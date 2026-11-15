DJ Moore Bounces Back with Big Performance in Week 10
Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was able to post a strong bounce-back performance against the New York Jets on Sunday. Last week, Moore struggled with only 25 receiving yards against the Minnesota Vikings. He was much better this weekend, when he hauled in four of his six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jets. The veteran wideout hauled in a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which accounted for half of his yardage in this game. This was his best performance since his team debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The hope is that Moore will remain a consistent option during next week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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George Pickens Puts up Unbelievable Numbers in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was seemingly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pickens missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to injury, but he returned with a bang this weekend. The 25-year-old hauled in 11 of his 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Pickens couldn't be kept out of the end zone, but sadly, it still wasn't enough to get his team the win. Pickens set a new season-high in receptions and yardage with this excellent performance. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Pickens to continue putting up video game numbers every week. Pickens should still be able to have plenty of success in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey has Massive Performance in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a tough man to keep out of the end zone on Sunday. The veteran back wouldn't be slowed down during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also hauled in all four of his targets for an additional 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Cowboys' defense had no answers for McCaffrey, who nearly had 230 yards this weekend. The 30-year-old has now extended his touchdown streak to eight straight games after his three-touchdown performance. This was an amazing day for fantasy managers, but they should expect the superstar back to come back down to Earth against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum Raises Fantasy Stock with Stellar Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum was a man who wouldn't be stopped on the ground during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum continued his hot stretch of play during this divisional contest. He carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. Corum also added three receptions on four targets for an additional 19 yards through the air. The 25-year-old has now found the end zone in four straight games. He also set a new season-high in rushing yards with his 100 yards during Sunday's victory. Corum has been much more efficient than Kyren Williams in recent weeks. The expectation is that Corum will continue eating away at Williams' playing time going forward. The Rams are now heading into a bye week before taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Etienne Jr. is Quiet in Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. made his return to the field on Sunday after being sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. He got back into the mix on Sunday, but fantasy managers might not have even noticed that he was back. Etienne carried the ball eight times for 14 yards, while hauling in three of his five targets for an additional 20 yards through the air during the loss to the Carolina Panthers. It's possible that the Saints were easing Etienne back into the rotation after he missed five straight games. The expectation is that he'll get more involved against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a bounce back performance from the 27-year-old in that one.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Pat Freiermuth Active Against Cincinnati
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (illness) is active for Sunday night's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was off Friday's practice report before Pittsburgh added him Saturday and listed him as questionable. Freiermuth caught two passes for 30 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over Cincinnati. He has four receiving touchdowns through eight games and scored on a one-yard sneak in the Steelers' last game against Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake London Tops 100 Yards Before Late Exit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 7:16 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (head) drew 12 of Atlanta's 42 targets in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one more than he had in his previous two games combined. He caught six passes for 109 yards and finished with 16.9 PPR points. The Falcons said London was evaluated for a concussion in the closing minutes and stayed out for the rest of the game. His longest catch was a 38-yard gain on the final play of the first half. He added four catches for 64 yards on seven second-half targets from Michael Penix Jr. London converted third-and-eight with a 20-yard catch in the third quarter and opened Atlanta's only touchdown drive with a 24-yard reception in the fourth. Jahan Dotson was next on the team with six targets and 63 receiving yards. Before Sunday, London last reached 100 yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons have their bye in Week 11 and visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. London is a WR1 for that matchup if available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Scores Again on Career-High 12 Carries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:59 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan picked up the final first down of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins with consecutive runs of eight and four yards, allowing Indianapolis to kneel out the clock. He finished with a career-high 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. McGowan gained eight yards on the final play of the first quarter and scored from four yards out on the next snap. He later broke a 23-yard run to Miami's one-yard line. Jonathan Taylor took the next handoff and lost a yard. McGowan had eight carries by halftime to Taylor's nine. Taylor finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and caught two of four targets for 20 yards. McGowan went without a target. McGowan also scored from two yards out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, taking over on third down after Taylor's six-yard run. He had four carries for 14 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 3. His recent chances near the goal line give him flex appeal in deeper leagues for Thursday's rematch at Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Totals 171 Yards and Two Scores in First Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:44 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson gained 48 scrimmage yards on the opening drive of his first NFL start in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He ran five times for 36 yards before catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-six. Johnson also had a 34-yard catch on the drive that put Kansas City up 14-3 before halftime and added a six-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Johnson led the Chiefs with six catches for 70 yards on seven targets and ran 22 times for 101 yards, finishing with 35.1 PPR points. Nate Carter took the only two carries by another Chiefs running back, both inside the final four minutes. Kenneth Walker III missed Friday's practice with a groin injury and was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday. Johnson has scored in three straight games. With Walker active in Weeks 8 and 9, Johnson carried once against the Denver Broncos and six times against the New York Jets. If Walker sits again, Johnson is an RB1 for Week 11 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Manages 21 Yards in Loss to Cleveland
