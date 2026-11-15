Jordyn Tyson Plays High-Volume Role in Loss to Panthers
Nov 15, 2026, 9:36 PM ETRookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Saints in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Panthers, while, unsurprisingly, recording new career highs in each category. After missing the first seven games of the 2026 season, Tyson made his debut in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 30 yards (7.5 yards per catch). After playing just 18 offensive snaps last week against the Browns, Tyson saw a large increase in Week 10, playing 45 snaps against the Panthers. Tyson is currently rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and is certainly worth picking up if available. Tyson has WR3 or flex appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears next week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
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Brock Bowers Will be Re-Evaluated on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) will be re-evaluated on Monday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers injured his ankle early in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-13 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks before attempting to re-enter the game, but he eventually headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. In rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start, Bowers caught only two passes for 18 yards. Running back Ashton Jeanty was the Raiders' leading receiver with four catches (four targets) for 46 yards. Until we know more about the 23-year-old Bowers' ankle injury, fantasy managers should consider him questionable to play in a Week 11 divisional matchup on the road in Denver against the first-place Broncos. With Bowers banged up, tight end Michael Mayer will be a popular waiver-wire target going into Week 11. Mayer caught two of his three targets from Mendoza against Seattle for 16 yards. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues if healthy, but managers need to prepare for the possibility that he will not be available next Sunday against the Broncos, which would be bad news for Mendoza's value in two-QB superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Dak Prescott Posts Massive Numbers in Week 10 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did everything he could in his team's 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, completing 30 of 51 pass attempts for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Across 10 games in 2026, Prescott has thrown for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 33-year-old has topped 330 passing yards in back-to-back games, and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four weeks. With the Cowboys' defense looking as vulnerable as ever in Week 10, Prescott appears likely to continue playing in games with pass-heavy game scripts. He's averaged 38.7 pass attempts per game in 2026 and 38.0 pass attempts per game since the start of 2025. As long as Prescott remains healthy, he profiles as a high-upside QB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Unlikely to Play on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:24 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns due to a head injury and is in the league's concussion protocol, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game that Marks is unlikely to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on Thursday night. "Just not enough time for him to turn it around that quickly," Ryans said after Houston's 27-24 loss to the Browns. With David Montgomery (groin) out again this week -- he has not played since Week 4 -- the Texans were down to Emari Demercado (seven carries for 16 yards) and Dare Ogunbowale (one carry for two yards) in their backfield on Sunday after Marks was forced out. Before leaving with trainers, Marks led the team with 12 carries for 50 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) while catching his only target in the passing game for a gain of 15 yards. When asked if Montgomery would return for the Week 11 matchup against the Colts, Ryans said he was "not certain." Marks, a second-year back from USC, has been a bit of a disappointment as Houston's lead back with Monty sidelined, as he came into Sunday's Week 10 game in Cleveland with less than 4.0 yards per carry and zero touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts (254 yards) in four starts with his backfield mate sidelined. When Marks returns, there is a good chance that Montgomery will be back splitting the touches with him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Kyren Williams Loses Touches in Inefficient Effort Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had an inefficient performance in a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Williams carried the ball 12 times for a season-low 23 yards, averaging just 1.9 yards per attempt against the Cardinals. He was targeted five times in the passing game, but only recorded two receptions for nine yards (4.5 yards per catch). While Williams tied fellow running back Blake Corum in offensive snaps played with 39, he ceded touches to both Corum and tailback Ronnie Rivers, and was significantly out-produced by both players. Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards (5.9 yards per rush) and a touchdown, while adding three receptions (on four targets) for 19 yards (6.3 yards per catch). Meanwhile, Rivers amassed 15 carries for 81 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), which, remarkably, all came on L.A.'s final possession of the game that took the final 12:15 off the game clock. There should not be too much concern, as Williams remains the Rams' RB1, and he is going to have much more productive days than this in the future, but Corum continues to cut into his workload.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Monster Season with Electric Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a huge game in his team's Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The 24-year-old is making a bid to win his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award in 2026, as he's hauled in 79 receptions for 1,197 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 targets across 10 games. Smith-Njigba appears to be impervious to Seattle's quarterback question marks as well, posting monster numbers whether he's catching passes from Drew Lock or Sam Darnold (quad), who missed Week 10 with a quad injury. The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, so fantasy managers will have to survive without the superstar wideout until his Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Patriots Expect Drake Maye to be Out for "a While"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on NBC Sports on Sunday night that the New England Patriots expect quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) to be out for "a while" after he injured his ankle in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, in Week 10. Maye was injured early in the first quarter and was not cleared to return. