Carson Beck making his first career start. The hope is that Allgeier and this Cardinals' offense can rebound against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tetairoa McMillan Held to 35 Yards Versus Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 10:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded three receptions (on seven targets) for 35 yards (11.7 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. While McMillan led the team in targets, he finished third in receptions and third in receiving yards behind running back Chuba Hubbard (five receptions for 80 yards) and tight end Tommy Tremble (four catches for 48 yards). Quarterback Bryce Young was held to 200 passing yards against the New Orleans defense, so McMillan's low production is not a surprise. Still, the three catches and 35 yards marked the lowest totals for McMillan since Week 3 (two catches for 17 yards versus the Cleveland Browns). McMillan will continue to operate as Carolina's WR1, and there should not be many concerns about his production or usage moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Patrick Mahomes Logs Vintage Performance in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together a vintage performance in his team's Week 10 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons, completing 22 of 35 pass attempts for 348 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Across nine games this season, the 31-year-old has now thrown for 2,385 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mahomes has quietly played some of his best football of the season lately, throwing for 911 yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions over his last three games. The Chiefs also added a legitimate pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline in wide receiver Josh Downs, who had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets in his first game with Kansas City. Mahomes profiles as a must-start fantasy quarterback heading into a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Javonte Williams Has Limited Impact in High-Scoring Affair Vs. 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams rushed 16 times for 63 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while catching his lone target for four yards in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Williams did not find the end zone. The game was high-scoring throughout, and the Cowboys were down 38-19 early in the fourth quarter, so the game script called for 51 passing attempts from Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, and Williams had fewer opportunities in the running game. Williams was coming off a Week 9 performance of 20 carries for 101 yards (5.05 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 yards per catch) in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. While it wasn't the most efficient or productive performance for Williams in Week 10, fantasy managers do not need to worry, as he remains a high-volume RB1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Zach Charbonnet Leads Seahawks Backfield in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was his team's leading rusher in their Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 20 carries for 94 yards. The 25-year-old was held out of the end zone, which led to an underwhelming day for fantasy managers. Still, Charbonnet appears to be the clear lead back in Seattle, as he out-touched Seahawks rookie rusher Jadarian Price 20 to 10 against Las Vegas. Across three games since returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign, Charbonnet has recorded 42 carries for 194 yards and hauled in four catches for 15 yards on six targets. If Charbonnet can start scoring touchdowns, he could move into top-24 running back territory for fantasy managers following Seattle's Week 11 bye.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Washington Bounces Back with Huge Week 10 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was one of the stars of his team's 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, recording seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Entering Week 10, Washington had been held under 65 receiving yards and five receptions in three straight games. Still, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season. Across nine games, Washington has hauled in 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns on 64 targets. The Jaguars offense also looks like one of the best units in the NFL, as Jacksonville has averaged 36.5 points per game in their last four contests. Washington profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers heading into his Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jordyn Tyson Plays High-Volume Role in Loss to Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:36 PM ETRookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Saints in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Panthers, while, unsurprisingly, recording new career highs in each category. After missing the first seven games of the 2026 season, Tyson made his debut in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 30 yards (7.5 yards per catch). After playing just 18 offensive snaps last week against the Browns, Tyson saw a large increase in Week 10, playing 45 snaps against the Panthers. Tyson is currently rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and is certainly worth picking up if available. Tyson has WR3 or flex appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears next week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Brock Bowers Will be Re-Evaluated on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) will be re-evaluated on Monday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers injured his ankle early in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-13 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks before attempting to re-enter the game, but he eventually headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. In rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start, Bowers caught only two passes for 18 yards. Running back Ashton Jeanty was the Raiders' leading receiver with four catches (four targets) for 46 yards. Until we know more about the 23-year-old Bowers' ankle injury, fantasy managers should consider him questionable to play in a Week 11 divisional matchup on the road in Denver against the first-place Broncos. With Bowers banged up, tight end Michael Mayer will be a popular waiver-wire target going into Week 11. Mayer caught two of his three targets from Mendoza against Seattle for 16 yards. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues if healthy, but managers need to prepare for the possibility that he will not be available next Sunday against the Broncos, which would be bad news for Mendoza's value in two-QB superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Dak Prescott Posts Massive Numbers in Week 10 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did everything he could in his team's 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, completing 30 of 51 pass attempts for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Across 10 games in 2026, Prescott has thrown for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 33-year-old has topped 330 passing yards in back-to-back games, and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four weeks. With the Cowboys' defense looking as vulnerable as ever in Week 10, Prescott appears likely to continue playing in games with pass-heavy game scripts. He's averaged 38.7 pass attempts per game in 2026 and 38.0 pass attempts per game since the start of 2025. As long as Prescott remains healthy, he profiles as a high-upside QB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Unlikely to Play on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:24 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns due to a head injury and is in the league's concussion protocol, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game that Marks is unlikely to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on Thursday night. "Just not enough time for him to turn it around that quickly," Ryans said after Houston's 27-24 loss to the Browns. With David Montgomery (groin) out again this week -- he has not played since Week 4 -- the Texans were down to Emari Demercado (seven carries for 16 yards) and Dare Ogunbowale (one carry for two yards) in their backfield on Sunday after Marks was forced out. Before leaving with trainers, Marks led the team with 12 carries for 50 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) while catching his only target in the passing game for a gain of 15 yards. When asked if Montgomery would return for the Week 11 matchup against the Colts, Ryans said he was "not certain." Marks, a second-year back from USC, has been a bit of a disappointment as Houston's lead back with Monty sidelined, as he came into Sunday's Week 10 game in Cleveland with less than 4.0 yards per carry and zero touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts (254 yards) in four starts with his backfield mate sidelined. When Marks returns, there is a good chance that Montgomery will be back splitting the touches with him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Kyren Williams Loses Touches in Inefficient Effort Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had an inefficient performance in a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Williams carried the ball 12 times for a season-low 23 yards, averaging just 1.9 yards per attempt against the Cardinals. He was targeted five times in the passing game, but only recorded two receptions for nine yards (4.5 yards per catch). While Williams tied fellow running back Blake Corum in offensive snaps played with 39, he ceded touches to both Corum and tailback Ronnie Rivers, and was significantly out-produced by both players. Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards (5.9 yards per rush) and a touchdown, while adding three receptions (on four targets) for 19 yards (6.3 yards per catch). Meanwhile, Rivers amassed 15 carries for 81 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), which, remarkably, all came on L.A.'s final possession of the game that took the final 12:15 off the game clock. There should not be too much concern, as Williams remains the Rams' RB1, and he is going to have much more productive days than this in the future, but Corum continues to cut into his workload.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com