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell finished with 5.1 PPR points on three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His lone carry went for no gain in the first quarter, and a third-down pass intended for him fell incomplete on the next snap. Dell's 29-yard catch later in the quarter opened the drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson. His other two catches each lost four yards, and he went without a fourth-quarter target. Nico Collins and Hutchinson accounted for 13 of Stroud's 20 completions, combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Dell drew four targets after getting nine against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when a 63-yard touchdown accounted for most of his 105 receiving yards. He has gained 135 of his 169 receiving yards this season on the longest catch from each of his three games. That reliance on long gains leaves Dell as a deep-league flex for Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Draws Season-Low Four Targets in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 6:12 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave drew a season-low four targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He caught three passes for 30 yards and finished with six PPR points. Tyler Shough attempted 35 passes in each of the past two games, with Olave getting 12 targets against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Jordyn Tyson jumped from five targets in his NFL debut against Cleveland to a team-high 13 on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 80 yards. Olave had 10 or more targets in six of his first eight games and remains a WR2 for Week 11 at the Chicago Bears. Devin Lloyd intercepted a fourth-and-one pass intended for Olave on New Orleans' opening drive. All three of Olave's catches came after halftime. His first went for 11 yards on third-and-five and set up Alvin Kamara's three-yard touchdown on the next snap. Olave converted another third-and-five in the fourth quarter and later drew a 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the drive that put New Orleans ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Breaks Off Career-Long Touchdown in 157-Yard Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III had 56 yards on 13 carries at halftime and added 101 yards on five attempts after the break in Sunday's 31-12 win over the New York Jets. On Buffalo's first snap after a fourth-quarter fumble recovery, he went off right tackle for a career-long 74-yard touchdown. The score made Cook the third Bills running back to reach 50 scrimmage touchdowns, joining O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas. Cook also opened a third-quarter drive with a 21-yard run, and Josh Allen found DJ Moore for a 45-yard touchdown on the next play. Allen scored twice from the one-yard line, including on Buffalo's first touchdown drive, when Cook carried from the two to the one. Cook finished with a season-high 157 yards on 18 carries. His only target fell incomplete. The Miami Dolphins visit Buffalo in Week 11 after allowing 160 rushing yards on 28 carries to Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan on Sunday. Cook enters that matchup as an RB1 with 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries over his last two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers injured his ankle on an Ashton Jeanty run in the first quarter and returned twice before a second trip to the locker room. He caught both of his targets from Fernando Mendoza for 18 yards, including a 12-yard third-down conversion in the second quarter. Mendoza found Michael Mayer for nine yards and Ian Thomas for 13 in the first quarter. Mayer later converted a third-and-two on a direct snap after Bowers left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Brock Bowers Heads Back to Locker Room With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) went back to the locker room during Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks after testing his mobility on the sideline, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was hurt on an Ashton Jeanty run in the first quarter. ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Bowers was questionable to return after his first trip to the locker room. He came back in the second quarter and caught a 12-yard pass from Fernando Mendoza to convert a third-and-five. Bowers had two catches for 18 yards on two targets before his latest exit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Denzel Boston Still Dealing With Toe Injury In Bust Performance vs. Texans
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) caught just one pass for 16 yards in a 27-24 win against the Houston Texans in Week 10. The 22-year-old missed practice time and was questionable to play on Sunday due to the toe injury he sustained in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he told reporters after the win against Houston that his toe is "going to be okay," according to Browns reporter Ashley Bastock. Boston has 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns this season, and doesn't have a catch in the end zone in five straight games. RotoBaller lists Boston at WR26 and recommends only starting him in deep leagues, but his lingering injury woes and bust performance in Week 10 likely give fantasy managers pause about starting him in the near future.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Ashley Bastock via x.com
Daniel Jones to Start Thursday Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the starter for Thursday night's Week 11 game at the Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Kevin Bowen. Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 24-22 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. His seven-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell put Indianapolis ahead late in the first half. Miami cornerback Chris Johnson returned one of Jones' interceptions 59 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jones has thrown five interceptions in his last three games and has finished below 200 passing yards in four straight. Houston sacked him four times in the teams' Week 3 meeting, a 19-17 Colts win in which he threw an interception and lost two fumbles. The Colts have since traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, who combined for 140 of Jones' 235 passing yards in that game. Jones is a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Brock Bowers Returns in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old exited in the first half of the Week 10 matchup and was previously questionable to return. Bowers missed the first two weeks of the 2026 season as he recovered from a knee injury, but has since led the Raiders' receiving corps with 48 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Las Vegas faces big challenges in Week 10 as Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start against a stingy Seahawks defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
Jalen Coker a Massive Bust in Week 10 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was a non-factor in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, failing to catch any of his four targets on the day. It's a season low for the 25-year-old, whose production and efficiency have declined over the 2026 campaign. Carolina's receiving corps as a whole failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's game, but Coker's lack of production was emblematic of his season-long struggles. The Panthers' receiving room is healthy right now, including tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller, and starting running back Chuba Hubbard has contributed to the passing game, which challenges Coker's target share going forward. Coker has fallen to WR21 in RotoBaller's position standings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable to return against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers was hurt on an Ashton Jeanty run with 11:31 left in the first quarter. He walked off under his own power, went to the medical tent, and returned by the 8:29 mark. He then went to the locker room after Fernando Mendoza's 10-yard touchdown run capped the Raiders' opening drive. Bowers had caught his only target, a six-yard pass from Mendoza, before leaving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Christian Watson Has Bust Performance in Lopsided Week 10 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had just three catches for 37 yards in a 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old entered Sunday's NFC North showdown posting over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, and a touchdown in Week 9 against the New England Patriots to tie him for the second-most receiving TD's in the NFL (7). Matthew Golden led Green Bay's receiving corps with five catches for 70 yards, and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant had the Packers' only receiving touchdown on the day. It was an all-around rough day for the Packers' offense, with Jordan Love getting sacked eight times. Watson will face another tough defense in Week 11 when the Packers visit the Rams, making his bust performance in Week 10 all the more disappointing.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith, Omar Cooper Jr. Both Have Ankle Injuries
Aaron Glenn says that Geno Smith and Omar Cooper both have ankle injuries. They are both ankle injuries. He doesn’t know yet if high or low. pic.twitter.com/QxPoJo0mF9— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 15, 2026, 4:24 PM ET