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but it sounds like the young signal-caller will not be ready to return when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 12. The 24-year-old former third overall pick in 2024 will likely undergo further testing once the Patriots return home, but for now, fantasy managers should start making backup plans going forward if they do not already have one on their roster. Before hurting his ankle, Maye went 3-for-4 passing for 48 yards against the Lions in a matchup that was a great one on paper for the former North Carolina product. Tommy DeVito entered the game in place of Maye and struggled to move the offense effectively, going 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In addition to Maye's injury, top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) went down with a hamstring injury late in the second half and did not return. It was more frustration for Brown and his fantasy managers in just his fourth game of the season. New England could be without both Maye and Brown when they return from their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Brock Purdy Dominates in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:12 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy put together a monster performance in his team's 46-40 Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 22 of 28 pass attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy also added 21 rushing yards, pushing him over 400 total yards for the day. The 26-year-old has played at an MVP level so far in 2026, throwing for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions across nine games. The weapons around Purdy in San Francisco are also improving, as the 49ers traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen at the deadline, got wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. back from injury in Week 10, and should get wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) back from injury down the stretch. The 49ers will have tougher matchups than Dallas going forward, but as long as he stays healthy, Purdy profiles as a must-start quarterback for fantasy managers every week.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DJ Moore Bounces Back with Big Performance in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was able to post a strong bounce-back performance against the New York Jets on Sunday. Last week, Moore struggled with only 25 receiving yards against the Minnesota Vikings. He was much better this weekend, when he hauled in four of his six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jets. The veteran wideout hauled in a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which accounted for half of his yardage in this game. This was his best performance since his team debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The hope is that Moore will remain a consistent option during next week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Puts up Unbelievable Numbers in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was seemingly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pickens missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to injury, but he returned with a bang this weekend. The 25-year-old hauled in 11 of his 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Pickens couldn't be kept out of the end zone, but sadly, it still wasn't enough to get his team the win. Pickens set a new season-high in receptions and yardage with this excellent performance. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Pickens to continue putting up video game numbers every week. Pickens should still be able to have plenty of success in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey has Massive Performance in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a tough man to keep out of the end zone on Sunday. The veteran back wouldn't be slowed down during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also hauled in all four of his targets for an additional 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Cowboys' defense had no answers for McCaffrey, who nearly had 230 yards this weekend. The 30-year-old has now extended his touchdown streak to eight straight games after his three-touchdown performance. This was an amazing day for fantasy managers, but they should expect the superstar back to come back down to Earth against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum Raises Fantasy Stock with Stellar Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum was a man who wouldn't be stopped on the ground during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum continued his hot stretch of play during this divisional contest. He carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. Corum also added three receptions on four targets for an additional 19 yards through the air. The 25-year-old has now found the end zone in four straight games. He also set a new season-high in rushing yards with his 100 yards during Sunday's victory. Corum has been much more efficient than Kyren Williams in recent weeks. The expectation is that Corum will continue eating away at Williams' playing time going forward. The Rams are now heading into a bye week before taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Etienne Jr. is Quiet in Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. made his return to the field on Sunday after being sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. He got back into the mix on Sunday, but fantasy managers might not have even noticed that he was back. Etienne carried the ball eight times for 14 yards, while hauling in three of his five targets for an additional 20 yards through the air during the loss to the Carolina Panthers. It's possible that the Saints were easing Etienne back into the rotation after he missed five straight games. The expectation is that he'll get more involved against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a bounce back performance from the 27-year-old in that one.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Pat Freiermuth Active Against Cincinnati
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (illness) is active for Sunday night's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was off Friday's practice report before Pittsburgh added him Saturday and listed him as questionable. Freiermuth caught two passes for 30 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over Cincinnati. He has four receiving touchdowns through eight games and scored on a one-yard sneak in the Steelers' last game against Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake London Tops 100 Yards Before Late Exit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 7:16 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (head) drew 12 of Atlanta's 42 targets in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one more than he had in his previous two games combined. He caught six passes for 109 yards and finished with 16.9 PPR points. The Falcons said London was evaluated for a concussion in the closing minutes and stayed out for the rest of the game. His longest catch was a 38-yard gain on the final play of the first half. He added four catches for 64 yards on seven second-half targets from Michael Penix Jr. London converted third-and-eight with a 20-yard catch in the third quarter and opened Atlanta's only touchdown drive with a 24-yard reception in the fourth. Jahan Dotson was next on the team with six targets and 63 receiving yards. Before Sunday, London last reached 100 yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons have their bye in Week 11 and visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. London is a WR1 for that matchup if available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Scores Again on Career-High 12 Carries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:59 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan picked up the final first down of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins with consecutive runs of eight and four yards, allowing Indianapolis to kneel out the clock. He finished with a career-high 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. McGowan gained eight yards on the final play of the first quarter and scored from four yards out on the next snap. He later broke a 23-yard run to Miami's one-yard line. Jonathan Taylor took the next handoff and lost a yard. McGowan had eight carries by halftime to Taylor's nine. Taylor finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and caught two of four targets for 20 yards. McGowan went without a target. McGowan also scored from two yards out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, taking over on third down after Taylor's six-yard run. He had four carries for 14 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 3. His recent chances near the goal line give him flex appeal in deeper leagues for Thursday's rematch at Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Totals 171 Yards and Two Scores in First Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:44 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson gained 48 scrimmage yards on the opening drive of his first NFL start in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He ran five times for 36 yards before catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-six. Johnson also had a 34-yard catch on the drive that put Kansas City up 14-3 before halftime and added a six-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Johnson led the Chiefs with six catches for 70 yards on seven targets and ran 22 times for 101 yards, finishing with 35.1 PPR points. Nate Carter took the only two carries by another Chiefs running back, both inside the final four minutes. Kenneth Walker III missed Friday's practice with a groin injury and was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday. Johnson has scored in three straight games. With Walker active in Weeks 8 and 9, Johnson carried once against the Denver Broncos and six times against the New York Jets. If Walker sits again, Johnson is an RB1 for Week 11 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Manages 21 Yards in Loss to Cleveland
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell finished with 5.1 PPR points on three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His lone carry went for no gain in the first quarter, and a third-down pass intended for him fell incomplete on the next snap. Dell's 29-yard catch later in the quarter opened the drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson. His other two catches each lost four yards, and he went without a fourth-quarter target. Nico Collins and Hutchinson accounted for 13 of Stroud's 20 completions, combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Dell drew four targets after getting nine against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when a 63-yard touchdown accounted for most of his 105 receiving yards. He has gained 135 of his 169 receiving yards this season on the longest catch from each of his three games. That reliance on long gains leaves Dell as a deep-league flex for Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Draws Season-Low Four Targets in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave drew a season-low four targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He caught three passes for 30 yards and finished with six PPR points. Tyler Shough attempted 35 passes in each of the past two games, with Olave getting 12 targets against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Jordyn Tyson jumped from five targets in his NFL debut against Cleveland to a team-high 13 on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 80 yards. Olave had 10 or more targets in six of his first eight games and remains a WR2 for Week 11 at the Chicago Bears. Devin Lloyd intercepted a fourth-and-one pass intended for Olave on New Orleans' opening drive. All three of Olave's catches came after halftime. His first went for 11 yards on third-and-five and set up Alvin Kamara's three-yard touchdown on the next snap. Olave converted another third-and-five in the fourth quarter and later drew a 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the drive that put New Orleans ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Breaks Off Career-Long Touchdown in 157-Yard Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III had 56 yards on 13 carries at halftime and added 101 yards on five attempts after the break in Sunday's 31-12 win over the New York Jets. On Buffalo's first snap after a fourth-quarter fumble recovery, he went off right tackle for a career-long 74-yard touchdown. The score made Cook the third Bills running back to reach 50 scrimmage touchdowns, joining O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas. Cook also opened a third-quarter drive with a 21-yard run, and Josh Allen found DJ Moore for a 45-yard touchdown on the next play. Allen scored twice from the one-yard line, including on Buffalo's first touchdown drive, when Cook carried from the two to the one. Cook finished with a season-high 157 yards on 18 carries. His only target fell incomplete. The Miami Dolphins visit Buffalo in Week 11 after allowing 160 rushing yards on 28 carries to Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan on Sunday. Cook enters that matchup as an RB1 with 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries over his last two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers injured his ankle on an Ashton Jeanty run in the first quarter and returned twice before a second trip to the locker room. He caught both of his targets from Fernando Mendoza for 18 yards, including a 12-yard third-down conversion in the second quarter. Mendoza found Michael Mayer for nine yards and Ian Thomas for 13 in the first quarter. Mayer later converted a third-and-two on a direct snap after Bowers left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter